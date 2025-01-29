The SEC has been unquestionably the deepest conference in college basketball and teams with serious postseason aspirations will go head-to-head on Wednesday when the No. 14 Mississippi State Bulldogs host the No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide. Mississippi State is 16-4 on the season and 4-3 in the SEC while Alabama is 17-3 overall and 6-1 in conference play. The Crimson Tide have won and covered the spread in each of the last three meetings between these programs, but the Bulldogs have covered in five of their last seven at home against Alabama.

Tipoff in Starkville, Miss., is set for 9 p.m. ET at Humphrey Coliseum. The Bulldogs are 1.5-point favorite in the latest Mississippi State vs. Alabama odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 165.5. Before entering any Alabama vs. Mississippi State picks, check out the college basketball predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model simulates every Division 1 college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters Week 13 of the 2024-25 season on a 202-142 betting roll (+2468) on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to 2023.

Mississippi State vs. Alabama spread: Mississippi State -1.5



Mississippi State vs. Alabama over/under: 165.5 points

Mississippi State vs. Alabama money line: Mississippi State -114, Alabama -105

Why you should back Mississippi State

The Bulldogs are coming off a 65-60 win in overtime over South Carolina on Saturday to get back above .500 in conference play. It was another big game for the Mississippi State bench, as Riley Kugel led the team with 15 points as a reserve while KeShawn Murphy added 13 points.

Meanwhile, Josh Hubbard had 12 points and five assists but did struggle from the floor, going 4-for-15. The All-SEC guard is averaging 16.3 points and 3.0 assists per game this season and he'll need to make more consistent contributions to take downa top-five team on Wednesday night.

Why you should back Alabama

Alabama captured an 80-73 victory over LSU on Saturday despite benching All-American Mark Sears. The veteran guard went 0-for-5 and failed to score over 17 minutes of action. Aden Holloway stepped up big with Sear sidelined, scoring 19 points to lead the Crimson Tide.

Holloway was one of five players to reach double-figures in the contest, though Alabama failed to cover the spread as 17.5-point favorites. However, the Crimson Tide had covered the spread in six of their previous seven games and are 12-8 against the number on the season.

