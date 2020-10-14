Injuries are as much a part of weekly game-planning as, well, just about anything else in the NFL, because literally every team is dealing with some kind of bruise to its starting lineup. Five weeks into the 2020 season, that is very much the case right now. In fact, several teams still have some pretty big medical question marks at quarterback, the most important spot in the game.

With that in mind, we've got a full rundown of every team's injury report heading into Week 6. Broken down by matchup, below you'll find Wednesday practice notes and all the latest on who may or may not be available for this week's action.

All odds courtesy of William Hill Sportsbook.

Wednesday practice reports

Ravens (-7.5) at Eagles

The Eagles may or may not have two big reinforcements at wide receiver, with both DeSean Jackson (hamstring) and Alshon Jeffery (foot, illness) on track for yet another week of "questionable" designations. Both Jackson and Jeffery were on the practice field Wednesday, but Doug Pederson has been very cautious to integrate them into the lineup. Cornerback Avonte Maddox (hamstring) has also returned to practice.

Washington at Giants (-2.5)

Quarterback Dwayne Haskins (illness) has already been relegated to the bench in Washington, but it seems unlikely he'll even have the chance to come off it again in Week 6 after missing Wednesday's practice. His replacement, Kyle Allen, meanwhile, received full clearance to suit up against New York despite leaving Sunday's loss with an arm injury.

Browns at Steelers (-3.5)

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (ribs) was limited at Wednesday's practice, putting him on an early track to be a potential game-time decision against Pittsburgh. Veteran reserve Case Keenum would step in for Mayfield, if needed.

Wide receiver Diontae Johnson (back) was forced out of the Steelers' Week 5 win over the Eagles but is likely to be back in action against Cleveland, coach Mike Tomlin said this week. Center Mike Pouncey (foot) and guard David DeCastro (abdomen) remain under evaluation.

Texans at Titans (-3)

Bears at Panthers (-2.5)

Broncos at Patriots (-10)

Coach Vic Fangio has said quarterback Drew Lock (shoulder) is likely to make his anticipated return against the Patriots. Also boding well for Denver is the fact that No. 1 tight end Noah Fant (ankle) was back at practice Wednesday. Rookie wide receiver K.J. Hamler (hamstring) remained out, however.

Bengals at Colts (-8)

Falcons at Vikings (-3.5)

Star running back Dalvin Cook (groin) is not expected to play against Atlanta after missing most of the second half in the Vikings' loss to Seattle.

Lions (-3) at Jaguars

Jags tight end Tyler Eifert (neck) was a no-go at Wednesday's practice and seems like a long shot to suit up in the near future. Star wide receiver D.J. Chark (ankle) was also not seen Wednesday after limping off the field late in Week 5.

Jets at Dolphins (-10)

Quarterback Sam Darnold (shoulder) appears likely to miss his second straight game, with Joe Flacco set to start once again. Wide receiver Breshad Perriman (ankle) reportedly has a chance to play in Miami, however.

Packers (-2) at Buccaneers

Rams (-3.5) at 49ers

Chiefs (-3.5) at Bills

Kansas City is expected to be without wide receiver Sammy Watkins (hamstring) for as many as several weeks after the pass catcher went down in Week 5's loss to the Raiders. Guard Kelechi Osemele is also out indefinitely after suffering a knee injury Sunday.

Cardinals (-2.5) at Cowboys

Arizona's biggest loss will be off the edge, where Chandler Jones (biceps) is set to miss the remainder of the season after undergoing surgery, coach Kliff Kingsbury announced.

With Dak Prescott (ankle) done for the year after undergoing surgery, Dallas will see backup Andy Dalton make his first official start at quarterback against the Cardinals.