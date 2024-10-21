Injuries are an unfortunate inevitability in the NFL, and Week 7 has been no exception. The injury bug has taken its fair share of bites across the league this season, and we're seeing that continue this week with a handful of notable players going down.

One of the bigger injuries occurred when Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson suffered an Achilles injury in the second quarter against the Bengals, and had to be carted off. The Browns fear the quarterback will miss the rest of the season. The 49ers may have lost another offensive star after Brandon Aiyuk went down with what the team fears is a torn ACL.

Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell is going on injured reserve with a fractured thumb and will miss at least four weeks.

Below is an updated team-by-team list of all the other key Week 7 injuries around the league.

Curtis Samuel (shoulder): The Bills wideout was ruled out due to a shoulder injury he suffered in the opening quarter of Buffalo's matchup with the Titans.

Cincinnati Bengals

Geno Stone (left leg): The Bengals safety was ruled out after suffering a left leg injury.

Deshaun Watson (Achilles) : The Browns starting quarterback suffered a non-contact injury with less than two minutes remaining in the first half of the team's Week 7 matchup with the Bengals. After being carted off the field, Cleveland officially ruled him out with an Achilles injury. Kevin Stefanski says he fears Watson will be lost for the season.

: The Browns starting quarterback suffered a non-contact injury with less than two minutes remaining in the first half of the team's Week 7 matchup with the Bengals. After being carted off the field, Cleveland officially ruled him out with an Achilles injury. Kevin Stefanski says he fears Watson will be lost for the season. Dorian Thompson-Robinson (finger): Playing in place of the injured Deshaun Watson, Thompson-Robinson was ruled out after he suffered a finger injury late in the game. Jameis Winston took over as the emergency quarterback.

David Montgomery (leg): The Lions running back returned to action in the opening minutes of the second quarter after he was questionable to return to Sunday's action due to a knee injury.

Jaylon Carlies (calf): The Colts linebacker was ruled out due to a calf injury he suffered in the second quarter.

Cam Robinson (concussion): Jacksonville's starting left tackle left in the first half of the club's Week 7 game against New England in London. Initially, the team said he was being evaluated for a concussion, and later ruled out once that diagnosis was confirmed.

JuJu Smith-Schuster (hamstring): Smith-Schuster left the Chiefs' Week 7 win after aggravating a hamstring injury he had been dealing with heading into the game.

Aidan O'Connell (thumb): The Las Vegas Raiders quarterback walked to the locker room after suffering a fractured thumb. Gardner Minshew replaced him at quarterback. O'Connell is going on injured reserve, meaning he will miss at least four weeks and could miss up to six weeks.

Tyler Huntley (right shoulder): Dolphins starting quarterback Tyler Huntley departed to the locker room after suffering a right shoulder injury. After initially listing him as questionable to return, the Dolphins downgraded Huntley to out. Tim Boyle came in as the backup.

Layden Robinson (ankle ): New England's starting right guard suffered the injury in the first half and was initially ruled as questionable to return. In the opening minutes of the third quarter, he was downgraded to out.

): New England's starting right guard suffered the injury in the first half and was initially ruled as questionable to return. In the opening minutes of the third quarter, he was downgraded to out. DeMario Douglas (illness) : The Patriots wideout was listed as questionable to return to the team's Week 7 matchup against the Jaguars. As NFL Media reported, Douglas woke up sick and took anti-nausea medicine and an IV, but appeared to be slowed because of this illness.

: The Patriots wideout was listed as questionable to return to the team's Week 7 matchup against the Jaguars. As NFL Media reported, Douglas woke up sick and took anti-nausea medicine and an IV, but appeared to be slowed because of this illness. Ja'Lynn Polk (head): Polk suffered a head injury late in the Week 7 matchup.

Ty Summers (ankle): Giants linebacker was ruled out for the remainder of the game due to an ankle injury.

Giants linebacker was ruled out for the remainder of the game due to an ankle injury. Jalin Hyatt (ribs): Giants wide receiver suffered a cracked rib late in Sunday's game.

Mekhi Becton (concussion): The Eagles offensive tackle was ruled out due to a concussion.

Brandon Aiyuk (knee): Aiyuk was carted off the field and has been ruled out after suffering what appears to be a significant right knee injury. Head coach Kyle Shanahan said following the game that the team fears a torn ACL.

Aiyuk was carted off the field and has been ruled out after suffering what appears to be a significant right knee injury. Head coach Kyle Shanahan said following the game that the team fears a torn ACL. Deebo Samuel (illness): Samuel was going to try to gut it out, but he stayed on the sideline before ultimately changing into street clothes for the second half of Sunday's game against the Chiefs.

DK Metcalf (knee): The Seahawks star wide receiver was questionable to return due to a knee injury and seen being carted to the locker room late in the game. While things didn't look great for Metcalf, Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald said afterward that the injury "doesn't look too bad." NFL Media reported on Monday that the injury is believed to be minor.