Portland Trail Blazers

|Team Ranking
|PTS/G
|OPP PTS/G
|Northwest Division
|108.6 (1st)
|111.9 (5th)
|Western Conference
|3rd
|14th
|NBA
|5th
|28th
Line
|108.6
PPG
|105.3
|46.2
FG %
|44.8
|77.7
FT %
|77.0
|36.6
3PT %
|35.4
Wed Dec 21
|L 96 - 95
|DAL
Recap
Fri Dec 23
|L 110 - 90
|SA
Recap
Mon Dec 26
|L 95 - 91
|TOR
Recap
Wed Dec 28
|W 102 - 89
|SAC
Recap
Fri Dec 30
|L 110 - 94
|at SA
Recap
Sun Jan 1
|W 95 - 89
|at MIN
Recap
Wed Jan 4
|L 125 - 117
|at GS
Recap
Thu Jan 5
|W 118 - 109
|LAL
Recap
Sat Jan 7
|DET
Postponed
Sun Jan 8
|L 125 - 124
|DET
Recap
10:30 pm EST
Tue Jan 10
|at LAL
10:30 pm EST
Wed Jan 11
|CLE
10:00 pm EST
Fri Jan 13
|ORL
2:00 pm EST
Mon Jan 16
|at WAS
7:00 pm EST
Wed Jan 18
|at CHA
7:00 pm EST
Fri Jan 20
|at PHI
5:00 pm EST
Sat Jan 21
|at BOS
10:30 pm EST
Wed Jan 25
|LAL
10:00 pm EST
Fri Jan 27
|MEM
9:00 pm EST
Sun Jan 29
|GS
|WEST
Northwest
|CONF
W-L
|Overall
W-L
|Utah
|16-10
|23-16
|Oklahoma City
|12-9
|22-16
|Portland
|12-16
|16-23
|Denver
|9-14
|14-23
|Minnesota
|4-17
|11-26
Lillard supplied 20 points (7-16 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 3-4 FT), nine rebounds and five assists across 43 minutes in a 125-124 double-overtime loss to the Pistons on Sunday.
Playing in his second game since returning from a two-week absence due to a sprained ankle, Lillard turned in a strong stat line, but deferred most of the scoring responsibilities to backcourt mate C.J. McCollum, who went off for 35 points. Coach Terry Stotts indicated after the game that Lillard isn't quite all the way back from a conditioning standpoint, but since he's turned in quality performances in both of his first two games back from injury, fantasy owners shouldn't have any reservations about activating him for the new week.
Vonleh played 13 minutes in a 125-124 double-overtime loss Sunday to the Pistons, but didn't attempt a shot and finished with two rebounds and two assists.
Since failing to crack coach Terry Stotts' rotation in a Dec. 21 loss to the Mavericks, Vonleh has seen the floor in each of the Trail Blazers' last eight games, but is only averaging 11.3 minutes per game in that span. With Al-Farouq Aminu now healthy and seeing a sizable workload as the Trail Blazers' starting power forward, there's little opportunity for any of Vonleh, Meyers Leonard or Ed Davis to distinguish themselves on a regular basis. All three are probably worth avoiding -- even in most deep leagues -- until one settles into a regular 15-to-20-minute role.
Plumlee provided eight points (4-12 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 0-2 FT) to go with a career-high 12 assists, 10 rebounds, three blocks and one steal across 40 minutes in a 125-124 double-overtime loss to the Pistons on Sunday.
Considering that Plumlee played a season-high minutes total, the scoring output was something of a disappointment after he had eclipsed 15 points or more in three straight games. That being said, Plumlee still came awfully close to notching a triple-double thanks to his top-flight skills as a distributor, which are matched by few centers around the league. Plumlee's 4.6 assists per game on the season rank second on the team behind only point guard Damian Lillard.
Aminu provided a season-high 16 points (7-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT) to go with eight rebounds, two assists and one block across 37 minutes in a 125-124 double-overtime loss to the Pistons on Sunday.
Aminu was a major underachiever earlier in the season while he struggled mightily from the field and missed time due to injury, but he's shown signs of developing into a reliable contributor of late. He's surpassed 33 minutes in each of the Blazers' last four games, and has turned in double-digit scoring efforts in two of those contests while averaging 8.0 rebounds and knocking down 46.9 percent of his attempts from the field. He could make for a dependable lineup option in mid-sized or deeper formats this week while the Blazers brace for a three-game slate.
Crabbe tallied a career-high 30 points (12-15 FG, 5-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT) to go with one rebound, one assist and one steal across 43 minutes in a 125-124 double-overtime loss to the Pistons on Sunday.
Crabbe's production was expected to take a step back with Damian Lillard returning from an ankle injury to play in the last two games, but the 24-year-old has continued to thrive while transitioning back to a bench role. He certainly benefited from Sunday's game lasting an extra 10 minutes in order to achieve his new personal best in the scoring column, but Crabbe has been a steady scorer for nearly three weeks. Crabbe has failed to hit double figures only once in the last nine games, and is averaging 14.1 points to go with 3.4 rebounds, 2.2 three-pointers and 1.4 assists per game over that stretch. The supporting stats will never be strong for Crabbe, but he'll hold value in deeper leagues until his shooting starts to decline.
|2016-17 Team Leaders
|PPG
|Damian Lillard , PG
|26.5
|RPG
|Mason Plumlee , C
|7.7
|APG
|Damian Lillard , PG
|6.2
|FG%
|Mason Plumlee , C
|54.8
|FT%
|CJ McCollum , SG
|90.5
|3P%
|Allen Crabbe , SG
|45.9
|BLOCKS
|Mason Plumlee , C
|44
|STEALS
|Maurice Harkless , SF
|47
|MPG
|Damian Lillard , PG
|36.2
|Full Team Statistics
