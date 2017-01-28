  • My Scores
Portland Trail Blazers

22-28 Overall | Western Conference (8th)
Team RankingPTS/GOPP PTS/G
Northwest Division107.8 (2nd)110.0 (4th)
Western Conference5th12th
NBA8th26th

Next Game

Fri, February 3, 10:30 PM EST
Moda Center
TV: ESPN
away team logo
at
home team logo
+215
Line
-255
97.4
PPG
107.8
43.9
FG %
45.6
80.4
FT %
78.7
35.5
3PT %
35.9
Preview

Schedule

Wed Jan 11
W 102 - 86CLE
Recap
Fri Jan 13
L 115 - 109ORL
Recap
Mon Jan 16
L 120 - 101at WAS
Recap
Wed Jan 18
L 107 - 85at CHA
Recap
Fri Jan 20
L 93 - 92at PHI
Recap
Sat Jan 21
W 127 - 123at BOS
Recap
Wed Jan 25
W 105 - 98LAL
Recap
Fri Jan 27
W 112 - 109MEM
Recap
Sun Jan 29
L 113 - 111GS
Recap
Tue Jan 31
W 115 - 98CHA
Recap
10:30 pm EST
Today
ESPNDAL
Preview
3:00 pm EST
Sun Feb 5
at OKC
8:30 pm EST
Tue Feb 7
at DAL
10:30 pm EST
Thu Feb 9
BOS
10:30 pm EST
Mon Feb 13
ATL
9:00 pm EST
Wed Feb 15
at UTA
7:00 pm EST
Thu Feb 23
at ORL
6:00 pm EST
Sun Feb 26
at TOR
7:30 pm EST
Tue Feb 28
at DET
10:30 pm EST
Thu Mar 2
OKC

Standings

WEST
Northwest 		CONF
W-L		Overall
W-L
Utah19-1331-19
Oklahoma City17-1328-22
Portland15-1722-28
Denver14-1821-27
Minnesota10-1919-30
1486070223
Trail Blazers' Ed Davis: Probable Friday vs. Mavericks
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Davis (wrist) is considered probable for Friday's matchup with the Mavericks, Mike Richman of the Oregonian reports.

Davis has missed six of Portland's last seven games but appears to be nearing a return. He previously stated he expects to play on Friday and the announcement that he's considered probable reaffirms that. Averaging just 4.0 points and 5.2 rebounds across 17.0 minutes per game this season, Davis shouldn't be expected to have a large role if he does indeed return to action Friday.

1485912543
Trail Blazers' Ed Davis: Set to return Friday
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Davis (wrist) is expected to return to game action Friday, Jason Quick of CSNNW reports.

Davis has teetered on the idea of returning for several games now, but it finally looks like he'll ready to suit up for Friday's contest agains the Mavericks. The six-year vet has been sidelined for six of the team's last seven affairs. Given his relatively reduced role this season (4.0 PPG, 5.2 RPG), there is a chance that Portland opts to ease Davis back into the rotation.

1485811623
Trail Blazers' Ed Davis: Ruled out Tuesday vs. Hornets
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Davis (wrist) will not play in Tuesday's tilt against the Hornets, Trail Blazers' beat reporter Casey Holdahl reports.

Davis will be missing his fifth consecutive game and his sixth in the past seven. He hasn't appeared close to a return as of late and his status for Friday's game against the Mavricks is far from certain. Look for Al-Farouq Aminu and Meyers Leonard to see some extra time off the bench while Davis remains out.

1485799383
Trail Blazers' Shabazz Napier: Still outside of rotation
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Napier (coach's decision) didn't see the floor in a 113-111 loss to the Warriors on Sunday.

Napier has been out of coach Terry Stotts' rotation since early January, which corresponded with Damian Lillard's return from an ankle injury. The third-year point guard has only appeared in five of the Blazers' last 13 games, logging four or fewer minutes in four of those contests.

1485799263
Trail Blazers' Pat Connaughton: Plays two seconds in Sunday's loss
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Connaughton played two seconds in Sunday's 113-111 loss to the Warriors, recording one turnover and no other statistics.

Connaughton saw double-digit minutes in the Blazers' previous two games, but essentially dropped out of the rotation in a close game Sunday with Maurice Harkless (calf) returning to action. Expect Connaughton's appearances to remain limited largely to garbage time now that the team is back to full strength on the wing.

2016-17 Team Leaders
PPGDamian Lillard , PG26.2
RPGMason Plumlee , C8
APGDamian Lillard , PG5.8
FG%Mason Plumlee , C53.1
FT%Damian Lillard , PG90.2
3P%Allen Crabbe , SG43.9
BLOCKSMason Plumlee , C59
STEALSCJ McCollum , SG57
MPGDamian Lillard , PG35.6
Full Team Statistics
