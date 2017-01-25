Portland Trail Blazers

|Team Ranking
|PTS/G
|OPP PTS/G
|Northwest Division
|107.5 (2nd)
|110.2 (4th)
|Western Conference
|6th
|13th
|NBA
|9th
|27th
|-230
Line
|+190
|118.1
PPG
|107.5
|50.2
FG %
|45.5
|78.8
FT %
|78.5
|38.8
3PT %
|35.9
Sun Jan 8
|L 125 - 124
|DET
Recap
Tue Jan 10
|W 108 - 87
|at LAL
Recap
Wed Jan 11
|W 102 - 86
|CLE
Recap
Fri Jan 13
|L 115 - 109
|ORL
Recap
Mon Jan 16
|L 120 - 101
|at WAS
Recap
Wed Jan 18
|L 107 - 85
|at CHA
Recap
Fri Jan 20
|L 93 - 92
|at PHI
Recap
Sat Jan 21
|W 127 - 123
|at BOS
Recap
Wed Jan 25
|W 105 - 98
|LAL
Recap
Fri Jan 27
|W 112 - 109
|MEM
Recap
9:00 pm EST
Today
|NBAt
|GS
Preview
10:00 pm EST
Tue Jan 31
|CHA
10:30 pm EST
Fri Feb 3
|DAL
3:00 pm EST
Sun Feb 5
|at OKC
8:30 pm EST
Tue Feb 7
|at DAL
10:30 pm EST
Thu Feb 9
|BOS
10:30 pm EST
Mon Feb 13
|ATL
9:00 pm EST
Wed Feb 15
|at UTA
7:00 pm EST
Thu Feb 23
|at ORL
6:00 pm EST
Sun Feb 26
|at TOR
|WEST
Northwest
|CONF
W-L
|Overall
W-L
|Utah
|19-13
|30-19
|Oklahoma City
|17-12
|28-20
|Denver
|14-16
|21-25
|Portland
|15-16
|21-27
|Minnesota
|10-19
|18-29
Davis (wrist) has been ruled out for Sunday's matchup with Golden State, Casey Holdahl of TrailBlazers.com reports.
Sunday will mark Davis' fourth consecutive absence, and the fact that he's been ruled out well in advance could be an indication that he's not overly close to returning. Nonetheless, the forward's next chance to take the court will come Tuesday against Charlotte. Expect Noah Vonleh and Al-Farouq Aminu to continue picking up extra minutes in Davis' stead. On Friday against Memphis, Vonleh started and was held scoreless in 16 minutes (four fouls), while Aminu finished with 12 points, four rebounds and three blocks in 32 minutes off the bench.
Harkless (calf) is listed as probable for Sunday's matchup with the Warriors, Casey Holdahl of TrailBlazers.com reports.
Harkless has been held out of each of the last two games due to a strained left calf, but he's apparently made progress in the last 24 hours and should be expected to return Sunday. The forward was moved to the bench prior to the injury, and it remains to be seen whether coach Terry Stotts will stick with Evan Turner in the starting five at small forward.
Vonleh provided no points (0-1 FG) and three rebounds across 16 minutes in a 112-109 win over the Grizzlies on Friday.
Vonleh has started at power forward in the Trail Blazers' last four games, and with the team reeling off wins in the most recent three contests, don't expect coach Terry Stotts to mess with that arrangement. Even so, duds like Friday aren't that uncommon for Vonleh, who will be a low-usage player whenever he shares the floor with Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum. Moreover, Vonleh is still ceding the bulk of the minutes at power forward to former starter Al-Farouq Aminu, so the appointment to the top unit doesn't do much to move the needle for Vonleh from a fantasy perspective.
Plumlee notched 13 points (5-11 FG, 3-3 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists and one steal across 34 minutes in a 112-109 win over the Grizzlies on Friday.
Plumlee reeled off his fourth double-double in a row, thereby extending his longest streak of the season. The center, who is one of the better producers at his position in the assists column, has seen his productivity take a bit of a hit in that area in recent weeks since he dropped a season-high 12 dimes Jan. 8 against the Pistons, but the increased scoring and rebounding has more than offset that decline.
Lillard supplied 33 points (9-21 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 10-11 FT), six assists and five rebounds across 40 minutes in a 112-109 win over the Grizzlies on Friday.
Perhaps feeling slighted following his All-Star snub, Lillard turned in a stellar outing against a tough Grizzlies defense Friday, and came up huge in the fourth quarter in particular. He reeled off 13 consecutive points during one stretch of the period to quell multiple rallies from the opposition and secure the Blazers' third straight victory. Lillard was a little slow out of the gates earlier in the month following his return from a sprained ankle, but he's been running at full throttle over his last five games with averages of 27.2 points, 4.4 assists, 4.4 rebounds and 2.4 three-pointers per game.
|2016-17 Team Leaders
|PPG
|Damian Lillard , PG
|26.3
|RPG
|Mason Plumlee , C
|7.8
|APG
|Damian Lillard , PG
|5.8
|FG%
|Mason Plumlee , C
|53.1
|FT%
|Damian Lillard , PG
|89.9
|3P%
|Allen Crabbe , SG
|43.9
|BLOCKS
|Mason Plumlee , C
|57
|STEALS
|CJ McCollum , SG
|53
|MPG
|Damian Lillard , PG
|35.7
|Full Team Statistics
