We are in the final month of the 2025 regular season, with just four weeks of action still left on the docket. Of course, as we get down to the finish line, these final matchups will carry monumental stakes.

Already, the Week 15 slate has a handful of clinching scenarios. The New England Patriots can clinch the AFC East title with a win over the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, while both the Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Rams can punch their tickets with wins.

While all we want to dissect heading into this crucial stretch is how these teams match up on the field, injuries will be a storyline. Given that we're so late in the year, just about every team is dinged up to some degree, and that could dictate how some of these games turn out.

As most clubs get back onto the practice field for the first time on Wednesday, we'll take the temperature of where they stand health-wise as they release their initial injury report. We'll also look at the final injury report and game designations for Thursday's NFC South matchup between the Atlanta Falcons and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Atlanta Falcons at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-4.5)

Thursday, 8:15 p.m. ET | Stream on Prime Video



It's another week that the Falcons will be without top wideout Drake London, who'll miss his fourth straight game due to a knee injury. Meanwhile, Kyle Pitts and edge rusher Jalon Walker are questionable after being limited on Wednesday. On a more positive note, corner A.J. Terrell (neck) was a full participant on Wednesday and carries no injury designation.

The Buccaneers are expected to get wideout Mike Evans back after missing the bulk of the year due to a collarbone injury he suffered in Week 7. Despite being listed as questionable, head coach Todd Bowles said Evans has shown everything he needed to in practice to make his return. Both Evans and Jalen McMillan have also been activated off injured reserve.

Buffalo Bills at New England Patriots (-1.5)

The Bills were without tight end Dawson Knox to begin the week of practice due to personal reasons. Outside of that, everyone was accounted for as defensive end Joey Bosa (hamstring, wrist), linebacker Terrel Bernard (elbow), offensive lineman Spencer Brown (shoulder), and Josh Palmer (ankle) were limited.

Running back Terrell Jennings (concussion) was the lone player missing from Patriots practice on Wednesday. Defensive tackle Christian Barmore (not injury related) was limited, along with linebacker Harold Landry and offensive tackle Vederian Lowe.

Geno Smith is dealing with a shoulder injury and is unlikely to play on Sunday. The veteran did not practice on Wednesday, which puts Kenny Pickett in line to start in Week 15. Las Vegas also designated offensive tackle Kolton Miller to return from injured reserve.

The Chiefs held out receiver Hollywood Brown (personal), offensive lineman Wanya Morris (knee), and offensive tackle Jawaan Taylor (triceps, knee) from practice to begin the week. Corner Trent McDuffie (knee) was limited.

The Jets were missing 10 players on Wednesday, which included quarterback Justin Fields (knee) and Tyrod Taylor (groin). If neither can play, that would throw Brady Cook in as the starter in all likelihood. Running back Breece Hall (knee), edge rusher Jermaine Johnson II (rest), linebacker Kiko Mauigoa (neck), defensive lineman Harrison Phillips, tight end Stone Smartt (concussion), tight end Mason Taylor (neck), corner Azareye'h Thomas (shoulder), and linebacker Quincy Williams (hand) were also held out.

Jacksonville listed quarterback Trevor Lawrence as a limited participant in practice on Wednesday due to an ankle injury. Receiver Parker Washington (hip), tight end Quintin Morris (ankle), offensive lineman Ezra Cleveland (shoulder), offensive lineman Walker Little (concussion), safety Andrew Wingard (concussion), and defensive lineman B.J. Green II (knee) were also limited.

Commanders head coach Dan Quinn announced Wednesday that Jayden Daniels re-aggravated his left elbow injury against the Vikings and will be held out for Week 15. Marcus Mariota will start. Meanwhile, defensive end Drake Jackson (groin, knee), corner Jonathan Jones (rib), outside linebacker Von Miller (rest), running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. (groin), offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil (rest), and linebacker Bobby Wagner (knee) did not practice.

New York opened up the week of practice without several players: defensive lineman D.J. Davidson (illness), linebacker Victor Dimukeje (knee), punter Jamie Gillan (left knee), defensive back Nic Jones (shoulder), defensive lineman Rakeem Nunez-Roches (ankle), receiver Gunner Olszewski (concussion), linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux (shoulder) and offensive lineman Greg Van Roten (shoulder). Tight end Theo Johnson (toe) was limited.

Lamar Jackson did not practice on Wednesday, which is becoming a weekly occurrence. This marks the fifth straight week where the Ravens quarterback has missed at least one day of practice. This time, the team noted that it was merely a rest day. Corner Chidobe Awuzie (shoulder) also did not practice, while running back Keaton Mitchell (knee), outside linebacker Tavius Robinson (foot), and corner Nate Wiggins (foot) were limited.

Cincinnati cleared rookie pass rusher Shemar Stewart (knee) to practice and designated him to return from injured reserve. He was a full participant on Wednesday, while receiver Tee Higgins (concussion) was limited. Defensive end Trey Hendrickson (hip, pelvis) was listed as a non-participant, but he is not expected to return to the team this season after undergoing surgery. Safety PJ Jules (ankle) also did not practice.

After missing the past two games, Carolina listed both center Cade Mays (ankle) and linebacker Christian Rozeboom (hip, hamstring) as full participants on Wednesday. Corner Jaycee Horn and linebacker Claudin Cherelus were limited as they remain in concussion protocol.

Running back Alvin Kamara (knee, ankle) did not practice with the Saints on Wednesday, nor did safety Justin Reid or offensive tackle Asim Richards (ankle). Offensive tackle Taliese Fuaga (ankle), running back Devin Neal (abdomen), and defensive end Chris Rumph II (wrist) were limited.

Indianapolis listed quarterback Riley Leonard (knee) as a full participant in practice. With Daniel Jones out for the year, Leonard is an option to start in Week 15, as is Philip Rivers, who signed with the practice squad. Meanwhile, defensive end Tyquan Lewis (ankle), offensive tackle Braden Smith (concussion, neck), corner Sauce Gardner (calf), and receiver Anthony Gould (foot) were non-participants in practice. Defensive tackle DeForest Buckner (neck) was limited.

Green Bay Packers (-2.5) at Denver Broncos

Tennessee rested a handful of players during Wednesday's practice, but defensive end C.J. Ravenell (toe) and linebacker James Williams Sr. (illness) were held out due to injury. Meanwhile, corner Jalyn Armour-Davis (Achilles) and center Lloyd Cushenberry III (foot) were limited.

Detroit Lions at Los Angeles Rams (-5.5)

The Lions listed safety Brian Branch (Achilles) as a non-participant in practice, but that is merely a formality as he's done for the season. Linebacker Alex Anzalone (illness) and offensive tackle Taylor Decker (shoulder) also did not participate on Wednesday. Detroit limited guard Kayode Awosika (foot), safety Thomas Harper (concussion), safety Kerby Joseph (knee), guard Christian Mahogany (fibula), receiver Kalif Raymond (ankle), running back Sione Vaki (thumb), and tight end Shane Zylstra (knee).

Cowboys offensive tackle Tyler Guyton (ankle) did not practice on Wednesday, along with safety Malik Hooker (not injury-related). Receiver CeeDee Lamb (concussion) headlined the group of limited players along with corner Trevon Diggs (knee), defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (hamstring), tight end Jake Ferguson (calf), fullback Hunter Luepke (hip), corner Shavon Revel Jr. (knee) and safety Donovan Wilson (knee).

