With one game already in the books, Week 15 of the NFL season is off to an interesting start. Because all of the bye weeks are now in the rearview mirror, there are another 15 games on tap for Sunday and Monday.

Luckily for football fans, most of the key players for the 30 teams still yet to take the field will be in action for those contests. But there are some who will be out and others whose statuses remain up in the air.

In the space below, you'll find detailed injury reports for all 14 contests that will take place on Sunday, as well as an initial update on the key Monday night game between the Dolphins and the Steelers.

Njoku was injured while catching a touchdown pass last week but has fallen behind Harold Fannin Jr. in snaps. Sampson's absence will mean a larger role for Jerome Ford. Teller's absence and Bitonio's potential absence could hurt the Browns up front against a poor Bears defense. Ward is a key piece in the secondary and will be missed. Tillman hasn't been as large a part of the offense recently as he was early in the season but is still a valuable part of the receiver rotation.

Gordon has played in only three games this year and missed last week against Green Bay. Odunze was limited in practice throughout the week after also missing last week's game against the Packers.

Bengals Tee Higgins WR Concussion Out

PJ Jules S Ankle Doubtful

Shemar Stewart DL Knee Doubtful

Higgins will miss his second game in the last three weeks due to a concussion. Trey Hendrickson was placed on IR and is out for the year, so missing Stewart as well would be a blow to Cincinnati up front.

Harrison is out for the second week in a row and fourth time in the last five games.

Davis is a valuable returner for the Chargers. Molden's potential absence could hurt on the back end while Pipkins' could force the Chargers deeper into their tackle depth. Johnston did not practice on Friday after being a full participant all week prior to that.

The Chiefs have had issues getting open in recent weeks and the absence of Brown won't help their offense get back on track. Kansas City is again incredibly banged up along the offensive line. And McDuffie's potential absence would be huge if he can't go. He was limited after suffering a knee injury during last week's game.

TEAM PLAYER POSITION INJURY STATUS Bills Christian Benford CB Toe Questionable

Terrel Bernard LB Elbow Questionable

Josh Palmer WR Ankle Questionable Patriots Terrell Jennings RB Concussion Out

Robert Spillane LB Foot Questionable

Benford was downgraded from limited on Thursday to DNP on Friday, which is usually not a good sign for player availability. Both Bernard and Palmer were limited throughout the week.

Jennings' absence will leave the backfield work to TreVeyon Henderson and Rhamondre Stevenson. If Spillane can't go, that could hurt against a Bills offense that loves to run the ball and use multi-tight end sets to hit defenses with play-action passes.

Daniels is not yet cleared for contact after aggravating his elbow injury last week.

The Giants have all kinds of issues up front on defense, which could be exacerbated if Lawrence, in particular, can't play. Lawrence was a late-week addition to the report, which is usually not a good sign. They could also be shorthanded in the special teams department without their punter and possible their primary return specialist.

Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos (+2.5)

Rams Davante Adams WR Hamstring Questionable

Adams is listed as questionable, but Sean McVay said he expects the receiver to play.

TEAM PLAYER POSITION INJURY STATUS Panthers N/A





Saints Alvin Kamara RB Knee/Ankle Out

Asim Richards OT Ankle Out

Justin Reid S Knee Questionable

The Panthers have a clean injury report, with zero players listed as questionable, doubtful or out.

Kamara will miss his third consecutive game. Reid was limited in practices throughout the week.

TEAM PLAYER POSITION INJURY STATUS Vikings Ty Chandler RB Knee Questionable

Christian Darrisaw OT Knee Questionable Cowboys TBA







Chandler is still in the 21-day window to return from injured reserve. Darrisaw's potential absence would be a huge blow for an offense that struggled badly until going off against the Commanders last week.

Miami Dolphins at Pittsburgh Steelers (-3) (Monday)

Pittsburgh's T.J. Watt had a procedure to alleviate a partially collapsed lung and will be out for this game.