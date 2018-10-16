Drive Chart
VANDY
UK

No. 14 Kentucky looks to bounce back against Vandy

  • Oct 16, 2018

Kentucky comes off an open date by playing host to a Vanderbilt team that has lost four of its last five games but apparently isn't lacking any confidence.

Kickoff at Kroger Field in Lexington, Ky., for the Southeastern Conference East matchup is 7:30 p.m. ET on the SEC Network.

Vanderbilt (3-4, 0-3 SEC) lost to Florida 37-27 after building an early 21-3 lead. Earlier this season, the Commodores were within a play or two of knocking off Notre Dame in South Bend before losing 22-17.

"The toughest thing we're tasked with right now is that we're so close," Vandy coach Derek Mason said, "and when you're close sometimes, with the things that are happening to you, you say you've got to stay the course."

They apparently have gained the respect of Kentucky coach Mark Stoops.

"I really have a lot of respect for Derek and what he does and how he coaches, and you see a team that is very hungry that plays very hard," Stoops said. "Well coached, and they are just looking for that breakthrough.

"They really had a great opportunity to beat Notre Dame, and then they had a great opportunity against Florida, two very, very good football teams. You see what they are capable of, and so Vandy is a good team and they are hungry. They play hard. We're going to have to play very good football."

The No. 14 Wildcats (5-1, 3-1 SEC) lost their last outing 20-14 in overtime at Texas A&M, but not only gained four spots in the latest rankings while sitting idle last weekend but now find themselves as one of three SEC East teams with one loss after Georgia's defeat at LSU.

But Stoops doesn't want his players thinking about the SEC race at this point.

"With the bye being at the sixth week, right in the middle of the season, we're going to be one week at a time," he said. "You know that I've said that all year."

Taking "one game at a time" is hardly a novel approach for a coach to take, but Stoops says his veterans have the background to deal with it.

"Our guys have been around," Stoops said. "They have experience. They have been through this. They understand what is in front of them and not to look too far ahead."

The Wildcats will be trying to recoup some of their running game against a Vandy defense that has given up 521 yards rushing to Georgia and Florida its last two outings. Kentucky rushed for only 70 yards in the loss to Texas A&M, with junior Benny Snell held to 60.

Stoops is confident that Snell will bounce back.

"Benny is rock-steady every week," Stoops said. "You know what you're going to get, and we need him to have a strong game here this week."

Mason compared Snell to former Georgia running back Nick Chubb, who rushed for 1,345 yards in leading the Bulldogs to the 2017 SEC title.

"It's always a combination of size, balance and speed," Mason said. "You look at backs who are built like that and run the way he runs, it's hard to bring him down."

Vandy got some good news this week with the word that running back Ke'Shawn Vaughn is expected to play. Vaughn had a 43-yard run and a 75-yard touchdown reception against Florida last week before leaving with an unspecified injury.

"He is explosive," Stoops said. "He is extremely fast. He is a guy that, he is just a good player. He really is. He is really fast and explosive.

"Talked to a few people who have played him and they say that as fast as he looks on film he is faster in person. So that means that definitely you can you feel him on the field."

UK
0 Pass
3 Rush
10 YDS
0:06 POS
+6 YD
2ND & 6 UK 24
0:50
10-A.Rose to KEN 30 for 6 yards (40-J.Griffin).
+4 YD
1ST & 10 UK 20
0:56
26-B.Snell to KEN 24 for 4 yards (91-D.Birchmeier25-J.Smith).
VANDY
2 Pass
1 Rush
7 YDS
1:27 POS
Punt
4TH & 3 UK 49
1:19
93-P.Thome punts 49 yards from KEN 49 to KEN End Zone. touchback.
+4 YD
3RD & 7 VANDY 47
1:53
14-K.Shurmur complete to 23-K.Blasingame. 23-K.Blasingame to KEN 49 for 4 yards (34-J.Jones).
+5 YD
2ND & 12 VANDY 42
2:36
14-K.Shurmur complete to 16-K.Lipscomb. 16-K.Lipscomb to VAN 47 for 5 yards (56-K.Daniel43-D.Square).
-2 YD
1ST & 10 VANDY 44
2:46
32-J.Wakefield to VAN 42 for -2 yards (56-K.Daniel92-P.Hoskins).
UK
0 Pass
3 Rush
4 YDS
1:19 POS
Punt
4TH & 6 UK 22
2:50
93-M.Duffy punts 34 yards from KEN 22 Downed at the VAN 44.
No Gain
3RD & 6 UK 22
3:26
3-T.Wilson incomplete. Intended for 11-T.Richardson.
-1 YD
2ND & 5 UK 23
3:59
3-T.Wilson scrambles to KEN 22 for -1 yard (90-C.Tidd).
+5 YD
1ST & 10 UK 18
4:09
26-B.Snell to KEN 23 for 5 yards (7-D.Moore40-J.Griffin).
Scoring Summary
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 6:28
95-M.Butler extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
7
Touchdown 6:34
3-T.Wilson complete to 1-L.Bowden. 1-L.Bowden runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
11
plays
48
yds
05:37
pos
7
6
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 6:54
98-R.Guay extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
Touchdown 7:00
14-K.Shurmur complete to 83-C.Bolar. 83-C.Bolar runs 29 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
49
yds
03:34
pos
6
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 6 7
Rushing 3 6
Passing 3 1
Penalty 0 0
3rd Down Conv 2-8 3-6
4th Down Conv 0-0 0-0
Total Net Yards 118 129
Total Plays 30 27
Avg Gain 3.9 4.8
Net Yards Rushing 38 122
Rush Attempts 17 23
Avg Rush Yards 2.2 5.3
Net Yards Passing 80 7
Comp. - Att. 10-13 2-4
Yards Per Pass 6.2 1.8
Sacked - Yards Lost 2-23 0-0
Penalties - Yards 3-10 0-0
Touchdowns 1 1
Rushing TDs 0 0
Passing TDs 1 1
Other 0 0
Turnovers 0 2
Fumbles - Lost 1-0 2-2
Int. Thrown 0 0
Punts - Avg 6-42.0 3-44.0
Return Yards 8 29
Punts - Returns 1-8 1-1
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 1-28
Int. - Returns 0-0 0-0
Kicking 1/1 1/1
Extra Points 1/1 1/1
Field Goals 0/0 0/0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Vanderbilt 3-4 70--7
14 Kentucky 5-1 07--7
O/U 45, UK -11
Kroger Field Lexington, KY
 80 PASS YDS 7
38 RUSH YDS 122
118 TOTAL YDS 129
Vanderbilt
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
K. Shurmur 14 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
76.9% 103 1 0 168.9
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
59.7% 1732 12 5 133.9
K. Shurmur 10/13 103 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Wakefield 32 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 40 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
60 277 2
J. Wakefield 10 40 0 9
J. Marlow 3 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 11 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 18 0
J. Marlow 1 11 0 11
K. Blasingame 23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
55 257 1
K. Blasingame 3 3 0 4
J. Crawford 6 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
18 59 2
J. Crawford 1 3 0 3
K. Shurmur 14 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 -23 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
14 -51 0
K. Shurmur 2 -23 0 -8
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
K. Blasingame 23 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 40 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 107 0
K. Blasingame 3 40 0 33
C. Bolar 83 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 29 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 29 1
C. Bolar 1 29 1 29
K. Lipscomb 16 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 28 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
54 588 6
K. Lipscomb 5 28 0 12
J. Wakefield 32 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 37 0
J. Wakefield 1 6 0 6
C. Pierce 19 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 89 1
C. Pierce 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
L. Wiley 5 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
L. Wiley 5-1 0.0 0
J. Griffin 40 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
J. Griffin 5-1 0.0 0
D. Moore 7 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
D. Moore 4-0 0.0 0
J. Smith 25 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 0.0
J. Smith 2-3 0.0 0
C. Tidd 90 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
C. Tidd 2-0 0.0 0
T. Daley 3 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
T. Daley 2-1 0.0 0
J. Williams 8 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 2 0.0
J. Williams 1-0 0.0 0
D. Birchmeier 91 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Birchmeier 1-0 0.0 0
Da. Odeyingbo 34 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
Da. Odeyingbo 1-0 0.0 0
D. Sheffield 21 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
D. Sheffield 0-1 0.0 0
L. Vecchio 29 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
L. Vecchio 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
P. Thome 93 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
6 42.0 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
33 44.6 2
P. Thome 6 42.0 2 60
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
T. Ellis 36 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 8.0 8 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
10 10.5 8 0
T. Ellis 1 8.0 8 0
Kentucky
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
T. Wilson 3 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 7 1 0 147.2
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
65.8% 710 4 5 119.5
T. Wilson 2/4 7 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
B. Snell 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
15 68 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
143 767 8
B. Snell 15 68 0 15
T. Wilson 3 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 55 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
72 359 3
T. Wilson 6 55 0 25
A. Rose 10 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
37 243 4
A. Rose 1 6 0 6
L. Bowden 1 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -7 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -7 0
L. Bowden 1 -7 0 -7
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
L. Bowden 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 7 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
29 280 3
L. Bowden 2 7 1 5
T. Richardson 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 23 0
T. Richardson 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
Ka. Daniel 56 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-1 0 0.0
Ka. Daniel 8-1 0.0 0
M. Edwards 7 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 1 0.0
M. Edwards 4-1 0.0 0
D. Robinson 9 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
D. Robinson 4-0 0.0 0
D. West 25 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 3 0.0
D. West 2-0 0.0 0
C. Taylor 91 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Taylor 1-0 0.0 0
J. Jones 34 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Jones 1-0 0.0 0
A. Middleton 99 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
A. Middleton 1-0 1.0 0
J. Watson 31 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Watson 1-0 0.0 0
T. Carter 90 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Carter 1-0 0.0 0
J. Allen 41 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 1.0
J. Allen 1-1 1.0 0
C. Westry 21 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Westry 1-0 0.0 0
P. Hoskins 92 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
P. Hoskins 0-2 0.0 0
D. Square 43 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
D. Square 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
M. Butler 95 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 1/1
SEASON FG XP
3/6 24/24
M. Butler 0/0 0 1/1 1
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
M. Duffy 93 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 44.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
31 46.5 1
M. Duffy 3 44.0 1 51
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
L. Bowden 1 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 28.0 28 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
12 20.8 28 0
L. Bowden 1 28.0 28 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Bouvier 33 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 1.0 1 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
9 5.8 1 0
D. Bouvier 1 1.0 1 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 UK 35 3:42 8 47 Punt
10:34 UK 44 3:34 7 44 TD
6:17 UK 40 0:30 3 2 Punt
3:35 VANDY 32 1:58 4 8 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:25 VANDY 8 1:33 3 1 Punt
6:28 UK 35 2:15 6 25 Punt
2:46 VANDY 44 1:27 3 7 Punt
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:11 UK 15 0:04 2 29 Fumble
6:54 VANDY 35 0:07 3 5 Fumble
5:41 UK 20 1:29 3 5 Punt
0:54 UK 20 0:36 4 25 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:11 VANDY 48 5:37 11 48 TD
4:09 UK 18 1:19 3 4 Punt
0:56 UK 20 0:06 2 10 Halftime
