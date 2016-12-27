  • My Scores
Portland Trail Blazers

14-21 Overall | Western Conference (10th)
Team RankingPTS/GOPP PTS/G
Northwest Division107.6 (2nd)111.5 (5th)
Western Conference5th14th
NBA7th28th

Next Game

Sun, January 1, 7:00 PM EST
Target Center
away team logo
at
home team logo
107.6
PPG
104.2
45.6
FG %
45.5
78.9
FT %
78.4
36.2
3PT %
35.4

Schedule

Mon Dec 12
L 121 - 120at LAC
Recap
Tue Dec 13
W 114 - 95OKC
Recap
Thu Dec 15
L 132 - 120at DEN
Recap
Sat Dec 17
L 135 - 90at GS
Recap
Tue Dec 20
L 126 - 121at SAC
Recap
Wed Dec 21
L 96 - 95DAL
Recap
Fri Dec 23
L 110 - 90SA
Recap
Mon Dec 26
L 95 - 91TOR
Recap
Wed Dec 28
W 102 - 89SAC
Recap
Fri Dec 30
L 110 - 94at SA
Recap
7:00 pm EST
Today
at MIN
10:30 pm EST
Wed Jan 4
at GS
10:30 pm EST
Thu Jan 5
LAL
10:00 pm EST
Sat Jan 7
DET
10:30 pm EST
Tue Jan 10
at LAL
10:30 pm EST
Wed Jan 11
CLE
10:00 pm EST
Fri Jan 13
ORL
2:00 pm EST
Mon Jan 16
at WAS
7:00 pm EST
Wed Jan 18
at CHA
7:00 pm EST
Fri Jan 20
at PHI

Standings

WEST
Northwest 		CONF
W-L		Overall
W-L
Oklahoma City11-821-13
Utah15-921-13
Denver9-1014-19
Portland10-1514-21
Minnesota4-1511-22
1483214646
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Doubtful for Sunday's game
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Lillard (ankle) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Timberwolves, Jon Krawczynski of the Associated Press reports.

Considering he has not yet been cleared for contact, it comes as no surprise that he is a long shot to play in Sunday's game. Lillard has already missed three games with the ankle injury, with Allen Crabbe getting the starts in the backcourt in his place. C.J. McCollum is averaging 26.0 points, 5.0 assists and 2.3 rebounds over that stretch.

1483206966
Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Provides 29 points in Friday's loss
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

McCollum scored a team-high 29 points (10-19 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 8-8 FT) to go with two rebounds, one assist and one steal across 33 minutes in a 110-94 loss to the Spurs on Friday.

The Trail Blazers were playing their third straight game without Damian Lillard (ankle), so McCollum served as the primary point guard once again. McCollum had handed out seven assists in both of the previous two outings, but with the Blazers shooting just 30 percent from the three-point range Friday, there weren't as many opportunities for the 25-year-old to pick up dimes. Expect McCollum's assist production to recover Sunday against the Timberwolves in the likely event Lillard remains sidelined for that contest.

1483145527
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Not yet cleared for contact
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Lillard (ankle) is yet to be cleared for contact, Mike Richman of The Oregonian reports.

The guard will miss his third straight game Friday, and while he's been cleared to jog, shoot and ride a stationary bike, Lillard is yet to return to full-speed, on-court work. That doesn't necessarily bode well for his status leading up to Sunday's game against the Timberwolves, though the team will wait to see how he progresses over the next two days before making a determination.

1483143127
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Misses third consecutive game Friday
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Lillard (ankle) has officially been ruled out of Friday's game against the Spurs, Casey Holdahl of Blazers.com reports.

Lillard was considered doubtful heading into Friday and with this announcement he'll be missing his third consecutive game. In his absence, C.J. McCollum is in line for a heavy usage rate while Allen Crabbe also sees more opportunities for playing time against a stingy San Antonio defense.

1483043886
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Doubtful vs. Spurs
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Lillard (ankle) is considered doubtful for Friday's game against the Spurs, Joe Freeman of The Oregonian reports.

The Blazers will wait until Friday to officially rule Lillard in or out, but at this point he appears to be on course for a third straight absence. If that's, indeed, the case, C.J. McCollum would likely slide down to point guard, as has been the case in each of the last two games.

2016-17 Team Leaders
PPGDamian Lillard , PG27
RPGMason Plumlee , C7.5
APGDamian Lillard , PG6.2
FG%Mason Plumlee , C55.8
FT%CJ McCollum , SG90.2
3P%CJ McCollum , SG42.8
BLOCKSMason Plumlee , C36
STEALSMaurice Harkless , SF43
MPGDamian Lillard , PG35.8
Full Team Statistics
More Trail Blazers

