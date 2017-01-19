Portland Trail Blazers

|Team Ranking
|PTS/G
|OPP PTS/G
|Northwest Division
|107.5 (2nd)
|110.5 (4th)
|Western Conference
|6th
|12th
|NBA
|8th
|26th
|LAL
|98
|Final
|105
|POR
|Lakers
|Trail Blazers
|L. Williams (SG)
|M. Plumlee (C)
|PTS
|31
|19
|REB
|3
|13
|AST
|5
|3
Sat Jan 7
|DET
Postponed
Sun Jan 8
|L 125 - 124
|DET
Recap
Tue Jan 10
|W 108 - 87
|at LAL
Recap
Wed Jan 11
|W 102 - 86
|CLE
Recap
Fri Jan 13
|L 115 - 109
|ORL
Recap
Mon Jan 16
|L 120 - 101
|at WAS
Recap
Wed Jan 18
|L 107 - 85
|at CHA
Recap
Fri Jan 20
|L 93 - 92
|at PHI
Recap
Sat Jan 21
|W 127 - 123
|at BOS
Recap
Wed Jan 25
|W 105 - 98
|LAL
Recap
10:00 pm EST
Fri Jan 27
|MEM
9:00 pm EST
Sun Jan 29
|GS
10:00 pm EST
Tue Jan 31
|CHA
10:30 pm EST
Fri Feb 3
|DAL
3:00 pm EST
Sun Feb 5
|at OKC
8:30 pm EST
Tue Feb 7
|at DAL
10:30 pm EST
Thu Feb 9
|BOS
10:30 pm EST
Mon Feb 13
|ATL
9:00 pm EST
Wed Feb 15
|at UTA
7:00 pm EST
Thu Feb 23
|at ORL
|WEST
Northwest
|CONF
W-L
|Overall
W-L
|Utah
|18-12
|29-18
|Oklahoma City
|16-12
|27-19
|Denver
|12-16
|19-25
|Portland
|14-16
|20-27
|Minnesota
|10-19
|17-28
Davis (wrist) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Lakers, Joe Freeman of The Oregonian reports.
Davis was considered doubtful for Wednesday's contest, so his eventual listing as out was fully expected. With Maurice Harkless (calf) also sitting out, look for Noah Vonleh and Al-Farouq Aminu to potentially see extended minutes in the frontcourt. Davis' next opportunity to play will be Friday against the Grizzlies.
Harkless will not play in Wednesday's game against the Lakers due to a left calf strain, Mike Richman of The Oregonian reports.
Harkless was not on the team's injury report heading into the contest, so this news comes as a bit of a surprise. After starting every game he had played so far this season, he has played a reserve role in the previous two contests. It is unclear when he sustained the injury, but his next opportunity to play will be Friday against the Grizzlies. Allen Crabbe will presumably see an increased role providing depth at small forward with Harkless sidelined.
Quarterman (ankle) is considered questionable to play Wednesday against the Lakers, Casey Holdahl of TrailBlazers.com reports.
Quarterman has split time between the Blazers and the D-League this season and has not been a significant factor at the NBA level. Consider the LSU product day-to-day, though his status shouldn't be of much concern to owners in even the deepest of leagues.
Davis (wrist) is considered doubtful to play Wednesday against the Lakers, Casey Holdahl of TrailBlazers.com reports.
While the Blazers haven't completely ruled out Davis for Wednesday's game, he's trending toward a second straight absence due to a sprained left wrist. Assuming that's the case, expect some combination of Noah Vonleh, Maurice Harkless and Al-Farouq Aminu to pick up some extra minutes.
Layman was assigned Monday to the D-League's Windy City Bulls, Adrian Wojnarowski of Yahoo! Sports reports.
Layman has seen action in just four of the Trial Blazers' 11 games so far in January, so a stint in the D-League offers him a much-need opportunity to log extended minutes. He could be recalled in time for Wednesday's game against the Lakers, but even when available with the big club, Layman will struggle to see meaningful minutes in competitive games.
|2016-17 Team Leaders
|PPG
|Damian Lillard , PG
|26.2
|RPG
|Mason Plumlee , C
|7.7
|APG
|Damian Lillard , PG
|5.9
|FG%
|Mason Plumlee , C
|53.4
|FT%
|Damian Lillard , PG
|89.6
|3P%
|Allen Crabbe , SG
|42.7
|BLOCKS
|Mason Plumlee , C
|56
|STEALS
|CJ McCollum , SG
|54
|MPG
|Damian Lillard , PG
|35.6
|Full Team Statistics
