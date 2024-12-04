Just five weeks remain in the 2024 regular season in the NFL, and we're going to be treated to some high-stakes football down the stretch. That begins this week where there are several notable matchups that have the ability to shake up the playoff race, including Thursday night's NFC North showdown between the Packers and Lions.

Before we get to kick off those games, however, teams across the league need to take the practice field and, in conjunction with preparing for these games, also need to evaluate the health of their roster. With that in mind, let's take our first glimpse of every team's injury report entering the week.

All sports betting odds via DraftKings Sportsbook. Check out the latest DraftKings promo code to get in the game.

Green Bay Packers at Detroit Lions (-3.5), Thursday

The Packers will be without Alexander on Thursday. The corner logged back-to-back limited practices on Monday and Tuesday but did not participate on Wednesday before officially being ruled out. Meanwhile, Doubs was limited throughout the week but has yet to clear concussion protocol and is sidelined yet again.

Detroit will be shorthanded on Thursday night, particularly along the defensive line. Every player who has since been ruled out was unable to practice at all this week.

The Falcons held out wide receiver Darnell Mooney (Achilles, not injury-related) along with running back Jase McClellan (knee) on Wednesday. The team also limited four players due to injury: linebacker Troy Andersen (knee), linebacker Nate Landman (hamstring), defensive lineman Zach Harrison (Achilles), and defensive lineman Ruke Orhorhoro (ankle).

Corner Stephon Gilmore (hamstring) and safety Jay Ward (elbow) were the two Vikings players missing from Wednesday's practice. Defensive lineman Jonathan Bullard (toe), linebacker Blake Cashman (knee), linebacker Patrick Jones II (knee), and linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel (thigh) were limited.

Carolina had everyone at practice on Wednesday outside of pass rusher Jadeveon Clowney. The club listed him as a nonparticipant due to rest but also noted a knee injury on the report. Meanwhile, tight end Ja'Tavion Sanders (neck) was limited along with corner Caleb Farley (shoulder), linebacker Josey Jewell (hamstring) and linebacker D.J. Wonnum (knee).

The Eagles held out safety Reed Blakenship (concussion), safety Sydney Brown (knee), receiver Britain Covey (neck) and tight end Dallas Goedert (knee) on Wednesday. The club then listed running back Saquon Barkley (rest) offensive lineman Mekhi Becton (knee, rest), defensive lineman Jalen Carter (rest), corner Darius Slay (concussion), defensive end Josh Sweat (rest) and receiver Johnny Wilson (hamstring) as limited. Wide receiver DeVonta Smith (hamstring) was a full participant.

The Browns were missing five players to begin the week of practice: defensive tackle Sam Kamara (concussion), receiver Cedric Tillman (concussion), safety Juan Thornhill (calf), receiver Jamari Thrash (shoulder) and offensive tackle Jedrick Wills (knee). Meanwhile, corner Myles Harden (tibia), defensive tackle Maurice Hurst (ankle), receiver Elijah Moore (shoulder) and corner Greg Newsome II (abdomen) were limited.

The Steelers had a large number of players listed as nonparticipants on Wednesday, but they were merely given rest days. Defensive tackle Montravius Adams (knee), linebacker Alex Highsmith (ankle) and receiver Calvin Austin III (concussion) were all limited.

Jacksonville did not have corner Tyson Campbell (thigh), punter Logan Cooke (left knee) and long snapper Ross Matiscik (hamstring) at practice on Wednesday. Linebacker Yasir Abdullah (hamstring) and offensive lineman Brandon Scherff (knee, shoulder) were limited. The Jaguars also placed starting quarterback Trevor Lawrence (concussion) on injured reserve.

Corner Roger McCreary (shoulder), linebacker Kenneth Murray Jr. (hamstring), guard Peter Skoronski (foot), defensive tackle T'Vondre Sweat (shoulder) and linebacker James Williams (knee) all did not practice for the Titans on Wednesday. Tennessee also limited receiver Tyler Boyd (foot) and corner Chidobe Awuzie (groin), along with offensive tackles Jaelyn Duncan (hamstring) and Leroy Watson IV (back).

The Raiders did not have corner Nate Hobbs (ankle) or running back Zamir White (quad) at practice on Wednesday. Fellow running back Alexander Mattison was the lone player listed as a limited participant.

The Buccaneers conducted a walkthrough on Wednesday, so their practice report is an estimation. With that said, the club listed linebacker K.J. Britt (ankle), safety Mike Edwards (hamstring), running back Bucky Irving (hip, back), linebacker Anthony Nelson (shoulder), tackle Tristan Wirfs (foot, knee) and receiver Mike Evans (hamstring, calf) as nonparticipants. Corner Troy Hill (foot, knee), defensive back Tykee Smith (knee) and linebacker Joe Tryon-Shoyinka (ankle) were limited. After briefly exiting Week 13's matchup, quarterback Baker Mayfield (Achilles, knee) was a full participant in practice.

The Saints have listed guard Cesar Ruiz (concussion) and Nick Saldiveri (knee) as nonparticipants on Wednesday. Tight end Taysom Hill was also listed as a DNP but will soon be moved to injured reserve after suffering a season-ending knee injury last week. Tight end Juwan Johnson (foot), center Erik McCoy (groin), receiver Bub Means (ankle), tight end Foster Moreau (shoulder) and guard Lucas Patrick (calf) were all limited.

The Giants already announced that Drew Lock will get another start in Week 14 as Tommy DeVito continues to deal with a right forearm injury. He was limited on Wednesday alongside defensive lineman D.J. Davidson (shoulder), receiver Bryce Ford-Wheaton (Achilles), linebacker Dyontae Johnson (ankle), and defensive lineman Jordan Riley (knee). Defensive back Deonte Banks (rib) and defensive lineman Rakeem Nunez-Roches (neck, shoulder) did not practice, along with offensive linemen Jermaine Eluemunor (quad) and Evan Neal (hip).

New York did not have corner Sauce Gardner (hamstring) or running back Breece Hall (knee) at practice on Wednesday, along with offensive linemen Morgan Moses (knee, shoulder) and Alijah Vera-Tucker (ankle). Rookie offensive lineman Olu Fashanu (toe) was limited.

Tyreek Hill (wrist) headlined the group of five Dolphins players not practicing on Wednesday, along with offensive tackle Terron Armstead (knee), defensive tackle Calais Campbell (rest), offensive tackle Kendall Lamm (back, elbow) and linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. (hamstring). Linebacker Bradley Chubb (knee), corner Kendall Fuller (concussion), linebacker Cameron Goode (knee), defensive tackle Benito Jones (shoulder, back), corner Kader Kohou (back), running back Raheem Mostert (hip), safety Jordan Poyer (finger) and offensive lineman Isaiah Wynn (quad, knee) were limited.

Analysis to come.

The Bills conducted a walkthrough on Wednesday, so the participation levels are an estimation. That said, the club listed receiver Keon Coleman (wrist), tight end Dalton Kincaid (knee), tight end Quintin Morris (shoulder, groin), safety Taylor Rapp (neck, shoulder) and receiver Curtis Samuel (foot) as limited.

Chicago opened the week holding out six players from Wednesday's practice: receiver Keenan Allen (ankle), offensive lineman Ryan Bates (concussion), defensive back Elijah Hicks (ankle), running back Roschon Johnson (concussion), receiver D.J. Moore (quad) and running back D'Andre Swift (quad). Defensive back Kevin Byard III (shoulder), along with offensive linemen Coleman Shelton (knee) and Darnell Wright (knee), were limited.

The Chargers listed linebacker Daiyan Henley (knee) as a nonparticipant while also giving pass rusher Khalil Mack a rest day. The club also limited linebacker Junior Colson (ankle), linebacker Bud Dupree (heel), corner Cam Hart (ankle), safety Tony Jefferson (hamstring), receiver Ladd McConkey (knee, shoulder), defensive back Elijah Molden (back) and linebacker Denzel Perryman (groin).

The Chiefs have a clean bill of health heading into Week 14, as every player practiced fully on Wednesday.

Analysis to come.