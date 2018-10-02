Drive Chart
No. 14 Stanford, Utah meet coming off losses

  • Oct 02, 2018

A single play can turn an entire game, which Utah coach Kyle Whittingham knows well.

The Utes (2-2, 0-2 Pac-12) led most of the second half last week at Washington State, but an 89-yard touchdown catch in which Cougars receiver Easop Winston shook off several would-be Utah tacklers made the difference in a 28-24 loss to Washington State.

Utah now sits in a hole in Pac-12 play, ahead of facing Stanford, the team most responsible for beating the Utes with big plays a season ago.

Utah held running back and Heisman Trophy runnerup Bryce Love below his season average of 8.1 yards per carry in the 23-20 loss a year ago. But, as Love's 68-yard touchdown rush in the second half proved, sometimes it just takes one big play.

"There's nothing to be learned," Whittingham said of Love's game-breaking play a season ago. "That's just the type of back he is. He's able to go the distance on any given play."

No. 14-ranked Stanford (4-1, 2-0) returns to Stanford Stadium on Saturday coming off a 38-17 loss at No. 6 Notre Dame with the hope of having Love's explosive play-making back in the rotation. Love came out of the game last Saturday due to an ankle injury.

His status for the Cardinal's first home game in three weeks will be determined later in the week, though Stanford coach David Shaw seemed optimistic on Tuesday.

"He'll kind of be day-to-day, and we'll probably make a late-week decision," Shaw said. "The good thing is, it doesn't look severe -- not as severe as he went through last year, which is great."

Love missed a game in 2017 due to an ankle injury, making his 2,118 rushing yards more impressive. And, when in the lineup, Love battled through the effects of the injury - making his FBS record of breaking at least one run of 30 yards or more in every game that much more eye-popping.

The running back's game-changing ability becomes clear not just in his statistics, but the performance of the Stanford offense when defenses must account for Love. The fourth quarter of Saturday's loss at Notre Dame underscores Love's value.

Stanford trailed the Fighting Irish by a single possession when Love went to the locker room, but the Cardinal failed to gain a yard on its ensuing two possessions. One included an interception, as the Notre Dame defense adjusted to not having to face the threat of Love's potential on the ground.

"There's that combination of making sure he gets enough touches," Shaw said of Love. "Because if he does (get multiple opportunities), he can typically break one and also realize, if (opposing defenses) are making it difficult, there are other things we can do."

The Cardinal's big-play threat with Love on the field does not end with him. Stanford's been most effective offensively this season when quarterback K.J. Costello finds wide receiver J.J. Arcega-Whiteside on long-yardage passes in single coverage.

Stanford got one such play against Notre Dame to knot the score at 14 in the second quarter. In total, however, Arcega-Whiteside was limited to six yards per catch -- well below the 24 he averaged prior to the Week 5 contest.

Utah ranks third in the country in rushing defense, yielding just 83.8 yards per game on the ground. Whittingham said elements that made Notre Dame's defense effective can be implemented during game-week preparation. The Fighting Irish offered something of a blueprint to slow the Cardinal, but as Utah experienced last week at Washington State, knowing what will beat an opponent and executing it are separate challenges. The Cougars' air-raid offense produced 445 yards through the air with none on the ground.

"We knew they were going to come out with the heavy pass, and they got the better of us this time," defensive back Julian Blackmon said in the postgame press conference. "For us, it was just being in better position and understanding that they were running stuff that we saw on film."

Blackmon said the defense adjusted well in the third quarter and for much of the fourth after giving up 14 second-quarter points. The one big play in the fourth, however, made all the difference.

2 Pass
3 Rush
25 YDS
1:35 POS
+10 YD
3RD & 10 UTAH 35
11:25
1-T.Huntley complete to 18-B.Covey. 18-B.Covey to UTH 45 for 10 yards.
No Gain
2ND & 10 UTAH 35
11:45
1-T.Huntley incomplete. Intended for 18-B.Covey.
No Gain
1ST & 10 UTAH 35
12:00
1-T.Huntley incomplete. Intended for 18-B.Covey.
+9 YD
3RD & 4 UTAH 26
12:18
1-T.Huntley complete to 7-D.Simpkins. 7-D.Simpkins to UTH 35 for 9 yards.
+3 YD
2ND & 7 UTAH 23
12:49
2-Z.Moss to UTH 26 for 3 yards.
+3 YD
1ST & 10 UTAH 20
13:00
1-T.Huntley to UTH 23 for 3 yards.
1 Pass
3 Rush
9 YDS
1:30 POS
Punt
4TH & 6 STNFRD 44
13:30
14-J.Bailey punts 56 yards from STA 44 to UTH End Zone. touchback.
No Gain
3RD & 6 STNFRD 44
14:10
3-K.Costello incomplete. Intended for 82-K.Smith.
+5 YD
2ND & 11 STNFRD 39
14:40
23-T.Speights to STA 44 for 5 yards.
-1 YD
1ST & 10 STNFRD 40
15:00
23-T.Speights to STA 39 for -1 yard.
Scoring Summary
No Scoring Plays
Team Stats
1st Downs 2 1
Rushing 0 0
Passing 2 1
Penalty 0 0
3rd Down Conv 2-2 0-1
4th Down Conv 0-0 0-0
Total Net Yards 25 19
Total Plays 6 4
Avg Gain 4.2 4.8
Net Yards Rushing 6 4
Rush Attempts 2 2
Avg Rush Yards 3.0 2.0
Net Yards Passing 19 15
Comp. - Att. 2-4 1-2
Yards Per Pass 4.8 7.5
Sacked - Yards Lost 0-0 0-0
Penalties - Yards 0-0 0-0
Touchdowns 0 0
Rushing TDs 0 0
Passing TDs 0 0
Other 0 0
Turnovers 0 0
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 0-0
Int. Thrown 0 0
Punts - Avg 0-0.0 1-56.0
Return Yards 0 0
Punts - Returns 0-0 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 0-0 0-0
Kicking 0/0 0/0
Extra Points 0/0 0/0
Field Goals 0/0 0/0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Utah 2-2 0---0
14 Stanford 4-1 0---0
O/U 45, STNFRD -4
Stanford Stadium Stanford, CA
 19 PASS YDS 15
6 RUSH YDS 4
25 TOTAL YDS 19
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
T. Huntley 1 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 19 0 0 89.9
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
59.4% 840 4 2 119.4
T. Huntley 2/4 19 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
T. Huntley 1 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
55 123 2
T. Huntley 1 3 0 3
Z. Moss 2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
76 392 4
Z. Moss 1 3 0 3
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
B. Covey 18 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 10 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
28 294 0
B. Covey 1 10 0 10
D. Simpkins 7 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 81 0
D. Simpkins 1 9 0 9
Defense T-A SACK INT
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
K. Costello 3 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 15 0 0 113.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
62.2% 1245 11 4 155.2
K. Costello 1/2 15 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
T. Speights 23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
16 106 0
T. Speights 2 4 0 5
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
J. Arcega-Whiteside 19 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 15 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
23 453 8
J. Arcega-Whiteside 1 15 0 15
K. Smith 82 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
19 262 0
K. Smith 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
J. Bailey 14 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 56.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
30 44.4 0
J. Bailey 1 56.0 0 56
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:00 UTAH 20 1:35 6 25
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 UTAH 35 1:30 5 9 Punt
