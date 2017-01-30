  • My Scores
Portland Trail Blazers

22-29 Overall | Western Conference (9th)
Team RankingPTS/GOPP PTS/G
Northwest Division107.7 (2nd)109.9 (4th)
Western Conference5th12th
NBA8th26th

Game In Progress

Sun, February 5
Chesapeake Energy Arena
away team logo
at
home team logo
POR9727.04th QTR103OKC

Game Leaders

Trail BlazersThunder
PTS D. Lillard (27) R. Westbrook (40)
REB C. McCollum (8) S. Adams (13)
AST D. Lillard (3) R. Westbrook (8)
GameTracker

Schedule

Fri Jan 13
L 115 - 109ORL
Recap
Mon Jan 16
L 120 - 101at WAS
Recap
Wed Jan 18
L 107 - 85at CHA
Recap
Fri Jan 20
L 93 - 92at PHI
Recap
Sat Jan 21
W 127 - 123at BOS
Recap
Wed Jan 25
W 105 - 98LAL
Recap
Fri Jan 27
W 112 - 109MEM
Recap
Sun Jan 29
L 113 - 111GS
Recap
Tue Jan 31
W 115 - 98CHA
Recap
Fri Feb 3
L 108 - 104DAL
Recap
3:00 pm EST
Today
at OKC
GameTracker
8:30 pm EST
Tue Feb 7
at DAL
10:30 pm EST
Thu Feb 9
BOS
10:30 pm EST
Mon Feb 13
ATL
9:00 pm EST
Wed Feb 15
at UTA
7:00 pm EST
Thu Feb 23
at ORL
6:00 pm EST
Sun Feb 26
at TOR
7:30 pm EST
Tue Feb 28
at DET
10:30 pm EST
Thu Mar 2
OKC
10:00 pm EST
Sat Mar 4
BKN

Standings

WEST
Northwest 		CONF
W-L		Overall
W-L
Utah19-1332-19
Oklahoma City18-1329-22
Denver14-1922-28
Portland15-1822-29
Minnesota10-2019-32
1486198023
Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Drops 28 points in Friday's loss
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

McCollum finished with 28 points (11-20 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT) to go along with seven rebounds, six assists and a blocked shot over 35 minutes in Friday's 108-104 loss against the Mavericks.

McCollum is enjoying quite the stretch, posting at least two 3-pointers in each of his past three games, and 14 of his 16 outings since flipping the calendar over to 2017. He helps fantasy owners from behind the arc, as well as providing a handful of rebounds, assists and steals.

1486197783
Trail Blazers' Ed Davis: Logs 16 minutes in return to action
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Davis (wrist) finished with five points (2-2 FG, 1-2 FT) with two rebounds across 16 minutes in Friday's 108-104 loss against the Mavericks.

Davis had missed six of the past seven games. He was effective from the floor in limited action. It appears safe to get Davis back into the active fantasy lineup in all deeper leagues if you normally rely upon him.

1486070223
Trail Blazers' Ed Davis: Probable Friday vs. Mavericks
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Davis (wrist) is considered probable for Friday's matchup with the Mavericks, Mike Richman of the Oregonian reports.

Davis has missed six of Portland's last seven games but appears to be nearing a return. He previously stated he expects to play on Friday and the announcement that he's considered probable reaffirms that. Averaging just 4.0 points and 5.2 rebounds across 17.0 minutes per game this season, Davis shouldn't be expected to have a large role if he does indeed return to action Friday.

1485912543
Trail Blazers' Ed Davis: Set to return Friday
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Davis (wrist) is expected to return to game action Friday, Jason Quick of CSNNW reports.

Davis has teetered on the idea of returning for several games now, but it finally looks like he'll ready to suit up for Friday's contest agains the Mavericks. The six-year vet has been sidelined for six of the team's last seven affairs. Given his relatively reduced role this season (4.0 PPG, 5.2 RPG), there is a chance that Portland opts to ease Davis back into the rotation.

1485811623
Trail Blazers' Ed Davis: Ruled out Tuesday vs. Hornets
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Davis (wrist) will not play in Tuesday's tilt against the Hornets, Trail Blazers' beat reporter Casey Holdahl reports.

Davis will be missing his fifth consecutive game and his sixth in the past seven. He hasn't appeared close to a return as of late and his status for Friday's game against the Mavricks is far from certain. Look for Al-Farouq Aminu and Meyers Leonard to see some extra time off the bench while Davis remains out.

2016-17 Team Leaders
PPGDamian Lillard , PG25.9
RPGMason Plumlee , C8
APGDamian Lillard , PG5.8
FG%Mason Plumlee , C53.2
FT%Damian Lillard , PG90.1
3P%Allen Crabbe , SG44.2
BLOCKSMason Plumlee , C60
STEALSCJ McCollum , SG57
MPGDamian Lillard , PG35.7
Full Team Statistics
More Trail Blazers

