No. 18 Penn State aims to rebound at Indiana

  • Oct 16, 2018

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. -- Indiana and Penn State both figure to be upset about how the two teams have played of late.

Penn State has blown leads in home losses to Ohio State (27-26) Sept. 29 and Michigan State (21-17) Saturday. The Hoosiers have lost three of their last four games, including an embarrassing 42-16 loss to visiting Iowa Saturday.

"There's no doubt, getting hit upside the head with a two-by-four doesn't feel very good, but I promise you it will get your attention," IU coach Tom Allen said. "This is one of those kinds of situations."

Allen said the same is likely true for the No. 18 Nittany Lions. IU (4-3, 1-3 Big Ten) will host Penn State (4-2, 1-2) at 3:30 p.m. Saturday.

"It's a very talented football team that has high hopes and expectations for the season," Allen said. "They're going to be coming to Bloomington, be very hungry, ready to play and get their season back on track."

Penn State coach James Franklin said the Nittany Lions must learn from the loss to Michigan State without dwelling on it.

"The biggest thing for all of us, coaches and players, is sticking to the process and focusing on things that we can control," Franklin said. "Focusing on our schemes, making sure we are being as detailed as we possibly can in meetings, making sure we are holding people accountable to that standard every single day in practice and that old guys are helping the young guys mature as much as they possible can to understand the seriousness and significance of that standard. The biggest thing we have to do is make sure we are sticking together, we're staying positive and getting those things fixed and get better at them. Because obviously last week we did not do that."

Allen said Penn State's loss doesn't affect his view of its strength.

"They're a very talented football team," Allen said. "Got a lot of weapons. It's the best offensive line they've had. They've said that pretty clearly. Very experienced quarterback (Trace McSorley) that we know full well how good he is (from last two seasons)."

McSorley has thrown more than 300 yards in victories over the Hoosiers the past two seasons.

McSorley has completed 54.1 percent of his passes for 1,241 yards, 11 touchdowns and two interceptions.

Junior Miles Sanders leads the Nittany Lions with 700 yards on 104 carries.

"The running back (Sanders) is special," Allen said. "Sometimes I think it's the same guy."

Allen was referring to New York Giants rookie and former Penn State star Saquon Barkley.

"He's his own guy, for sure, but he's a special talent," Allen said. "He was the No. 1 running back in the country coming out of high school. That's kind of what they're able to do. That's a tribute to how they've recruited, the guys they've got and developed. Very, very talented football players."

Franklin has his concerns about the Hoosiers offense.

"Indiana always plays well at home, if you look at what they've been able to do the last couple of years at home, either getting big wins or playing people tough," Franklin said. "Obviously, their quarterback (Peyton Ramsey) is playing at a much higher level now. He's getting a lot of people involved in the running game. The freshman running back (Stevie Scott) has been a pleasant surprise. They have a veteran offensive coordinator in (Mike) DeBord, who has been doing it (coordinating) for 18 years, I think (at different schools). He's seen everything. That experience counts."

Franklin is impressed with Ramsey's 68 percent passing accuracy. However, Allen was disappointed with his two interceptions against Iowa. Ramsey has thrown for 12 TDs and seven interceptions overall.

"He has to protect the football," Allen said. "It's part of his job."

Franklin said defensively his team played well enough to win against Michigan State.

"(The Spartans) had four fumbles without losing any," Franklin said. "We get a few more of those turnovers, the game is completely different from the way it played out. That's the area we have to get better is the turnovers. We got to get more turnovers and when we have opportunities to make plays, we all realize we have to make more of them."

In the three conference games, the Nittany Lions are tops in rushing offense with 266 yards per game. In contrast, IU has struggled with his run game in league games with 85.8 yards per game,13th of 14th teams.

IND
0 Pass
7 Rush
28 YDS
0:20 POS
No Gain
2ND & 10 IND 47
7:00
12-P.Ramsey incomplete. Intended for 25-L.Timian.
No Gain
1ST & 10 IND 47
7:06
21-S.Scott to IU 47 for no gain (6-C.Brown).
+13 YD
1ST & 10 IND 19
7:12
9-M.Penix to IU 32 for 13 yards (21-A.Oruwariye17-G.Taylor). Penalty on PSU 17-G.Taylor Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at IU 32.
+13 YD
1ST & 10 IND 19
7:16
9-M.Penix to IU 32 for 13 yards (21-A.Oruwariye17-G.Taylor).
Kickoff
Kickoff
7:20
90-R.Checa kicks 65 yards from PSU 35. 24-M.Majette to IU 19 for 19 yards (16-J.Petrishen).
PSU
5 Pass
31 Rush
63 YDS
5:03 POS
Field Goal
4TH & 8 IND 14
7:27
92-J.Pinegar 32 yards Field Goal is Good.
No Gain
3RD & 8 IND 14
8:06
9-T.McSorley incomplete. Intended for 10-B.Polk.
No Gain
2ND & 8 IND 14
8:50
24-M.Sanders to IU 14 for no gain (47-M.McFadden).
+2 YD
1ST & 10 IND 16
9:13
9-T.McSorley complete to 24-M.Sanders. 24-M.Sanders to IU 14 for 2 yards (43-D.Willis).
+8 YD
3RD & 5 IND 24
9:37
9-T.McSorley complete to 1-K.Hamler. 1-K.Hamler to IU 16 for 8 yards (31-B.Fitzgerald42-M.Ball).
Scoring Summary
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 7:27
92-J.Pinegar 32 yards Field Goal is Good.
12
plays
83
yds
05:03
pos
20
14
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 6:50
92-J.Pinegar 27 yards Field Goal is Good.
6
plays
65
yds
02:21
pos
17
14
Point After TD 10:08
92-J.Pinegar extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
14
Touchdown 10:14
2-T.Stevens complete to 87-P.Freiermuth. 87-P.Freiermuth runs 23 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
83
yds
02:21
pos
13
14
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 1:06
82-L.Justus extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
14
Touchdown 1:11
23-R.Walker runs 30 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
42
yds
01:02
pos
7
13
Point After TD 10:18
82-L.Justus extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
7
Touchdown 10:22
21-S.Scott runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
65
yds
02:38
pos
7
6
Point After TD 13:00
92-J.Pinegar extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
Touchdown 13:03
24-M.Sanders runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
6
plays
65
yds
01:57
pos
6
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 15 18
Rushing 4 9
Passing 11 9
Penalty 0 0
3rd Down Conv 4-11 5-11
4th Down Conv 0-1 0-1
Total Net Yards 316 353
Total Plays 51 59
Avg Gain 6.2 6.0
Net Yards Rushing 104 189
Rush Attempts 26 28
Avg Rush Yards 4.0 6.8
Net Yards Passing 212 164
Comp. - Att. 14-25 16-31
Yards Per Pass 8.5 5.3
Sacked - Yards Lost 3-11 1-6
Penalties - Yards 2-25 5-45
Touchdowns 2 2
Rushing TDs 1 2
Passing TDs 1 0
Other 0 0
Turnovers 1 1
Fumbles - Lost 3-0 1-1
Int. Thrown 1 0
Punts - Avg 3-36.3 4-41.5
Return Yards 91 18
Punts - Returns 2-15 1--2
Kickoffs - Returns 3-76 1-19
Int. - Returns 0-0 1-1
Kicking 4/4 2/2
Extra Points 2/2 2/2
Field Goals 2/2 0/0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
18 Penn State 4-2 7103-20
Indiana 4-3 1400-14
O/U 56.5, IND +13.5
Memorial Stadium Bloomington, IN
 212 PASS YDS 164
104 RUSH YDS 189
316 TOTAL YDS 353
Penn State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
T. McSorley 9 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
54.2% 200 0 1 115.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
54.1% 1441 11 3 132.1
T. McSorley 13/24 200 0 1
T. Stevens 2 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 23 1 0 623.2
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 23 1 0 623.2
T. Stevens 1/1 23 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
M. Sanders 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
12 59 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
116 759 8
M. Sanders 12 59 1 14
T. McSorley 9 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
13 55 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
92 502 6
T. McSorley 13 55 0 44
B. Gillikin 93 P
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -10 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -10 0
B. Gillikin 1 -10 0 -10
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
Ju. Johnson 84 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 72 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
21 293 1
Ju. Johnson 2 72 0 59
M. Sanders 24 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 46 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 104 0
M. Sanders 3 46 0 29
P. Freiermuth 87 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 32 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 153 3
P. Freiermuth 2 32 1 23
K. Hamler 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 27 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
21 401 5
K. Hamler 3 27 0 13
N. Bowers 83 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 22 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 40 0
N. Bowers 1 22 0 22
D. Thompkins 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 13 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 124 1
D. Thompkins 1 13 0 13
C. Sullivan-Brown 81 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 18 0
C. Sullivan-Brown 1 11 0 11
T. Stevens 2 QB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 0 0
T. Stevens 1 0 0 0
M. Hippenhammer 12 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 103 1
M. Hippenhammer 0 0 0 0
B. Polk 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 162 2
B. Polk 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
C. Brown 6 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-0 0 0.0
C. Brown 8-0 0.0 0
Y. Gross-Matos 99 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 1.0
Y. Gross-Matos 6-2 1.0 0
M. Parsons 11 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
M. Parsons 5-0 0.0 0
A. Oruwariye 21 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 2 0.0
A. Oruwariye 4-1 0.0 0
T. Castro-Fields 5 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
T. Castro-Fields 3-0 0.0 0
N. Scott 4 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
N. Scott 3-0 0.0 0
Ja. Johnson 36 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 1 0.0
Ja. Johnson 2-1 0.0 0
D. Johnson 2 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
D. Johnson 2-0 0.0 0
K. Farmer 7 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
K. Farmer 2-1 0.0 0
R. Windsor 54 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
R. Windsor 1-0 0.0 0
P. Mustipher 93 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
P. Mustipher 1-0 0.0 0
A. Shelton 55 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Shelton 1-0 0.0 0
G. Taylor 17 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 2 0.0
G. Taylor 1-2 0.0 0
E. Brooks 13 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
E. Brooks 1-0 0.0 0
J. Reid 29 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
J. Reid 1-1 0.0 0
J. Miller 9 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Miller 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Pinegar 92 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/2 2/2
SEASON FG XP
2/2 2/2
J. Pinegar 2/2 32 2/2 8
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
B. Gillikin 93 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 36.3 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
32 42.3 1
B. Gillikin 3 36.3 1 40
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
K. Hamler 1 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 39.5 58 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
14 26.6 58 0
K. Hamler 2 39.5 58 0
K. Farmer 7 LB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 -3.0 -3 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 -3.0 0 0
K. Farmer 1 -3.0 -3 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Thompkins 3 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 -1.0 -1 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
16 10.8 0 1
D. Thompkins 1 -1.0 -1 0
K. Hamler 1 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 16.0 16 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
5 15.2 16 0
K. Hamler 1 16.0 16 0
Indiana
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
M. Penix Jr. 9 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
47.4% 94 0 0 88.9
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
61.8% 219 1 0 125.6
M. Penix Jr. 9/19 94 0 0
P. Ramsey 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
58.3% 76 0 0 111.5
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
67.5% 1700 12 7 131.1
P. Ramsey 7/12 76 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
S. Scott 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
17 87 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
132 644 5
S. Scott 17 87 1 18
R. Walker Jr. 23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 38 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
25 133 2
R. Walker Jr. 4 38 1 30
W. Philyor 22 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 26 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 78 0
W. Philyor 1 26 0 26
M. Penix Jr. 9 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 24 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 45 0
M. Penix Jr. 2 24 0 13
P. Ramsey 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 11 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
75 200 3
P. Ramsey 3 11 0 13
J. Harris II 5 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
J. Harris II 1 3 0 3
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
D. Hale 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 28 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
22 258 4
D. Hale 2 28 0 17
T. Fryfogle 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 25 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
22 263 1
T. Fryfogle 1 25 0 25
N. Westbrook 15 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 21 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
24 310 2
N. Westbrook 2 21 0 12
W. Philyor 22 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 21 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
21 215 1
W. Philyor 3 21 0 9
S. Scott 21 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 19 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 66 1
S. Scott 1 19 0 19
P. Hendershot 86 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 13 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 142 2
P. Hendershot 1 13 0 13
J. Harris II 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 12 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
25 229 1
J. Harris II 1 12 0 12
R. Taylor 2 QB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
20 113 0
R. Taylor 1 8 0 8
R. Brookins 33 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 8 0
R. Brookins 1 8 0 8
A. Dorris 83 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 16 0
A. Dorris 1 7 0 7
L. Timian 25 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
19 180 0
L. Timian 1 7 0 7
M. Majette 24 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 1 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 56 1
M. Majette 1 1 0 1
J. Peterson 33 DB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
J. Peterson 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
M. Ball 42 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.5
M. Ball 5-2 0.5 0
K. Bryant 29 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 1 0.0
K. Bryant 5-0 0.0 0
R. Layne 17 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
R. Layne 4-0 0.0 0
D. Willis Jr. 43 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.5
D. Willis Jr. 3-1 0.5 0
J. Crawford 9 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 1 0.0
J. Crawford 3-1 0.0 0
N. Sykes 35 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
N. Sykes 3-0 0.0 0
B. Fitzgerald 31 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 2 0.0
B. Fitzgerald 3-0 0.0 1
A. Stallings IV 99 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
A. Stallings IV 2-0 1.0 0
M. McGinnis 55 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. McGinnis 1-0 0.0 0
A. Brown Jr. 14 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Brown Jr. 1-0 0.0 0
A. Riggins 28 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Riggins 1-0 0.0 0
T. Allen 44 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 1.0
T. Allen 1-0 1.0 0
Je. Johnson 98 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
Je. Johnson 1-0 0.0 0
A. Bryant 92 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Bryant 1-0 0.0 0
P. Hendershot 86 TE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
P. Hendershot 1-0 0.0 0
J. Williams 23 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Williams 1-0 0.0 0
M. Mcfadden 47 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Mcfadden 1-0 0.0 0
R. Jones 7 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
R. Jones 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
L. Justus 82 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 2/2
SEASON FG XP
8/10 21/22
L. Justus 0/0 0 2/2 2
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
H. Whitehead 94 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 41.5 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
33 40.6 1
H. Whitehead 4 41.5 1 47
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
M. Majette 24 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 19.0 19 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
4 17.3 19 0
M. Majette 1 19.0 19 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Harris II 5 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 -2.0 -2 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
12 11.3 0 1
J. Harris II 1 -2.0 -2 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 IND 35 1:57 6 65 TD
10:18 IND 35 1:27 6 20 Punt
6:02 PSU 32 0:16 3 6 Punt
3:00 PSU 34 0:39 5 3 Downs
1:06 IND 35 1:01 7 42 INT
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:35 PSU 17 2:21 6 83 TD
9:11 PSU 26 2:21 6 65 FG
1:53 PSU 10 0:33 3 3 Punt
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:30 PSU 23 5:03 12 63 FG
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:00 PSU 35 2:38 9 65 TD
8:47 IND 5 2:40 6 20 Fumble
5:00 IND 20 1:55 9 14 Punt
2:13 PSU 42 1:02 4 42 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:16 IND 28 1:01 4 8 Punt
10:08 PSU 35 0:51 5 10 Fumble
6:30 PSU 35 4:19 11 55 Downs
1:16 PSU 42 0:49 7 10 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:18 PSU 35 0:00 9 49 Fumble
7:20 PSU 35 0:20 5 28
