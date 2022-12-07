All 32 NFL teams are dealing with injuries as we enter Week 14 of the regular season. Some of these injuries are significant. The Baltimore Ravens are going to have to find a way to hang onto the AFC North with a banged-up Lamar Jackson, Seattle Seahawks rookie running back Kenneth Walker is dealing with an ankle issue and Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence is day to day with a foot injury.

Below, we will break down the final injury report for Thursday night's matchup between the Las Vegas Raiders and Los Angeles Rams, and examine the mid-week injury reports for the other NFL teams (except the six on a bye). This is your one-stop shop for everything injury-related in the NFL.

Las Vegas Raiders (-6) at Los Angeles Rams, Thursday

This is the second straight week that Jacobs has been listed as questionable heading into a Raiders game. Despite his designation, Jacobs played and rumbled for 144 yards on 26 carries in Sunday's win over the Chargers, so the expectation is that he will once again suit up on Thursday.

For only the second time this season, it appears that the Rams are going to have the same starting offensive line for consecutive weeks (h/t Jourdan Rordigue of The Athletic). Another notable facet of the Rams' injury report is Donald missing his second straight game after not missing a single game the previous four seasons.

Wideouts Brandin Cooks (calf) and Nico Collins (foot) along with Derek Stingley Jr. (hamstring/illness) were among the Texans players who did not practice on Wednesday. For the Cowboys, defensive end Demarcus Lawrence (foot) continues to practice on a limited basis.

Wideout Kenny Golladay practiced in full on Wednesday despite dealing with an illness. Fellow receiver Richie James (knee) was a limited practice participant. Defensive end Leonard Williams (neck) was held out of practice.

Eagles cornerback Avonte Maddox's 21-day practice window was opened on Wednesday, meaning that he could be activated off the injury report any time over the next three weeks. Maddox has been sidelined with a hamstring injury.

Receiver Quez Watkins (shoulder) and linebacker Kyzir White (ankle) were limited practice participants.

Jacksonville Jaguars at Tennessee Titans (-4)

For the Jaguars, quarterback Trevor Lawrence is dealing with some kind of lower-body injury. It was previously reported as a foot injury, but he's listed on the official injury report with a toe injury. He did not practice on Wednesday. Linebacker Chad Muma did not practice either due to an ankle injury. Safety Andre Cisco (shoulder) and wide receiver Zay Jones (chest) were limited participants.

Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (ankle) was limited on Wednesday. Rookie wideout Treylon Burks did not practice as he is in the NFL's concussion protocol. Titans coach Mike Vrabel said that Burks was doing and feeling "well" after sustaining the injury during Sunday's loss to the Eagles.

Running back Joe Mixon was a full participant as he looks to play Sunday for the first time since Cincinnati's Week 11 win in Pittsburgh. Tight end Hayden Hurst, who left this past Sunday's win over Kansas City with a calf injury, did not practice.

Several Browns veterans, including Myles Garrett, Amari Cooper and Jadeveon Clowney, were given rest days. Cornerback Denzel Ward (knee), who had a pick-six of Joe Burrow the last time the Browns played in Cincinnati, missed practice with ankle and illness designations. Tight end David Njoku was limited with a knee injury.

Four Jets -- Michael Clemons, Corey Davis, D.J. Reed and George Fant -- missed practice due to illness. Safety Ashtyn Davis was limited Wednesday after he missed this past Sunday's game with a hamstring injury.

For the Bills, linebacker Matt Milano did not practice on Wednesday due to a knee issue, while nose tackle Jordan Phillips was out with a shoulder injury. Offensive tackles Dion Dawkins (ankle) and David Quessenberry (ankle) were limited participants. Star quarterback Josh Allen was again listed on the injury report with his right elbow injury, but he was a full participant.

An illness is making its way through the Vikings' locker room, as five Vikings, including defensive backs Patrick Peterson and Harrison Smith, missed practice after feeling ill.

Offensive tackle Taylor Decker (elbow), safety DeShon Elliott (ankle), center Frank Ragnow (foot) and wideout Kalif Raymond were among the Lions who did not practice Wednesday. Running back D'Andre Swift practiced in a limited capacity as he is dealing with an ankle injury.

Baltimore Ravens at Pittsburgh Steelers (-2.5)

Baltimore had a lengthy injury report that included Lamar Jackson's absence as he deals with a knee injury. The former league MVP is not expected to be back in time for Sunday's game. While a good portion of the Ravens' Wednesday absences were veterans days off, offensive lineman Patrick Mekari sat out practice with a toe injury. Linebacker Patrick Queen (thigh) and linebacker Kristian Welch (concussion) were limited.

Running back Najee Harris (oblique), OT Chukwuma Okorafor (shoulder) and DL Larry Ogunjobi (toe) were among the Steelers that didn't practice Wednesday. T.J. Watt (ribs) and Diontae Johnson (hip) were limited. Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said on Tuesday that he did not anticipate any of the above players missing Sunday's game.

The Chiefs did not have a single player miss Wednesday's practice. Only two players -- linebacker Nick Bolton (groin) and wideout Kadarius Toney (hamstring) -- were limited.

Broncos top wideout Courtland Sutton (hamstring) did not practice, while fellow receiver Jerry Jeudy (ankle) was limited. Denver coach Nathaniel Hackett said that Sutton will likely miss Sunday's game. Jeudy is expected to play barring any setbacks.

Carolina Panthers at Seattle Seahawks (-3.5)

Panthers linebacker Cory Littleton (ankle) and running back D'Onta Foreman (foot) were the two players who did not practice on Wednesday for Carolina. Pass rusher Brian Burns (knee), left tackle Ikem Ekwonu (knee) and defensive tackle Matthew Ioannidis (calf) were limited participants.

The Seahawks were without running backs Kenneth Walker III and DeeJay Dallas, who exited last Sunday's win over the Rams with ankle injuries. Seattle coach Pete Carroll has not ruled out either player being back for Sunday's game against Carolina. How much each player can practice this week will largely determine whether or not they will get the green light to play.

Offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs (ankle/knee) was the only Buccaneers offensive player that did not practice on Wednesday. Tampa Bay's defense practiced without safeties Antoine Winfield Jr. (ankle) and Mike Edwards (hamstring). Nose tackle Vita Vea (foot/shoulder) was limited.

49ers wideout Deebo Samuel (quad) and Christian McCaffrey (knee) were limited Wednesday. Speaking on Jimmy Garoppolo, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said that the team is not optimistic that he will be able to get back on the field this year after sustaining a foot injury. It looks like Brock Purdy will be the 49ers' starting quarterback from here on out barring a miraculous recovery by Garoppolo.

Dolphins offensive tackle Terron Armstead, who missed Sunday's loss to the 49ers with a pic injury -- did not practice Wednesday. He did do light individual work during the open media portion of practice.

Wideout Mike Williams -- who has not played since Week 11 -- was limited on Wednesday with an ankle injury. Chargers coach Brandon Staley has labeled his former 1,000-yard receiver as day to day entering Sunday night's game.

