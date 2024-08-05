The NFL's Opening Ceremonies of sorts took place Thursday night when the Bears and Texans met in the Pro Football Hall of Fame Game. The rest of the league will join them this week in their first preseason games. Ahead of those meetings, several teams have opted to conduct joint practices against that week's opponent.

Here are some position battles to watch in those joint practices over the next few weeks:

Aug. 4: Rams at Chargers

Rams DL vs. Chargers OL

The Chargers have three former first-round picks on its offensive line: offensive tackles Rashawn Slater and Joe Alt, as well as offensive guard Zion Johnson. The other two starting positions are manned by veterans Bradley Bozeman and Trey Pipkins, but Jamaree Salyer is a valuable reserve. The hope is that the production matches the investment in 2024.

Meanwhile, the Rams will be breaking in their relatively young defensive front. Edge rusher Byron Young and defensive tackle Kobie Turner burst onto the scene a year ago, but the franchise doubled down in the 2024 NFL Draft with the selections of Florida State teammates Jared Verse and Braden Fiske. Depth is similarly youthful. Can that group come together quickly and replace what was lost in Aaron Donald's retirement?

Aug. 5: Lions at Giants

Detroit CB vs. New York WR

Detroit has aggressively upgraded its cornerback room this offseason by first trading for Carlton Davis, then signing free agent Amik Robertson and finally drafting Terrion Arnold and Ennis Rakestraw Jr.. The additions should lead to the Lions playing more man coverage, which will allow them to do more with the front seven.

New York added a big piece to its receiver room with the draft selection of LSU's Malik Nabers. The presence of a true No. 1 wide receiver pushes others down the depth chart, which organically creates improved depth. If Wan'Dale Robinson can stay healthy, then Daniel Jones and the G-Men could have something to work with this season along with Darius Slayton and Jalin Hyatt.

Aug. 6: Falcons at Dolphins

Atlanta WR vs. Miami CB

Former Atlanta head coach Arthur Smith was often criticized for his commitment to the run game and lack of attention to the likes of Drake London and Kyle Pitts. The Falcons went out this offseason and signed Darnell Mooney and traded for Rondale Moore. The infusion of talent in that room should allow the organization to be more pass forward in 2024.

On the opposite sideline, Miami has moved on from cornerback Xavien Howard but signed free agent Kendall Fuller. Fuller rounds out a secondary that features Jalen Ramsey and Kader Kohou as well as safeties Jordan Poyer and Jevon Holland. The floor is really high for that group.

Aug. 8: Rams at Cowboys

Los Angeles DL vs. Dallas OL

There is no 1:1 substitution for losing a Pro Football Hall of Fame defensive tackle, but Los Angeles concocted its own formula with the selections of Florida State teammates Jared Verse and Braden Fiske in the first and second rounds, respectively.

Dallas has a lot on the line this season beyond the financial future of quarterback Dak Prescott. It was one of the more interesting teams heading into the offseason because of the long-term vision of the offensive line was blurry. Tyler Smith has the capability to remain at guard or slide over to left tackle as he had during his rookie season when Tyron Smith was injured. In the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft, the Cowboys selected Oklahoma right tackle Tyler Guyton with the intent of playing him at left tackle. Center Tyler Biadasz also departed in free agency, but the team employed Brock Hoffman and then drafted Cooper Beebe out of Kansas State. With potentially two new pieces along that unit, Dallas still has a lot of scenarios to sort through before the season.

Aug. 8: Commanders at Jets

Washington TE vs. New York LB/S

Washington has two new weapons at the tight end position: one proven (Zach Ertz) and one unproven, but talented (Ben Sinnott). Tight ends are often a rookie quarterback"s best friend, so Ertz and Sinnott could be fed by No. 2 overall selection Jayden Daniels early and often.

New York linebacker C.J. Mosley has found the fountain of youth in the Big Apple and Quincy Williams has been able to rejuvenate his career post-Jacksonville. Those two, as well as safeties Chuck Clark and Tony Adams, should get their share of chances to turn over the rookie in this joint practice.

Aug. 13: Eagles at Patriots

Philadelphia CB vs. New England WR

Veterans James Bradberry and Darius Slay were disappointing for Philadelphia's secondary after being financially rewarded the prior offseason. It was so bad, in fact, that the Eagles used their first draft choices on cornerbacks Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean. Mitchell has been siphoning slot reps from Avonte Maddox, but the organization has no shortage of options against a New England receiver room that is trying to find itself in Jerod Mayo's first season.

The Patriots return Kendrick Bourne and Demario Douglas, but the intrigue is around rookies Ja'Lynn Polk and Javon Baker. Each has made plays early in training camp, but can they continue to produce when the lights come on? The AFC franchise desperately needs someone to step up for quarterbacks Jacoby Brissett and Drake Maye.

Aug. 14: Cardinals at Colts

Arizona CB vs. Indianapolis WR

It is a new age in the desert as Arizona's depth chart is littered with young secondary players; Max Melton, Garrett Williams, Dadrion Taylor-Demerson, Elijah Jones and Jaden Davis have all been drafted over the past two years. Cornerback Antonio Hamilton walked in free agency, so the franchise is left scrambling to cobble together a functional unit in 2024.

Indianapolis has similar youth at the cornerback position, but the battle with the wide receivers is more intriguing. As chairman of the Josh Downs fan club a year ago, it will be fun to see what Year 2 of his connection with Anthony Richardson looks like. Rookie second-round draft choice Adonai Mitchell has expansive talent. Those two, plus the return of Michael Pittman Jr. and Alec Pierce, give the Colts its deepest wide receiver room in several years.

Aug. 14: Vikings at Browns

Minnesota EDGE vs. Cleveland OT

There is a reunion of sorts on both sidelines. Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski had previously served as offensive coordinator for the Vikings, while Minnesota general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah worked under Andrew Berry in Cleveland.

Minnesota spent the majority of the 2023 season looking up at the rest of the league in team pressure rate until surging late in the season. Its 32.1% pressure rate was the sixth-lowest in the league, according to TruMedia. Adofo-Mensah identified that as a skillset to address, so they signed Andrew Van Ginkel and Jonathan Greenard in free agency, then drafted Dallas Turner out of Alabama.

Cleveland offensive tackles Jedrick Wills, Jack Conklin and Dawand Jones all missed a portion of last season due to injury, but each should be available for Week 1 against the Cowboys. Wills is playing for a new contract, either with the Browns or another franchise. Conklin has missed more than half of the season twice in the past three seasons.

Aug. 14: Seahawks at Titans

Seattle DL vs. Tennessee OL

First-year head coach Mike Macdonald is the beneficiary of Seattle's investment in the defensive line over the past few offseasons. During that time period, it acquired Dre'mont Jones and Leonard Williams before drafting Byron Murphy II. Those players should challenge the Titans makeshift offensive line.

Fans are about to see just how magic offensive line coach Bill Callahan's touch is in terms of development. Tennessee's 42.3% pressure rate was the third-highest last season, according to TruMedia. For the second consecutive year, it used its first-round pick on an offensive lineman, then signed Lloyd Cushenberry III in free agency. From left to right, the anticipated starting unit is JC Latham, Peter Skoronski, Cushenberry, Saahdiq Charles and Nicholas Petit-Frere. It is an improved group, but the initial hope is that it is league average in Will Levis' second season.

Aug. 14: Buccaneers at Jaguars

Tampa Bay CB vs. Jacksonville WR

These are two position groups that have a lot to prove ahead of the 2024 campaign. The Buccaneers traded cornerback Carlton Davis to Detroit and had already parted with Sean Murphy-Bunting. It is a new look unit featuring the likes of Zyon McCollum and Jamel Dean. For a team with aspirations of repeating as NFC South champions, it has question marks on the defensive side of the ball.

The assumption was that Calvin Ridley would re-sign in Jacksonville after a specific date so that the Jaguars would owe Atlanta lesser draft compensation. Ridley threw everyone, including Jacksonville, a curveball when he signed with the rival Titans. The team also parted with Zay Jones. Will the unit of Christian Kirk, Gabe Davis and Brian Thomas Jr. be enough to get the franchise headed back in the right direction?

Aug. 15: Bills at Steelers

Buffalo TE vs. Pittsburgh LB/S

The draft selection of Dalton Kincaid in last year's first round came as a bit of a surprise considering the franchise had already invested in Dawson Knox. Kincaid may be asked to shoulder more of the responsibility in the pass game with Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis no longer in tow.

Pittsburgh will be breaking in some new faces through the backbone of its defense. Patrick Queen comes over from rival Baltimore and Payton Wilson was drafted in the third round of April's draft. Those two players, along with Cole Holcomb and Elandon Roberts, give the Steelers quality depth at the position for the first time in several years.

Aug. 15: Bengals at Bears

Cincinnati CB vs. Chicago WR

Cincinnati has proven commodities throughout its front seven, but the secondary leaves more to the imagination. Cam Taylor-Britt and DJ Turner II were second-round selections in two of the past three drafts. Those two players need to step up this season and a joint practice against Chicago should help them refine their skills. Mike Hilton is the projected starter in the slot.

The presence of No. 1 overall selection Caleb Williams is obviously alluring, but the Bears front office did everything in its power to ensure he does not have to do it all alone. D.J. Moore is now sandwiched by Rome Odunze and Keenan Allen, which should create a lot of 1-on-1 chances for that group.

Aug. 15: Jets at Panthers

New York DL vs. Carolina OL

The offensive and defensive lines have been a point of emphasis for New York over the past two years. The Jets defensive front will come at opponents in waves. Jermaine Johnson II, Micheal Clemons, Will McDonald IV and Haason Reddick bring the heat off the edge whereas Javon Kinlaw, Quinnen Williams, Leki Fotu and Solomon Thomas contain the middle.

Carolina dedicated its offseason to making the Bryce Young selection look like a success. In addition to hiring head coach Dave Canales, who has a history of working with undersized quarterbacks like Baker Mayfield and Russell Wilson, the Panthers invested in their interior offensive line by signing offensive guards Damien Lewis and Robert Hunt to mammoth-sized contracts in free agency. Austin Corbett is between those two players. Ikem Ekwonu and Taylor Moton monitor the corners. It should be an above-average unit considering the resources Carolina sank into that unit.

Aug. 15: 49ers at Saints

San Francisco WR vs. New Orleans CB

The San Francisco wide receiver room has consistently dominated national headlines this offseason, but not from the perspective of a joint practice battle against the Saints cornerbacks. The 49ers roll at least four deep with Deebo Samuel, Jauan Jennings, Ricky Pearsall and Brandon Aiyuk. Aiyuk, of course, is still seeking a new contract.

Casual observers are familiar with Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore, but the franchise has received quality contributions from Alontae Taylor and Paulson Adebo. They are now tasked with integrating second-round pick Kool-Aid McKinstry into that group. Depth should be challenged by San Francisco's ability to stress defenses both vertically and horizontally.

Aug. 15: Commanders at Dolphins

Washington DL/LB vs. Miami RB

First-year head coach Dan Quinn found an incredibly talented defensive interior, including Jon Allen, Daron Payne and Jamin Davis. He supplemented that unit with edge rushers Dorance Armstrong, Dante Fowler Jr., Clelin Ferrell and linebackers Frankie Luvu and Bobby Wagner. With their second-round choice, the Commanders drafted Illinois defensive tackle Jer'Zhan Newton. There are a lot of questions about this roster, but the front seven appears to be a unit of strength.

Many would have assumed the Dolphins were content with a running back room comprised of Raheem Mostert and De'von Achane. Those assumptions were misguided. With its fourth-round selection, Miami added Tennessee running back Jaylen Wright. The AFC franchise is littered with speed.

Aug. 16: Packers at Broncos

Green Bay CB/S vs. Denver WR

Green Bay has remade its secondary over the past 16 months. Jaire Alexander is a staple, but either Carrington Valentine or Eric Stokes need to step up in 2024 considering Rasul Douglas was sensational upon arriving in Buffalo. The safety room was a point of emphasis this offseason. First, the Packers signed veteran Xavier McKinney to a lucrative contract, then drafted Javon Bullard and Evan Williams. Time will tell if they were able to turn a weakness into a strength over the period of a few months.

Jerry Jeudy was traded this offseason, but it felt as though Broncos head coach Sean Payton had been looking for reasons to play Marvin Mims Jr. regardless. Courtland Sutton and Tim Patrick remain staples of that unit with newcomer Troy Franklin looking to break into the rotation.

Aug. 20: Colts at Bengals

Indianapolis DL vs. Cincinnati OL

Despite suspensions and injuries a year ago, Indianapolis' defensive line performed admirably. It added to that unit by signing Samson Ebukam and Raekwon Davis and then drafting pass rusher Laiatu Latu in the first round. Those moves should ensure that the unit remains a strength for the Colts this season.

Cincinnati has aggressively upgraded its offensive line over the past two offseasons. The changes began with signing interior offensive linemen Ted Karras and Alex Cappa, and then it signed offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr. The renovations were completed this offseason when the Bengals signed Trent Brown to play right tackle and drafted Amarius Mims in the first round.

Aug. 21: Dolphins at Buccaneers

Miami DL vs. Tampa Bay OL

Miami lost interior defenders Raekwon Davis and Christian Wilkins, as well as pass rusher Andrew Van Ginkel, in free agency. Jaelan Phillips and Bradley Chubb are returning from season-ending injuries, and free agent signing Shaq Barrett abruptly announced his retirement. A first-round selection was used on Penn State edge rusher Chop Robinson after signing Teair Tart and Calais Campbell to fortify the interior. It is an entirely new look unit when Phillips and Chubb are unavailable.

Tampa Bay's running backs averaged a league-worst 0.89 yards before contact last season, according to TruMedia, which means the front was getting zero push. Offensive tackles Tristan Wirfs and Luke Goedeke are rock solid, but the interior needs to do its job. Graham Barton was drafted in the first round to play center.

Aug. 21: Giants at Jets

Giants EDGE vs. Jets OT

HBO's "Hard Knocks" provided us with valuable transparency in New York's pursuit of pass rusher Brian Burns. The Giants were able to acquire and pair him with former first-round pick Kayvon Thibodeaux. Combined with interior defender Dexter Lawrence, the Giants have the potential to be one of the league's most disruptive fronts.

New York's offensive tackle position left any quarterback under center in a precarious situation a year ago. The organization set forth a course of action to remedy that this offseason. After signing veteran Tyron Smith and trading for veteran Morgan Moses, the Jets used their first-round selection on Penn State offensive tackle Olu Fashanu. They have talent and depth at the critical positions heading into this season.

Aug. 22: Ravens at Packers

Baltimore EDGE vs. Green Bay OT

Jadeveon Clowney is gone. Defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald is gone. It is time for Odafe Oweh and David Ojabo to take the next step in their respective careers. The Ravens are able to generate pressure up the middle, but they need to create more off the edge.

Who are Green Bay's first-string offensive tackles? Is it Rasheed Walker or Jordan Morgan at left tackle? Is it Zach Tom or Elgton Jenkins at right tackle? They have options, and other teams are certainly facing worse scenarios, but it is a pressing question left to be answered in training camp.

Aug. 22: Rams at Texans

Los Angeles CB vs. Houston WR

Houston's wide receiver room is now comprised of Stefon Diggs, Nico Collins and Tank Dell among others. C.J. Stroud has one of the league's strongest units at his disposal. Diggs gives that group a bonafide man coverage beater to keep defenses honest.

Los Angeles has a few prominent names at cornerback: Tre'Davious White and Darious Williams. Name brands do not necessarily translate to quality, however. Williams is coming off a good year while White has struggled to stay healthy since receiving a massive contract extension from Buffalo.