Portland Trail Blazers

|Team Ranking
|PTS/G
|OPP PTS/G
|Northwest Division
|107.1 (2nd)
|110.2 (4th)
|Western Conference
|6th
|12th
|NBA
|8th
|26th
|POR
|127
|Final
|123
|BOS
|Trail Blazers
|Celtics
|C. McCollum (SG)
|I. Thomas (PG)
|PTS
|35
|41
|REB
|2
|3
|AST
|3
|6
Wed Jan 4
|L 125 - 117
|at GS
Recap
Thu Jan 5
|W 118 - 109
|LAL
Recap
Sat Jan 7
|DET
Postponed
Sun Jan 8
|L 125 - 124
|DET
Recap
Tue Jan 10
|W 108 - 87
|at LAL
Recap
Wed Jan 11
|W 102 - 86
|CLE
Recap
Fri Jan 13
|L 115 - 109
|ORL
Recap
Mon Jan 16
|L 120 - 101
|at WAS
Recap
Wed Jan 18
|L 107 - 85
|at CHA
Recap
Fri Jan 20
|L 93 - 92
|at PHI
Recap
5:00 pm EST
Today
|W 127 - 123
|at BOS
Recap
10:30 pm EST
Wed Jan 25
|LAL
10:00 pm EST
Fri Jan 27
|MEM
9:00 pm EST
Sun Jan 29
|GS
10:00 pm EST
Tue Jan 31
|CHA
10:30 pm EST
Fri Feb 3
|DAL
3:00 pm EST
Sun Feb 5
|at OKC
8:30 pm EST
Tue Feb 7
|at DAL
10:30 pm EST
Thu Feb 9
|BOS
10:30 pm EST
Mon Feb 13
|ATL
|WEST
Northwest
|CONF
W-L
|Overall
W-L
|Utah
|18-10
|28-16
|Oklahoma City
|14-12
|25-19
|Denver
|10-15
|17-24
|Portland
|13-16
|19-27
|Minnesota
|8-19
|15-28
Davis (wrist) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Blazers, Jason Quick of CSN Northwest reports.
Davis returned to action Friday night after sitting out Wednesday with a sprained ankle, but he sustained a sprained wrist sometime during his 15 minutes of action. With three straight off days coming up, the Blazers will hold Davis out of action with the hope that he'll be ready to return Wednesday against the Lakers.
Davis (ankle) logged 15 minutes in a 93-92 loss to the 76ers on Friday, recording two points (1-2 FG), six rebounds and one assist.
Davis only missed one game with the left ankle sprain, and upon being cleared to play Friday, he immediately reclaimed a spot in coach Terry Stotts' frontcourt rotation, with Meyers Leonard losing out on playing time as a result. The veteran big man is one of the Blazers' more effective rebounders, but his offensive limitations and the fact that he often sees under 20 minutes off the bench doesn't give him much value, even in most deeper leagues.
Lillard manufactured 30 points (12-25 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 4-5 FT), five rebounds, one assist, and one steal across 36 minutes during Friday's 93-92 loss to the 76ers.
Lillard handled the vast majority of the scoring load for the Trail Blazers on Friday, with no one else on the team providing more than 16 points. He only managed to dish out one assist while committing five turnovers, but the team shot just 37.1 percent from the field, including Lillard's high-volume 48 percent, so his passes often resulted in a miss. He was also handed a different starting lineup than usual by coach Terry Stotts at the last minute before tipoff, so Lillard's game Friday may have been a result of unfamiliarity with the rotation. The Trail Blazers travel to Boston on Saturday for a tilt against the Celtics, and we'll just have to wait and see what lineup coach Stotts uses, and how Lillard reacts on the second half of a back-to-back set.
Turner got the start at small forward and turned in four points (2-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt), five assists, one rebound, one steal, and one block across 28 minutes during Friday's 93-92 loss to the 76ers
Though he started, Turner only saw about three minutes more than his 25.4 minutes per game average, and couldn't find a rhythm, hitting just 20 percent of his shots. He drew the start just prior to tipoff, and was not in the confirmed starting lineup originally, which may have threw him off his game. It's unclear whether or not his starting stint will continue, but he'll look to bounce back against the Celtics, his former team, on Saturday
McCollum finished with 16 points (5-18 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds, four assists, and three steals across 35 minutes during Friday's 93-92 loss to the 76ers.
While his backcourt counterpart, Damian Lillard, dropped 30 points on the 76ers, McCollum couldn't get his shots to go down. His five made field goals are the second lowest total of the season for him, and though he was able to grab three steals and dish out four assists, he also turned the ball over four times. He'll try to bounce back against the Celtics on Saturday, who are featuring a tough defender at the shooting guard slot in Marcus Smart with Avery Bradley (Achilles) out.
|2016-17 Team Leaders
|PPG
|Damian Lillard , PG
|26.2
|RPG
|Mason Plumlee , C
|7.6
|APG
|Damian Lillard , PG
|5.9
|FG%
|Mason Plumlee , C
|53.4
|FT%
|CJ McCollum , SG
|90.1
|3P%
|Allen Crabbe , SG
|43.2
|BLOCKS
|Mason Plumlee , C
|56
|STEALS
|CJ McCollum , SG
|51
|MPG
|Damian Lillard , PG
|35.6
