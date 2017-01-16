  • My Scores
  • NFL
  • MLB
  • NHL
  • NBA
Full NBA
Scoreboard

Portland Trail Blazers

19-27 Overall | Western Conference (9th)
Team RankingPTS/GOPP PTS/G
Northwest Division107.1 (2nd)110.2 (4th)
Western Conference6th12th
NBA8th26th

Last Game

Sat, January 21
TD Garden
away team logo
at
home team logo
POR127Final123BOS

Players of the Game

Trail BlazersCeltics
C. McCollum (SG)I. Thomas (PG)
PTS3541
REB23
AST36
GameTracker|Recap

Schedule

Wed Jan 4
L 125 - 117at GS
Recap
Thu Jan 5
W 118 - 109LAL
Recap
Sat Jan 7
DET
Postponed
Sun Jan 8
L 125 - 124DET
Recap
Tue Jan 10
W 108 - 87at LAL
Recap
Wed Jan 11
W 102 - 86CLE
Recap
Fri Jan 13
L 115 - 109ORL
Recap
Mon Jan 16
L 120 - 101at WAS
Recap
Wed Jan 18
L 107 - 85at CHA
Recap
Fri Jan 20
L 93 - 92at PHI
Recap
5:00 pm EST
Today
W 127 - 123at BOS
Recap
10:30 pm EST
Wed Jan 25
LAL
10:00 pm EST
Fri Jan 27
MEM
9:00 pm EST
Sun Jan 29
GS
10:00 pm EST
Tue Jan 31
CHA
10:30 pm EST
Fri Feb 3
DAL
3:00 pm EST
Sun Feb 5
at OKC
8:30 pm EST
Tue Feb 7
at DAL
10:30 pm EST
Thu Feb 9
BOS
10:30 pm EST
Mon Feb 13
ATL

Standings

WEST
Northwest 		CONF
W-L		Overall
W-L
Utah18-1028-16
Oklahoma City14-1225-19
Denver10-1517-24
Portland13-1619-27
Minnesota8-1915-28
1485032164
Trail Blazers' Ed Davis: Ruled out vs. Trail Blazers
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Davis (wrist) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Blazers, Jason Quick of CSN Northwest reports.

Davis returned to action Friday night after sitting out Wednesday with a sprained ankle, but he sustained a sprained wrist sometime during his 15 minutes of action. With three straight off days coming up, the Blazers will hold Davis out of action with the hope that he'll be ready to return Wednesday against the Lakers.

Share: Twitter Facebook
1485012363
Trail Blazers' Ed Davis: Plays 15 minutes in return from ankle sprain
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Davis (ankle) logged 15 minutes in a 93-92 loss to the 76ers on Friday, recording two points (1-2 FG), six rebounds and one assist.

Davis only missed one game with the left ankle sprain, and upon being cleared to play Friday, he immediately reclaimed a spot in coach Terry Stotts' frontcourt rotation, with Meyers Leonard losing out on playing time as a result. The veteran big man is one of the Blazers' more effective rebounders, but his offensive limitations and the fact that he often sees under 20 minutes off the bench doesn't give him much value, even in most deeper leagues.

Share: Twitter Facebook
1484980084
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Leads team in scoring with 30 points Friday vs. 76ers
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Lillard manufactured 30 points (12-25 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 4-5 FT), five rebounds, one assist, and one steal across 36 minutes during Friday's 93-92 loss to the 76ers.

Lillard handled the vast majority of the scoring load for the Trail Blazers on Friday, with no one else on the team providing more than 16 points. He only managed to dish out one assist while committing five turnovers, but the team shot just 37.1 percent from the field, including Lillard's high-volume 48 percent, so his passes often resulted in a miss. He was also handed a different starting lineup than usual by coach Terry Stotts at the last minute before tipoff, so Lillard's game Friday may have been a result of unfamiliarity with the rotation. The Trail Blazers travel to Boston on Saturday for a tilt against the Celtics, and we'll just have to wait and see what lineup coach Stotts uses, and how Lillard reacts on the second half of a back-to-back set.

Share: Twitter Facebook
1484970724
Trail Blazers' Evan Turner: Struggles in spot start Friday vs. 76ers
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Turner got the start at small forward and turned in four points (2-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt), five assists, one rebound, one steal, and one block across 28 minutes during Friday's 93-92 loss to the 76ers

Though he started, Turner only saw about three minutes more than his 25.4 minutes per game average, and couldn't find a rhythm, hitting just 20 percent of his shots. He drew the start just prior to tipoff, and was not in the confirmed starting lineup originally, which may have threw him off his game. It's unclear whether or not his starting stint will continue, but he'll look to bounce back against the Celtics, his former team, on Saturday

Share: Twitter Facebook
1484970244
Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Struggles from field Friday vs. 76ers
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

McCollum finished with 16 points (5-18 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds, four assists, and three steals across 35 minutes during Friday's 93-92 loss to the 76ers.

While his backcourt counterpart, Damian Lillard, dropped 30 points on the 76ers, McCollum couldn't get his shots to go down. His five made field goals are the second lowest total of the season for him, and though he was able to grab three steals and dish out four assists, he also turned the ball over four times. He'll try to bounce back against the Celtics on Saturday, who are featuring a tough defender at the shooting guard slot in Marcus Smart with Avery Bradley (Achilles) out.

Share: Twitter Facebook
CBSSports Facebook Google Plus
COMMENTS
Conversation powered by Livefyre
 
2016-17 Team Leaders
PPGDamian Lillard , PG26.2
RPGMason Plumlee , C7.6
APGDamian Lillard , PG5.9
FG%Mason Plumlee , C53.4
FT%CJ McCollum , SG90.1
3P%Allen Crabbe , SG43.2
BLOCKSMason Plumlee , C56
STEALSCJ McCollum , SG51
MPGDamian Lillard , PG35.6
Full Team Statistics
Exclusive NBA Access
Get the latest news delivered right to your inbox. Sign up for the FREE CBSSports.com NBA newsletters below.
I have read and agree to the CBS Interactive Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. I understand I will receive updates from CBSSports.com.

More Trail Blazers

CBSSports Shop

Men's Mitchell & Ness Black Portland Trail Blazers Wool Solid 2 Wordmark Adjustable Snapback Hat Shop Now!

Shop Now
 
 