1. Today's show: Week 7 winners and losers, plus full recap

It's Monday, which can only mean one thing: I stayed up until 3 a.m. last night recording a podcast with Will Brinson and Ryan Wilson that touched on everything you need to know about Week 7, and let me just say, it's probably for the best that you listen. We covered all 12 games from Sunday, which means we likely spent some time talking about your favorite team.

One thing we do every week is hand out our weekly winners and losers from Sunday's action. Here's a look at who made our list.

Ryan Wilson

Winner: Joe Burrow. Burrow threw for 481 yards on Sunday, which is the highest total in the NFL this year, the second-highest total of his career and third-highest total in Bengals history. The Bengals offense is nearly unstoppable when Burrow is playing his best football, and right now, he appears to be playing his best football.

Will Brinson

Winner: Geno Smith. The Seahawks have officially taken over first place in the NFC West and a big reason for that is because Geno is playing at an MVP level. Last week, he outplayed Kyler Murray. This week, he outplayed Justin Herbert. If we're only counting the 2022 season, Smith looks like one of the five best quarterbacks in the NFL.

John Breech

Winner: Josh Jacobs. The running back is doing his best to make the Raiders regret the fact that they declined the fifth-year option on his rookie deal. Jacobs rushed for 143 yards on Sunday and has now topped the 140-yard mark in THREE straight games. I capitalized three because only THREE running backs have accomplished that feat over the past 12 years (Adrian Peterson, Derrick Henry). If Jacobs keeps running like this, he might run his way into a new contract with the Raiders.

Not only did we list our winners and losers, but we also recapped every game from Sunday. To listen to today's episode, be sure to click here. You can also watch the entire episode on YouTube by clicking here.

2. Week 7 injuries: Ryan Tannehill suffers ankle injury, Breece Hall might be out for the season

Hopefully we won't need to have an injury roundup every week, but there were so many injuries around the NFL over the weekend that we definitely needed one for today.

Here's a look at the biggest injuries from Week 7:

3. Week 7 grades: Buccaneers get an 'F' for shocking loss, Packers not much better against Commanders

Every week I team up with six of my colleagues here at CBSSports.com to hand out grades, and this week, Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady both failed out of our imaginary football school.

Here's a look at the grades from two notable games that were played Sunday:

Panthers 21-3 over Buccaneers (Click here for full recap)

Buccaneers takeaway: It took 23 years, but Tom Brady's career might have finally hit rock bottom. Since starting 2-0, the Buccaneers have now lost four of their past five games and a big reason for that is because the offense looks broken. Part of that is due to Brady, who threw multiple errant passes, but even when he was throwing accurately, his receivers couldn't hang on to anything (Mike Evans dropped an easy TD pass in the first quarter). As bad as the offense was, the defense might have been worse. The Buccaneers couldn't stop a Panthers rushing attack that just traded away its best player. Carolina steamrolled the Buccaneers defense for 173 yards on the ground. All of a sudden, it's starting to feel like the Buccaneers are going to be in a dog fight in the NFC South, a division most people thought Tampa Bay was easily going to win. Grade: F

Commanders 23-21 over Packers (Click here for full recap)

Packers takeaway: Over the past three weeks, the Packers offense has somehow gotten progressively worse each game, and it might have finally reached rock bottom in Washington. Aaron Rodgers continues to have a look of perpetual frustration whenever he's on the field and it's somewhat understandable considering his receivers are struggling to get open. Over the first three quarters of this game, the Packers punted five times while only putting together one drive that went for more than 40 yards. The Packers defense did its best to keep things close with a pick-six in the first half, but it couldn't stop the Commanders offense in the second half. At one point, the Packers led this game 14-3, but it was an all-out failure after that. The Packers aren't out of the NFC North race by any means, but with the way they're playing, if they don't turn things around soon they're going to be playing for second in the division. Grade: D

As for the other 24 grades we handed out on Sunday, you can check those out by clicking here.

4. 10 crazy facts from Week 7

Every Sunday night, I get an email from our research department here at CBS Sports, and every Sunday, that email always includes some amazingly wild facts about the games that were just played.

With that in mind, here are 10 crazy facts about Week 7:

Tom Brady in unfamiliar territory. With the loss to Carolina, the Buccaneers are now 3-4, which makes this the latest into a season that one of Brady's teams has been under .500 since 2002 when the Patriots also started 3-4. Brady is also 1-4 over the past five games, marking the first time since 2002 that he's lost four times over a five-game span. In other Brady news, the Bucs QB threw 49 passes on Sunday, which is the most he's ever thrown in his career without also throwing a TD.

With the loss to Carolina, the Buccaneers are now 3-4, which makes this the latest into a season that one of Brady's teams has been under .500 since 2002 when the Patriots also started 3-4. Brady is also 1-4 over the past five games, marking the first time since 2002 that he's lost four times over a five-game span. In other Brady news, the Bucs QB threw 49 passes on Sunday, which is the most he's ever thrown in his career without also throwing a TD. Packers have historically ugly day on third down. The Packers went 0-for-6 on third down, marking the first time in Aaron Rodgers' career that his team didn't convert a third down and the first time since 1999 that the Packers didn't convert at least one third down in a game.

The Packers went 0-for-6 on third down, marking the first time in Aaron Rodgers' career that his team didn't convert a third down and the first time since 1999 that the Packers didn't convert at least one third down in a game. Unbeatable after the bye. Thanks to their win over the Colts, Titans coach Mike Vrabel is now 5-0 in games played after the bye, which is tied for the second-best record in NFL history. Only Don Shula, who went 7-0, had a better record.

Thanks to their win over the Colts, Titans coach Mike Vrabel is now 5-0 in games played after the bye, which is tied for the second-best record in NFL history. Only Don Shula, who went 7-0, had a better record. Giant accomplishment, part I . Brian Daboll is the first Giants coach since 1929 to start his career at 6-1. The coach back then was Roy Andrews, who led the team to an 11-1-1 record that year. The Giants are the first team in NFL history to start a season 6-1 or better while also having all seven of their games decided by just one score (via NFL Research).



Brian Daboll is the first Giants coach since 1929 to start his career at 6-1. The coach back then was Roy Andrews, who led the team to an 11-1-1 record that year. The Giants are the first team in NFL history to start a season 6-1 or better while also having all seven of their games decided by just one score (via NFL Research). Giant accomplishment, part II . Not to be outdone by his coach, Daniel Jones also accomplished something that Giants fans hadn't seen in nearly nine decades. With 107 yards rushing against the Jaguars, Jones became the first Giants QB since Ed Danowski in 1934 to cross the 100-yard rushing mark in a game. Danowski ended up winning two NFL championships with the Giants, which fans in New York would gladly take with Jones.

Not to be outdone by his coach, Daniel Jones also accomplished something that Giants fans hadn't seen in nearly nine decades. With 107 yards rushing against the Jaguars, Jones became the first Giants QB since Ed Danowski in 1934 to cross the 100-yard rushing mark in a game. Danowski ended up winning two NFL championships with the Giants, which fans in New York would gladly take with Jones. Mecole Hardman makes history. With his three touchdowns against the 49ers, Hardman became the FIRST wide receiver in the Super Bowl era to finish a game with two rushing touchdowns and one receiving touchdown.

With his three touchdowns against the 49ers, Hardman became the FIRST wide receiver in the Super Bowl era to finish a game with two rushing touchdowns and one receiving touchdown. No one does the long ball better than Joe Burrow . With a 60-yard TD pass against the Falcons, Burrow has now thrown 12 touchdowns of 50 yards or more since the beginning of the 2021 season, which is the most in the NFL. To put that in perspective, no other QB has even thrown eight in the span.

With a 60-yard TD pass against the Falcons, Burrow has now thrown 12 touchdowns of 50 yards or more since the beginning of the 2021 season, which is the most in the NFL. To put that in perspective, no other QB has even thrown eight in the span. Burrow joins rare club, then starts his own club. Before Week 7, only two players in NFL history -- Norm Van Brocklin (1951) and Billy Volek (2004) -- had ever thrown for more than 475 yards along with three passing touchdowns and one rushing touchdown in a single game. Burrow joined that club against the Falcons with four total touchdowns and 481 passing yards. Burrow also invented his own club: With 501 total yards (he had 20 rushing yards), Burrow became the FIRST player in NFL history to have multiple games of at least 500 total yards and four total touchdowns.

Before Week 7, only two players in NFL history -- Norm Van Brocklin (1951) and Billy Volek (2004) -- had ever thrown for more than 475 yards along with three passing touchdowns and one rushing touchdown in a single game. Burrow joined that club against the Falcons with four total touchdowns and 481 passing yards. Burrow also invented his own club: With 501 total yards (he had 20 rushing yards), Burrow became the FIRST player in NFL history to have multiple games of at least 500 total yards and four total touchdowns. Lion-sized scoring drought . Through the first four games of the season, the Lions were one of the highest scoring teams in the NFL, but not anymore. The Lions have scored just six points over the past two weeks, which is their lowest scoring output over any two-week span since 1993.

Through the first four games of the season, the Lions were one of the highest scoring teams in the NFL, but not anymore. The Lions have scored just six points over the past two weeks, which is their lowest scoring output over any two-week span since 1993. Josh Jacobs turns into a touchdown machine. The Raiders running back scored three rushing touchdowns in the second half against the Texans, marking the first time since 1982 that a Raiders running back had accomplished that feat. Marcus Allen did that exact same thing 40 years ago (via NFL research). Jacobs also topped 140 yards for the third straight game, which is pretty crazy when you consider that he had never hit the 140-yard mark in his career before this month.

5. Monday preview: Prepping you for Patriots at Bears

Bill Belichick earned his 324th career win last week, which put him in a tie with former Bears coach George Halas for the second-most in NFL history. Fittingly, Belichick will now attempt to pass Halas in Chicago, where the Hall of Famer earned all 324 of his victories.

My good buddy Jared Dubin wrote our deep-dive preview for this game here at CBSSports.com, and here's how he sees the game playing out:

Why the Patriots can win: Bill Belichick knows how to take advantage of a team's weakness and the Bears' defensive weakness is stopping the run. Chicago is surrendering 163 yards per game on the ground, which is the second-most in the NFL. The Patriots will likely run it early and often, and if they get going on the ground, it's going to be difficult for the Bears to win. Also, the Bears have one of the best pass defenses in the NFL, so it won't be surprising if the Patriots don't take to the air very often since Mac Jones will be playing his first game in four weeks.

Bill Belichick knows how to take advantage of a team's weakness and the Bears' defensive weakness is stopping the run. Chicago is surrendering 163 yards per game on the ground, which is the second-most in the NFL. The Patriots will likely run it early and often, and if they get going on the ground, it's going to be difficult for the Bears to win. Also, the Bears have one of the best pass defenses in the NFL, so it won't be surprising if the Patriots don't take to the air very often since Mac Jones will be playing his first game in four weeks. Why the Bears can win: The Bears hate throwing the ball, so it would seem that their best chance of winning this game will revolve around whether David Montgomery and Khalil Herbert can move the ball on the ground. The Patriots rushing defense has struggled at times this season -- it has given up at least 185 yards in two of New England's past four games (both losses) -- and if the Bears can get anywhere near that number, that should give them a puncher's chance to win.

You can get a full preview of the game from Dubin by clicking here.

If you're thinking about betting on the game, Jordan Dajani put together a full gambling preview (odds via Caesars Sportsbook). You can check out Dajani's full gambling preview by clicking here, but if you don't feel like clicking over, here's one prop from both of us for tonight's game.

ONE PROP Jordan LIKES: Rhamondre Stevenson OVER 62.5 rushing yards (-106): "Stevenson, who is one of the most underrated running backs in the game this year, has crossed this number in each of his last four games and he's also averaging 74.7 yards per game on the ground this year."

"Stevenson, who is one of the most underrated running backs in the game this year, has crossed this number in each of his last four games and he's also averaging 74.7 yards per game on the ground this year." ONE PROP I LIKE: Nick Folk OVER 7.5 points (-103): The Patriots offense has been on a roll over the past two weeks and one of the biggest benefactors has been Folk, who is AVERAGING 12.5 points per game during New England's current two-game winning streak. I don't love the fact that it's suppose to be windy in the Windy City tonight, but even with that, I still think Folk can hit this number.

Finally, if you're wondering who we're picking, here's who we have tonight in a game where the Patriots are currently favored by 8.5 points:

Dubin's pick: Patriots 24-13 over Bears

Sullivan's pick: Patriots 28-17 over Bears

My pick: Patriots 27-16 over Bears

Over on our CBSSports.com picks page, the straight-up choice is unanimous with all eight of our experts picking the Patriots to win and seven of us taking the Patriots to cover.

6. Rapid-fire roundup: Todd Gurley done with football

