Drive Chart
VANDY
UGA

No. 2 Georgia on the minds of Vanderbilt

  • STATS TSX
  • Oct 02, 2018

ATHENS, Georgia -- Georgia coach Kirby Smart doesn't like hypothetical questions. He never has, and it's doubtful he ever will.

That includes questions about whether or not he saw his team undefeated heading into Saturday night's game against SEC rival Vanderbilt.

Kickoff at Sanford Stadium is set for 7:39 p.m. ET Saturday (SEC Network)

"I get that question a lot. Each week I answer it the same. It's extremely hypothetical because I don't think you can say where I thought they would be," Smart said. "We're a work in progress. We're a child trying to learn to walk and then run, then sprint. And we're not sprinting. I don't know if we're jogging yet. I don't know where we are on the continuum. But we have to improve."

Color Vanderbilt coach Derek Mason impressed with what he has seen from the Bulldogs (5-0, 3-0).

"The Georgia Bulldogs are a well-oiled machine," Mason said. "Kirby is doing a terrific job of assembling talent. Those guys play extremely fast in all three phases."

Despite some slow offensive starts in each of their previous starts, Georgia's results are still impressive.

The Bulldogs are averaging 43.2 points per game and 470 yards of offense. Compare that with Vanderbilt (3-2, 0-1), which is averaging 27.6 points and 414.2 yards per game.

However, the way Smart sees it, there's still plenty of work to be done.

After playing Vanderbilt, Georgia's schedule gets a whole lot tougher, starting with next week's game at No. 5 LSU, followed by Florida, Kentucky and Auburn.

"I don't think any coach in the country could tell you right now that they don't need to improve," Smart said. "We certainly have some areas to work on and get better at. We had those same concerns and same areas for me last year. It's just a different team, different spots, and we have to continue to work and get better."

Mason is still waiting for his Commodores to play to their potential as well. Five games into their season, he's still waiting.

Vanderbilt opened its season with back-to-back wins over Middle Tennessee (35-7) and Nevada (41-10) before losing two straight to Notre Dame (22-17) and South Carolina (31-14). Last week, it took everything the Commodores had to beat FCS opponent Tennessee State 31-27.

"I don't know what that (potential) looks like yet," Mason said. "I've seen flashes, but I haven't seen this group play 60 minutes and four quarters. That's what it will take to play well down at Georgia."

Still, you won't catch Smart taking the Commodores for granted.

Two years ago, in Smart's first year, Vanderbilt upset Gerogia at Sanford Stadium 17-16 after the Bulldogs failed to convert a fourth-and-1 play with 56 seconds left.

With senior quarterback Kyle Shurmur back for another year, along with a talented receiving corps, Smart knows the Bulldogs cannot afford to overlook the Commodores, who he expects will try to challenge his secondary.

"It's a choice that their offensive coordinator has to make, shots that they want to take down the field," Smart said. "I don't think it's a matter that Tennessee couldn't do it or South Carolina couldn't. All of them can do it.

"They can match protect and throw the ball deep; they can free release and throw the ball deep. Kyle does a great job of doing that.

"He has a tremendous receiving corp. He's very intelligent. He understands the system he plays in. He's able to know what coverage you're in. He knows where to go with the ball. He knows what matchups are right.

"He's a really good quarterback that understands the game and one of the many in the SEC now that are grown up. Two years ago, all these guys we were playing against were freshmen. Now they're all older and better players, but certainly he'll be able to test us deep because they have the capability of doing that."

Copyright 2018 by STATS. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS is strictly prohibited.

No Text
VANDY
1 Pass
0 Rush
11 YDS
0:00 POS
+21 YD
1ST & 10 VANDY 25
10:15
14-K.Shurmur complete to 32-J.Wakefield. 32-J.Wakefield pushed ob at VAN 46 for 21 yards (2-R.LeCounte).
Kickoff
Kickoff
10:15
98-R.Blankenship kicks 65 yards from UGA 35 to VAN End Zone. touchback.
UGA
1 Pass
0 Rush
65 YDS
0:04 POS
PAT Good
Kickoff
10:30
98-R.Blankenship extra point is good.
+75 YD
1ST & 10 UGA 25
10:30
11-J.Fromm complete to 5-T.Godwin. 5-T.Godwin runs 75 yards for a touchdown.
Kickoff
Kickoff
10:34
98-R.Guay kicks 65 yards from VAN 35 to UGA End Zone. touchback.
VANDY
0 Pass
15 Rush
50 YDS
1:59 POS
Field Goal
4TH & 4 UGA 8
11:17
98-R.Guay 25 yards Field Goal is Good.
-2 YD
3RD & 1 UGA 5
11:57
23-K.Blasingame to UGA 7 for -2 yards (52-T.Clark).
+6 YD
2ND & 7 UGA 11
12:35
32-J.Wakefield to UGA 5 for 6 yards (44-J.Taylor).
+3 YD
1ST & 10 UGA 14
13:11
32-J.Wakefield to UGA 11 for 3 yards (13-J.Ledbetter44-J.Taylor).
+43 YD
1ST & 10 VANDY 43
13:16
5-K.Vaughn pushed ob at UGA 14 for 43 yards (2-R.LeCounte).
Scoring Summary
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 10:15
98-R.Blankenship extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
3
7
Touchdown 10:30
11-J.Fromm complete to 5-T.Godwin. 5-T.Godwin runs 75 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
65
yds
00:04
pos
3
6
Field Goal 11:17
98-R.Guay 25 yards Field Goal is Good.
4
plays
50
yds
01:59
pos
3
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 2 1
Rushing 1 0
Passing 1 1
Penalty 0 0
3rd Down Conv 0-2 0-1
4th Down Conv 0-0 0-0
Total Net Yards 78 81
Total Plays 8 4
Avg Gain 9.8 20.3
Net Yards Rushing 57 0
Rush Attempts 5 0
Avg Rush Yards 11.4 0.0
Net Yards Passing 21 81
Comp. - Att. 1-3 2-4
Yards Per Pass 7.0 20.3
Sacked - Yards Lost 0-0 0-0
Penalties - Yards 0-0 2-15
Touchdowns 0 1
Rushing TDs 0 0
Passing TDs 0 1
Other 0 0
Turnovers 0 0
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 0-0
Int. Thrown 0 0
Punts - Avg 1-51.0 1-36.0
Return Yards 0 13
Punts - Returns 0-0 1-13
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 0-0 0-0
Kicking 1/1 1/1
Extra Points 0/0 1/1
Field Goals 1/1 0/0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Vanderbilt 3-2 3---3
2 Georgia 5-0 7---7
O/U 56, UGA -26
Sanford Stadium Athens, GA
 21 PASS YDS 81
57 RUSH YDS 0
78 TOTAL YDS 81
Vanderbilt
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
K. Shurmur 14 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
33.3% 21 0 0 92.1
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
61.7% 1252 9 4 140.0
K. Shurmur 1/3 21 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
K. Vaughn 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 50 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
58 410 5
K. Vaughn 2 50 0 43
J. Wakefield 32 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 9 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
36 189 1
J. Wakefield 2 9 0 6
K. Blasingame 23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
42 216 1
K. Blasingame 1 -2 0 -2
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
J. Wakefield 32 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 21 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 27 0
J. Wakefield 1 21 0 21
K. Vaughn 5 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 56 0
K. Vaughn 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
F. Coppet 2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
F. Coppet 1-0 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
P. Thome 93 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 51.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
17 45.1 0
P. Thome 1 51.0 0 51
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Georgia
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Fromm 11 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 81 1 0 302.6
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
71.6% 1005 10 2 191.0
J. Fromm 2/4 81 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
T. Godwin 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 75 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 121 1
T. Godwin 1 75 1 75
M. Hardman 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
19 296 4
M. Hardman 1 6 0 6
Defense T-A SACK INT
R. LeCounte 2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
R. LeCounte 3-0 0.0 0
J. Ledbetter 13 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Ledbetter 1-0 0.0 0
T. Clark 52 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Clark 1-0 0.0 0
J. Taylor 44 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
J. Taylor 1-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
R. Blankenship 98 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 1/1
SEASON FG XP
7/9 28/28
R. Blankenship 0/0 0 1/1 1
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
J. Camarda 90 K
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 36.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
16 44.3 0
J. Camarda 1 36.0 0 36
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
M. Hardman 4 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 13.0 13 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
5 26.2 13 1
M. Hardman 1 13.0 13 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 UGA 35 0:42 4 -3 Punt
13:16 VANDY 43 1:59 4 50 FG
10:15 UGA 35 0:00 2 11
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:13 UGA 20 0:52 3 6 Punt
10:34 VANDY 35 0:04 2 65 TD
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA FB Scores