BC
VATECH

No. 22 Boston College takes on slumping Virginia Tech

  • STATS TSX
  • Oct 30, 2018

Call it a role reversal.

Boston College hits the road for Blacksburg, Va., this weekend and, in a switch of positions, the Eagles, not the Hokies, are ranked.

The Eagles are No. 22 in the first CFP rankings of the season after last Friday's 27-14 victory over Miami.

Virginia Tech (4-3, 3-1 ACC) has lost two of its last three games. This is also a Hokie team that lost a game to FCS Old Dominion --at home -- in September and gave up 465 rushing yards against Georgia Tech's option attack last week.

"We've got to be able to really establish a good run game," said Boston College coach Steve Addazio. "You go on the road, you've got to pack your run game, you've got to pack your defense, and you've got to be able to sustain and with stand the home team force.

"We need to have a really strong week of preparation. We need to get our team feeling good and healthy. We came out of a very physical football game last weekend, and then march on and get ready to get win No. 7."

Sophomore running back AJ Dillon returned for BC (6-2, 3-1) against Miami after missing 2 1/2 games with an ankle injury. He ran for 149 yards and a touchdown on 32 carries as the Eagles amassed 432 yards against what is still the No. 2 defense in the country. Dillon is fourth in the country in rushing with 133.5 yards per game.

Quarterback Anthony Brown ran for one touchdown and passed for another while also catching a pass.

The win made Boston College bowl eligible for the third straight year and the fifth in six years under Addazio.

This will be a tough challenge for a young Virginia Tech defense -- only one senior starter -- that has been up and down all season.

"We can't ride the highs too high and you can't ride the lows too low," said veteran defensive coordinator Bud Foster. "We have to just go fight every day and that's what this program is known for. We are going to roll our sleeves up and get back to work."

At least the Hokies will be facing, as Tech coach Justin Fuente said, a "normal style" of offense.

"Boston College is coming off of a fantastic performance against Miami. They played really well in all three phases of the game. They're a veteran football team, very physical and do a very good job in the return game," Fuente said.

It wasn't just poor defense against Georgia Tech, though. Virginia Tech muffed a punt that was recovered at the 12-yard line and led to a touchdown. The offense scratched out only 323 yards amid execution errors.

"You look at a dropped pass, a missed block, a dropped snap, a poor conversion on third down and the next thing you know the game's over," Fuente said.

Virginia Tech quarterback Ryan Willis, a Kansas transfer who took over as starter for an injured Josh Jackson in late September, completed 15 of 22 passes for 201 yards and two touchdowns last week. He has a 10-to-3 touchdown-to-interception ratio this season.

He'll have to watch out for defensive end Zach Allen, a senior who has 17.5 career sacks and is No. 17 on the 2019 Big Board of NFLDraftScout.com senior analyst Rob Rang. The Eagles' other end, senior Wyatt Ray, has 16.5 career sacks, including nine this season.

The 6-2 start is Boston College's best since the '07 squad opened 8-0.

Still, Lane Stadium is never an easy place to visit. The Eagles were pounded 49-0 in Blacksburg two years ago.

"We've got to handle the crowd noise," Addazio said Monday.

"In our new indoor (facility) we have a sound system that's probably second to none in America. It's really incredible. We were in there last night, and we had that thing cranked up. It was giving me a headache it was so loud. It's louder than any stadium could possibly be."

Virginia Tech linebacker Khalil Ladler, who is second on the team with 49 tackles, will miss the first half of the game after being ejected for targeting in the second half against Georgia Tech.

No Text
BC
1 Pass
3 Rush
-5 YDS
0:39 POS
+8 YD
3RD & 23 BC 44
6:09
13-A.Brown complete to 81-C.Garrison. 81-C.Garrison to VT 48 for 8 yards.
-14 YD
2ND & 9 VATECH 42
6:35
13-A.Brown to BC 44 for -14 yards.
+1 YD
1ST & 10 VATECH 43
6:48
2-A.Dillon to VT 42 for 1 yard (21-R.Floyd38-R.Kearney).
VATECH
0 Pass
1 Rush
-14 YDS
0:44 POS
Punt
4TH & 9 VATECH 21
6:53
91-O.Bradburn punts 50 yards from VT 21. 3-M.Walker to VT 43 for 28 yards (52-A.Cannon).
No Gain
3RD & 9 VATECH 21
7:00
5-R.Willis incomplete. Intended for 32-S.Peoples.
No Gain
2ND & 9 VATECH 21
7:31
5-R.Willis incomplete. Intended for 11-T.Turner.
+1 YD
1ST & 10 VATECH 20
7:37
32-S.Peoples to VT 21 for 1 yard.
Kickoff
Kickoff
7:37
37-D.Longman kicks 65 yards from BC 35. 33-D.McClease to VT 20 for 20 yards (55-I.McDuffie).
BC
1 Pass
15 Rush
70 YDS
1:44 POS
PAT Good
Kickoff
7:43
99-C.Lichtenberg extra point is good.
+29 YD
1ST & 10 VATECH 29
8:10
23-T.Levy runs 29 yards for a touchdown.
Scoring Summary
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 7:37
99-C.Lichtenberg extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
14
Touchdown 7:43
23-T.Levy runs 29 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
70
yds
01:44
pos
13
14
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 10:44
93-B.Johnson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
14
Touchdown 10:48
5-R.Willis complete to 83-E.Kumah. 83-E.Kumah runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
61
yds
03:28
pos
7
13
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 4:11
93-B.Johnson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
7
Touchdown 4:19
5-R.Willis complete to 14-D.Hazelton. 14-D.Hazelton runs 26 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
65
yds
02:21
pos
7
6
Point After TD 6:40
99-C.Lichtenberg extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
Touchdown 6:47
2-A.Dillon runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
13
plays
75
yds
03:55
pos
6
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 13 13
Rushing 7 3
Passing 5 10
Penalty 1 0
3rd Down Conv 4-12 3-10
4th Down Conv 0-0 1-2
Total Net Yards 216 254
Total Plays 50 48
Avg Gain 4.3 5.3
Net Yards Rushing 118 40
Rush Attempts 29 25
Avg Rush Yards 4.1 1.6
Net Yards Passing 98 214
Comp. - Att. 11-21 17-23
Yards Per Pass 4.7 9.3
Sacked - Yards Lost 1-7 0-0
Penalties - Yards 1-5 6-44
Touchdowns 2 2
Rushing TDs 2 0
Passing TDs 0 2
Other 0 0
Turnovers 1 1
Fumbles - Lost 1-1 1-1
Int. Thrown 0 0
Punts - Avg 5-42.0 5-47.4
Return Yards 55 33
Punts - Returns 2-33 2-13
Kickoffs - Returns 1-22 1-20
Int. - Returns 0-0 0-0
Kicking 2/2 2/2
Extra Points 2/2 2/2
Field Goals 0/0 0/0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
22 Boston College 6-2 707-14
Virginia Tech 4-3 770-14
O/U 57, VATECH +2
Lane Stadium Blacksburg, VA
 98 PASS YDS 214
118 RUSH YDS 40
216 TOTAL YDS 254
Boston College
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
A. Brown 13 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
52.4% 105 0 0 94.4
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
57.4% 1495 15 5 138.3
A. Brown 11/21 105 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
A. Dillon 2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
20 83 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
158 884 8
A. Dillon 20 83 1 17
T. Levy 23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 38 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
33 140 1
T. Levy 4 38 1 29
A. Brown 13 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 -3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
42 54 1
A. Brown 5 -3 0 12
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
K. Idrizi 85 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 27 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 83 0
K. Idrizi 1 27 0 27
T. Levy 23 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 26 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 133 0
T. Levy 2 26 0 21
T. Sweeney 89 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 24 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
23 193 3
T. Sweeney 3 24 0 17
B. Glines 19 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 17 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 123 3
B. Glines 2 17 0 12
C. Garrison 81 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 38 0
C. Garrison 1 8 0 8
T. Torres 24 DB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 2 0
T. Torres 1 2 0 2
J. Burt 84 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 80 0
J. Burt 1 2 0 2
J. Smith 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 1 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
16 259 4
J. Smith 1 1 0 1
K. White 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
19 303 3
K. White 0 0 0 0
M. Walker 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 182 0
M. Walker 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
I. McDuffie 55 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-4 0 0.0
I. McDuffie 8-4 0.0 0
T. Karafa 48 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
T. Karafa 5-2 0.0 0
B. Sebastian 10 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
B. Sebastian 5-1 0.0 0
T. Torres 24 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 2 0.0
T. Torres 4-0 0.0 0
W. Ray 11 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
W. Ray 3-1 0.0 0
M. Richardson 14 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
M. Richardson 3-0 0.0 0
Z. Allen 2 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 1 0.0
Z. Allen 2-1 0.0 0
W. Harris 8 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 1 0.0
W. Harris 2-1 0.0 0
C. Strachan 13 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
C. Strachan 2-1 0.0 0
R. Smith 96 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 1 0.0
R. Smith 1-1 0.0 0
L. Denis 21 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
L. Denis 1-0 0.0 0
H. Cheevers 4 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 5 0.0
H. Cheevers 1-0 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Lichtenberg 99 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 2/2
SEASON FG XP
4/5 20/20
C. Lichtenberg 0/0 0 2/2 2
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
G. Carlson 95 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 42.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
45 39.4 1
G. Carlson 5 42.0 1 52
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
M. Walker 3 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 22.0 22 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
28 25.7 22 0
M. Walker 1 22.0 22 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
M. Walker 3 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 16.5 28 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
15 12.1 28 0
M. Walker 2 16.5 28 0
Virginia Tech
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
R. Willis 5 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
73.9% 214 2 0 180.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
61.1% 1472 12 3 146.1
R. Willis 17/23 214 2 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
R. Willis 5 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 22 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
55 190 3
R. Willis 7 22 0 10
S. Peoples 32 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 18 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
92 476 5
S. Peoples 8 18 0 6
D. McClease 33 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 9 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
67 273 1
D. McClease 6 9 0 5
J. Holston 13 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
24 100 1
J. Holston 1 2 0 2
H. Grimsley 6 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 40 0
H. Grimsley 1 1 0 1
T. Wheatley 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
13 83 1
T. Wheatley 1 0 0 0
H. Hooker 2 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -12 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 57 1
H. Hooker 1 -12 0 -12
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
D. Keene 29 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 65 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 198 2
D. Keene 3 65 0 24
D. Hazelton 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 40 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
37 636 7
D. Hazelton 2 40 1 26
S. Peoples 32 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 36 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 152 0
S. Peoples 3 36 0 27
H. Grimsley 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 27 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
20 242 0
H. Grimsley 3 27 0 15
D. McClease 33 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 27 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 25 0
D. McClease 1 27 0 27
E. Kumah 83 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 16 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
26 338 3
E. Kumah 4 16 1 5
S. Savoy 15 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
16 158 2
S. Savoy 1 3 0 3
C. Cunningham 85 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 31 1
C. Cunningham 0 0 0 0
T. Turner 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 195 1
T. Turner 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
D. Deablo 17 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
D. Deablo 7-0 0.0 0
R. Kearney 38 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-4 0 0.0
R. Kearney 7-4 0.0 0
J. Quillen 26 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
J. Quillen 4-0 0.0 0
D. Hollifield 4 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
D. Hollifield 3-1 0.0 0
C. Farley 3 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 2 0.0
C. Farley 3-0 0.0 0
R. Floyd 21 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 2 0.0
R. Floyd 3-0 0.0 0
E. Belmar 40 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 1.0
E. Belmar 2-1 1.0 0
H. Gaines 11 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
H. Gaines 1-0 0.0 0
X. Burke 43 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
X. Burke 1-0 0.0 0
T. Garbutt 45 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Garbutt 1-0 0.0 0
J. Taylor 96 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Taylor 0-1 0.0 0
R. Walker 8 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
R. Walker 0-1 0.0 0
T. Rodgers 18 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
T. Rodgers 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
B. Johnson 93 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 2/2
SEASON FG XP
7/9 28/28
B. Johnson 0/0 0 2/2 2
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
O. Bradburn 91 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 47.4 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
42 43.2 1
O. Bradburn 5 47.4 1 72
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. McClease 33 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 20.0 20 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
7 21.7 20 0
D. McClease 1 20.0 20 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Hazelton 14 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 6.5 13 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
10 4.7 13 0
D. Hazelton 2 6.5 13 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 VATECH 35 0:40 6 11 Punt
10:42 BC 25 3:55 13 75 TD
4:11 VATECH 35 0:57 4 -2 Punt
0:30 BC 8 0:13 3 7 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:44 VATECH 35 1:57 7 11 Punt
2:15 BC 31 0:51 3 -5 Punt
0:16 BC 45 0:05 2 0 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:51 BC 28 2:25 7 37 Fumble
9:27 BC 30 1:44 5 70 TD
6:48 VATECH 43 0:39 3 -5
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:45 VATECH 24 2:58 6 15 Punt
6:40 BC 35 2:21 7 65 TD
2:37 VATECH 16 2:07 6 4 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:16 VATECH 39 3:28 7 61 TD
8:03 VATECH 13 5:16 15 56 Downs
1:01 VATECH 35 0:38 4 20 Fumble
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:06 BC 35 0:00 4 -7 Punt
11:00 VATECH 35 1:11 3 5 Punt
7:37 BC 35 0:44 4 -14 Punt
