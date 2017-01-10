  • My Scores
Portland Trail Blazers

18-24 Overall | Western Conference (8th)
Team RankingPTS/GOPP PTS/G
Northwest Division108.1 (2nd)110.4 (4th)
Western Conference4th13th
NBA6th27th

Next Game

Mon, January 16, 2:00 PM EST
Verizon Center
away team logo
at
home team logo
+150
Line
-170
108.1
PPG
105.5
45.9
FG %
47.1
78.0
FT %
77.5
36.1
3PT %
36.3
Preview

Schedule

Wed Dec 28
W 102 - 89SAC
Recap
Fri Dec 30
L 110 - 94at SA
Recap
Sun Jan 1
W 95 - 89at MIN
Recap
Wed Jan 4
L 125 - 117at GS
Recap
Thu Jan 5
W 118 - 109LAL
Recap
Sat Jan 7
DET
Postponed
Sun Jan 8
L 125 - 124DET
Recap
Tue Jan 10
W 108 - 87at LAL
Recap
Wed Jan 11
W 102 - 86CLE
Recap
Fri Jan 13
L 115 - 109ORL
Recap
2:00 pm EST
Today
at WAS
Preview
7:00 pm EST
Wed Jan 18
at CHA
7:00 pm EST
Fri Jan 20
at PHI
5:00 pm EST
Sat Jan 21
at BOS
10:30 pm EST
Wed Jan 25
LAL
10:00 pm EST
Fri Jan 27
MEM
9:00 pm EST
Sun Jan 29
GS
10:00 pm EST
Tue Jan 31
CHA
10:30 pm EST
Fri Feb 3
DAL
3:00 pm EST
Sun Feb 5
at OKC

Standings

WEST
Northwest 		CONF
W-L		Overall
W-L
Utah16-1026-16
Oklahoma City14-1025-17
Portland13-1618-24
Denver9-1415-23
Minnesota7-1814-27
1484517006
Trail Blazers' Ed Davis: Listed as questionable for Monday
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Davis is dealing with a sprained left ankle and is considered questionable for Monday's matchup with the Wizards, Casey Holdahl of TrailBlazers.com reports.

It's unclear exactly when Davis picked up the injury, but it was likely at some point during Friday's game against the Magic. He'll continue to receive treatment over the next 24 hours or so, with the hope of being cleared to take the court against the Wizards, although we should hear more regarding his availability following Monday's morning shootaround. If Davis misses time, it would likely mean more minutes for guys like Noah Vonleh and Meyers Leonard off the bench.

1484516766
Trail Blazers' Maurice Harkless: Questionable for Monday vs. Wizards
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Harkless (calf) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Wizards, Casey Holdahl of TrailBlazers.com reports.

Harkless was able to take part in portions of Sunday's practice, as he was seen going through shooting drills and other individual workouts. However, considering he couldn't put in a full session, it likely means he's still dealing with some discomfort, which brings his status into question for Monday. Look for another update following Monday's morning shootaround, but if he can't give it a go, Allen Crabbe should pick up another start in his place.

1484413206
Trail Blazers' Al-Farouq Aminu: Struggles from field against Orlando
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Aminu tallied eight points (3-9 FG, 2-4 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and a block in 31 minutes Friday during a 115-109 loss to the Magic.

Aminu was ineffective against Orlando, and is now shooting just 8-for-25 over his last two contests. Although he plays a healthy 28.0 minutes on average, Aminu's production rate is pretty low. He's averaging 7.0 points and 7.1 rebounds on the season, while shooting a disastrous 34.4 percent from the field and 25.9 percent from beyond the arc. Aminu's on the floor for his ability to matchup defensively. His fantasy value is horrendous.

1484412966
Trail Blazers' Allen Crabbe: Scores just seven points in start
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Crabbe started at small forward Friday, finishing with seven points (3-10 FG, 1-5 3Pt), three rebounds, two assists and a steal in 32 minutes during a 115-109 loss to Orlando.

With Maurice Harkless sitting out Friday's game due to tardiness, Crabbe got the nod and struggled from the field. He couldn't buy a bucket, falling back to Earth after a monster 24-point performance Wednesday against the Cavaliers. Despite the streaky scoring, Crabbe has consistently played big minutes lately, and roto owners short on scoring should at least keep an eye on him.

1484412606
Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Stays hot with 26 points
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

McCollum scored 26 points (10-21 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and added three rebounds, three blocks, two assists and a steal in 36 minutes during a 115-109 loss to the Magic on Friday.

McCollum is quietly having a career year. After chopping Orlando to bits with his unending arsenal of awkward pull-ups and hesitation dribbles, McCollum is now averaging a career-high in points (23.8), field-goal percentage (48.4), three-point percentage (42.5), three-point attempts (6.2) and free-throw percentage (90.3). He's bumped nearly all of his stats up from last season, despite averaging the same amount of minutes. McCollum is a must-start right now for any roto team that needs efficient scoring.

2016-17 Team Leaders
PPGDamian Lillard , PG26.3
RPGMason Plumlee , C7.5
APGDamian Lillard , PG6.1
FG%Mason Plumlee , C55
FT%CJ McCollum , SG90.3
3P%Allen Crabbe , SG43.6
BLOCKSMason Plumlee , C48
STEALSMaurice Harkless , SF48
MPGDamian Lillard , PG35.8
Full Team Statistics
