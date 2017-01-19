  • My Scores
Portland Trail Blazers

20-27 Overall | Western Conference (9th)
Team RankingPTS/GOPP PTS/G
Northwest Division107.5 (2nd)110.5 (4th)
Western Conference6th12th
NBA8th26th

Last Game

Wed, January 25
Moda Center
TV: ESPN
away team logo
at
home team logo
LAL98Final105POR

Players of the Game

LakersTrail Blazers
L. Williams (SG)M. Plumlee (C)
PTS3119
REB313
AST53
GameTracker|Recap

Schedule

Sat Jan 7
DET
Postponed
Sun Jan 8
L 125 - 124DET
Recap
Tue Jan 10
W 108 - 87at LAL
Recap
Wed Jan 11
W 102 - 86CLE
Recap
Fri Jan 13
L 115 - 109ORL
Recap
Mon Jan 16
L 120 - 101at WAS
Recap
Wed Jan 18
L 107 - 85at CHA
Recap
Fri Jan 20
L 93 - 92at PHI
Recap
Sat Jan 21
W 127 - 123at BOS
Recap
Wed Jan 25
W 105 - 98LAL
Recap
10:00 pm EST
Fri Jan 27
MEM
9:00 pm EST
Sun Jan 29
GS
10:00 pm EST
Tue Jan 31
CHA
10:30 pm EST
Fri Feb 3
DAL
3:00 pm EST
Sun Feb 5
at OKC
8:30 pm EST
Tue Feb 7
at DAL
10:30 pm EST
Thu Feb 9
BOS
10:30 pm EST
Mon Feb 13
ATL
9:00 pm EST
Wed Feb 15
at UTA
7:00 pm EST
Thu Feb 23
at ORL

Standings

WEST
Northwest 		CONF
W-L		Overall
W-L
Utah18-1229-18
Oklahoma City16-1227-19
Denver12-1619-25
Portland14-1620-27
Minnesota10-1917-28
1485397383
Trail Blazers' Ed Davis: Ruled out Wednesday vs. Lakers
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Davis (wrist) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Lakers, Joe Freeman of The Oregonian reports.

Davis was considered doubtful for Wednesday's contest, so his eventual listing as out was fully expected. With Maurice Harkless (calf) also sitting out, look for Noah Vonleh and Al-Farouq Aminu to potentially see extended minutes in the frontcourt. Davis' next opportunity to play will be Friday against the Grizzlies.

Share: Twitter Facebook
1485397263
Trail Blazers' Maurice Harkless: Ruled out Wednesday vs. Lakers
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Harkless will not play in Wednesday's game against the Lakers due to a left calf strain, Mike Richman of The Oregonian reports.

Harkless was not on the team's injury report heading into the contest, so this news comes as a bit of a surprise. After starting every game he had played so far this season, he has played a reserve role in the previous two contests. It is unclear when he sustained the injury, but his next opportunity to play will be Friday against the Grizzlies. Allen Crabbe will presumably see an increased role providing depth at small forward with Harkless sidelined.

Share: Twitter Facebook
1485293223
Trail Blazers' Tim Quarterman: Questionable to play Wednesday
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Quarterman (ankle) is considered questionable to play Wednesday against the Lakers, Casey Holdahl of TrailBlazers.com reports.

Quarterman has split time between the Blazers and the D-League this season and has not been a significant factor at the NBA level. Consider the LSU product day-to-day, though his status shouldn't be of much concern to owners in even the deepest of leagues.

Share: Twitter Facebook
1485292983
Trail Blazers' Ed Davis: Doubtful to play Wednesday
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Davis (wrist) is considered doubtful to play Wednesday against the Lakers, Casey Holdahl of TrailBlazers.com reports.

While the Blazers haven't completely ruled out Davis for Wednesday's game, he's trending toward a second straight absence due to a sprained left wrist. Assuming that's the case, expect some combination of Noah Vonleh, Maurice Harkless and Al-Farouq Aminu to pick up some extra minutes.

Share: Twitter Facebook
1485205984
Trail Blazers' Jake Layman: Assigned to D-League
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Layman was assigned Monday to the D-League's Windy City Bulls, Adrian Wojnarowski of Yahoo! Sports reports.

Layman has seen action in just four of the Trial Blazers' 11 games so far in January, so a stint in the D-League offers him a much-need opportunity to log extended minutes. He could be recalled in time for Wednesday's game against the Lakers, but even when available with the big club, Layman will struggle to see meaningful minutes in competitive games.

Share: Twitter Facebook
2016-17 Team Leaders
PPGDamian Lillard , PG26.2
RPGMason Plumlee , C7.7
APGDamian Lillard , PG5.9
FG%Mason Plumlee , C53.4
FT%Damian Lillard , PG89.6
3P%Allen Crabbe , SG42.7
BLOCKSMason Plumlee , C56
STEALSCJ McCollum , SG54
MPGDamian Lillard , PG35.6
Full Team Statistics
