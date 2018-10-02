Drive Chart
KANSAS
WVU

No. 9 West Virginia guards against taking Kansas lightly

  • STATS TSX
  • Oct 02, 2018

Four wins to open the season vaulted West Virginia into the ninth spot in the latest Associated Press poll, but the Mountaineers can't afford to rest, even with perennial Big 12 doormat Kansas heading to Morgantown, W.va., for a Saturday afternoon game.

The problem is that the Mountaineers (4-0, 2-0 Big 12) have not played a complete game yet in conference play, a scenario that -- if it continues -- could derail their Big 12 title aspirations in November.

"We have to line up and we have to practice with as much effort and energy and excitement as we can," West Virginia coach Dana Holgorsen said. "We have to practice that way on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. And if you don't, then you're going to get beat.

"We have stuff to work on, and we have to approach this in a very business-like manner. They pose a lot of problems like everybody does."

West Virginia had to repel a second-half comeback on the road last week against Texas Tech, winning 42-34 after building a 35-10 lead at halftime. The Mountaineers needed a fourth-quarter interception return by Kenny Robinson Jr. to clinch the victory.

Despite being undefeated, Holgorsen thinks his team is a little behind because of the game at North Carolina State it had cancelled in advance of Hurricane Frances.

"Because we missed the one game, I feel like we have things that we have to learn with this team," Holgorsen explained. "We're one game away from the halfway point, but it doesn't feel like it. We've played one-third of our games.

"I'm going to use that with our guys as far as this week is big from a we-have-to-get-out-there-and-improve-things-before-it's-too-late-to-improve-on-things-type thing, which should motivate them here for this week, and I think it will. We're all anxious to get out there and get the bad taste out of our mouth from the second half of last week."

Kansas (2-3, 0-2) heads to Morgantown on the heels of two straight conference losses.

The latest was 48-28 last Saturday at home to Oklahoma State when Kansas allowed 20.8 yards per completion, a number that has to have West Virginia's Heisman-candidate quarterback Will Grier, salivating.

Jayhawks coach David Beaty said Oklahoma State was successful by using double moves against Kansas' secondary and he expects West Virginia, with its talented wideouts and an elite quarterback, to work the same way.

"There's a lot of things we've gotta get better at," Beaty said. "This team we're going to play is a very talented team, as you know. They've got a lot of ways that they can do it on offense, but the things that sticks out to me is they're leading the Big 12 in scoring defense right now."

This marks the seventh meeting between West Virginia and Kansas, with the Mountaineers leading 5-1 overall and 4-0 in games played in Morgantown.

Copyright 2018 by STATS. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS is strictly prohibited.

No Text
KANSAS
3 Pass
3 Rush
27 YDS
1:57 POS
+8 YD
4TH & 2 KANSAS 44
9:55
33-R.Schadler to WVU 48 for 8 yards.
+7 YD
3RD & 9 KANSAS 37
10:38
7-P.Bender complete to 88-J.Booker. 88-J.Booker to KAN 44 for 7 yards.
-1 YD
2ND & 8 KANSAS 38
11:07
7-P.Bender complete to 11-S.Sims. 11-S.Sims pushed ob at KAN 37 for -1 yard (1-D.Pitts).
+2 YD
1ST & 10 KANSAS 36
11:07
1-P.Williams to KAN 38 for 2 yards (1-D.Pitts).
Penalty
3RD & 4 WVU 31
11:15
Penalty on WVU 10-D.Tonkery Delay of game 5 yards enforced at KAN 31. No Play.
No Gain
2ND & 4 KANSAS 31
11:52
7-P.Bender incomplete.
+6 YD
1ST & 10 KANSAS 25
11:52
7-P.Bender complete to 14-K.Johnson. 14-K.Johnson to KAN 31 for 6 yards (11-D.Long).
Kickoff
Kickoff
11:52
30-E.Staley kicks 65 yards from WVU 35 to KAN End Zone. touchback.
WVU
6 Pass
1 Rush
65 YDS
0:00 POS
PAT Good
Kickoff
12:00
30-E.Staley extra point is good.
+14 YD
2ND & 7 KANSAS 14
12:28
7-W.Grier complete to 84-J.Haskins. 84-J.Haskins runs 14 yards for a touchdown.
Scoring Summary
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 11:52
30-E.Staley extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
21
Touchdown 12:00
7-W.Grier complete to 84-J.Haskins. 84-J.Haskins runs 14 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
85
yds
00:00
pos
7
20
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:12
7-G.Rui extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
14
Touchdown 0:19
7-P.Bender complete to 89-M.Saunders. 89-M.Saunders runs 18 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
62
yds
02:16
pos
6
14
Point After TD 5:21
30-E.Staley extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
14
Touchdown 5:31
4-L.Brown runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
7
plays
80
yds
02:12
pos
0
13
Point After TD 9:28
30-E.Staley extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 9:35
7-W.Grier complete to 4-L.Brown. 4-L.Brown runs 15 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
40
yds
02:39
pos
0
6
Team Stats
1st Downs 6 8
Rushing 2 3
Passing 2 5
Penalty 2 0
3rd Down Conv 1-4 1-3
4th Down Conv 1-2 0-0
Total Net Yards 86 208
Total Plays 21 26
Avg Gain 4.1 8.0
Net Yards Rushing 20 70
Rush Attempts 9 12
Avg Rush Yards 2.2 5.8
Net Yards Passing 66 138
Comp. - Att. 8-12 10-14
Yards Per Pass 5.5 9.9
Sacked - Yards Lost 0-0 1-5
Penalties - Yards 1-5 4-30
Touchdowns 1 3
Rushing TDs 0 1
Passing TDs 1 2
Other 0 0
Turnovers 1 1
Fumbles - Lost 1-0 0-0
Int. Thrown 1 1
Punts - Avg 1-56.0 1-41.0
Return Yards 67 2
Punts - Returns 0-0 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 1-39 0-0
Int. - Returns 1-28 1-2
Kicking 1/1 3/3
Extra Points 1/1 3/3
Field Goals 0/0 0/0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Kansas 2-3 70--7
9 West Virginia 4-0 147--21
O/U 61.5, WVU -27.5
Milan Puskar Stadium Morgantown, WV
 66 PASS YDS 138
20 RUSH YDS 70
86 TOTAL YDS 208
Kansas
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
P. Bender 7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
75% 65 1 0 184.5
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60.8% 555 5 0 125.9
P. Bender 6/8 65 1 0
C. Stanley 9 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 1 0 1 2.1
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
72.1% 290 3 1 147.1
C. Stanley 2/4 1 0 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
P. Williams Jr. 1 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 21 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 21 0
P. Williams Jr. 4 21 0 13
R. Schadler 33 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 8 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 8 0
R. Schadler 1 8 0 8
K. Herbert 10 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
30 165 1
K. Herbert 2 5 0 4
C. Stanley 9 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 -14 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
21 38 0
C. Stanley 2 -14 0 0
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
K. Johnson Jr. 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 46 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
22 238 2
K. Johnson Jr. 4 46 0 26
M. Saunders 89 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 18 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 28 1
M. Saunders 1 18 1 18
J. Booker 88 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 105 3
J. Booker 1 7 0 7
S. Robinson Jr. 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 98 0
S. Robinson Jr. 0 0 0 0
S. Sims Jr. 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 -5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
25 212 2
S. Sims Jr. 2 -5 0 -1
Defense T-A SACK INT
H. Defense 13 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 1 0.0
H. Defense 3-0 0.0 1
B. Lipscomb 58 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
B. Lipscomb 2-0 1.0 0
B. Torneden 1 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 1 0.0
B. Torneden 2-1 0.0 0
S. Taylor 8 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 0.0
S. Taylor 2-0 0.0 0
J. Dineen Jr. 29 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 0.0
J. Dineen Jr. 2-0 0.0 0
C. Harris 2 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 0.0
C. Harris 2-0 0.0 0
D. Ferguson 7 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Ferguson 1-0 0.0 0
K. Loneker Jr. 47 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Loneker Jr. 1-0 0.0 0
J. McCullough 12 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
J. McCullough 1-0 0.0 0
J. Dineen 43 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Dineen 1-0 0.0 0
A. Kamara 5 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Kamara 1-0 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
G. Rui 7 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 1/1
SEASON FG XP
5/10 16/16
G. Rui 0/0 0 1/1 1
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
K. Thompson 80 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 56.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
34 44.0 0
K. Thompson 1 56.0 0 56
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
P. Williams Jr. 1 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 39.0 39 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 39.0 39 0
P. Williams Jr. 1 39.0 39 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
West Virginia
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
W. Grier 7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
71.4% 143 2 1 190.1
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
72% 1630 19 4 199.7
W. Grier 10/14 143 2 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
L. Brown 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 66 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
44 255 3
L. Brown 4 66 1 47
W. Grier 7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 10 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
12 -8 0
W. Grier 3 10 0 13
M. Pettaway 32 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
34 184 0
M. Pettaway 1 2 0 2
K. McKoy 6 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
41 246 2
K. McKoy 3 2 0 3
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
D. Sills V 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 39 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
26 333 5
D. Sills V 3 39 0 26
M. Simms 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 39 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
25 472 2
M. Simms 1 39 0 39
T. Simmons 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 21 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 195 1
T. Simmons 2 21 0 14
L. Brown 4 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 15 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 15 1
L. Brown 1 15 1 15
T. Wesco 88 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 15 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 83 0
T. Wesco 2 15 0 8
J. Haskins 84 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 14 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 42 1
J. Haskins 1 14 1 14
Defense T-A SACK INT
D. Pitts Jr. 1 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
D. Pitts Jr. 4-0 0.0 0
D. Long Jr. 11 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
D. Long Jr. 4-1 0.0 0
K. Washington 28 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
K. Washington 1-0 0.0 0
J. Robinson 12 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Robinson 1-0 0.0 0
D. Tonkery 10 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Tonkery 1-0 0.0 0
Da. Stills 56 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
Da. Stills 1-0 0.0 0
E. Rose 5 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
E. Rose 0-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
E. Staley 30 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 3/3
SEASON FG XP
3/5 25/25
E. Staley 0/0 0 3/3 3
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
B. Kinney 15 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 41.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
10 41.4 0
B. Kinney 1 41.0 0 41
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:13 KANSAS 36 0:59 4 -1 Downs
9:28 WVU 35 1:04 4 9 Punt
5:21 WVU 35 0:00 3 37 INT
2:35 KANSAS 28 2:16 7 72 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:52 WVU 35 1:57 8 27
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 KANSAS 35 1:10 4 -12 Punt
12:14 KANSAS 35 2:39 5 35 TD
7:43 WVU 20 2:12 7 80 TD
4:43 KANSAS 28 1:35 6 15 INT
0:12 KANSAS 35 0:00 8 75 TD
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA FB Scores