No. 1 Alabama, No. 3 LSU ready for showdown at Tiger Stadium

  • Oct 30, 2018

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. -- Even though he has yet to participate in the rivalry, LSU quarterback Joe Burrow has a good feel for what facing Alabama will be like.

"I'm not scared of this game," he told reporters in Baton Rouge this week. "No one on this team is scared of this game. If you're timid, then don't come out of that locker room."

Alabama feels the same way.

Even though the Crimson Tide has won seven straight in the series back to the national championship game at the end of the 2011 season, it's still the one in which Alabama sees comparable talent and is usually the most physical during the regular season.

This year's edition will feature the teams ranked No. 1 and No. 3 in the CFP rankings, respectively, at what many believe is the toughest setting in college football, Tiger Stadium.

The last three times the Crimson Tide visited Baton Rouge the games were all remarkably close: 10-0 in 2016, 20-13 in overtime in 2014, and 21-17 in 2012.

Plus there's still that thing about Nick Saban having built LSU up to national prominence and winning a national title. He's since won five at Alabama since coming back to the college game in 2007 following a short stint in the NFL.

"I remember it was very loud, crazy atmosphere, which I like," Alabama senior linebacker Christian Miller said about the 2016 trip.

"I liked the excitement of that. This is what you come to a school like Alabama for. I remember it was just back and forth, very physical, and overall just a matchup of two heavyweights going at it. I expect nothing less this game."

But both teams are considerably different, especially offensively.

While Burrow may not have the most impressive stats -- having completed 120 of 223 passes for 1,544 yards with six touchdowns and three interceptions, for a passer rating of 118.2 -- he's been clutch while running a more open offense.

"I don't think this team is like any LSU team we've seen in recent years in terms of what they're doing on offense," Saban said.

"They're going fastball, they're playing tempo, they're a lot more open formations than what they have been in the past. They're not in the I-formation just trying to run the ball against people. Creating a lot more issues and problems for you the way they utilize the personnel.

"They also play with great intangibles when it comes to toughness and trying to finish plays and the effort they're playing with, the competitive spirit they're playing with is really, really exceptional. And that's why I think they're having success."

Meanwhile, Alabama has geared its offense behind junior quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, the early frontrunner for the Heisman Trophy. He's 107-for-152 (70.4 percent) for 2,066 yards and has yet to play in the fourth quarter this season.

With the diverse passing attack, four wide receivers already have 400-plus receiving yards and junior tight end Irv Smith Jr. is quickly closing in at 384. In comparison, LSU has one.

"A lot of double moves, creative routes, seven routes, chair sevens we call them, smash routes," LSU coach Ed Orgeron said. "They know how to attack coverages. They're very well-coached.

"But, you know, we have some good DBs."

Sophomore cornerback Greedy Williams and sophomore safety Grant Delpit were named to the Associated Press' midseason All-American team. No one seems to remember that Alabama's Deionte Thompson was the other safety on the first team, but LSU leads the nation in interceptions with 14.

According to CFB Film Room, the starting quarterbacks for Georgia, Ole Miss, Florida and Auburn completed just 12 of 40 pass attempts that were 15-plus yards downfield against LSU, with one touchdown and five interceptions. Their completion percentage was 30 percent.

Meanwhile, in throws 15-plus yards downfield Tagovailoa is 32-for-45 for 1,032 yards and 15 touchdowns. It works out to 71.1 percent.

--Left: 8-15 220 3

--Middle: 8-12 350 3

--Right: 17-28 462 9

Overall, Tagovailoa leads the nation in passer efficiency with a 238.8 rating that's on pace to break the national record. He's had 25 touchdowns without having an interception.

"There's been plenty of times where I should have thrown an interception, but I was lucky the guys didn't catch the ball," Tagovailoa said.

Obviously, something has to give with the matchup.

LSU players have been saying that they're going to attack Tagovailoa in new ways, but there's no way to compensate for his quick release and ability to turn nothing into something. Plus, Alabama's line has only allowed five sacks, half the number of the next best team in the SEC.

LSU's offensive line has yielded 18 sacks, while Alabama leads the league with 26. In that respect, Orgeron better hope his declaration of "It's a big man's game. This game is always won in the trenches" isn't true.

Alabama is third in rushing offense and fourth in rushing defense. LSU, which has played a tougher schedule so far, is sixth and seventh in those categories.

So it could come down to the quarterbacks.

"We've been underdogs in quite a few games this year, and I'm pretty sure we won most of them," Burrow said.

BAMA
1 Pass
7 Rush
23 YDS
0:27 POS
+7 YD
2ND & 10 BAMA 36
0:23
8-J.Jacobs to BAMA 43 for 7 yards (6-J.Phillips).
No Gain
1ST & 10 BAMA 36
0:29
13-T.Tagovailoa incomplete. Intended for 82-I.Smith.
+17 YD
3RD & 11 BAMA 19
0:36
34-D.Harris pushed ob at BAMA 36 for 17 yards (6-J.Phillips).
-3 YD
2ND & 8 BAMA 22
0:42
13-T.Tagovailoa complete to 34-D.Harris. 34-D.Harris pushed ob at BAMA 19 for -3 yards (8-P.Queen).
+2 YD
1ST & 10 BAMA 20
0:50
34-D.Harris pushed ob at BAMA 22 for 2 yards (8-P.Queen).
LSU
1 Pass
0 Rush
18 YDS
0:18 POS
Punt
4TH & 5 LSU 38
0:57
46-Z.Von Rosenberg punts 42 yards from LSU 38 to BAMA 20 fair catch by 17-J.Waddle.
No Gain
3RD & 5 LSU 38
1:01
9-J.Burrow incomplete.
No Gain
2ND & 5 LSU 38
1:09
9-J.Burrow incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Chase.
+5 YD
1ST & 10 LSU 33
1:15
9-J.Burrow complete to 19-D.Dillon. 19-D.Dillon to LSU 38 for 5 yards.
Kickoff
Kickoff
1:15
97-J.Bulovas kicks 75 yards from BAMA 20. 4-N.Brossette to LSU 33 for 28 yards (14-D.Thompson).
Scoring Summary
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 1:15
97-J.Bulovas extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
16
0
Touchdown 1:15
13-T.Tagovailoa complete to 82-I.Smith. 82-I.Smith runs 25 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
54
yds
00:39
pos
15
0
Field Goal 7:16
97-J.Bulovas 23 yards Field Goal is Good.
14
plays
75
yds
07:06
pos
9
0
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Missed Point After Touchdown 4:58
97-J.Bulovas extra point is no good.
plays
yds
pos
6
0
Touchdown 5:04
13-T.Tagovailoa complete to 11-H.Ruggs. 11-H.Ruggs runs 15 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
78
yds
02:41
pos
6
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 18 5
Rushing 7 2
Passing 11 2
Penalty 0 1
3rd Down Conv 4-8 2-8
4th Down Conv 1-1 0-0
Total Net Yards 325 58
Total Plays 47 29
Avg Gain 6.9 2.0
Net Yards Rushing 120 -1
Rush Attempts 16 11
Avg Rush Yards 7.5 -0.1
Net Yards Passing 205 59
Comp. - Att. 20-31 8-18
Yards Per Pass 6.6 3.3
Sacked - Yards Lost 0-0 2-9
Penalties - Yards 4-40 2-10
Touchdowns 2 0
Rushing TDs 0 0
Passing TDs 2 0
Other 0 0
Turnovers 1 0
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 0-0
Int. Thrown 1 0
Punts - Avg 2-33.0 6-43.0
Return Yards -3 42
Punts - Returns 1--3 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 2-42
Int. - Returns 0-0 1-0
Kicking 2/3 0/0
Extra Points 1/2 0/0
Field Goals 1/1 0/0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
1 Alabama 8-0 610--16
3 LSU 7-1 00--0
O/U 51.5, LSU +14
Tiger Stadium Baton Rouge, LA
 205 PASS YDS 59
120 RUSH YDS -1
325 TOTAL YDS 58
Alabama
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
T. Tagovailoa 13 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
64.5% 205 2 1 134.9
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
69.4% 2271 27 1 221.2
T. Tagovailoa 20/31 205 2 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
D. Harris 34 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 54 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
77 489 5
D. Harris 9 54 0 18
N. Harris 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 39 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
80 528 4
N. Harris 2 39 0 28
J. Jacobs 8 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 17 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
59 284 8
J. Jacobs 4 17 0 7
T. Tagovailoa 13 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 10 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
27 133 2
T. Tagovailoa 1 10 0 10
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
H. Ruggs III 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 55 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
28 499 8
H. Ruggs III 4 55 1 15
I. Smith Jr. 82 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 48 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
25 432 6
I. Smith Jr. 3 48 1 25
J. Waddle 17 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 44 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 44 0
J. Waddle 4 44 0 28
J. Jeudy 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 34 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
36 811 10
J. Jeudy 5 34 0 29
J. Jacobs 8 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 23 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 91 0
J. Jacobs 2 23 0 17
D. Harris 34 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 1 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 161 0
D. Harris 2 1 0 4
Defense T-A SACK INT
S. Smith 4 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 3 0.0
S. Smith 4-0 0.0 0
Q. Williams 92 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.5
Q. Williams 3-1 0.5 0
D. Moses 32 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
D. Moses 3-2 0.0 0
A. Jennings 33 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
A. Jennings 2-0 1.0 0
M. Wilson 30 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 1 0.0
M. Wilson 1-1 0.0 0
X. McKinney 15 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 2 0.0
X. McKinney 1-0 0.0 0
I. Buggs 49 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.5
I. Buggs 1-1 0.5 0
J. Ford 27 RB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Ford 1-0 0.0 0
S. Carter 5 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 2 0.0
S. Carter 0-1 0.0 0
R. Davis 99 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
R. Davis 0-1 0.0 0
P. Surtain II 2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 1 0.0
P. Surtain II 0-2 0.0 0
D. Thompson 14 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 2 0.0
D. Thompson 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Bulovas 97 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 1/2
SEASON FG XP
9/13 48/50
J. Bulovas 1/1 23 1/2 4
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
M. Bernier 98 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 33.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
4 37.0 1
M. Bernier 2 33.0 1 34
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Waddle 17 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 -3.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 -3.0 0 0
J. Waddle 1 -3.0 0 0
LSU
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Burrow 9 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
44.4% 68 0 0 76.2
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
53.1% 1612 6 3 115.0
J. Burrow 8/18 68 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
C. Edwards-Helaire 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 7 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
108 528 5
C. Edwards-Helaire 3 7 0 4
N. Brossette 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
155 698 10
N. Brossette 4 1 0 3
J. Burrow 9 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 -9 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
71 241 4
J. Burrow 4 -9 0 2
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
J. Jefferson 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 34 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
33 505 2
J. Jefferson 3 34 0 18
D. Dillon 19 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 13 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 153 1
D. Dillon 2 13 0 8
C. Edwards-Helaire 22 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 36 0
C. Edwards-Helaire 1 8 0 8
F. Moreau 18 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 126 0
F. Moreau 1 7 0 7
N. Brossette 4 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 70 0
N. Brossette 1 6 0 6
S. Sullivan 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 184 1
S. Sullivan 0 0 0 0
J. Chase 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 125 2
J. Chase 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
T. Harris Jr. 33 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-0 1 0.0
T. Harris Jr. 8-0 0.0 1
P. Queen 8 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-2 0 0.0
P. Queen 7-2 0.0 0
J. Phillips 6 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-2 1 0.0
J. Phillips 5-2 0.0 0
R. Lawrence 90 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
R. Lawrence 3-0 0.0 0
G. Williams 29 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 2 0.0
G. Williams 3-1 0.0 0
Kr. Fulton 22 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 0.0
Kr. Fulton 2-0 0.0 0
G. Delpit 9 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 5 0.0
G. Delpit 1-1 0.0 0
G. Logan 97 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
G. Logan 1-1 0.0 0
B. Fehoko 91 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
B. Fehoko 1-0 0.0 0
N. Farrell Jr. 92 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
N. Farrell Jr. 1-0 0.0 0
R. Thornton 43 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
R. Thornton 1-0 0.0 0
M. Divinity Jr. 45 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 1 0.0
M. Divinity Jr. 0-2 0.0 0
E. Alexander 99 NT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
E. Alexander 0-2 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Z. Von Rosenberg 46 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 46.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
37 46.0 0
Z. Von Rosenberg 4 46.0 0 48
J. Growden 38 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 37.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
11 36.9 1
J. Growden 2 37.0 1 42
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
N. Brossette 4 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 28.0 28 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 28.0 28 0
N. Brossette 1 28.0 28 0
C. Edwards-Helaire 22 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 14.0 14 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
9 17.9 14 0
C. Edwards-Helaire 1 14.0 14 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 LSU 35 4:20 15 41 Punt
7:45 BAMA 22 2:41 5 78 TD
3:30 BAMA 25 2:07 6 25 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:22 BAMA 20 7:06 14 75 FG
4:40 BAMA 16 0:39 4 -12 INT
1:54 BAMA 46 0:39 3 54 TD
0:50 BAMA 20 0:27 5 23 Halftime
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:56 LSU 20 2:05 5 10 Punt
4:58 BAMA 35 1:23 4 3 Punt
1:17 LSU 18 1:11 7 40 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
7:04 BAMA 35 2:17 11 18 Punt
3:36 LSU 4 1:34 3 1 Punt
1:15 BAMA 20 0:18 4 18 Punt
NCAA FB Scores