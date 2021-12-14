Up until this past weekend, the beginning of Georgetown's season had mostly been a disappointment as the Hoyas struggled out of the gate following last season's surprising run through the Big East Tournament. But star freshman guard Aminu Mohammed delivered a memorable moment for Georgetown on Saturday with a big-time performance in the Hoyas' 79-75 win over Syracuse.

Mohammed scored 20 of his game-high 23 points in the second half as Georgetown rallied from a 10-point halftime deficit for its best win of the season. Mohammed has been the Hoyas' bright spot this season, and he delivered his best performance of the season against the program's former Big East rival. He also pulled down 13 rebounds for his second straight double-double in a stellar two-game stretch that makes him our Freshman of the Week.

The former five-star prospect was ranked the No. 24 overall player in the 2021 class and is delivering on that lofty ranking so far this season. Mohammed's outing on Saturday was merely the latest example of his all-around game translating to college basketball.

CBS Sports/USBWA Freshman of the Week for Dec. 7-13

Aminu Mohammed, Georgetown

G PPG RPG APG 2 18.0 11.5 4.0

CBS Sports has once again teamed up with the United States Basketball Writers Association and its Wayman Tisdale Freshman of the Year Award to present this every-Tuesday feature. Each week we'll start by announcing the national Freshman of the Week honoree. The cycle for FOTW runs Tuesday-Monday.

Previous FOTW winners

Frosh Watch

These are the top 10 freshman performers in college basketball for this season.

Stats: 17.3 PPG, 6.9 RPG, 2.6 APG, 1.8 SPG, 44.7% 3PT

Smith takes over the top spot this week following another big performance as he produced 21 points, five rebounds, four assists and a couple of steals in Auburn's 99-68 win over Nebraska. The 6-foot-10 forward continues to showcase his versatility on both ends of the floor and is cementing his place as a likely top selection in the 2022 NBA Draft.

Stats: 17.8 PPG, 7.3 RPG, 1.4 SPG

Duke returns to the court Tuesday following a two-week break between games during final exams, which will provide Banchero the forum to try and reclaim the top spot. The versatile forward has been unstoppable at times in his first eight college games while also battling a cramping issue that has limited him some in the second halves of big games.

Stats: 13.5 PPG, 8.2 RPG, 2.5 APG, 3.8 BPG

The 7-footer is a production machine, despite playing just 25.3 minutes per game. If Holmgren can start knocking down 3-pointers against quality opposition, it'll make Gonzaga impossible to defend. For now, he remains behind Smith and Banchero as he continues adjusting to the physicality of college basketball.

4. Aminu Mohammed | Georgetown

Stats: 15.1 PPG, 8.7 RPG, 1.9 APG, 1.4 SPG, 40% 3PT

Mohammed was having a great season before his offensive outburst against Syracuse in the second half on Saturday. But after that performance, he jumps into this week's top-five. The 6-5 guard is a rebounding machine and proving to be a quality outside shooter as well. Look for his name to start creeping up NBA Draft boards.

Stats: 12.3 PPG, 3.4 RPG, 1.8 APG

Brown is averaging 12.3 points on just 7.7 shot attempts per game. The 6-8 versatile wing is a great defender and an ultra-efficient offensive player. He's had a major impact on Baylor reaching the No. 1 spot in the polls after the Bears lost four starters from their national championship squad, and it feels like he's just scratching the surface of what he can do.

Stats: 13.1 PPG, 4.6 APG, 44.8% 3PT, 1.7 SPG

Nembhard scored 17 points in Creighton's big win over BYU on Saturday. It was the team's best victory of the season, and Nembhard's outing cements his place as a top performer. His play from the point guard position is a major reason why Creighton looks like it can be competitive in the Big East again after losing a ton of talent from last season's roster.

Stats: 14.6 PPG, 4.9 APG, 2.0 SPG, 37.1% 3PT

Chandler didn't have his best week last week, but the 6-foot point guard is delivering on his five-star hype through nine games. With Tennessee playing Memphis, No. 8 Arizona and No. 6 Alabama in its next three games, it's a chance for Chandler to break out on that national stage.

8. JD Davison | Alabama

Stats: 9.8 PPG, 4.3 APG, 5.2 RPG, 56.9% FG

Was it basket interference? Or was it a clean play? Davison's swat of a potential game-winning Houston tip-in on Saturday was the source of controversy. But there's no debating the impact that the 6-3 guard is having on a Crimson Tide team that looks like a national title contender. Davison is showing he can impact the game in several ways beyond merely scoring.

9. TyTy Washington | Kentucky

Stats: 13.8 PPG, 4.4 RPG, 3.3 APG, 37.9% 3PT

The only times Washington has failed to reach double figures this season came in Kentucky's two games against quality opponents, which account for the Wildcats' only losses so far. Despite his relatively quiet performance against Notre Dame on Saturday, the 6-3 guard has done enough against lesser opposition to still rank among the nation's top freshmen so far.

Stats: 12.5 PPG, 3.6 APG, 6.9 RPG, 36.7% 3PT

He's flown under the radar because Stanford has struggled early this season, but Ingram has quietly lived up to his five-star billing. The 6-8 forward scored 16 points in a win over Oregon on Sunday and already has a couple of double-doubles on his resume.

Previous FOTW winners: