Drive Chart
AUBURN
MISSST

No. 8 Auburn gets first test against Mississippi State

  • STATS TSX
  • Oct 02, 2018

After the opener at a neutral site and four consecutive home games, No. 8 Auburn plays its first true road game of the season Saturday at unranked Mississippi State.

Kickoff at Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville for the matchup of Southeastern Conference West Division rivals is 7:30 p.m. ET. ESPN will have the telecast.

The Tigers (4-1, 1-1 SEC) have a huge cushion in the overall series (63-26-2) but are a more modest 13-6-1 in games played at Starkville, which has its own brand of crowd noise that can be a concern for opponents.

"It's a tough place to play," Auburn coach Gus Malzahn said. "They have the cowbells and all that. That's always a factor when you go there as far as being loud.

"It's a different kind of loud. It's not just human voices and everything. That's really unique and different that you've got to prepare for."

Perhaps of bigger concern will be the Tigers' ability to get their running game back.

They showed some encouraging signs in last week's 24-13 victory over Southern Mississippi when junior running back Kam Martin rushed for 90 yards on 24 carries and provided a little spark at the end.

After the Tigers came up with an interception at Southern Mississippi's 25-yard line, Martin logged five consecutive carries to move them to the 5-yard line for a chip-shot, clinching field goal.

"He ran with a passion," Malzahn said. "The game was on the line, and you could really tell that he was trying to will himself and will that offense to win. That was real impressive."

Nevertheless, no other Auburn back managed more than 23 yards, and as a team the Tigers are rushing for only 178.6 yards a game, which would be a season low by nearly 18 yards under Malzahn if the Tigers don't pick up the pace.

"Two running backs, very, very talented -- Kam Martin, No. 9 and 28, JaTarvious Whitlow. He's their leading rusher," Mississippi State coach Joe Moorhead said.

Throw out the 429 yards the Tigers ran for against an overmatched Alabama State team and Auburn's rushing average is at 116 yards a game. That's quite a fall from the 328 yards the Tigers averaged in Malzahn's first season in 2013.

Their low for a season under Malzahn is the 196.4 yards they averaged a game in 2015.

Compounding the problem for Auburn, the Bulldogs have lost their last two games, but have been stingy against the run. Kentucky gashed them for 229 yards, but Florida rushed for only 118 last week. For the season, they have allowed an average of only 120 yards a game.

"Very impressed with their front seven," Malzahn said. "The safeties are very aggressive. Right now, they're eighth in points allowed in the country. They're 11th in total defense."

Auburn has been tough to run against as well, holding its five foes to an average of less than 93 yards a game. The Tigers allowed a season-high 145 to Arkansas, but came back last week to hold Southern Miss to just 45.

"They are the third-ranked scoring defense in the country, fifth in third-down conversion percentage, and seventh in turnovers," Moorhead said. "They've given up five touchdowns the entire season, and only one of them on the ground.

"Interesting to see, looking at the scoring defense rankings from this year, that six of the top 10 scoring defenses are from the SEC, and we've played two of those three already.

"Now, we'll have another opportunity to go against one this week."

Mississippi State has rushed for an average of 219 yards a game, but quarterback Nick Fitzgerald, who was suspended for the opener, has completed only 52 of 106 passes for 160 yards a game. He was only 11-of-26 for 98 yards in last week's 13-6 loss to Florida.

"We need him to play better moving forward than what he did against Florida," Moorhead said.

Copyright 2018 by STATS. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS is strictly prohibited.

No Text
MISSST
0 Pass
3 Rush
1 YDS
0:10 POS
+4 YD
2ND & 3 MISSST 32
7:30
8-K.Hill to MSST 36 for 4 yards (55-T.Moultry).
+7 YD
1ST & 10 MISSST 25
7:30
8-K.Hill to MSST 32 for 7 yards (4-N.Igbinoghene20-J.Dinson).
Kickoff
Kickoff
7:40
26-A.Carlson kicks 65 yards from AUB 35 to MSST End Zone. touchback.
AUBURN
1 Pass
3 Rush
9 YDS
0:56 POS
Field Goal
4TH & 1 MISSST 30
7:55
26-A.Carlson 48 yards Field Goal is Good.
No Gain
3RD & 1 MISSST 30
8:14
20-A.Martin to MSST 30 for no gain (11-J.Landrews).
+9 YD
2ND & 10 MISSST 39
8:43
8-J.Stidham complete to 86-T.Brown. 86-T.Brown to MSST 30 for 9 yards (10-L.Lewis).
No Gain
1ST & 10 MISSST 39
8:51
9-K.Martin to MSST 39 for no gain (94-J.Simmons40-E.Thompson).
MISSST
0 Pass
15 Rush
34 YDS
1:58 POS
Int
3RD & 7 MISSST 45
9:36
7-N.Fitzgerald incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 20-J.Dinson at AUB 49. 20-J.Dinson to MSST 39 for 12 yards (8-K.Hill).
+3 YD
2ND & 10 MISSST 42
9:41
8-K.Hill to MSST 45 for 3 yards (3-M.Davidson24-D.Thomas).
No Gain
1ST & 10 MISSST 42
10:13
7-N.Fitzgerald incomplete. Intended for 85-A.Williams.
Scoring Summary
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 7:40
26-A.Carlson 47 yards Field Goal is Good.
0
plays
0
yds
0:00
pos
3
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 0 2
Rushing 0 2
Passing 0 0
Penalty 0 0
3rd Down Conv 0-3 1-3
4th Down Conv 0-0 0-0
Total Net Yards 17 33
Total Plays 9 11
Avg Gain 1.9 3.0
Net Yards Rushing 8 30
Rush Attempts 5 7
Avg Rush Yards 1.6 4.3
Net Yards Passing 9 3
Comp. - Att. 1-4 1-4
Yards Per Pass 2.3 0.8
Sacked - Yards Lost 0-0 0-0
Penalties - Yards 1-5 0-0
Touchdowns 0 0
Rushing TDs 0 0
Passing TDs 0 0
Other 0 0
Turnovers 0 1
Fumbles - Lost 1-0 0-0
Int. Thrown 0 1
Punts - Avg 2-46.0 1-48.0
Return Yards 12 0
Punts - Returns 1-0 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 1-12 0-0
Kicking 1/1 0/0
Extra Points 0/0 0/0
Field Goals 1/1 0/0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
8 Auburn 4-1 3---3
Miss. State 3-2 0---0
O/U 45, MISSST +3
Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field Starkville, MS
 9 PASS YDS 3
8 RUSH YDS 30
17 TOTAL YDS 33
Auburn
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Stidham 8 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
25% 9 0 0 43.9
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
61.9% 972 5 2 132.2
J. Stidham 1/4 9 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
K. Martin 9 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
66 258 1
K. Martin 3 5 0 3
J. Stidham 8 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
33 8 2
J. Stidham 1 3 0 3
A. Martin 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 13 0
A. Martin 1 0 0 0
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
T. Brown 86 OL
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 9 0
T. Brown 1 9 0 9
D. Slayton 81 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 188 1
D. Slayton 0 0 0 0
R. Davis 23 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
21 161 0
R. Davis 0 0 0 0
A. Schwartz 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 163 1
A. Schwartz 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
D. Williams 49 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
D. Williams 3-0 0.0 0
M. Davidson 3 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
M. Davidson 2-0 0.0 0
D. Thomas 24 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 2 0.0
D. Thomas 1-1 0.0 0
N. Igbinoghene 4 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
N. Igbinoghene 1-0 0.0 0
T. Moultry 55 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Moultry 1-0 0.0 0
J. Davis 13 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 1 0.0
J. Davis 0-1 0.0 0
J. Dinson 20 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 2 0.0
J. Dinson 0-1 0.0 1
D. Russell 95 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
D. Russell 0-1 0.0 0
D. Davis 57 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
D. Davis 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
A. Carlson 26 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 0/0
SEASON FG XP
7/13 16/16
A. Carlson 1/1 48 0/0 3
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
A. Siposs 90 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 46.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
24 45.0 0
A. Siposs 2 46.0 0 48
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
R. Davis 23 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 5 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
12 12.8 5 0
R. Davis 1 0.0 5 0
Miss. State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
N. Fitzgerald 7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
25% 3 0 1 -18.7
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
48.2% 643 4 3 103.8
N. Fitzgerald 1/4 3 0 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
K. Hill 8 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 14 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
48 362 3
K. Hill 3 14 0 7
N. Fitzgerald 7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 9 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
73 327 5
N. Fitzgerald 3 9 0 5
Ae. Williams 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 7 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
25 176 1
Ae. Williams 1 7 0 7
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
D. Thomas 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 97 0
D. Thomas 1 3 0 3
Ju. Johnson 81 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 109 0
Ju. Johnson 0 0 0 0
Au. Williams 85 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 72 1
Au. Williams 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Simmons 94 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
J. Simmons 1-1 0.0 0
L. Lewis 10 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
L. Lewis 1-0 0.0 0
G. Green 4 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
G. Green 1-0 0.0 0
M. McLaurin 41 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. McLaurin 1-0 0.0 0
J. Landrews 11 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Landrews 1-0 0.0 0
E. Thompson 40 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 1 0.0
E. Thompson 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
T. Day 42 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 48.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
14 39.9 0
T. Day 1 48.0 0 48
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 MISSST 35 0:44 4 -4 Punt
12:35 AUBURN 32 0:59 4 -3 Punt
8:51 MISSST 39 0:56 3 9 FG
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:58 MISSST 21 1:14 3 4 Fumble
11:34 MISSST 27 1:58 6 34 INT
7:40 AUBURN 35 0:10 3 1
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA FB Scores