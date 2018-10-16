Drive Chart
OREG
WASHST

Emotions high as No. 25 Wash. St. hosts No. 12 Oregon

  • STATS TSX
  • Oct 16, 2018

Good times have come to Pullman, Wash.

In addition to ESPN's College GameDay visiting the campus Saturday for 25th-ranked Washington State's showdown with No. 12 Oregon, Mike Leach's program finds itself in the hunt for a Pac-12 North title for the third consecutive year.

The game between Washington State (5-1, 2-1 Pac-12) and Oregon (5-1, 2-1) will go a long way to determining the North champion because the winner will have a two-game edge over the other (one game, plus the tie-breaker).

The Cougars, Ducks, No. 15 Washington (5-2, 3-1) and Stanford (4-2, 2-1) each have one loss in conference play, with five games remaining for the Huskies and six for the others.

The presence of Kirk Herbstreit, Lee Corso and Desmond Howard with College GameDay only adds to the intrigue Saturday at Martin Stadium.

"I think it's pretty good. With the flag tradition that we have, I think it's very important with that and I think it's overdue," Leach said of the College GameDay visit.

"We're certainly excited to have it and our students are excited to have it. As a team, it's kind of business as usual but I think it's a really good opportunity for our fans and a good showcase for our university and our team."

Leach's team is coming off a bye week after defeating Oregon State 56-37 in Corvallis, Ore., on Oct. 6. Oregon is coming off a thrilling 30-27 overtime win over then-No. 7 Washington on CJ Verdell's touchdown run.

Oregon first-year coach Mario Cristobal said his team did not celebrate long after the win over Washington. He said his team during Monday's practice immediately became "refocused" and "dialed in and locked in to Washington State and the kind of team that they are."

He talked about practice on Tuesday and Wednesday as being vital to his team's success this weekend.

"The Tuesday/Wednesday practice for us is the ultimate difference-maker for us in our process and our program," he said.

"It really is that simple. I know it sounds boring and certainly not interesting at all, but for us, because of where we are and how we're developing, it's completely tied into how we play on Saturday.

Also getting Oregon's attention is the fact Washington State has won three consecutive games over its Pacific Northwest rival. A big plus for the Ducks this time is that All-Pac-12 quarterback candidate Justin Herbert is healthy.

In the last three games against the Ducks, the Cougars have gone against suspect quarterback competition, starting in 2015 with Jeff Lockie, a former Marcus Mariota backup. Dakota Prukop and Herbert, then a true freshman, split time in 2016, and true freshman Braxton Burmeister played in last year's game.

Oregon's quarterbacks completed 57 percent of their passes, with three touchdowns and four interceptions, during that span.

Herbert, a 6-foot-6, 233-pound NFL prospect, enters Saturday's game completing 63.1 percent of his passes (106 of 168) for 1,613 yards with 17 touchdowns and five interceptions. He will go against a Washington State defense that ranks No. 1 in the Pac-12 against the pass (165.5 yards allowed a game), but the Cougars have not faced a quarterback of his caliber.

"I think he's pretty good," Leach said of Herbert. "He does a good job leading the unit. I think that he can run a little bit (106 yards on 38 carries). He's more effective throwing it, though.

"They are kind of a running team, I think. They're one that has that sense of balance that appeals to a lot of people. They're 50/50-ish."

Oregon ranks No. 2 in the Pac-12 with 209.5 yards rushing a game. Verdell has gained 531 yards on 97 carries with four touchdowns.

Of particular concern for Oregon is that two offensive line starters -- tackle Penei Sewell and guard Dallas Warmack -- were injured against Washington. Cristobal said Warmack is "full go" for Saturday but Sewell is likely to miss the rest of the regular season because of an ankle injury.

Washington State is primarily a passing team with its "Air Raid" offense under Leach. East Carolina graduate transfer Gardner Minshew is the top passer in the Pac-12 (averaging 403.7 yards a game) while completing 68.7 percent of his passes (215 of 313) with 19 touchdowns and only four interceptions.

"He's been excellent ... he is very decisive and he gets it out quick. I'm talking about just not the decision, but his actual mechanics, the ball is gone," Cristobal said of Minshew.

"He's a 6-3 guy, so he's a good size guy that can see over those big offensive linemen, but he knows where he's going with the football. Changing the picture on him is important because if he knows exactly what you're in he can dial it up."

No Text
5 Pass
0 Rush
43 YDS
1:11 POS
PAT Good
Kickoff
0:48
40-B.Mazza extra point is good.
+15 YD
2ND & 1 OREG 15
0:56
16-G.Minshew complete to 21-M.Borghi. 21-M.Borghi runs 15 yards for a touchdown.
+9 YD
1ST & 10 OREG 24
1:16
16-G.Minshew complete to 12-D.Patmon. 12-D.Patmon to ORE 15 for 9 yards (15-D.Lenoir).
+8 YD
2ND & 7 OREG 32
1:23
16-G.Minshew complete to 21-M.Borghi. 21-M.Borghi to ORE 24 for 8 yards (39-K.Apelu).
+3 YD
1ST & 10 OREG 35
1:43
16-G.Minshew complete to 32-J.Williams. 32-J.Williams to ORE 32 for 3 yards (39-K.Apelu).
+8 YD
2ND & 10 WASHST 42
1:48
16-G.Minshew complete to 5-T.Harris. 5-T.Harris to WST 50 for 8 yards. Penalty on ORE 35-T.Dye Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at WST 50.
No Gain
1ST & 10 WASHST 42
1:59
16-G.Minshew incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Calvin.
OREG
0 Pass
3 Rush
-1 YDS
0:55 POS
Punt
4TH & 11 OREG 34
2:04
38-T.Snee punts 24 yards from ORE 34 Downed at the WST 42.
No Gain
3RD & 11 OREG 34
2:09
10-J.Herbert incomplete. Intended for 13-D.Mitchell.
No Gain
2ND & 11 OREG 34
2:44
10-J.Herbert incomplete. Intended for 3-J.Johnson.
Scoring Summary
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:41
40-B.Mazza extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
27
Touchdown 0:48
16-G.Minshew complete to 21-M.Borghi. 21-M.Borghi runs 15 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
58
yds
01:11
pos
0
26
Point After TD 2:59
40-B.Mazza extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
20
Touchdown 3:07
16-G.Minshew complete to 8-E.Winston. 8-E.Winston runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
15
plays
70
yds
08:04
pos
0
19
Touchdown 12:22
16-G.Minshew complete to 81-R.Bell. 81-R.Bell runs 16 yards for a touchdown.
14
plays
94
yds
02:59
pos
0
13
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 4:30
40-B.Mazza extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 4:45
32-J.Williams runs 24 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
68
yds
02:48
pos
0
6
Team Stats
1st Downs 2 20
Rushing 1 5
Passing 0 14
Penalty 1 1
3rd Down Conv 0-4 8-9
4th Down Conv 0-0 0-0
Total Net Yards 3 299
Total Plays 13 50
Avg Gain 0.2 6.0
Net Yards Rushing 3 68
Rush Attempts 7 14
Avg Rush Yards 0.4 4.9
Net Yards Passing 0 231
Comp. - Att. 1-6 31-36
Yards Per Pass 0.0 6.4
Sacked - Yards Lost 1-7 0-0
Penalties - Yards 4-29 2-20
Touchdowns 0 4
Rushing TDs 0 1
Passing TDs 0 3
Other 0 0
Turnovers 0 1
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 0-0
Int. Thrown 0 1
Punts - Avg 4-40.3 0-0.0
Return Yards 10 40
Punts - Returns 0-0 1-2
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 1-38
Int. - Returns 1-10 0-0
Kicking 0/0 3/3
Extra Points 0/0 3/3
Field Goals 0/0 0/0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
12 Oregon 5-1 00--0
25 Washington St. 5-1 720--27
O/U 69.5, WASHST -3
Martin Stadium Pullman, WA
 0 PASS YDS 231
3 RUSH YDS 68
3 TOTAL YDS 299
Oregon
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Herbert 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
16.7% 7 0 0 26.5
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
61.5% 1620 17 5 166.2
J. Herbert 1/6 7 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
C. Verdell 34 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 17 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
102 548 4
C. Verdell 5 17 0 10
J. Herbert 10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -7 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
39 99 1
J. Herbert 1 -7 0 -7
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
B. Schooler 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 64 0
B. Schooler 1 7 0 7
D. Mitchell 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
35 561 3
D. Mitchell 0 0 0 0
J. Johnson III 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 177 4
J. Johnson III 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
Tr. Dye 35 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
9-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
9-0 1 0.0
Tr. Dye 9-0 0.0 0
K. Apelu 39 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
9-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
9-1 0 0.0
K. Apelu 9-1 0.0 0
D. Lenoir 15 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 2 0.0
D. Lenoir 5-0 0.0 1
J. Holland 8 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 3 0.0
J. Holland 3-0 0.0 0
J. Hollins 11 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 0.0
J. Hollins 2-0 0.0 0
J. Jelks 97 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Jelks 2-0 0.0 0
L. Winston Jr. 32 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
L. Winston Jr. 2-2 0.0 0
T. Graham Jr. 4 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
T. Graham Jr. 2-0 0.0 0
G. Cumberlander 45 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
G. Cumberlander 1-0 0.0 0
N. Pickett 16 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
N. Pickett 1-1 0.0 0
B. Schooler 9 WR
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
B. Schooler 1-1 0.0 0
I. Slade-Matautia 41 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
I. Slade-Matautia 1-0 0.0 0
U. Amadi 7 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 3 0.0
U. Amadi 1-1 0.0 0
A. Jackson 29 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
A. Jackson 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
B. Maimone 42 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 45.7 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
14 44.6 0
B. Maimone 3 45.7 0 54
T. Snee 38 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 24.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
14 34.6 0
T. Snee 1 24.0 0 24
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Washington St.
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
G. Minshew II 16 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
86.1% 231 3 1 162.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
70.5% 2653 22 5 152.3
G. Minshew II 31/36 231 3 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Williams 32 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 39 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
69 299 6
J. Williams 5 39 1 24
M. Borghi 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 28 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
31 175 5
M. Borghi 7 28 0 9
K. Harrington 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 27 0
K. Harrington 1 1 0 1
B. Mazza 40 K
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
B. Mazza 1 0 0 0
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
D. Patmon 12 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 59 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
30 429 2
D. Patmon 5 59 0 20
M. Borghi 21 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 46 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
25 149 2
M. Borghi 6 46 1 15
J. Williams 32 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 39 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
38 322 3
J. Williams 6 39 0 14
R. Bell 81 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 25 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 142 2
R. Bell 2 25 1 16
K. Sweet 17 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 15 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
21 246 0
K. Sweet 2 15 0 10
D. Martin 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 14 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
44 454 6
D. Martin 4 14 0 7
E. Winston Jr. 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 14 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
32 440 6
E. Winston Jr. 3 14 1 6
T. Harris 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 138 1
T. Harris 2 11 0 8
J. Calvin 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
25 270 0
J. Calvin 1 8 0 8
Defense T-A SACK INT
L. Tago 45 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
L. Tago 2-0 0.0 0
D. Molton 3 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
D. Molton 1-0 0.0 0
J. Thompson 34 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
J. Thompson 1-0 0.0 0
T. Comfort 56 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Comfort 1-0 0.0 0
J. Woods 13 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
J. Woods 1-0 0.0 0
F. Fa'avae 58 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
F. Fa'avae 1-0 1.0 0
P. Pelluer 47 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
P. Pelluer 0-1 0.0 0
D. Silvels 20 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
D. Silvels 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
B. Mazza 40 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 3/3
SEASON FG XP
5/8 35/35
B. Mazza 0/0 0 3/3 3
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
T. Harris 5 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 38.0 38 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
12 27.9 38 1
T. Harris 1 38.0 38 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
T. Harris 5 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 2.0 2 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 2.0 2 0
T. Harris 1 2.0 2 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:15 OREG 15 2:17 6 1 Punt
4:30 WASHST 35 0:58 5 18 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:22 OREG 2 0:33 4 -80 Punt
2:59 WASHST 35 0:55 5 -1 Punt
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 OREG 35 4:40 12 -20 INT
7:33 WASHST 32 2:48 6 68 TD
3:27 WASHST 21 2:59 14 94 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:11 WASHST 35 8:04 15 65 TD
1:59 WASHST 42 1:11 6 58 TD
