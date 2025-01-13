Auburn is the new No. 1 team in the updated Coaches Poll released Monday after previous top-ranked Tennessee lost its first game to Florida last week. The Volunteers had been ranked No. 1 for the last five weeks before Auburn closed the gap in the rankings and took over the top spot.

Auburn survived an upset bid against South Carolina on the road down the stretch without star big man Johni Broome. One of the frontrunners to win the national player of the year left the game early with an ankle injury. There is currently no definite timeline for his return.

Without Broome, the Tigers used their defense to secure a 66-63 win over South Carolina. Auburn has won its last eight games since losing to Duke at Cameron Indoor Stadium last month.

After dropping its first game of the season, Tennessee dropped five spots to No. 6. Iowa State (No. 2) and Duke (No. 3) also moved up in the poll.

Florida moved up four spots to No. 4

Coaches Poll

Also receiving votes: St. John's 52; Wisconsin 29; Arizona 29; New Mexico 19; Oklahoma 14; UCLA 12; Maryland 8; Texas Tech 6; Clemson 5; Saint Mary's 4; Louisville 3; Indiana 3; San Diego State 2; Missouri 2; UC Irvine 1;