Portland Trail Blazers

|Team Ranking
|PTS/G
|OPP PTS/G
|Northwest Division
|108.1 (2nd)
|110.4 (4th)
|Western Conference
|4th
|13th
|NBA
|6th
|27th
|+150
Line
|-170
|108.1
PPG
|105.5
|45.9
FG %
|47.1
|78.0
FT %
|77.5
|36.1
3PT %
|36.3
Wed Dec 28
|W 102 - 89
|SAC
Recap
Fri Dec 30
|L 110 - 94
|at SA
Recap
Sun Jan 1
|W 95 - 89
|at MIN
Recap
Wed Jan 4
|L 125 - 117
|at GS
Recap
Thu Jan 5
|W 118 - 109
|LAL
Recap
Sat Jan 7
|DET
Postponed
Sun Jan 8
|L 125 - 124
|DET
Recap
Tue Jan 10
|W 108 - 87
|at LAL
Recap
Wed Jan 11
|W 102 - 86
|CLE
Recap
Fri Jan 13
|L 115 - 109
|ORL
Recap
2:00 pm EST
Today
|at WAS
Preview
7:00 pm EST
Wed Jan 18
|at CHA
7:00 pm EST
Fri Jan 20
|at PHI
5:00 pm EST
Sat Jan 21
|at BOS
10:30 pm EST
Wed Jan 25
|LAL
10:00 pm EST
Fri Jan 27
|MEM
9:00 pm EST
Sun Jan 29
|GS
10:00 pm EST
Tue Jan 31
|CHA
10:30 pm EST
Fri Feb 3
|DAL
3:00 pm EST
Sun Feb 5
|at OKC
|WEST
Northwest
|CONF
W-L
|Overall
W-L
|Utah
|16-10
|26-16
|Oklahoma City
|14-10
|25-17
|Portland
|13-16
|18-24
|Denver
|9-14
|15-23
|Minnesota
|7-18
|14-27
Davis is dealing with a sprained left ankle and is considered questionable for Monday's matchup with the Wizards, Casey Holdahl of TrailBlazers.com reports.
It's unclear exactly when Davis picked up the injury, but it was likely at some point during Friday's game against the Magic. He'll continue to receive treatment over the next 24 hours or so, with the hope of being cleared to take the court against the Wizards, although we should hear more regarding his availability following Monday's morning shootaround. If Davis misses time, it would likely mean more minutes for guys like Noah Vonleh and Meyers Leonard off the bench.
Harkless (calf) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Wizards, Casey Holdahl of TrailBlazers.com reports.
Harkless was able to take part in portions of Sunday's practice, as he was seen going through shooting drills and other individual workouts. However, considering he couldn't put in a full session, it likely means he's still dealing with some discomfort, which brings his status into question for Monday. Look for another update following Monday's morning shootaround, but if he can't give it a go, Allen Crabbe should pick up another start in his place.
Aminu tallied eight points (3-9 FG, 2-4 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and a block in 31 minutes Friday during a 115-109 loss to the Magic.
Aminu was ineffective against Orlando, and is now shooting just 8-for-25 over his last two contests. Although he plays a healthy 28.0 minutes on average, Aminu's production rate is pretty low. He's averaging 7.0 points and 7.1 rebounds on the season, while shooting a disastrous 34.4 percent from the field and 25.9 percent from beyond the arc. Aminu's on the floor for his ability to matchup defensively. His fantasy value is horrendous.
Crabbe started at small forward Friday, finishing with seven points (3-10 FG, 1-5 3Pt), three rebounds, two assists and a steal in 32 minutes during a 115-109 loss to Orlando.
With Maurice Harkless sitting out Friday's game due to tardiness, Crabbe got the nod and struggled from the field. He couldn't buy a bucket, falling back to Earth after a monster 24-point performance Wednesday against the Cavaliers. Despite the streaky scoring, Crabbe has consistently played big minutes lately, and roto owners short on scoring should at least keep an eye on him.
McCollum scored 26 points (10-21 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and added three rebounds, three blocks, two assists and a steal in 36 minutes during a 115-109 loss to the Magic on Friday.
McCollum is quietly having a career year. After chopping Orlando to bits with his unending arsenal of awkward pull-ups and hesitation dribbles, McCollum is now averaging a career-high in points (23.8), field-goal percentage (48.4), three-point percentage (42.5), three-point attempts (6.2) and free-throw percentage (90.3). He's bumped nearly all of his stats up from last season, despite averaging the same amount of minutes. McCollum is a must-start right now for any roto team that needs efficient scoring.
|2016-17 Team Leaders
|PPG
|Damian Lillard , PG
|26.3
|RPG
|Mason Plumlee , C
|7.5
|APG
|Damian Lillard , PG
|6.1
|FG%
|Mason Plumlee , C
|55
|FT%
|CJ McCollum , SG
|90.3
|3P%
|Allen Crabbe , SG
|43.6
|BLOCKS
|Mason Plumlee , C
|48
|STEALS
|Maurice Harkless , SF
|48
|MPG
|Damian Lillard , PG
|35.8
|Full Team Statistics
