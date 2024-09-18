Injuries have already made their mark on the 2024 season. Just ask the Los Angeles Rams, whose season is already on the brink of being thrown off the rails following a rash of injuries that has left Sean McVay's club decimated after just two weeks.

The Rams aren't the only team dealing with notable injuries, though. Miami recently placed quarterback Tua Tagovailoa on injured reserve after he sustained another head injury last Thursday night against the Bills. New England is dealing with multiple injuries on both side of the ball going into Thursday night's matchup with the Jets. The Steelers are still operating under the assumption that they will be without Russell Wilson for Sunday's showdown against the Chargers.

Here's a look at every team's notable injuries at this point in the week.

Patriots at Jets (-6) (Thursday night)

Patriots: OT Vederian Lowe (knee), G Sidy Sow (ankle), LB Ja'Whaun Bentley (shoulder), LB Oshane Ximines Knee) OUT; C David Andrews (hip), OL Mike Onwenu (wrist), S Jabrill Peppers (shoulder), DE Deatrich Wise Jr. (shoulder) QUESTIONABLE

Jets: LB Jermaine Johnson II (Achilles) OUT; LB C.J. Mosley (toe) QUESTIONABLE

As you can see, the injury bug has hit the Patriots linebacker corps and offensive line. Fortunately, each of the team's questionable players were labeled as limited practice participants during the past two days. That said, the loss of Bentley is major, as he has been one of the team's most productive players over the past several years.

While Mosley labeled himself as 50/50 for Thursday's game, his recent quotes seem to indicate he will be pretty physically compromised if he does play. Either way, it's safe to say backup Chazz Surratt will get elevated reps. A 2021 third-round pick, Surratt started his career with the Vikings before joining the Jets in 2023. He has just 12 regular season tackles to his credit.

Giants at Browns (-6.5)

The only Giants player who didn't practice Wednesday was cornerback Nick McCloud, who is dealing with a knee injury. Fellow Big Blue defenders Darius Muasau and Kayvon Thibodeaux (shoulder) were limited.

Tight end David Njoku (ankle), pass rusher Myles Garrett (foot) and offensive tackle Dawand Jones (knee) were among the five Browns players who did not practice Wednesday. Pass rusher Za'Darius Smith (back), cornerback Denzel Ward (shoulder) and offensive tackle Jedrick Wills (knee) were among Cleveland's limited practice participants. Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said Wednesday that it's unlikely Njoku will suit up Sunday.

Packers at Titans (-2.5)

Packers quarterback Jordan Love returned to practice Wednesday for the first time since he injured his knee during Green Bay's season-opening loss to the Eagles. Love's initial projected timetable to return was 2 to 6 weeks, so the fact that he is already back at practice would indicate he is trending in the right direction. Love was officially limited Wednesday, along with running back Josh Jacobs (back), tight end Tucker Kraft, defensive linemen Kenny Clark (toe) and Kingsley Enagbare (groin) and offensive linemen Josh Myers and Zach Tom (quadricep) and Rasheed Walker (shoulder). Offensive linemen Elgton Jenkins (illness/glute) and Jordan Morgan (shoulder), wideout Jordan Reed (calf) and cornerback Carrington Valentine (ankle) were among the Packers who did not practice.

The Titans had a considerably smaller injury report. Running back Tyjae Spears (ankle) was the only player who did not practice Wednesday due to injury.

Bears (+1.5) at Colts (-1.5)

Wideout Keenan Allen (heel) and offensive lineman Teven Jenkins (thigh) were two of four Bears players who didn't practice Wednesday. Bears head coach Matt Eberflus said there is timetable regarding the return of Allen, who didn't play Week 2 after not practicing all of last week.

In Indianapolis, kicker Matt Gay (right quad) and defensive end Laiatu Latu (hip) did not practice. Latu is being labeled as day-to-day, while Gay is dealing with a new injury after dealing with a hernia injury the previous two weeks. Spencer Shrader is slated to replace Gay if he can't play Sunday.

Texans (-2.5) at Vikings

Running back Joe Mixon (ankle) and wideout Nico Collins (hip/foot) were two of seven Texans players who did not practice Wednesday. Mixon's status for Sunday's game is already being put into question after he injured his ankle during Sunday's win over the Bears.

In Minnesota, Vikings perennial Pro Bowl wideout Justin Jefferson (quad), veteran running back Aaron Jones (hip) were limited. Wideout Jordan Addison (ankle), right tackle Brian O'Neill (elbow) and pass rusher Dallas Turner (knee) did not practice. Jefferson is currently being labeled as day to day.

Eagles at Saints (-2.5)

Linebacker D'Marco Jackson (calf), defensive tackle Khalen Saunders (calf), tight end Taysom Hill (chest) and tackle Landon Young (foot) did not practice for the Saints on Wednesday. Cornerback Marshon Lattimore (hamstring), tackle Taliese Fuaga (back) and safety Tyrann Mathieu (heel) were limited. Saints head coach Dennis Allen said the plan is for Hill to be limited on Thursday. Lattimore is working his way back after not not playing in the Saints' blowout win over the Cowboys.

Chargers at Steelers (-1.5)

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert missed Wednesday's practice as he is dealing with an ankle issue. Head coach Jim Harbaugh, who said prior to practice that Herbert is feeling "much better," doesn't appear to be too concerned about his quarterback's status for Sunday's game.

For the Steelers, quarterback Russell Wilson continues to be limited in practice as he continues to work through his calf injury. Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said Tuesday that the team is operating with the idea that Justin Fields will make his third straight start. Receiver Roman Wilson (ankle) was also a limited practice participant. The rookie has not played this season after getting injured during the early portions of training camp.

Broncos at Buccaneers (-6.5)

Linebacker Baron Browning (foot), defensive end John Franklin-Myers (concussion), and safeties Brandon Jones (foot) and JL Skinner (ankle) did not practice. Defensive end Zach Allen (shoulder), tight end Greg Dulcich (knee/ankle), wideout Josh Reynolds (Achilles) and tight end Adam Trautman (shoulder) were among the Broncos' limited players.

Panthers at Raiders (-5.5)

Dolphins at Seahawks (-4.5)

Ravens (-1) at Cowboys

Baltimore had six players not practice Wednesday, including safety Kyle Hamilton (back), tackle Ronnie Stanley (ankle), linebacker Kyle Van Noy (eye/groin) and cornerback Nate Wiggins (neck/concussion).

For the Cowboys, cornerback Trevon Diggs (foot), wideout CeeDee Lamb (ankle) and defensive tackle Mazi Smith (back) did not practice. There is no real concern regarding Lamb and Diggs' statuses for Sunday, according to ESPN.

49ers (-7.5) at Rams

Lions (-3) at Cardinals

Four of the Lions' five players who didn't practice Wednesday are on the defensive side of the ball. The list includes linebacker Alex Anzalone (concussion), cornerback Terrion Arnold (illness), safety Ifeatu Melifonwu (ankle), and cornerback Ennis Rakestraw Jr. (hamstring). Guard Graham Glasgow (knee) was the only offensive player who did not practice. Wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown (quad) was a full practice participant.

Chiefs (-3.5) at Falcons

Jaguars at Bills (-5) (Monday Night)

Commanders at Bengals (-7.5) (Monday night)

