No. 20 Cincinnati attempts to stay unbeaten vs. Temple

  • Oct 16, 2018

No. 20 Cincinnati will put its unbeaten record on the line in Philadelphia and Temple will try to stay ahead of Saturday's opponent in the American Athletic Conference standings.

Cincinnati (6-0, 2-0 AAC) and Temple (4-3, 3-0) will square off at Lincoln Financial Field at noon ET Saturday. Luke Fickell's Bearcats (6-0) are one of eight undefeated FBS teams remaining in college football and one of three in the American.

The Bearcats had a bye last week but moved up to 20th in the latest Associated Press poll. It's the highest ranking the program has had since the team was No. 4 in 2009 under former coach Brian Kelly.

Cincinnati is already bowl eligible for the first time in three seasons. The Bearcats have their sights on much more than a bowl trip in 2018, however.

"It's that mentality of let's continue to enjoy what it is that we've been doing. Don't want anything to slow us down and be a distraction," Fickell told reporters after his team beat Tulane on Oct. 6. " ... I want them to stay hungry and not put limitations on us."

Cincinnati enters the game with one of the best defenses in the nation.

The Bearcats are allowing just 13.7 points per game, and they rank third in the country in scoring defense. They've held opponents to seven points or less in half of their six games, and they also rank fourth in the country in total defense (274.3 yards per game).

Cincinnati held Tulane to 266 total yards in its last game and, on offense, posted 24 of its 37 points in the first half. Led by quarterback Desmond Ridder and running back Michael Warren II, the Bearcats average 38.3 points per game -- the 21st-best mark in the country.

Ridder has thrown for 1,062 yards, 10 touchdowns and just two interceptions through six games while adding 315 rushing yards and four scores on the ground. Warren, meanwhile, has accumulated 664 rushing yards and has found the end zone 11 times.

Fickell, the former Ohio State defensive coordinator who's in his second season as Cincinnati's head coach, said there's a "different vibe" around his team this season.

"It's something that you see when we take the practice field," Fickell told the Cincinnati Enquirer. "It's a little bit of that bounce, a little bit of that joy to what it is that we do. Everybody loves it when you're winning."

Temple has won four of its last five games after starting the season 0-2. The Owls are one of four teams in the AAC's East division with unblemished conference records (No. 10 UCF and No. 21 South Florida are also unbeaten). Temple got to 3-0 in conference play with a 24-17 win over Navy last week.

Temple redshirt freshman quarterback Anthony Russo has blossomed in his role as the starter in recent weeks. Including a 300-yard performance against Navy, Russo has combined to throw for 554 yards and five touchdowns while completing 78.6 percent of his passes in his last two games.

Temple could be without starting running back Ryquell Armstrong for its second straight game. Armstead missed the game against Navy and his status was uncertain for Saturday, coach Geoff Collins told the media this week. Armstead, a senior who is nursing an ankle injury, has rushed for 626 yards and six touchdowns in six games.

"We know what a great player 'Rock' is and we are excited about his healthy return, whenever that may be," Collins told the Philadelphia Inquirer.

Saturday starts a tough stretch for Temple. After facing Cincinnati, Temple's next three games are at UCF, at Houston and against South Florida. Each of those teams are unbeaten in conference play.

"Our focus every single week is to go 1-0," Collins told KYW Newsradio, "and we've got really good opponents we get to play in the American Athletic Conference. So we're just trying to do that every single week."

Copyright 2018 by STATS. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS is strictly prohibited.

No Text
TEMPLE
1 Pass
1 Rush
0 YDS
0:36 POS
No Gain
3RD & 10 CINCY 16
9:51
15-A.Russo incomplete. Intended for 81-R.Jones.
-3 YD
2ND & 7 CINCY 13
10:20
13-I.Wright to CIN 16 for -3 yards (4-M.Clements6-P.Young).
+3 YD
1ST & 10 CINCY 16
10:27
15-A.Russo complete to 13-I.Wright. 13-I.Wright to CIN 13 for 3 yards (4-M.Clements).
TEMPLE
0 Pass
0 Rush
49 YDS
0:00 POS
Kickoff
Kickoff
10:32
91-W.Mobley kicks 63 yards from TEM 35. 32-J.Wiggins to CIN 16 FUMBLES (4-R.Ritrovato). 36-S.Franklin to CIN 16 for no gain.
TEMPLE
0 Pass
3 Rush
-2 YDS
1:13 POS
Field Goal
4TH & 11 CINCY 11
10:32
91-W.Mobley 28 yards Field Goal is Good.
Penalty
4TH & 6 CINCY 6
10:39
Penalty on TEM 9-M.Dogbe False start 5 yards enforced at CIN 6. No Play.
No Gain
3RD & 6 CINCY 6
11:15
15-A.Russo incomplete. Intended for 1-V.Bryant.
-1 YD
2ND & 5 CINCY 5
11:35
4-R.Ritrovato to CIN 6 for -1 yard (96-C.Broughton).
-1 YD
1ST & 4 CINCY 4
11:45
4-R.Ritrovato to CIN 5 for -1 yard (96-C.Broughton).
CINCY
2 Pass
1 Rush
74 YDS
1:16 POS
Sack
3RD & 9 CINCY 31
12:16
9-D.Ridder sacked at CIN 11 for -20 yards FUMBLES (9-M.Dogbe). 98-J.Hogan to CIN 9 for 2 yards (51-K.Fitz). Penalty on CIN 75-C.Ferguson Unsportsmanlike conduct 5 yards enforced at CIN 9.
Scoring Summary
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 10:32
91-W.Mobley 28 yards Field Goal is Good.
4
plays
-2
yds
01:13
pos
0
3
Team Stats
1st Downs 1 1
Rushing 0 1
Passing 1 0
Penalty 0 0
3rd Down Conv 0-1 0-3
4th Down Conv 0-0 0-0
Total Net Yards -26 15
Total Plays 5 10
Avg Gain -5.2 1.5
Net Yards Rushing -19 12
Rush Attempts 2 5
Avg Rush Yards -9.5 2.4
Net Yards Passing -7 3
Comp. - Att. 2-3 2-5
Yards Per Pass -2.3 0.6
Sacked - Yards Lost 1-20 0-0
Penalties - Yards 1-5 1-5
Touchdowns 0 0
Rushing TDs 0 0
Passing TDs 0 0
Other 0 0
Turnovers 2 0
Fumbles - Lost 2-2 0-0
Int. Thrown 0 0
Punts - Avg 0-0.0 1-41.0
Return Yards 14 0
Punts - Returns 0-0 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 1-14 0-0
Int. - Returns 0-0 0-0
Kicking 0/0 1/1
Extra Points 0/0 0/0
Field Goals 0/0 1/1
Safeties 0 0
1234T
20 Cincinnati 6-0 0---0
Temple 4-3 3---3
O/U 47, TEMPLE -3.5
Lincoln Financial Field Philadelphia, PA
 -7 PASS YDS 3
-19 RUSH YDS 12
-26 TOTAL YDS 15
Cincinnati
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
D. Ridder 9 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.7% 13 0 0 103.1
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
65.6% 1075 10 2 158.8
D. Ridder 2/3 13 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
M. Warren II 3 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
125 665 11
M. Warren II 1 1 0 1
D. Ridder 9 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -20 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
69 295 4
D. Ridder 1 -20 0 -20
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
J. Deguara 83 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 10 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
22 306 3
J. Deguara 1 10 0 10
M. Warren II 3 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 125 0
M. Warren II 1 3 0 3
B. Labelle 87 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 13 0
B. Labelle 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Wiggins 32 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 2 0.0
J. Wiggins 2-0 0.0 0
C. Broughton 96 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
C. Broughton 2-0 0.0 0
M. Clements 4 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
M. Clements 2-0 0.0 0
P. Young 6 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
P. Young 1-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Wiggins 32 S
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 14.0 14 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
8 23.3 14 0
J. Wiggins 1 14.0 14 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Temple
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
A. Russo 15 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
40% 3 0 0 45.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
58.1% 1176 6 7 125.5
A. Russo 2/5 3 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Gardner 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 17 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
37 118 0
J. Gardner 2 17 0 13
R. Ritrovato 4 FB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 -2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
32 80 2
R. Ritrovato 2 -2 0 -1
I. Wright 13 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
13 53 0
I. Wright 1 -3 0 -3
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
I. Wright 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
22 221 2
I. Wright 1 3 0 3
V. Bryant 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
26 343 1
V. Bryant 0 0 0 0
C. Myarick 85 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 78 0
C. Myarick 0 0 0 0
R. Jones 81 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 183 2
R. Jones 0 0 0 0
J. Gardner 21 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 79 0
J. Gardner 1 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
C. Russell 3 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Russell 1-0 0.0 0
M. Dogbe 9 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
M. Dogbe 1-0 1.0 0
D. Randall 2 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Randall 1-0 0.0 0
Q. Roche 90 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
Q. Roche 1-0 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
W. Mobley 91 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 0/0
SEASON FG XP
3/5 27/27
W. Mobley 1/1 28 0/0 3
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
C. Bowler 15 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 41.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
30 43.1 1
C. Bowler 1 41.0 1 41
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:32 CINCY 17 1:16 5 74 Fumble
10:32 TEMPLE 35 0:00 1 49
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 CINCY 35 1:22 5 7 Punt
11:45 CINCY 4 1:13 4 -7 FG
10:27 CINCY 16 0:36 3 0
NCAA FB Scores