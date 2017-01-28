Portland Trail Blazers

|Team Ranking
|PTS/G
|OPP PTS/G
|Northwest Division
|107.8 (2nd)
|110.0 (4th)
|Western Conference
|4th
|12th
|NBA
|7th
|26th
|97.1
PPG
|107.8
|43.8
FG %
|45.6
|80.4
FT %
|78.7
|35.4
3PT %
|35.9
Wed Jan 11
|W 102 - 86
|CLE
Recap
Fri Jan 13
|L 115 - 109
|ORL
Recap
Mon Jan 16
|L 120 - 101
|at WAS
Recap
Wed Jan 18
|L 107 - 85
|at CHA
Recap
Fri Jan 20
|L 93 - 92
|at PHI
Recap
Sat Jan 21
|W 127 - 123
|at BOS
Recap
Wed Jan 25
|W 105 - 98
|LAL
Recap
Fri Jan 27
|W 112 - 109
|MEM
Recap
Sun Jan 29
|L 113 - 111
|GS
Recap
Tue Jan 31
|W 115 - 98
|CHA
Recap
10:30 pm EST
Fri Feb 3
|DAL
3:00 pm EST
Sun Feb 5
|at OKC
8:30 pm EST
Tue Feb 7
|at DAL
10:30 pm EST
Thu Feb 9
|BOS
10:30 pm EST
Mon Feb 13
|ATL
9:00 pm EST
Wed Feb 15
|at UTA
7:00 pm EST
Thu Feb 23
|at ORL
6:00 pm EST
Sun Feb 26
|at TOR
7:30 pm EST
Tue Feb 28
|at DET
10:30 pm EST
Thu Mar 2
|OKC
|WEST
Northwest
|CONF
W-L
|Overall
W-L
|Utah
|19-13
|30-19
|Oklahoma City
|17-13
|28-21
|Denver
|14-17
|21-26
|Portland
|15-17
|22-28
|Minnesota
|10-19
|19-29
Davis (wrist) is expected to return to game action Friday, Jason Quick of CSNNW reports.
Davis has teetered on the idea of returning for several games now, but it finally looks like he'll ready to suit up for Friday's contest agains the Mavericks. The six-year vet has been sidelined for six of the team's last seven affairs. Given his relatively reduced role this season (4.0 PPG, 5.2 RPG), there is a chance that Portland opts to ease Davis back into the rotation.
Davis (wrist) will not play in Tuesday's tilt against the Hornets, Trail Blazers' beat reporter Casey Holdahl reports.
Davis will be missing his fifth consecutive game and his sixth in the past seven. He hasn't appeared close to a return as of late and his status for Friday's game against the Mavricks is far from certain. Look for Al-Farouq Aminu and Meyers Leonard to see some extra time off the bench while Davis remains out.
Napier (coach's decision) didn't see the floor in a 113-111 loss to the Warriors on Sunday.
Napier has been out of coach Terry Stotts' rotation since early January, which corresponded with Damian Lillard's return from an ankle injury. The third-year point guard has only appeared in five of the Blazers' last 13 games, logging four or fewer minutes in four of those contests.
Connaughton played two seconds in Sunday's 113-111 loss to the Warriors, recording one turnover and no other statistics.
Connaughton saw double-digit minutes in the Blazers' previous two games, but essentially dropped out of the rotation in a close game Sunday with Maurice Harkless (calf) returning to action. Expect Connaughton's appearances to remain limited largely to garbage time now that the team is back to full strength on the wing.
Harkless (calf) put up 10 points (5-9 FG, 0-2 3Pt), two rebounds, two assists and two steals over 21 minutes in Sunday's 113-111 loss to the Warriors.
Harkless returned from a two-game absence to lead the Blazers' second unit in scoring and tally his first double-digit point total since Jan. 11 in the process. The fifth-year forward typically displays some offensive inconsistencies, but remains capable of making up for some of the shortfall with solid numbers in the rebounding category in particular. Sunday's shooting tally was encouraging overall, as Harkless had posted a 22.7 percent success rate (5-for-22) from the floor over the previous five contests he'd been active for.
|2016-17 Team Leaders
|PPG
|Damian Lillard , PG
|26.2
|RPG
|Mason Plumlee , C
|8
|APG
|Damian Lillard , PG
|5.8
|FG%
|Mason Plumlee , C
|53.1
|FT%
|Damian Lillard , PG
|90.2
|3P%
|Allen Crabbe , SG
|43.9
|BLOCKS
|Mason Plumlee , C
|59
|STEALS
|CJ McCollum , SG
|57
|MPG
|Damian Lillard , PG
|35.6
|Full Team Statistics
