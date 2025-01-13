There's a new No. 1 in college basketball's latest AP Top 25 poll Monday, as Auburn has supplanted Tennessee at the top of the men's college basketball rankings. The Tigers ascended to the top of the rankings after No. 1 Tennessee's first loss of the season this week made way for them to leap from No. 2, where they'd been for six weeks, up to No. 1.

It's the first time since the 2021-22 season Auburn has been No. 1 in the AP poll after spending three weeks there from Weeks 12-14 that season.

The Tigers captured 60 of a possible 62 first-place votes from AP voters after earning 15 first-place votes last week. It's the 10th time this season in 11 AP polls Auburn has earned at least two first-place votes, with its previous season-high coming in Week 5 with 26. The only poll Auburn did not earn first-place votes in was the preseason poll.

Tennessee on the heels of its 30-point road loss to Florida dropped only a handful of spots to No. 6 this week but did not earn any first-place votes after being ranked No. 1 for the last five weeks. Instead, Duke and Florida, ranked No. 3 and No. 5, siphoned one first-place vote each away this week.

Each of the top four teams this week moved up one spot from its previous ranking including new No. 2 Iowa State, which claimed its highest AP ranking in school history. Duke and Alabama came in at No. 3 and No. 4, and Florida rounded out the new top five.

AP Top 25

Also receiving votes: St. John's 83, Oklahoma 63, West Virginia 61, Arizona 26, Louisville 17, Texas Tech 12, Maryland 11, Clemson 8, Missouri 8, Cincinnati 4, San Diego St. 4, Saint Mary's 3, UC Irvine 2, New Mexico 2.