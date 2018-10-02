Drive Chart
UK
TXAM

No. 13 Kentucky aims for best start since 1950 at Texas A&M

  • STATS TSX
  • Oct 02, 2018

Kentucky is entering uncharted territory for any Wildcats team since, well, since the price of a gallon of gasoline was 18 cents.

The Wildcats' No. 13 ranking will be put to the test when they travel to College Station, Texas, to take on Texas A&M on Saturday night at Kyle Field.

The game pits the student -- Kentucky coach Mark Stoops -- against the teacher -- Jimbo Fisher. Stoops was defensive coordinator at Florida State under Fisher before taking the head coaching job at a school known more for being a blueblood -- in basketball.

"This is the first time we've played each other," Stoops told reporters. "You guys have heard me talk about (Fisher) and credit him back for a lot of things for every year I've been here. I've learned different things from him, there's no question."

The lessons learned have paid off with the Wildcats (5-0, 3-0 Southeastern Conference) coming into the game having won their first five games of the season for the first time since 2008. They will be looking to go 6-0 for the first time since 1950 when they take on the Aggies (3-2, 1-1 SEC).

The game also features one of the nation's best runners going up against one of the best run defenses.

Kentucky's Benny Snell Jr. leads the FBS in carries and is averaging 127.8 yards per game. Asked about Snell, Fisher thought hard for a moment and said he had never seen another running back like the 5-foot-11, 220-pound Snell.

But then he quickly changed his mind.

"He reminds me of the way Emmitt used to run," Fisher told the Dallas Morning News. Emmitt, of course is Emmitt Smith, the former Dallas Cowboys running back and the NFL's career rushing leader.

Snell will have his work cut out for him. The Aggies' rush defense under defensive coordinator Mike Elko is allowing just 85 yards per game. That's sixth best in the FBS.

Last season, opponents carved up the A&M defense, which was ranked 70th in the nation against the run.

"They run the ball really well, and we stop the run really well, so I'm looking forward to a tough, physical game," A&M junior linebacker Tyrel Dodson said.

Stopping Snell is only one challenge facing the A&M defense. Junior-college transfer quarterback Terry Wilson has been nothing short of steady in guiding the Wildcats to wins in their first five game.

Wilson has completed 62 of 93 passes for 595 yards and two touchdowns. He has run for three scores and 300 yards.

The Aggies have their own dual-threat quarterback in Kelly Mond, who has thrown for 1,221 yards and seven touchdowns and rushed for four scores.

But Mond struggled in a 24-17 win over Arkansas last week, going 17 of 26 for 201 yards. He threw two interceptions for the second straight game.

"I think we're a little bit inconsistent," Mond admitted, adding that he needs to take better care of the ball. "It takes that one small penalty or interception that I threw to kind of turn the game around."

Trayveon Williams is A&M's answer to Snell. Williams has rushed for 582 yards and six touchdowns and is averaging more than 6.0 yards per carry.

Camron Buckley leads A&M receivers with 18 catches for 278 yards. He also provided bulletin board material that might come back to haunt the Aggies.

"I didn't even know Kentucky was a top-15 team," Buckley told reporters on Monday.

Defensive end Kingsley Keke had a little more respect for Kentucky.

"We do pretty well against the run, so that shouldn't be a big deal for us, but they run the ball really well with Benny Snell so we'll be ready to play," Keke predicted.

In the win over Arkansas, the A&M defense gave up a total of 248 yards. The Aggies might need a similar effort to beat the Wildcats on Saturday.

The Kentucky defense is licking its chops at the idea of going against Mond. The Wildcats are allowing just 288.8 yards and 12.6 points per game, which ranks fourth in the FBS.

No Text
TXAM
0 Pass
1 Rush
5 YDS
0:08 POS
+5 YD
2ND & 10 TXAM 15
8:41
5-T.Williams to TXAM 20 for 5 yards (59-K.Looney).
No Gain
1ST & 10 TXAM 15
8:49
11-K.Mond incomplete. Intended for 5-T.Williams.
UK
0 Pass
7 Rush
7 YDS
1:22 POS
Punt
4TH & 3 UK 34
9:34
93-M.Duffy punts 51 yards from KEN 34 to TXAM 15 fair catch by 6-R.Paul.
+4 YD
3RD & 7 UK 30
10:18
3-T.Wilson scrambles to KEN 34 for 4 yards (6-D.Wilson46-L.Durham).
-2 YD
2ND & 5 UK 32
10:50
26-B.Snell to KEN 28 FUMBLES. 26-B.Snell to KEN 30 for no gain.
+5 YD
1ST & 10 UK 27
10:56
26-B.Snell to KEN 32 for 5 yards (34-D.Mack).
UK
2 Pass
255 Rush
48 YDS
0:45 POS
No Gain
4TH & 1 TXAM 27
11:30
7-J.Corbin to KEN 27 for no gain (31-J.Watson91-C.Taylor).
+3 YD
3RD & 4 UK 30
12:13
11-K.Mond pushed ob at KEN 27 for 3 yards (8-D.Baity).
No Gain
2ND & 4 UK 30
12:55
7-J.Corbin to KEN 30 for no gain (7-M.Edwards).
+6 YD
1ST & 10 UK 36
13:35
7-J.Corbin to KEN 30 for 6 yards (92-P.Hoskins25-D.West).
Scoring Summary
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 1:10
95-M.Butler extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
Touchdown 1:21
3-T.Wilson complete to 1-L.Bowden. 1-L.Bowden runs 54 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
68
yds
02:20
pos
6
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 5 4
Rushing 3 2
Passing 2 2
Penalty 0 0
3rd Down Conv 2-5 1-5
4th Down Conv 0-0 1-2
Total Net Yards 119 76
Total Plays 21 21
Avg Gain 5.7 3.6
Net Yards Rushing 39 43
Rush Attempts 12 14
Avg Rush Yards 3.3 3.1
Net Yards Passing 80 33
Comp. - Att. 6-9 3-7
Yards Per Pass 8.9 4.7
Sacked - Yards Lost 1-0 1-7
Penalties - Yards 2-8 1-5
Touchdowns 1 0
Rushing TDs 0 0
Passing TDs 1 0
Other 0 0
Turnovers 0 0
Fumbles - Lost 1-0 0-0
Int. Thrown 0 0
Punts - Avg 3-52.3 2-57.5
Return Yards 5 0
Punts - Returns 1-5 1-0
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 0-0 0-0
Kicking 1/1 0/0
Extra Points 1/1 0/0
Field Goals 0/0 0/0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
13 Kentucky 5-0 70--7
Texas A&M 3-2 00--0
O/U 49, TXAM -6
Kyle Field College Station, TX
 80 PASS YDS 33
39 RUSH YDS 43
119 TOTAL YDS 76
Kentucky
Offense
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
T. Wilson 3 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.7% 80 1 0 178.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.7% 675 3 5 122.2
T. Wilson 6/9 80 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
B. Snell 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 23 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
121 662 8
B. Snell 6 23 0 10
T. Wilson 3 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 8 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
56 308 3
T. Wilson 4 8 0 4
A. Rose 10 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 8 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
35 239 4
A. Rose 2 8 0 6
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
L. Bowden 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 54 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
25 272 2
L. Bowden 1 54 1 54
C. Conrad 87 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 23 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 112 0
C. Conrad 2 23 0 16
J. Ali 82 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 34 0
J. Ali 1 5 0 5
A. Rose 10 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 3 0
A. Rose 1 3 0 3
D. Baker 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 98 0
D. Baker 0 0 0 0
B. Snell 26 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 -5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 24 0
B. Snell 1 -5 0 -5
Defense T-A SACK INT
M. Edwards 7 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 1 0.0
M. Edwards 4-1 0.0 0
P. Hoskins 92 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
P. Hoskins 3-0 1.0 0
D. Baity 8 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 0.0
D. Baity 2-0 0.0 0
K. Looney 59 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Looney 1-0 0.0 0
J. Allen 41 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Allen 1-0 0.0 0
D. West 25 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 2 0.0
D. West 1-1 0.0 0
J. Griffin 3 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Griffin 1-0 0.0 0
J. Watson 31 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Watson 1-0 0.0 0
Q. Bohanna 95 NT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
Q. Bohanna 0-1 0.0 0
C. Taylor 91 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
C. Taylor 0-1 0.0 0
T. Ajian 23 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 1 0.0
T. Ajian 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
M. Butler 95 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 1/1
SEASON FG XP
3/5 22/22
M. Butler 0/0 0 1/1 1
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
M. Duffy 93 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 52.3 3
SEASON NO AVG IN20
21 46.6 3
M. Duffy 3 52.3 3 63
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Bouvier 33 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 5.0 5 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
7 7.9 5 0
D. Bouvier 1 5.0 5 0
Texas A&M
Offense
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
K. Mond 11 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
42.9% 40 0 0 90.9
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
59.4% 1261 7 4 137.4
K. Mond 3/7 40 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
T. Williams 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 21 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
102 603 6
T. Williams 6 21 0 10
K. Mond 11 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 16 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
59 231 4
K. Mond 5 16 0 16
J. Corbin 7 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
27 132 1
J. Corbin 3 6 0 6
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
J. Corbin 7 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 15 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 47 0
J. Corbin 1 15 0 15
J. Sternberger 81 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 13 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
18 269 4
J. Sternberger 1 13 0 13
Q. Davis 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 12 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 171 1
Q. Davis 1 12 0 12
K. Rogers 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 191 2
K. Rogers 0 0 0 0
T. Williams 5 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 61 0
T. Williams 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
D. Mack 34 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
D. Mack 2-0 0.0 0
O. Alaka 42 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
O. Alaka 2-0 0.0 0
D. Wilson 6 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-3 1 0.0
D. Wilson 2-3 0.0 0
K. Carper 14 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
K. Carper 2-0 0.0 0
T. Dodson 25 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.5
T. Dodson 1-2 0.5 0
D. Capers-Smith 26 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Capers-Smith 1-0 0.0 0
L. Durham 46 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.5
L. Durham 1-2 0.5 0
C. Oliver 21 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Oliver 1-0 0.0 0
K. Keke 8 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Keke 1-0 0.0 0
T. Wilson 40 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Wilson 1-0 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
B. Mann 34 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 57.5 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
20 54.0 1
B. Mann 2 57.5 1 65
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
R. Paul 6 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
9 3.6 0 0
R. Paul 1 0.0 0 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 TXAM 35 3:56 10 19 Punt
7:25 UK 3 2:02 5 20 Punt
3:41 UK 32 2:20 5 68 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:56 UK 27 1:22 3 7 Punt
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:26 TXAM 13 2:55 7 16 Punt
5:16 TXAM 14 0:54 3 9 Punt
1:10 UK 35 0:45 12 48 Downs
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
8:49 TXAM 15 0:08 2 5
