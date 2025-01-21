Who's Playing

Wisconsin Badgers @ UCLA Bruins

Current Records: Wisconsin 15-3, UCLA 12-6

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Big Ten matchup on schedule as the UCLA Bruins and the Wisconsin Badgers are set to tip at 9:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Pauley Pavilion. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, the two teams will really light up the scoreboard.

Having struggled with four losses in a row, UCLA finally turned things around against Iowa on Friday. They blew past the Hawkeyes 94-70. The Bruins have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won seven matchups by 24 points or more this season.

UCLA's victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Eric Dailey Jr., who went 8 for 12 en route to 23 points plus two steals. Tyler Bilodeau was another key player, going 8 for 10 en route to 18 points.

UCLA was working as a unit and finished the game with 26 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Iowa only racked up 14.

Meanwhile, Wisconsin waltzed into their contest on Saturday with six straight wins... but they left with seven. They strolled past the Trojans with points to spare, taking the game 84-69.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Wisconsin to victory, but perhaps none more so than John Blackwell, who went 10 for 16 en route to 28 points plus five rebounds and two steals. The team also got some help courtesy of Max Klesmit, who had 18 points plus two steals.

UCLA's win bumped their record up to 12-6. As for Wisconsin, their victory bumped their record up to 15-3.

Tuesday's match is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: UCLA just can't miss this season, having made 46.8% of their field goals per game. However, it's not like Wisconsin struggles in that department as they've made 47% of their field goals this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Looking forward, UCLA is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 3.5 points. For those looking to play the spread, take note: they are a solid 7-3 against the spread when playing as the favorites at home.

Odds

UCLA is a 3.5-point favorite against Wisconsin, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 140.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

UCLA won the only game these two teams have played in the last 8 years.