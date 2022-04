NFL free agency officially began March 16 and several teams have already begun to address needs. Decisions made in March will ultimately impact what teams do in April's draft. With that in mind, CBSSports.com looks at the current 2022 NFL Draft order after all of the latest trades.

Below, we'll take a look at the entire draft order in Round 1 in addition to team needs and notable free agents. For a look at which players are likely to go where, Ryan Wilson, Chris Trapasso and I produce mock drafts for CBSSports.com. For a more extensive draft discussion beyond the mock drafts, check out our weekly show on YouTube!

And to see the full 2022 NFL Draft order, click here.

(Note: Team needs are in order from greatest to least. Position groups are also duplicated when necessary.)

Team needs: LB, DT, C, TE, S, OT, LB

Players acquired: WR Christian Kirk, OG Brandon Scherff, LB Foyesade Oluokun, DT, Foley Fatukasi, CB Darious Williams, WR Zay Jones, TE Evan Engram, DE Arden Key

Players lost: LB Myles Jack, WR DJ Chark, OG A.J. Cann, DT Taven Bryan, RB Dare Ogunbowale

Team needs: LB, WR, CB, DT, S, EDGE, LB

Players acquired: WR DJ Chark

Players lost: EDGE Trey Flowers

Team needs: OG, C, CB, S, EDGE, LB, WR

Players acquired: OG A.J. Cann, RB Dare Ogunbowale, QB Kyle Allen, CB M.J. Stewart, RB Royce Freeman

Players lost: S Justin Reid, OLB Jacob Martin, QB Tyrod Taylor, CB Terrance Mitchell, S A.J. Moore

4. Jets (4-13)

Team needs: CB, EDGE, LB, WR, OT, DT, LB

Players acquired: OG Laken Tomlinson, S D.J. Reed, TE C.J. Uzomah, TE Tyler Conklin, OLB Jacob Martin, S Jordan Whitehead

Players lost: DT Foley Fatukasi, S Marcus Maye, OT Morgan Moses

Team needs: OT, OG, C, EDGE, LB, S

Players acquired: OG Mark Glowinski, QB Tyrod Taylor, TE Ricky Seals-Jones, OG Jon Feliciano

Players lost: TE Evan Engram, CB Keion Crossen, DT Austin Johnson

Team needs: OT, OG, CB, TE, QB, LB, S

Players acquired: OG Austin Corbett, S Xavier Woods, WR Rashard Higgins, WR Brandon Zylstra, P Johnny Hekker

Players lost: EDGE Haason Reddick, DT DaQuan Jones

7. Giants (via trade with 6-11 Bears)

Team needs: WR, RB, LB, EDGE, S, CB, WR

Players acquired: CB Casey Heyward

Players lost: LB Foyesade Oluokun, WR Russell Gage, LS Josh Harris, DT Tyeler Davison, QB Matt Ryan

9. Seahawks (via trade with 7-10 Broncos)

Team needs: QB, OT, OG, CB, EDGE, LB, OT

Players acquired: EDGE Uchenna Nwosu, CB Artie Burns, OG Austin Blythe, TE Noah Fant, DL Shelby Harris, QB Drew Lock

Players lost: S D.J. Reed, OT Jamarco Jones, LB Bobby Wagner, QB Russell Wilson

10. Jets (via trade with 7-10 Seahawks)

Team needs: CB, EDGE, LB, WR, OT, DT, LB

Players acquired: OG Laken Tomlinson, S D.J. Reed, TE C.J. Uzomah, TE Tyler Conklin, OLB Jacob Martin, S Jordan Whitehead

Players lost: DT Foley Fatukasi, S Marcus Maye, OT Morgan Moses

Team needs: CB, LB, OG, S, WR, TE

Players acquired: WR Cam Sims, OG Andrew Norwell

Players lost: OG Brandon Scherff, DT Tim Settle, QB Kyle Allen, TE Ricky Seals-Jones, S Landon Collins, DT Matt Ioannidis

Team needs: CB, OG, LB, WR, EDGE, TE, S

Players acquired: DT Harrison Phillips, LB Jordan Hicks, TE Johnny Mundt, EDGE Za'Darius Smith

Players lost: TE Tyler Conklin, DT Michael Pierce, C Mason Cole

13. Texans (via trade with 8-9 Browns)



Team needs: OG, C, CB, S, EDGE, LB, WR

Players acquired: OG A.J. Cann, RB Dare Ogunbowale, QB Kyle Allen, CB M.J. Stewart, RB Royce Freeman

Players lost: S Justin Reid, OLB Jacob Martin, QB Tyrod Taylor, CB Terrance Mitchell, S A.J. Moore

Team needs: LB, EDGE, DT, CB, WR, OG

Players acquired: S Marcus Williams, OT Morgan Moses

Players lost: CB Anthony Averett

15. Eagles (via trade with 9-8 Dolphins)

Team needs: LB, CB, S, DT, WR, LB

Players acquired: EDGE Haason Reddick

Players lost: DT Hassan Ridgeway

16. Saints (via trade with 9-8 Eagles)



Team needs: OT, WR, S, CB, TE, DT, LB

Players acquired: S Marcus Maye

Players lost: S Marcus Williams

Team needs: OT, LB, TE, WR, CB, RB

Players acquired: CB J.C. Jackson, DT Sebastian Joseph-Day, EDGE Khalil Mack

Players lost: EDGE Uchenna Nwosu, C Scott Quessenberry, OT Bryan Bulaga

18. Eagles (via trade with 9-8 Saints)

19. Saints (via trade with 9-8 Eagles)



Team needs: OT, OG, CB, DT, QB, WR, LB

Players acquired: OG James Daniels, LB Myles Jack, C Mason Cole, QB Mitchell Trubisky, CB Levi Wallace

Players lost: LB Joe Schobert, OT Zach Banner

Team needs: CB, WR, LB, S, EDGE, CB

Players acquired: CB Terrance Mitchell, LB Mack Wilson

Players lost: CB J.C. Jackson, C Ted Karras, FB Jakob Johnson, RB Brandon Bolden, EDGE Chase Winovich

22. Packers (via trade with 10-7 Raiders)



Team needs: WR, OT, TE, DT, EDGE, WR

Players acquired: P Pat O'Donnell

Players lost: EDGE Za'Darius Smith, OG Lucas Patrick, LB Oren Burks, OL Billy Turner, WR Davante Adams

Team needs: CB, EDGE, OG, OT, C, DT, WR

Players acquired:

Players lost: WR Christian Kirk, EDGE Chandler Jones, RB Chase Edmonds, LB Jordan Hicks, EDGE Jordan Phillips

Team needs: DT, EDGE, LB, OG, S, WR

Players acquired:

Players lost: EDGE Randy Gregory, WR Amari Cooper, WR Cedrick Wilson, OG Connor Williams

Team needs: CB, OG, LB, DT, WR, S

Players acquired: EDGE Von Miller, DT DaQuan Jones, DT Tim Settle, TE O.J. Howard, OG Rodger Saffold

Players lost: DT Harrison Phillips, QB Mitchell Trubisky, CB Levi Wallace, OG Jon Feliciano

Team needs: LB, OT, OG, CB, TE, DT, WR

Players acquired: OT Jamarco Jones, RB Trenton Cannon, S A.J. Moore

Players lost: OG Rodger Saffold, WR Julio Jones, CB Janoris Jenkins

Team needs: OG, DT, TE, EDGE, CB, S

Players acquired: OG Shaq Mason, WR Russell Gage, DB Logan Ryan

Players lost: OG Alex Cappa, S Jordan Whitehead, TE O.J. Howard

29. Chiefs (via Dolphins via 49ers)



Team needs: WR, EDGE, DT, CB, S

Players acquired: S Justin Reid, WR Juju Smith-Schuster

Players lost: S Tyrann Mathieu, CB Charvarius Ward, OL Austin Blythe, WR Tyreek Hill

Team needs: CB, C, DT, LB, TE, OG

Players acquired: OG Alex Cappa, OL Ted Karras, S Michael Thomas, OT La'El Collins

Players lost: DT Larry Ogunjobi, TE C.J. Uzomah

32. Lions (via trade with 12-5 Rams)

Team needs: LB, WR, CB, DT, S, EDGE LB

Players acquired: WR DJ Chark

Players lost: EDGE Trey Flowers

Teams without a first-round pick

49ers (10-7)

Team needs: OG, C, CB, S, WR, EDGE

Players acquired: CB Charvarius Ward, LB Oren Burks, DT Hassan Ridgeway

Players lost: OG Laken Tomlinson, DT D.J. Jones, RB Raheem Mostert

Bears (6-11)

Team needs: WR, OT, C, OG, DT, EDGE, WR

Players acquired: OG Lucas Patrick, LB Nicholas Morrow

Players lost: OG James Daniels, DT Bilal Nichols, CB Artie Burns, WR Jakeem Grant, DT Eddie Goldman

Team needs: LB, CB, OG, OT, TE, DT

Players acquired: EDGE Randy Gregory, DT D.J. Jones, QB Russell Wilson

Players lost: QB Teddy Bridgewater, QB Drew Lock, TE Noah Fant, DL Shelby Harris

Team needs: DT, WR, EDGE, LB, TE, WR

Players acquired: DT Taven Bryan, WR Amari Cooper, EDGE Chase Winovich, WR Jakeem Grant, QB Deshaun Watson

Players lost: CB M.J. Stewart, WR Rashard Higgins, C J.C. Tretter, WR Jarvis Landry, TE Austin Hooper

Colts (9-8)

Team needs: OT, CB, WR, TE, LB, DT, CB

Players acquired: EDGE Yannick Ngakoue

Players lost: CB Rock-Ya Sin, OG Mark Glowinski

Dolphins (9-8)

Team needs: C, LB, DT, OT, CB, TE

Players acquired: WR Cedrick Wilson, OG Connor Williams, RB Chase Edmonds, QB Teddy Bridgewater, WR Tyreek Hill

Players lost: WR Mack Hollins

Team needs: OG, OT, LB, DT, WR, S

Players acquired: EDGE Chandler Jones, CB Rock Ya-Sin, DT Bilal Nichols, CB Darius Phillips, CB Anthony Averett

Players lost: EDGE Yannick Ngakoue, WR Zay Jones, FB Alec Ingold, LB Nicholas Morrow

Rams (12-5)

Team needs: EDGE, CB, OG, TE, LB, EDGE

Players acquired:

Players lost: EDGE Von Miller, CB Darious Williams, OG Austin Corbett, P Johnny Hekker