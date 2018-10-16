Drive Chart
UCONN
SFLA

No. 21 South Florida returns home to face Connecticut

  • Oct 16, 2018

After being on the road for three of the last four games, South Florida coach Charlie Strong is looking forward to getting back to Tampa's Raymond James Stadium for Saturday's American Athletic Conference East Division matchup with Connecticut.

Kickoff is 7 p.m. ET on the CBS Sports Network.

"We're not going to get to come home that much," said Strong, whose team is back on the road after this one for three of its next four games. "Homecoming with Connecticut is going to be big for us."

Perhaps being before a home crowd will help jumpstart the No. 21 Bulls (6-0, 2-0 AAC). Despite being one of eight undefeated teams, the Bulls have notoriously stumbled out of the gate.

They have been outscored 49-48 in the first quarter and have trailed at the end of it in four of their six outings. They led FCS foe Elon only 7-0 after the first quarter in their opener.

Last week against one-win Tulsa the Bulls trailed 24-10 after three quarters before rallying for the 25-24 victory, the third time they have overcome a double-digit deficit in the fourth quarter. For the season, the Bulls have outscored their opponents 74-28 in the final period.

Quarterback Blake Barnett struggled for much of the night but rushed for two touchdowns in the final nine minutes and completed a big pass to wide receiver Tyree McCants to set up Coby Weiss' 22-yard field goal with two seconds left for the deciding points.

"A lot of times when you get in close games, guys tighten up," Strong said. "It's like these guys get loose and then they start playing."

Like Tulsa, UConn also comes into the game with only one victory, that 56-49 over Rhode Island, an FCS opponent.

"You can't worry about their record," Strong said. "This is a conference game and you're always going to get their best, and the thing we've go to do is to play our best.

"We need to get out, we need to start fast, we need to play well, we've got to play with great fundamentals and technique. We just need to get started and get going."

The Huskies (1-5, 0-3 AAC) in particular have had their issues on defense. They rank last statistically among FBS teams in giving up 658.2 yards per game, yield the most points per game (53.7), and are next-to-last against the rush. Opponents have averaged 322 yards on the ground against UConn's freshman-dominated defensive unit.

Two things may give them some hope, however slim.

No. 1, quarterback David Pindell is a running and passing threat. He leads the Huskies in rushing with 489 yards (a 5.6-per carry average) and has completed 61.27 percent of his passes for 1,122 yards with nine touchdowns against five interceptions. He ran for 157 and passed for 266 yards in a loss to UCF.

No. 2, the Huskies are coming off an open date.

"We were able during the off week to get some guys healed up a little bit, take care of some of those bumps and bruises and catch our breath a little bit," coach Randy Edsall said.

But the extra time was not uneventful. Junior linebacker Eli Thomas suffered a stroke prior to a weightlifting session last week. Reports are that Thomas, 22, is progressing nicely but how the UConn players will react emotionally is an X factor.

A junior college transfer, Thomas started the first four games and had sealed the win over Rhode Island with a sack on the game's final play. He did not play the last two games because of a neck injury.

"Every day, you just never know what can happen," Edsall said. "Things like this are very unfortunate. It's one of those things where, you know, take one day at a time and do the very best you can every day because you just never know what can happen."

UCONN
1 Pass
3 Rush
46 YDS
0:36 POS
+4 YD
1ST & 10 SFLA 35
6:49
34-K.Mensah to USF 31 for 4 yards (55-J.Black94-K.Livingstone).
+24 YD
1ST & 10 UCONN 41
7:20
5-D.Pindell complete to 8-A.McLean. 8-A.McLean to USF 35 for 24 yards (4-G.Reaves).
+18 YD
1ST & 10 UCONN 23
7:25
5-D.Pindell to UCONN 41 for 18 yards (2-K.McGee).
SFLA
0 Pass
7 Rush
-12 YDS
0:41 POS
Int
1ST & 10 SFLA 42
7:52
11-B.Barnett incomplete. Intended for 89-M.Wilcox INTERCEPTED by 27-O.Fortt at UCONN 23. 27-O.Fortt to UCONN 23 for no gain (89-M.Wilcox).
+1 YD
2ND & 1 SFLA 41
8:07
20-J.Ford to USF 42 for 1 yard (57-T.Jones47-S.Sterling).
+9 YD
1ST & 10 SFLA 32
8:27
20-J.Ford to USF 41 for 9 yards (43-D.Beavers).
+11 YD
1ST & 10 SFLA 21
8:33
2-J.Cronkrite to USF 32 for 11 yards (31-O.Robinson).
Kickoff
Kickoff
8:33
92-N.Iden kicks 62 yards from UCONN 35. 20-J.Ford to USF 21 for 18 yards (27-O.Fortt).
UCONN
1 Pass
15 Rush
58 YDS
2:26 POS
PAT Good
Kickoff
8:40
49-C.Harris extra point is good.
+10 YD
2ND & 6 SFLA 10
9:14
34-K.Mensah runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
Scoring Summary
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 8:33
49-C.Harris extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
Touchdown 8:40
34-K.Mensah runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
58
yds
1:52
pos
6
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 5 5
Rushing 4 4
Passing 1 1
Penalty 0 0
3rd Down Conv 0-1 0-1
4th Down Conv 0-0 0-0
Total Net Yards 110 82
Total Plays 11 11
Avg Gain 10.0 7.5
Net Yards Rushing 82 72
Rush Attempts 8 7
Avg Rush Yards 10.3 10.3
Net Yards Passing 28 10
Comp. - Att. 2-3 1-4
Yards Per Pass 9.3 2.5
Sacked - Yards Lost 0-0 0-0
Penalties - Yards 0-0 1-15
Touchdowns 1 0
Rushing TDs 1 0
Passing TDs 0 0
Other 0 0
Turnovers 0 2
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 0-0
Int. Thrown 0 2
Punts - Avg 1-57.0 0-0.0
Return Yards 20 18
Punts - Returns 0-0 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 1-20 1-18
Int. - Returns 2-0 0-0
Kicking 1/1 0/0
Extra Points 1/1 0/0
Field Goals 0/0 0/0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Connecticut 1-5 7---7
21 South Florida 6-0 0---0
O/U 68, SFLA -31.5
Raymond James Stadium Tampa, FL
 28 PASS YDS 10
82 RUSH YDS 72
110 TOTAL YDS 82
Connecticut
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
D. Pindell 5 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.7% 28 0 0 145.1
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
61.4% 1150 9 5 127.4
D. Pindell 2/3 28 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
K. Mensah 34 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 51 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
106 480 3
K. Mensah 4 51 1 34
D. Pindell 5 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 31 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
91 520 5
D. Pindell 4 31 0 18
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
A. McLean 8 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 24 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
21 287 2
A. McLean 1 24 0 24
H. Mayala 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
24 198 2
H. Mayala 1 4 0 4
Defense T-A SACK INT
O. Fortt 27 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
O. Fortt 1-0 0.0 1
T. Coyle 25 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Coyle 1-0 0.0 0
E. Hahn 6 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
E. Hahn 1-0 0.0 0
D. Beavers 43 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Beavers 1-0 0.0 0
T. Jones 57 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Jones 1-0 0.0 0
K. Jones 48 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Jones 1-0 0.0 0
O. Robinson 31 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
O. Robinson 1-0 0.0 0
S. Sterling 47 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 1 0.0
S. Sterling 0-1 0.0 1
E. Thomas 22 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
E. Thomas 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Harris 49 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 1/1
SEASON FG XP
0/0 3/3
C. Harris 0/0 0 1/1 1
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
L. Magliozzi 99 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 57.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
35 44.3 1
L. Magliozzi 1 57.0 1 57
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
K. Dixon 23 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 20.0 20 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
16 21.8 20 0
K. Dixon 1 20.0 20 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
South Florida
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
B. Barnett 11 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
25% 10 0 2 -54.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
59.9% 1560 9 7 136.3
B. Barnett 1/4 10 0 2
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Cronkrite 2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 52 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
98 809 6
J. Cronkrite 4 52 0 36
B. Barnett 11 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 10 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
59 154 6
B. Barnett 1 10 0 10
J. Ford 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 10 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
33 202 2
J. Ford 2 10 0 9
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
S. Clerveaux 86 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 10 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 39 0
S. Clerveaux 1 10 0 10
M. Wilcox 89 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
22 311 1
M. Wilcox 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
N. Roberts 24 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 0.0
N. Roberts 2-0 0.0 0
M. LaPointe 22 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
M. LaPointe 2-0 0.0 0
J. Black 55 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Black 2-0 0.0 0
K. McGee 2 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. McGee 1-0 0.0 0
G. Reaves 4 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
G. Reaves 1-0 0.0 0
T. Barber 93 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Barber 1-0 0.0 0
K. Livingstone 94 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
K. Livingstone 0-2 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Ford 20 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 18.0 18 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 16.5 18 0
J. Ford 1 18.0 18 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 SFLA 35 0:51 4 3 Punt
11:06 UCONN 42 2:26 5 58 TD
7:25 UCONN 23 0:36 3 46
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:33 SFLA 4 1:59 8 45 INT
8:33 UCONN 35 0:41 5 -12 INT
NCAA FB Scores