While there haven't been many highlights of note for the Tennessee Titans in 2024, rookie nose tackle T'Vondre Sweat made a play that got everyone's attention in Tennessee's Week 15 meeting with the Cincinnati Bengals. With the Titans up 14-7 over the Bengals in the second quarter, Sweat picked up a fumble by Joe Burrow on 2nd and goal and then made a great effort running it back, first breaking a tackle by a Bengals lineman before stiff-arming another into the turf.

Rumbling up the sideline with a convoy of blockers, Sweat -- who weighs in at 366 lbs -- continued an impressive return for a man his size before being pushed out of bounds just shy of Tennessee's 40-yard line.

Sweat was a star at the University of Texas, where he was named Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year and the Outland Trophy in 2023 in addition to being named a Unanimous All-American and a First-Team All-Big 12 selection. Sweat was taken by the Titans with the No. 38 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.