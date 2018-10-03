Drive Chart
No. 21 Colorado seeks 5-0 start vs. Arizona State

  • Oct 03, 2018

TEMPE, Ariz. -- No. 21 Colorado has won its first four games for the first time in 20 years behind a "Folsom Fast" attack powered by quarterback Steven Montez and breakout wide receiver Laviska Shenault.

Arizona State has begun to define itself as a run-first group, which is new coach Herm Edwards' stated preference.

The clash in styles makes for an interesting contrast when the teams meet in a Pac-12 South game on Saturday at Folsom Field.

The Buffaloes won the division in 2016 before a down year in 2017. Colorado is one of 14 undefeated teams in FBS.

"We have to just keep moving forward," Colorado coach Mike MacIntyre said. "If we keep doing what we want to do, we'll stay ranked. If we don't do what we want to do, we won't stay ranked. It's that simple. Just keep going from there."

The Buffaloes' success starts with the physically imposing Montez/Shenault connection.

Montez, a 6-foot-5, 235-pound junior, has completed 91 of 120 passes for 1,092 yards, nine touchdowns and two interceptions. He is ranked No. 11 in FBS in passing efficiency, and he added 10- and 35-yard touchdown runs in a 38-16 victory over UCLA last Friday.

Shenault, a 6-2, 220-pound sophomore, has 38 receptions for 581 yards and four touchdowns. He leads FBS with an average of 145.3 yards per game, and he broke out early with 211 yards receiving in a season-opening victory over Colorado State on Aug. 31.

"Ever since Laviska got on campus, I think everybody on the team knew that he was going to be something special for us," Montez said. "We all kind of knew when No. 2 gets on the field and starts routing people up, it is going to be tough to stop him."

Arizona State sophomore halfback Eno Benjamin rushed for a school-record 312 yards on 30 carries and scored four touchdowns in a 52-24 victory over Oregon State last Saturday, breaking Benny Malone's game record of 250 yards set in 1973.

Benjamin has 595 yards rushing and five touchdowns in his first season as a starter. He scored on 44-, 47- and 10-yards runs and caught an 8-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Manny Wilkins against the Beavers. Benjamin has 187 yards rushing in the first half, breaking Woody Green's school record for a half.

"We're going to run the football, and I said that when I first got here," said Edwards, who coached NFL rushing leader Curtis Martin during his time with the New York Jets.

"When you run the ball, there is some toughness about you. It travels well, along with defense. Because it doesn't take a lot to turn around and hand it to a guy. It's really hard to mess that one up. And the ball's not heavy. The guy can carry it. So if we can block them, the guy's going to run. From there, everything else opens up."

Benjamin had five carries for 52 yards in Arizona State's 41-30 victory over Colorado last season, scoring the clinching touchdown on a 19-yard run in the fourth quarter after Buffaloes built 10-point lead three times in that game.

Arizona State, ranked No. 23 before consecutive losses to San Diego State and No. 10 Washington, has had the much more difficult schedule coming in.

The Sun Devils moved into the rankings after a 16-13 victory over then-No. 13 Michigan State in the second week of the season before seven-point road losses to San Diego State and Washington.

The Buffaloes have not faced a ranked team.

Wilkins has passed for 1,224 yards and 10 touchdowns with only one interception despite throwing less frequently the last two weeks. He passed for 162 yards and three touchdowns against Oregon State after throwing for only 104 yards in a 27-20 loss to Washington. Wide receiver N'Keal Harry, a preseason AP All-American, has 31 receptions for 419 yards and five touchdowns.

The Sun Devils gave up 261 yards rushing to Oregon State last week, including 254 by Jermar Jefferson, and have allowed an average of 161.6 yards per game.

San Diego State had 311 yards rushing in a 28-21 victory on Sept. 15.

Colorado is averaging 489.8 yards per game total offense (20th in the FBS) and has given up 352 yards per game. Virginia Tech graduate transfer running back Travon McMillian leads the Buffaloes with 392 yards rushing and four touchdowns on 54 attempts.

"They're a fast-moving offense," Edwards said.

COLO
2 Pass
0 Rush
15 YDS
0:31 POS
No Gain
1ST & 10 ARIZST 49
13:01
12-S.Montez incomplete.
+12 YD
2ND & 7 COLO 39
13:25
12-S.Montez complete to 2-L.Shenault. 2-L.Shenault to ASU 49 for 12 yards.
+3 YD
1ST & 10 COLO 36
13:32
12-S.Montez complete to 3-K.Nixon. 3-K.Nixon to COL 39 for 3 yards.
COLO
2 Pass
63 Rush
54 YDS
2:40 POS
No Good
4TH & 4 ARIZST 35
14:17
1-B.Ruiz 53 yards Field Goal is No Good.
No Gain
3RD & 4 COLO 35
14:59
3-E.Benjamin to COL 35 for no gain.
+16 YD
2ND & 20 ARIZST 49
14:59
5-M.Wilkins complete to 1-N.Harry. 1-N.Harry to COL 35 for 16 yards.
Penalty
2ND & 15 ARIZST 46
15:00
Penalty on ASU 55-C.Tucker False start 5 yards enforced at COL 46. No Play.
Penalty
2ND & 10 COLO 41
0:12
Penalty on ASU 59-Q.Bailey False start 5 yards enforced at COL 41. No Play.
No Gain
1ST & 10 COLO 41
0:32
3-E.Benjamin to COL 41 for no gain.
+30 YD
2ND & 7 ARIZST 29
1:05
5-M.Wilkins complete to 1-N.Harry. 1-N.Harry to COL 41 for 30 yards.
Scoring Summary
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 2:52
48-J.Stefanou extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
7
Touchdown 2:57
2-L.Shenault runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
9
plays
65
yds
02:50
pos
7
6
Point After TD 5:47
1-B.Ruiz extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
Touchdown 5:51
3-E.Benjamin runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
16
plays
101
yds
06:37
pos
6
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 7 6
Rushing 3 2
Passing 2 4
Penalty 2 0
3rd Down Conv 2-3 1-3
4th Down Conv 0-0 1-1
Total Net Yards 109 125
Total Plays 21 19
Avg Gain 5.2 6.6
Net Yards Rushing 61 28
Rush Attempts 16 7
Avg Rush Yards 3.8 4.0
Net Yards Passing 48 97
Comp. - Att. 4-5 9-12
Yards Per Pass 9.6 8.1
Sacked - Yards Lost 2-11 0-0
Penalties - Yards 2-10 3-25
Touchdowns 1 1
Rushing TDs 1 1
Passing TDs 0 0
Other 0 0
Turnovers 0 0
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 0-0
Int. Thrown 0 0
Punts - Avg 0-0.0 1-26.0
Return Yards 16 0
Punts - Returns 0-0 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 1-16 0-0
Int. - Returns 0-0 0-0
Kicking 1/2 1/2
Extra Points 1/1 1/1
Field Goals 0/1 0/1
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Arizona State 3-2 70--7
21 Colorado 4-0 70--7
O/U 64, COLO -2.5
Folsom Field Boulder, CO
 48 PASS YDS 97
61 RUSH YDS 28
109 TOTAL YDS 125
Arizona State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
M. Wilkins 5 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
80% 59 0 0 179.1
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
64% 1283 10 1 143.3
M. Wilkins 4/5 59 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
E. Benjamin 3 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
13 54 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
111 649 6
E. Benjamin 13 54 1 17
I. Floyd 31 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 8 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 8 0
I. Floyd 1 8 0 8
N. Harry 1 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 6 1
N. Harry 1 2 0 2
M. Wilkins 5 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
35 140 2
M. Wilkins 1 -3 0 -3
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
N. Harry 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 62 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
34 481 5
N. Harry 3 62 0 30
E. Benjamin 3 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 -3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
22 151 2
E. Benjamin 1 -3 0 -3
Defense T-A SACK INT
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
B. Ruiz 1 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/1 1/1
SEASON FG XP
6/7 21/21
B. Ruiz 0/1 0 1/1 1
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
P. Lucas 32 DB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 16.0 16 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
6 21.2 16 0
P. Lucas 1 16.0 16 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Colorado
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
S. Montez 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
75% 97 0 0 142.9
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
75.8% 1189 9 2 170.9
S. Montez 9/12 97 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
T. McMillian 34 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 27 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
58 419 4
T. McMillian 4 27 0 12
K. Nixon 3 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 -5 0
K. Nixon 1 1 0 1
L. Shenault Jr. 2 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 1 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 29 3
L. Shenault Jr. 1 1 1 1
K. Evans 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
34 120 1
K. Evans 1 -1 0 -1
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
T. Brown 18 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 42 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
16 221 0
T. Brown 2 42 0 39
L. Shenault Jr. 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 32 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
43 613 4
L. Shenault Jr. 5 32 0 12
K. Nixon 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 23 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
20 216 1
K. Nixon 2 23 0 20
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Franke 56 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
J. Franke 1-0 1.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Stefanou 48 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 1/1
SEASON FG XP
5/7 21/21
J. Stefanou 0/0 0 1/1 1
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
D. Price 49 K
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 26.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
14 39.2 1
D. Price 1 26.0 1 26
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:28 ARIZST 14 6:37 16 86 TD
2:52 COLO 35 2:40 11 49 FG Miss
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 ARIZST 35 2:03 9 25 Punt
5:47 ARIZST 35 2:50 9 65 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:32 COLO 36 0:31 3 15
