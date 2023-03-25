Elite Eight field: set. Your bracket: a shambles. March: Officially mad.

The NCAA Tournament provided a ton of drama in the lead-up to the Elite Eight as we nailed down the first leg of the second weekend of March Madness. The two No. 1 seeds left standing entering Friday both got bounced, giving us a first-ever Elite Eight without any No. 1 seeds. A No. 9 seed made it to the Elite Eight. Two No. 5 seeds defeated No. 1 seeds on the same day. Like I said: officially mad.

But that was just a sliver of the mayhem that rained down upon us in the Sweet 16. Texas lost its most productive player then proceeded to whip Xavier. Kansas State and Michigan State played to OT in an instant classic inside Madison Square Garden. Gonzaga and UCLA went down to the wire. All the drama!

So before we get ahead of ourselves and look ahead to the Elite Eight, let us first reflect on the wild two days that just passed us by that was the Sweet 16. To do that, we're handing out grades for some of the best (and worst!) teams to take center stage.

Let's dive in.

NCAA Tournament grades: Sweet 16 report card