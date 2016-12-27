Portland Trail Blazers

|Team Ranking
|PTS/G
|OPP PTS/G
|Northwest Division
|107.6 (2nd)
|111.5 (5th)
|Western Conference
|5th
|14th
|NBA
|7th
|28th
|107.6
PPG
|104.2
|45.6
FG %
|45.5
|78.9
FT %
|78.4
|36.2
3PT %
|35.4
Mon Dec 12
|L 121 - 120
|at LAC
Recap
Tue Dec 13
|W 114 - 95
|OKC
Recap
Thu Dec 15
|L 132 - 120
|at DEN
Recap
Sat Dec 17
|L 135 - 90
|at GS
Recap
Tue Dec 20
|L 126 - 121
|at SAC
Recap
Wed Dec 21
|L 96 - 95
|DAL
Recap
Fri Dec 23
|L 110 - 90
|SA
Recap
Mon Dec 26
|L 95 - 91
|TOR
Recap
Wed Dec 28
|W 102 - 89
|SAC
Recap
Fri Dec 30
|L 110 - 94
|at SA
Recap
7:00 pm EST
Today
|at MIN
10:30 pm EST
Wed Jan 4
|at GS
10:30 pm EST
Thu Jan 5
|LAL
10:00 pm EST
Sat Jan 7
|DET
10:30 pm EST
Tue Jan 10
|at LAL
10:30 pm EST
Wed Jan 11
|CLE
10:00 pm EST
Fri Jan 13
|ORL
2:00 pm EST
Mon Jan 16
|at WAS
7:00 pm EST
Wed Jan 18
|at CHA
7:00 pm EST
Fri Jan 20
|at PHI
|WEST
Northwest
|CONF
W-L
|Overall
W-L
|Oklahoma City
|11-8
|21-13
|Utah
|15-9
|21-13
|Denver
|9-10
|14-19
|Portland
|10-15
|14-21
|Minnesota
|4-15
|11-22
Lillard (ankle) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Timberwolves, Jon Krawczynski of the Associated Press reports.
Considering he has not yet been cleared for contact, it comes as no surprise that he is a long shot to play in Sunday's game. Lillard has already missed three games with the ankle injury, with Allen Crabbe getting the starts in the backcourt in his place. C.J. McCollum is averaging 26.0 points, 5.0 assists and 2.3 rebounds over that stretch.
McCollum scored a team-high 29 points (10-19 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 8-8 FT) to go with two rebounds, one assist and one steal across 33 minutes in a 110-94 loss to the Spurs on Friday.
The Trail Blazers were playing their third straight game without Damian Lillard (ankle), so McCollum served as the primary point guard once again. McCollum had handed out seven assists in both of the previous two outings, but with the Blazers shooting just 30 percent from the three-point range Friday, there weren't as many opportunities for the 25-year-old to pick up dimes. Expect McCollum's assist production to recover Sunday against the Timberwolves in the likely event Lillard remains sidelined for that contest.
Lillard (ankle) is yet to be cleared for contact, Mike Richman of The Oregonian reports.
The guard will miss his third straight game Friday, and while he's been cleared to jog, shoot and ride a stationary bike, Lillard is yet to return to full-speed, on-court work. That doesn't necessarily bode well for his status leading up to Sunday's game against the Timberwolves, though the team will wait to see how he progresses over the next two days before making a determination.
Lillard (ankle) has officially been ruled out of Friday's game against the Spurs, Casey Holdahl of Blazers.com reports.
Lillard was considered doubtful heading into Friday and with this announcement he'll be missing his third consecutive game. In his absence, C.J. McCollum is in line for a heavy usage rate while Allen Crabbe also sees more opportunities for playing time against a stingy San Antonio defense.
Lillard (ankle) is considered doubtful for Friday's game against the Spurs, Joe Freeman of The Oregonian reports.
The Blazers will wait until Friday to officially rule Lillard in or out, but at this point he appears to be on course for a third straight absence. If that's, indeed, the case, C.J. McCollum would likely slide down to point guard, as has been the case in each of the last two games.
|2016-17 Team Leaders
|PPG
|Damian Lillard , PG
|27
|RPG
|Mason Plumlee , C
|7.5
|APG
|Damian Lillard , PG
|6.2
|FG%
|Mason Plumlee , C
|55.8
|FT%
|CJ McCollum , SG
|90.2
|3P%
|CJ McCollum , SG
|42.8
|BLOCKS
|Mason Plumlee , C
|36
|STEALS
|Maurice Harkless , SF
|43
|MPG
|Damian Lillard , PG
|35.8
|Full Team Statistics
