The 2024 WNBA All-Star Game is fast approaching, with the league's best and brightest talents set to descend upon Phoenix this weekend for the annual showcase. This year, it will pit Team USA against Team WNBA in a unique format ahead of the Paris Olympics later this month.

Before the action gets underway, here's what we're looking forward to seeing on Saturday night. Tip-off for the All-Star Game is set for 8:30 p.m. ET on ABC.

Rookie rivals become teammates

There was an incredible amount of hype surrounding the 2024 draft class, and this group is living up to the extreme expectations. No. 1 overall pick Caitlin Clark and No. 7 selection Angel Reese have been the most impressive thus far, and earned the rare distinction of being named All-Stars as rookies.

In Phoenix, the long-time collegiate rivals will suit up for Team WNBA, which will be the first time they've ever played together. Both of them are looking forward to finally sharing the court.

"A lot of hypotheticals," Clark said on June 23, prior to the teams being announced. "I think both of us would probably tell you our focus is on playing basketball, and if that works out for the both of us, great, that would be a lot of fun -- we've never played together... She's had a tremendous season, and if that was to happen, I'm sure people would love it."

"It's going to be really cool. I know so many fans are gonna come out to watch both of us," Reese said. "I know a lot of people are just gonna come to Phoenix, I'm sure it's already sold out. Being able to be in that environment, we're gonna be playing together for a while so this is not gonna be the [last] time. I know we'll be All-Stars again, and hopefully, 2028 we'll be Olympians together."

With Clark's passing ability, and Reese's willingness to run the floor, the recipe is there for plenty of highlights.

Sun teammates become rivals

DeWanna Bonner and Alyssa Thomas have played together since 2020, when Bonner was traded to the Connecticut Sun in a blockbuster deal, and have been public about their relationship since 2021. Last summer, they announced their engagement shortly after the 2023 All-Star Game, when they were on the same team.

This time around they'll be on opposite sides for the first time in years. Thomas, of course, is a member of Team USA, and will be heading to Paris later this month to try and help the Americans win an eighth consecutive gold medal. Bonner, meanwhile, will be suiting up for Team WNBA in her sixth All-Star appearance.

It's always fun to watch teammates play against each other in the All-Star Game, and their relationship should only take the competitiveness up a level.

A send-off for DT?

Diana Taurasi hasn't been to the All-Star Game since 2021, but the WNBA's all-time leading scorer is back this year for her 11th appearance as part of Team USA. Only Sue Bird (13) has more All-Star selections.

Before the festivities, the Mercury debuted their brand new, state-of-the-art practice facility, which will have multiple courts dedicated to Taurasi. A few days later, she'll get to take the court in front of her adoring fans for what will likely be her final All-Star Game.

While Taurasi hasn't made an announcement about her future, all signs point to this being her last season. First and foremost, she is 42 years old, and has dealt with a steady stream of injuries in recent years. Furthermore, she is not under contract for next season, the league awarded the Mercury the All-Star Game, and the team went all-in to try and contend again.

We'll see how much Taurasi ends up playing, but hopefully she'll get a chance to sign off in style.

Will anyone throw down a dunk?

We don't see too many dunks during normal games in the WNBA, but there's a good chance someone will throw one down in Phoenix. The leading candidate, of course, is Brittney Griner, who has the most dunks in league history. She threw down two of them at last year's All-Star Game, and with this year's event in front of her hometown fans in Phoenix, there's extra incentive for her to rock the rim.

If it's not Griner, another player to keep an eye on is Jonquel Jones, who dunked at the All-Star Game back in 2017.