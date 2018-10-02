Drive Chart
No. 6 Notre Dame prepares for visit to No. 24 Virginia Tech

  • Oct 02, 2018

Everything is starting to fall into place for No. 6 Notre Dame.

The Fighting Irish have jumped to a 5-0 record for the first time since 2014 and the third time under coach Brian Kelly. Their most recent victory against then-No. 7 Stanford gave them two wins against ranked opponents.

"The offense is complementing the defense," Kelly told reporters this week. "The defense is complementing the offense. And certainly the special teams is part of that. That certainly wasn't the case early in the year. So when each unit is complementing each other very wall, you're playing usually very good football."

Now comes another challenge.

No. 24 Virginia Tech (3-1, 2-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) will try to hand Notre Dame its first loss when the teams meet Saturday night at Lane Stadium in Blacksburg, Va. The showdown marks only the second time the programs have squared off, with Virginia Tech storming back for a dramatic 34-31 win in 2016 at Notre Dame Stadium.

This time around, Virginia Tech is coming off a 31-14 win over then-No. 22 Duke. The Hokies are looking to beat a top-10 team in front of their home crowd for the first time since topping ninth-ranked Miami in 2009.

Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente is taking nothing for granted with Notre Dame coming to town.

"It will be the most complete and talented team that we've played to date," Fuente told reporters. "They have all things clicking in different areas of the game and have recently made a quarterback change. The last two weeks they've been very explosive, averaging 47 points per game, I think.

"Defensively, they've played really well the entire year with giving up less than 20 points a game. It's going to be a tremendous challenge for our team. I know we will have a great atmosphere, but we've got to do a great job of preparing this young squad heading into this ballgame."

Fuente's figures were right on the money.

Notre Dame has scored 94 points in two games (47-point average) since Ian Book took over at quarterback in place of Brandon Wimbush. And the Fighting Irish have given up 94 points all season, an average of 18.8 points allowed per game.

Book has turned the page on an up-and-down start to the season for Notre Dame's offense. The pro-style quarterback has completed 52 of 70 passes (74.3 percent) for seven touchdowns and no interceptions this season.

Tony Jones Jr. and Jafar Armstrong have provided an effective one-two punch in the Fighting Irish backfield, combining for 548 rushing yards and eight touchdowns.

Virginia Tech likely will be led by Ryan Willis, who began the season as the backup quarterback but started last week in place of injured Josh Jackson. Willis is 30 of 52 (57.7 percent) for 527 yards, four touchdowns and no picks.

Willis' 332 passing yards last week marked the most by any Virginia Tech quarterback in his starting debut.

Steven Peoples has five rushing touchdowns for the Hokies and Damon Hazelton has four touchdown receptions.

On defense, Notre Dame linebacker Te'von Coney leads the team with 39 tackles to go along with one sack, one interception, one fumble recovery and two pass breakups. Teammate Jerry Tillery has seven sacks up front.

Hokies defensive lineman Houshun Gaines will try to maintain his impressive play after registering 2 1/2 sacks and four tackles against Duke. He is tied for the ACC lead with two forced fumbles this season.

Kelly does not want his team to feel overconfident heading into the game.

"The environment in Lane Stadium -- everybody knows about 'Enter Sandman,'" Kelly said. "It's a ritual there since 2000 where they really get that place rocking.

"Our job is to handle the environment and go in and play really good football. If we do that and handle the environment, handle ourselves and our preparation, we'll be in pretty good shape. If we can't handle the environment, we can't prepare the right way this week because we're distracted because everybody's telling us how great we are, then we'll be in big trouble."

5 Pass
7 Rush
70 YDS
2:57 POS
+40 YD
3RD & 8 VATECH 40
5:40
12-I.Book complete to 81-M.Boykin. 81-M.Boykin runs 40 yards for a touchdown.
+5 YD
2ND & 13 VATECH 45
6:12
12-I.Book complete to 10-C.Finke. 10-C.Finke to VT 40 for 5 yards.
-3 YD
1ST & 10 VATECH 42
6:31
6-T.Jones to VT 45 for -3 yards.
+10 YD
3RD & 6 ND 48
7:11
12-I.Book complete to 10-C.Finke. 10-C.Finke to VT 42 for 10 yards.
+4 YD
2ND & 10 ND 44
7:17
12-I.Book complete to 86-A.Mack. 86-A.Mack to ND 48 for 4 yards.
No Gain
1ST & 10 ND 44
7:37
12-I.Book incomplete. Intended for 81-M.Boykin.
+5 YD
3RD & 1 ND 39
8:04
2-D.Williams to ND 44 for 5 yards.
+6 YD
2ND & 7 ND 33
8:31
12-I.Book complete to 81-M.Boykin. 81-M.Boykin to ND 39 for 6 yards.
+3 YD
1ST & 10 ND 30
8:37
2-D.Williams to ND 33 for 3 yards.
4 Pass
7 Rush
35 YDS
3:22 POS
No Good
4TH & 11 VATECH 30
8:41
93-B.Johnson 47 yards Field Goal is No Good.
Scoring Summary
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Touchdown 5:40
12-I.Book complete to 81-M.Boykin. 81-M.Boykin runs 40 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
70
yds
02:57
pos
30
16
Point After TD 12:03
19-J.Yoon extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
24
16
Touchdown 12:03
2-D.Williams runs 97 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
95
yds
00:32
pos
23
16
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:12
93-B.Johnson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
17
16
Touchdown 0:16
5-R.Willis complete to 14-D.Hazelton. 14-D.Hazelton runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
11
plays
56
yds
00:52
pos
17
15
Point After TD 1:08
19-J.Yoon extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
17
9
Touchdown 1:21
5-R.Willis sacked at VT 42 for -10 yards FUMBLES (53-K.Kareem). 27-J.Love runs 42 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
48
yds
0:00
pos
16
9
Field Goal 3:53
93-B.Johnson 22 yards Field Goal is Good.
5
plays
37
yds
02:05
pos
10
9
Field Goal 10:36
93-B.Johnson 43 yards Field Goal is Good.
7
plays
22
yds
02:45
pos
10
6
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 1:30
93-B.Johnson 39 yards Field Goal is Good.
16
plays
58
yds
05:32
pos
10
3
Field Goal 7:06
19-J.Yoon 31 yards Field Goal is Good.
4
plays
59
yds
01:08
pos
10
0
Point After TD 9:24
19-J.Yoon extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
Touchdown 9:27
2-D.Williams runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
15
plays
86
yds
05:33
pos
6
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 14 18
Rushing 4 5
Passing 9 12
Penalty 1 1
3rd Down Conv 6-11 6-13
4th Down Conv 1-2 0-0
Total Net Yards 317 287
Total Plays 47 56
Avg Gain 6.7 5.1
Net Yards Rushing 97 97
Rush Attempts 18 22
Avg Rush Yards 5.4 4.4
Net Yards Passing 220 190
Comp. - Att. 20-29 21-34
Yards Per Pass 7.6 5.6
Sacked - Yards Lost 1-8 1-5
Penalties - Yards 4-14 5-36
Touchdowns 4 1
Rushing TDs 2 0
Passing TDs 1 1
Other 1 0
Turnovers 1 1
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 2-1
Int. Thrown 1 0
Punts - Avg 2-50.0 3-41.3
Return Yards 0 80
Punts - Returns 0-0 2-17
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 3-58
Int. - Returns 0-0 1-5
Kicking 4/4 4/5
Extra Points 3/3 1/1
Field Goals 1/1 3/4
Safeties 0 0
1234T
6 Notre Dame 5-0 10713-30
24 Virginia Tech 3-1 3130-16
O/U 55.5, VATECH +6.5
Lane Stadium Blacksburg, VA
 220 PASS YDS 190
97 RUSH YDS 97
317 TOTAL YDS 287
Notre Dame
Offense
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
I. Book 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
69% 228 1 1 139.5
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
72.7% 844 8 1 169.0
I. Book 20/29 228 1 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
D. Williams 2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 122 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
32 283 3
D. Williams 11 122 2 97
T. Jones Jr. 6 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 -1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
58 302 3
T. Jones Jr. 2 -1 0 2
I. Book 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 -7 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
29 80 3
I. Book 3 -7 0 1
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
M. Boykin 81 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 80 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
25 391 2
M. Boykin 5 80 1 40
C. Finke 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 71 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
19 243 1
C. Finke 3 71 0 56
A. Mack 86 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 33 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
18 203 1
A. Mack 5 33 0 16
C. Claypool 83 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 26 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
18 200 2
C. Claypool 4 26 0 11
C. Kmet 84 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 18 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 54 0
C. Kmet 2 18 0 11
M. Young 87 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 63 0
M. Young 1 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
K. Kareem 53 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 1.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 1.5
K. Kareem 1-1 1.5 0
J. Okwara 42 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 1 0.5
J. Okwara 0-1 0.5 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Yoon 19 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 3/3
SEASON FG XP
7/10 23/23
J. Yoon 1/1 31 3/3 6
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
T. Newsome 85 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 50.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
25 46.4 1
T. Newsome 2 50.0 1 58
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Virginia Tech
Offense
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
R. Willis 5 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
61.8% 195 1 0 119.6
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
59.3% 722 5 0 149.0
R. Willis 21/34 195 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
S. Peoples 32 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 60 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
62 362 5
S. Peoples 7 60 0 41
D. McClease 33 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 18 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
48 232 1
D. McClease 3 18 0 9
R. Willis 5 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 9 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
23 51 1
R. Willis 9 9 0 11
H. Grimsley 6 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 8 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 26 0
H. Grimsley 1 8 0 8
S. Savoy 15 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 9 0
S. Savoy 1 4 0 4
T. Wheatley 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
12 83 1
T. Wheatley 1 -2 0 -2
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
D. Hazelton 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
9 103 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
24 451 5
D. Hazelton 9 103 1 19
H. Grimsley 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 37 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
16 204 0
H. Grimsley 4 37 0 16
S. Savoy 15 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 24 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 73 1
S. Savoy 3 24 0 12
T. Turner 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 21 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 95 0
T. Turner 2 21 0 12
S. Peoples 32 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 53 0
S. Peoples 2 8 0 6
E. Kumah 83 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 213 1
E. Kumah 1 2 0 2
C. Cunningham 85 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 31 1
C. Cunningham 0 0 0 0
T. Wheatley 24 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
T. Wheatley 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
K. Ladler 9 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
K. Ladler 1-0 1.0 0
R. Floyd 21 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0.0
R. Floyd 0-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
B. Johnson 93 K
IN-GAME FG XP
3/4 1/1
SEASON FG XP
7/8 19/19
B. Johnson 3/4 43 1/1 10
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
O. Bradburn 91 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 41.3 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
25 42.6 1
O. Bradburn 3 41.3 1 45
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
T. Wheatley 24 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 19.3 25 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
6 27.2 25 0
T. Wheatley 3 19.3 25 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
C. Carroll 86 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 8.5 20 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
7 6.3 20 0
C. Carroll 2 8.5 20 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 VATECH 35 5:33 15 75 TD
8:14 ND 27 1:08 4 59 FG
0:58 VATECH 35 0:37 9 8 Downs
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:10 VATECH 35 2:42 8 12 Fumble
6:04 ND 37 0:00 1 63 INT
3:23 VATECH 35 0:43 4 -2 Punt
0:12 VATECH 35 0:00 2 -11 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:35 ND 5 0:32 2 95 TD
8:37 ND 30 2:57 9 70 TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:24 ND 35 0:43 4 -7 Punt
7:02 ND 35 5:32 16 53 FG
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:21 ND 43 2:45 7 17 FG
7:21 VATECH 8 1:12 5 13 Punt
5:58 ND 42 2:05 5 37 FG
2:30 VATECH 39 1:02 4 3 TD
1:08 ND 35 0:52 11 75 TD
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:12 ND 35 0:00 6 23 Punt
12:03 ND 35 3:22 9 35 FG Miss
