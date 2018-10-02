Drive Chart
No. 4 Clemson's defensive line one of Wake Forest's concerns

  • Oct 02, 2018

About this time a year ago, after Wake Forest's 28-14 loss at Clemson, coach Dave Clawson breathed a sigh of relief, content in the knowledge that the Demon Deacons probably wouldn't have to face the stars of the Tigers' formidable defensive front again.

Then Christian Wilkins, Dexter Lawrence, Clelin Ferrell and Austin Bryant decided to return for another season and another run at a national championship.

"They have four down linemen that I was hoping all would declare (for the NFL Draft)," Clawson said. "You are thinking there is no way all four of them come back and they do.

"What is scary is that even after those four, they have good players. They are good, they have depth and they play extremely hard. They're talented and they play with a great motor. They can do that because they have depth and can roll guys in there."

But the defensive front for No. 4 Clemson (5-0, 2-0 ACC) is far from the only concern for Wake Forest (3-2, 0-1), which has lost nine consecutive games against Clemson by an average margin of 22.9 points.

"We are playing one of the best teams in the country this week," Clawson said. "We try not to talk about them."

Yet Clawson can't help himself.

"Their offensive line gets better every year," said Clawson, whose team will attempt to knock off a Top 10 opponent at Wake Forest for the first time in program history. "At running back, they have depth. (Travis) Etienne, I thought last year might have been their best back as a freshman. He has gotten better and better. He is averaging over eight yards a carry.

"At receiver, they are loaded and play nine guys. Their starters are the best of the best in the ACC, but there are six other guys they can play and there isn't a big dropoff."

That may be true, but Wake Forest isn't bereft of talent. The Demon Deacons rank second in the ACC and 17th nationally in rushing at 244.4 yards per game, so Saturday's 3:30 p.m. ET matchup on ESPN will feature strength vs. strength -- Clemson's defense is No. 10 nationally against the run, allowing only 95 yards per game.

"Offensively, they're a big challenge," Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said. "It's almost like playing Georgia Tech again, but with a different style of play. They're very unique. It stresses you and you've got to have great discipline. They know when you're not fitting the gaps properly."

The game also shapes up as a battle of freshman quarterbacks -- Wake Forest's Sam Hartman and Clemson's Trevor Lawrence, the latter of whom is returning from a neck strain suffered last week against Syracuse that prevented him from playing in the second half.

Lawrence's backup, redshirt freshman Chase Brice, came on and rallied Clemson from a 10-point, fourth-quarter deficit to a 27-23 win.

"It is scary to think that out of the spring, he was probably fourth," Clawson said. "But they had a transfer and then another transfer, and now he is second. He had to go in. Whoever their quarterback is, either Lawrence or Brice, they are in really good shape."

Hartman has quickly if not quietly established himself as one of the ACC's top quarterbacks. He's third in the league in both passing yards with 1,185 and passing touchdowns with 10.

"This quarterback they have is a baller," Swinney said. "He's going to be a problem for a while. He has a really good feel for what they're asking him to do."

Wake Forest wide receiver Greg Dortch is one of the league's top playmakers. The sophomore leads the ACC in receptions, receiving yards and catches per game.

"He is a really good player," Swinney said. "He's quick and has a ton of catches and also leads the league in punt returns. He's dangerous."

Clemson will counter with Etienne, a sophomore running back who has been on quite a roll. He's coming off a career-best 203-yard game and has 487 yards on 54 carries in the last three games for an average of 9.0 yards per attempt.

1 Pass
3 Rush
23 YDS
0:30 POS
+3 YD
2ND & 10 CLEM 28
4:37
10-S.Hartman to CLE 25 for 3 yards (42-C.Wilkins).
No Gain
1ST & 10 CLEM 28
4:53
26-C.Beal to CLE 28 for no gain (57-T.Lamar).
+20 YD
1ST & 10 CLEM 48
5:07
10-S.Hartman complete to 86-J.Freudenthal. 86-J.Freudenthal to CLE 28 for 20 yards (14-D.Johnson).
CLEM
2 Pass
3 Rush
29 YDS
2:58 POS
Punt
4TH & 13 CLEM 26
5:51
48-W.Spiers punts 46 yards from CLE 26. 3-G.Dortch to CLE 48 for 24 yards (35-J.Foster).
+12 YD
3RD & 25 CLEM 14
6:12
16-T.Lawrence complete to 5-T.Higgins. 5-T.Higgins to CLE 26 for 12 yards (30-J.Williams4-A.Henderson).
Penalty
3RD & 14 CLEM 25
6:54
16-T.Lawrence complete to 9-T.Etienne. 9-T.Etienne to CLE 45 for 20 yards (12-L.Masterson). Penalty on CLE 62-C.Stewart Illegal block in the back 11 yards enforced at CLE 25. No Play.
Sack
2ND & 7 CLEM 32
7:23
16-T.Lawrence sacked at CLE 25 for -7 yards (18-C.Basham).
+3 YD
1ST & 10 CLEM 29
7:32
16-T.Lawrence complete to 13-H.Renfrow. 13-H.Renfrow to CLE 32 for 3 yards (37-N.Greer).
Punt
4TH & 4 CLEM 14
7:39
48-W.Spiers punts 41 yards from CLE 14 to the WF 45 downed by 52-A.Spence. Penalty on WF 24-J.Taylor Roughing the kicker 15 yards enforced at CLE 14. No Play.
No Gain
3RD & 4 CLEM 14
8:13
16-T.Lawrence incomplete. Intended for 13-H.Renfrow.
Scoring Summary
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 9:53
92-G.Huegel extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
0
Touchdown 10:01
16-T.Lawrence complete to 8-J.Ross. 8-J.Ross runs 55 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
75
yds
02:16
pos
20
0
Point After TD 13:16
92-G.Huegel extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
0
Touchdown 13:17
9-T.Etienne runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
50
yds
01:13
pos
13
0
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 6:25
92-G.Huegel extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
Touchdown 6:34
9-T.Etienne runs 59 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
59
yds
00:07
pos
6
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 8 5
Rushing 3 1
Passing 3 4
Penalty 2 0
3rd Down Conv 1-8 3-10
4th Down Conv 1-1 0-0
Total Net Yards 209 53
Total Plays 33 34
Avg Gain 6.3 1.6
Net Yards Rushing 105 2
Rush Attempts 17 19
Avg Rush Yards 6.2 0.1
Net Yards Passing 104 51
Comp. - Att. 13-16 6-15
Yards Per Pass 6.5 3.4
Sacked - Yards Lost 2-13 2-17
Penalties - Yards 2-19 5-55
Touchdowns 3 0
Rushing TDs 2 0
Passing TDs 1 0
Other 0 0
Turnovers 1 1
Fumbles - Lost 1-1 0-0
Int. Thrown 0 1
Punts - Avg 4-42.8 6-42.2
Return Yards 15 48
Punts - Returns 2-15 3-23
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 1-25
Int. - Returns 1-0 0-0
Kicking 3/3 0/0
Extra Points 3/3 0/0
Field Goals 0/0 0/0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
4 Clemson 5-0 714--21
Wake Forest 3-2 00--0
O/U 61, WAKE +20.5
BB&T Field Winston-Salem, NC
 104 PASS YDS 51
105 RUSH YDS 2
209 TOTAL YDS 53
Clemson
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
T. Lawrence 16 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
81.3% 117 1 0 163.3
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
68.1% 810 10 2 174.8
T. Lawrence 13/16 117 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
T. Etienne 9 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 89 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
79 683 10
T. Etienne 6 89 2 59
A. Choice 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 8 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
28 163 1
A. Choice 2 8 0 7
L. Dixon 23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
19 141 0
L. Dixon 2 6 0 3
T. Feaster 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
34 179 2
T. Feaster 2 5 0 7
T. Lawrence 16 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 -3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
18 12 0
T. Lawrence 5 -3 0 13
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
J. Ross 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 61 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 273 4
J. Ross 3 61 1 55
T. Higgins 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 26 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
16 278 2
T. Higgins 3 26 0 12
A. Rodgers 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
23 227 1
A. Rodgers 2 9 0 8
T. Chase 18 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 50 0
T. Chase 1 6 0 6
T. Thompson 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 38 0
T. Thompson 1 5 0 5
G. Williams 44 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 4 0
G. Williams 1 4 0 4
A. Choice 26 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 3 0
A. Choice 1 3 0 3
H. Renfrow 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
16 203 1
H. Renfrow 1 3 0 3
T. Etienne 9 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 23 1
T. Etienne 0 0 0 0
M. Richard 80 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 27 0
M. Richard 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
T. Lamar 57 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 1.0
T. Lamar 4-2 1.0 0
Ja. Williams 30 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
Ja. Williams 3-0 0.0 0
C. Ferrell 99 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
C. Ferrell 2-0 1.0 0
C. Wilkins 42 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
C. Wilkins 2-0 0.0 0
X. Thomas 3 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
X. Thomas 2-0 0.0 0
A. Bryant 7 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Bryant 1-0 0.0 0
K. Joseph 34 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
K. Joseph 1-1 0.0 0
L. Rudolph 54 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
L. Rudolph 1-0 0.0 0
N. Pinckney 44 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
N. Pinckney 1-0 0.0 0
N. Turner 24 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
N. Turner 1-0 0.0 0
Ju. Davis 36 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
Ju. Davis 1-0 0.0 0
M. Fields 2 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Fields 1-0 0.0 0
I. Simmons 11 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
I. Simmons 1-0 0.0 0
D. Johnson 14 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Johnson 1-0 0.0 0
K. Wallace 12 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
K. Wallace 1-1 0.0 0
JD. Davis 33 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
JD. Davis 1-0 0.0 0
A. Terrell 8 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
A. Terrell 1-0 0.0 0
T. Muse 19 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
T. Muse 1-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
G. Huegel 92 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 3/3
SEASON FG XP
5/8 27/27
G. Huegel 0/0 0 3/3 3
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
W. Spiers 48 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 42.8 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
22 39.7 1
W. Spiers 4 42.8 1 46
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
A. Rodgers 3 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 7.5 8 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
12 11.9 8 0
A. Rodgers 2 7.5 8 0
Wake Forest
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
S. Hartman 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
40% 68 0 1 64.7
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
56.4% 1253 10 6 127.0
S. Hartman 6/15 68 0 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
M. Colburn II 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 11 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
73 273 2
M. Colburn II 7 11 0 4
C. Carney 36 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
83 433 4
C. Carney 4 5 0 4
C. Beal-Smith 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
26 162 0
C. Beal-Smith 1 0 0 0
G. Dortch 3 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 5 0
G. Dortch 1 -5 0 -5
S. Hartman 10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 -9 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
65 199 1
S. Hartman 6 -9 0 6
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
G. Dortch 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 37 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
48 592 5
G. Dortch 3 37 0 22
J. Freudenthal 86 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 25 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 89 1
J. Freudenthal 2 25 0 20
A. Bachman 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 134 3
A. Bachman 1 6 0 6
M. Colburn II 22 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 41 0
M. Colburn II 0 0 0 0
S. Washington 7 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 24 0
S. Washington 0 0 0 0
S. Surratt 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
19 280 1
S. Surratt 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
N. Greer 37 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
N. Greer 5-0 0.0 0
E. Bassey 21 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 1 0.0
E. Bassey 3-0 0.0 0
C. Basham Jr. 18 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 1.0
C. Basham Jr. 3-1 1.0 0
D. Kemp 34 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
D. Kemp 2-0 0.0 0
W. Yarbary 48 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
W. Yarbary 2-0 0.0 0
C. Glenn 2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
C. Glenn 2-1 0.0 0
A. Henderson 4 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 0.0
A. Henderson 2-3 0.0 0
L. Masterson 12 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 0.0
L. Masterson 2-0 0.0 0
C. Calhoun 6 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Calhoun 1-0 0.0 0
D. Taylor 46 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 1.0
D. Taylor 1-1 1.0 0
J. Strnad 23 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
J. Strnad 1-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
D. Maggio 8 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
6 42.2 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
30 41.9 2
D. Maggio 6 42.2 2 49
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
G. Dortch 3 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 25.0 25 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
11 23.4 25 0
G. Dortch 1 25.0 25 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
G. Dortch 3 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 7.7 24 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
14 14.8 24 2
G. Dortch 3 7.7 24 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 WAKE 35 0:24 4 -5 Punt
11:33 CLEM 42 0:35 3 -1 Fumble
9:02 CLEM 18 1:29 4 14 Punt
6:41 CLEM 41 0:07 1 59 TD
5:37 CLEM 31 0:59 3 9 Punt
1:30 CLEM 38 1:13 10 62 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:17 CLEM 25 2:16 5 75 TD
8:49 CLEM 8 2:58 7 18 Punt
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:57 WAKE 29 1:50 7 19 Punt
10:24 CLEM 41 0:46 4 -19 Punt
7:28 WAKE 30 0:38 3 -2 Punt
6:25 CLEM 35 0:42 4 -7 Punt
3:57 WAKE 13 2:22 9 25 INT
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:16 CLEM 35 0:51 5 4 Punt
9:53 CLEM 35 0:58 6 5 Punt
5:07 CLEM 48 0:30 3 23
