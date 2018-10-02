Drive Chart
No. 23 N.C. State wary of Boston College

  • STATS TSX
  • Oct 02, 2018

RALEIGH, N.C. -- North Carolina State has had trouble dealing with Boston College even when the Eagles haven't looked that strong, so the No. 23 Wolfpack know they'll have their hands full in Saturday afternoon's ACC game.

The teams meet at Carter-Finley Stadium, with N.C. State just popping into the national rankings and Boston College looking to return to that status.

"We focus on the 'now' and they're a good team right now," N.C. State defensive end James Smith-Williams said.

The contest pits a pair of teams that would like to show they can contend in the Atlantic Division.

N.C. State (4-0, 1-0 ACC) is aiming for its first 5-0 record since 2002. That would go well heading into an open date before a showdown at No. 4 Clemson.

"If we go win this game and (get to) 5-0, it would be a great position for us," safety Jarius Morehead said.

BC (4-1, 1-0) has often provided trouble for the Wolfpack. Two years ago in Raleigh, the Eagles snapped a 12-game ACC losing streak with a 21-14 upset victory.

BC was dinged up at several positions in last week's 45-35 win over Temple. That includes running back AJ Dillon, who leads the ACC in rushing with 130.4 yards per game.

Eagles coach Steve Addazio said it's too soon to know the availability of certain players until closer to the weekend.

"We got a lot of guys with a lot of dings right now," Addazio said. "That's the result of being in a lot of tough games. ... You get five games into a tough, physical season."

Dillon, a sophomore, already has 10 career games with 100 or more rushing yards.

"No matter who's back there, we've got to stop the run," N.C. State linebacker Germaine Pratt said.

There's an element of the BC offense that appears more versatile than in the past. The Eagles have connected on several long pass plays to balance the rushing attack.

"They're getting a lot of big plays, not just from Dillon," N.C. State coach Dave Doeren said. "This will be the best team we've played, no doubt."

To counter Dillon's potential production, N.C. State has quarterback Ryan Finley, whose 331.2 yard per game of total offense lead the ACC.

"He sees the field well, he throws it really well," Addazio said. "When your quarterback is one of those elite guys, it usually makes all the difference in the world. They've got a good receiving corps, too."

BC is aiming for a breakthrough as well. A victory would give the Eagles their first 5-1 start since 2008.

"I think we're heading in a good path," Addazio said. "I always say this. This is not something new. I fear sometimes in this conference -- for everybody, not just us -- you got to stay healthy. You start taking on some water with injuries and it really changes the makeup of your team in a hurry."

BC has scored 216 points -- its most through five games in school history, one more point than the 1940 squad.

Addazio said kicker Colton Lichtenberg is on pace to return to action this week after missing time with an injury.

Under Addazio, the Eagles are 3-2 in games against N.C. State, including victories in their past two trips to Raleigh.

"You watch BC year-in and year-out, they give a lot of people tough days," Doeren said. "Do we see a good BC team every year? Yes. So does everybody else."

Boston College already has won once this season in the state of North Carolina when it opened ACC play Sept. 13 with a 41-34 triumph at Wake Forest.

The Wolfpack have won six straight games stretching to last season. N.C. State prevailed in its ACC opener for the third year in a row with last week's 35-21 victory over visiting Virginia.

With fall break beginning at N.C. State, there is concern regarding the student turnout. The Wolfpack often enjoys a considerable homefield advantage with a raucous atmosphere.

"For us to have crowd noise would be huge for us in this game," Doeren said.

1 Pass
31 Rush
62 YDS
2:50 POS
Field Goal
4TH & 6 NCST 16
5:02
99-C.Lichtenberg 33 yards Field Goal is Good.
No Gain
3RD & 6 NCST 16
5:38
13-A.Brown incomplete. Intended for 89-T.Sweeney.
-1 YD
2ND & 5 NCST 15
6:00
19-B.Glines to NCST 16 for -1 yard.
+5 YD
1ST & 10 NCST 20
6:12
19-B.Glines to NCST 15 for 5 yards.
Punt
4TH & 7 BC 35
6:16
95-G.Carlson punts 40 yards from BC 35. 87-T.Thomas to NCST 25 FUMBLES (25-M.El Attrach). 25-M.El Attrach to NCST 20 for no gain.
No Gain
3RD & 7 BC 35
6:46
13-A.Brown incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Smith.
+2 YD
2ND & 9 BC 33
7:06
23-T.Levy to BC 35 for 2 yards.
+1 YD
1ST & 10 BC 32
7:27
13-A.Brown complete to 23-T.Levy. 23-T.Levy to BC 33 for 1 yard.
+8 YD
2ND & 8 BC 24
7:47
19-B.Glines pushed ob at BC 32 for 8 yards.
+2 YD
1ST & 10 BC 22
7:52
19-B.Glines to BC 24 for 2 yards.
Scoring Summary
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 5:02
99-C.Lichtenberg 33 yards Field Goal is Good.
9
plays
4
yds
02:50
pos
3
7
Point After TD 7:52
32-C.Dunn extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 7:59
25-R.Gallaspy runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
11
plays
66
yds
04:46
pos
0
6
Team Stats
1st Downs 4 5
Rushing 3 1
Passing 1 3
Penalty 0 1
3rd Down Conv 0-3 2-2
4th Down Conv 0-1 0-0
Total Net Yards 61 66
Total Plays 15 10
Avg Gain 4.1 6.6
Net Yards Rushing 45 23
Rush Attempts 9 5
Avg Rush Yards 5.0 4.6
Net Yards Passing 16 43
Comp. - Att. 3-6 4-5
Yards Per Pass 2.7 8.6
Sacked - Yards Lost 1-0 0-0
Penalties - Yards 1-4 0-0
Touchdowns 0 1
Rushing TDs 0 1
Passing TDs 0 0
Other 0 0
Turnovers 0 1
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 1-1
Int. Thrown 0 0
Punts - Avg 1-40.0 0-0.0
Return Yards 41 -5
Punts - Returns 1--5 1--5
Kickoffs - Returns 2-46 0-0
Int. - Returns 0-0 0-0
Kicking 1/1 1/1
Extra Points 0/0 1/1
Field Goals 1/1 0/0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Boston College 4-1 3---3
23 NC State 4-0 7---7
O/U 60.5, NCST -6.5
Carter-Finley Stadium Raleigh, NC
 16 PASS YDS 43
45 RUSH YDS 23
61 TOTAL YDS 66
Boston College
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
A. Brown 13 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 16 0 0 72.4
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
56.1% 877 12 4 148.5
A. Brown 3/6 16 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
B. Glines 19 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 37 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
38 212 1
B. Glines 5 37 0 23
A. Brown 13 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
20 -2 0
A. Brown 2 4 0 5
J. Smith 6 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 105 0
J. Smith 1 2 0 2
T. Levy 23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
25 76 0
T. Levy 1 2 0 2
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
K. White 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 10 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 222 3
K. White 1 10 0 10
T. Levy 23 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 41 0
T. Levy 2 6 0 5
T. Sweeney 89 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 110 3
T. Sweeney 0 0 0 0
J. Smith 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 204 3
J. Smith 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Lichtenberg 99 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 0/0
SEASON FG XP
1/1 8/8
C. Lichtenberg 1/1 33 0/0 3
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
G. Carlson 95 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 40.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
28 38.2 0
G. Carlson 1 40.0 0 40
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
M. Walker 3 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 23.0 26 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
19 26.9 26 0
M. Walker 2 23.0 26 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
NC State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
R. Finley 15 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
80% 43 0 0 152.2
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
69% 1356 8 1 156.5
R. Finley 4/5 43 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
R. Person 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 13 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
22 126 0
R. Person 2 13 0 13
S. Louis 1 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 18 0
S. Louis 1 6 0 6
R. Gallaspy 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 4 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
66 224 6
R. Gallaspy 2 4 1 3
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
K. Harmon 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 20 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
25 426 1
K. Harmon 1 20 0 20
S. Louis 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 13 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 106 0
S. Louis 1 13 0 13
J. Meyers 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 10 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
22 230 0
J. Meyers 2 10 0 7
R. Gallaspy 25 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 5 0
R. Gallaspy 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
E. Bryant 91 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
E. Bryant 0-1 0.5 0
L. Murchison 92 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
L. Murchison 0-1 0.5 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Dunn 32 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 1/1
SEASON FG XP
8/10 16/16
C. Dunn 0/0 0 1/1 1
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
T. Thomas 87 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 -5.0 -5 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
4 10.3 0 0
T. Thomas 1 -5.0 -5 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 NCST 35 1:35 8 35 Downs
7:52 NCST 35 2:50 9 62 FG
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:45 NCST 30 4:46 11 70 TD
