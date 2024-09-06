The Baltimore Ravens didn't exactly deploy a well-oiled offensive machine in the first half of their 2024 opener against the Kansas City Chiefs, mustering 10 points amid an erratic passing attack and a curiously quiet start for new running back Derrick Henry. Quarterback Lamar Jackson made NFL history, however, moving up to third on the league's all-time leaderboard for rushing yards at the position.

With eight carries for 63 yards in the first half, Jackson not only led Baltimore on the ground but passed Russell Wilson, now with the rival Pittsburgh Steelers, in career rushing yards. Jackson came into Thursday's game with 5,258, while Wilson enters the 2024 campaign with 5,307.

The only two quarterbacks now ahead of Jackson in all-time rushing: Michael Vick (6,107) and Cam Newton (5,631), both of whom are retired. Wilson, of course, has a chance to regain his spot in the top three, but he's been less prone to run than earlier in his career with the Seattle Seahawks. The 35-year-old Steelers signal-caller is also battling a lingering calf injury going into his first season with Pittsburgh.

Jackson is also one of only three quarterbacks to ever rush for 1,000 yards in a season along with Vick and Justin Fields, also of the Steelers.