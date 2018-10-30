Drive Chart
CAL
WASHST

Washington State continues Pac-12 title chase against Cal

  • STATS TSX
  • Oct 30, 2018

Washington State enters Saturday's game against California at Martin Stadium in Pullman, Wash., with grand postseason aspirations and the Golden Bears are playing to just to get to a bowl game.

The eighth-ranked Cougars (7-1, 4-1 Pac-12) take on California (5-3, 2-3) with their sights set on a Pac-12 championship and potential spot in the College Football Playoffs. The Golden Bears, who opened as 10 1/2-point underdogs against the Cougars, are looking to build on last week's 12-10 upset of then-No. 15 Washington in Berkeley, Calif.

"I thought you saw a lot of toughness out there, just grit and determination," Cal coach Justin Wilcox said. "We weren't perfect, but we found a way to win the game.

"I loved it. Obviously, you want to go out and score every time, but we knew against Washington's defense, it was going to be tough. There were going to be times when 2 or 3 yards were good."

On the other side of the Bay in Palo Alto last week, Washington State dramatically beat Stanford 41-38 on a last-minute field goal.

Cal's defense figured to be strong under Wilcox, a former defensive coordinator at USC, Washington and Wisconsin, but the Golden Bears have not been consistent for most of the season. In the last two weeks, however, it appears they're starting to find their groove defensively.

In wins over Oregon State and No. 15 Washington, Cal allowed only two touchdowns and 17 points. The Golden Bears didn't give up more than 250 yards on offense to either team, allowing the Beavers to pile up 241 and the Huskies 250.

Defensive coordinator Tim DeRuyter's unit is especially strong against the pass, ranking first in the Pac-12 and eighth nationally, allowing 165 yards per game through the air. Cal also is tied for the conference lead with 12 interceptions.

The Golden Bears face their toughest test going against Heisman Trophy candidate Gardner Minshew II, who leads the nation in passing yardage, averaging 397.9 yards per game, and is completing 71 percent of his passes. He may be small by NFL quarterback standards at 6 feet 2 and 220 pounds -- and he may be labeled a system quarterback playing in Mike Leach's Air Raid offense -- but Leach would not have another quarterback.

"As far as production and performance, I think he's the best (quarterback)," Leach said. "I guess folks are kind of dancing around that a little bit. It doesn't really affect anything that we do. I think he needs to improve and I think he needs to improve as fast as he can, but you know all of these comparisons and stuff, he's got the best numbers so he's the best one."

Washington State's Air Raid offense had little success the last time the teams met as the Golden Bears pummeled the Cougars 37-3 last year in Berkeley. Former Washington State quarterback Luke Falk was intercepted five times in the loss for the Cougars, who entered that game ranked No. 8 with a 6-0 record.

"That's the worst game that everybody's played under me. It's not like Luke played bad and everybody played great," Leach said. "Luke didn't sack himself nine times. Luke didn't give up the number of points as far as marching up and down field. We didn't play good anywhere -- Luke didn't punt one yard."

A concern for Wilcox will be Cal's offense going against a formidable Washington State defense. Aside from scoring 49 points against second-tier team Oregon State, Cal is only scoring 15 points per game against Pac-12 opponents.

That means if Minshew and his receivers are affected by the rainy conditions that are forecast or Cal's improving defense, the Cougars' defense could keep the Golden Bears' offense in check.

Cal quarterbacks Chase Garbers and Brandon McIlwain, who've shared starting duties, have thrown as many interceptions (11) as touchdown passes. Neither could get Cal's offense into the end zone against Washington. The Golden Bears had to rely on a pick-six and two field goals to get their 12 points.

Garbers has received most of the playing time the past two games, and that's expected to continue this week.

Copyright 2018 by STATS. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS is strictly prohibited.

No Text
CAL
0 Pass
3 Rush
13 YDS
0:08 POS
+3 YD
1ST & 10 WASHST 29
0:46
28-P.Laird to WST 26 for 3 yards (34-J.Thompson).
+10 YD
1ST & 10 WASHST 39
0:54
5-B.McIlwain to WST 39 for no gain (29-M.Gilmer). Penalty on WST 34-J.Thompson Holding 10 yards enforced at WST 39. No Play.
WASHST
2 Pass
0 Rush
36 YDS
1:22 POS
Int
3RD & 6 WASHST 42
1:00
16-G.Minshew incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 89-E.Weaver at CAL 50. 89-E.Weaver to WST 39 for 11 yards.
No Gain
2ND & 6 WASHST 42
1:44
16-G.Minshew incomplete. Intended for 32-J.Williams.
+4 YD
1ST & 10 WASHST 38
2:13
16-G.Minshew complete to 24-K.Harrington. 24-K.Harrington to WST 42 for 4 yards (89-E.Weaver).
+13 YD
1ST & 10 WASHST 25
2:22
16-G.Minshew complete to 5-T.Harris. 5-T.Harris to WST 38 for 13 yards (59-J.Kunaszyk).
CAL
0 Pass
1 Rush
-3 YDS
0:51 POS
Punt
4TH & 13 CAL 31
3:04
37-S.Coutts punts 44 yards from CAL 31 Downed at the WST 25.
Sack
3RD & 8 CAL 36
3:10
7-C.Garbers sacked at CAL 31 for -5 yards (30-N.Oguayo47-P.Pelluer).
No Gain
2ND & 8 CAL 36
3:51
7-C.Garbers incomplete. Intended for 11-R.Hudson.
+2 YD
1ST & 10 CAL 34
3:55
28-P.Laird to CAL 36 for 2 yards (47-P.Pelluer).
Scoring Summary
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 10:47
40-B.Mazza 29 yards Field Goal is Good.
10
plays
53
yds
04:13
pos
0
3
Team Stats
1st Downs 3 7
Rushing 1 0
Passing 1 7
Penalty 1 0
3rd Down Conv 1-3 0-3
4th Down Conv 0-0 0-1
Total Net Yards 33 116
Total Plays 12 20
Avg Gain 2.8 5.8
Net Yards Rushing 29 8
Rush Attempts 8 2
Avg Rush Yards 3.6 4.0
Net Yards Passing 4 108
Comp. - Att. 1-4 12-18
Yards Per Pass 1.0 6.0
Sacked - Yards Lost 1-2 0-0
Penalties - Yards 0-0 1-10
Touchdowns 0 0
Rushing TDs 0 0
Passing TDs 0 0
Other 0 0
Turnovers 0 1
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 0-0
Int. Thrown 0 1
Punts - Avg 1-44.0 0-0.0
Return Yards 11 0
Punts - Returns 0-0 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 1-11 0-0
Kicking 0/1 1/1
Extra Points 0/0 0/0
Field Goals 0/1 1/1
Safeties 0 0
1234T
California 5-3 0---0
8 Washington St. 7-1 3---3
O/U 51, WASHST -7.5
Martin Stadium Pullman, WA
 4 PASS YDS 108
29 RUSH YDS 8
33 TOTAL YDS 116
California
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
C. Garbers 7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
25% 6 0 0 37.6
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
64.8% 886 9 4 139.9
C. Garbers 1/4 6 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
C. Garbers 7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 15 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
51 221 0
C. Garbers 2 15 0 20
P. Laird 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 8 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
147 668 5
P. Laird 5 8 0 3
V. Wharton III 17 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 14 0
V. Wharton III 1 6 0 6
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
M. Ways 18 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
20 217 0
M. Ways 1 6 0 6
R. Hudson 11 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 41 0
R. Hudson 0 0 0 0
V. Wharton III 17 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
36 347 0
V. Wharton III 0 0 0 0
P. Laird 28 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
34 213 3
P. Laird 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
E. Weaver 89 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 2 0.0
E. Weaver 3-0 0.0 1
A. Davis 27 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 2 0.0
A. Davis 2-0 0.0 0
J. Drayden 20 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 0.0
J. Drayden 2-0 0.0 0
A. Funches 36 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
A. Funches 2-0 0.0 0
S. Uluave 58 OL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
S. Uluave 1-0 0.0 0
T. Beck 22 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 2 0.0
T. Beck 1-1 0.0 0
J. Kunaszyk 59 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
J. Kunaszyk 1-1 0.0 0
C. Bynum 24 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 2 0.0
C. Bynum 1-0 0.0 0
M. Young 86 WR
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Young 1-0 0.0 0
Z. Johnson 44 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
Z. Johnson 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
G. Thomas 39 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/1 0/0
SEASON FG XP
6/10 25/25
G. Thomas 0/1 0 0/0 0
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
S. Coutts 37 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 44.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
39 41.7 0
S. Coutts 1 44.0 0 44
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Washington St.
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
G. Minshew II 16 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.7% 108 0 1 106.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
70.8% 3291 26 7 151.4
G. Minshew II 12/18 108 0 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
M. Borghi 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
42 217 5
M. Borghi 1 5 0 5
J. Williams 32 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
82 346 8
J. Williams 1 3 0 3
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
D. Patmon 12 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 32 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
43 610 3
D. Patmon 2 32 0 20
J. Williams 32 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 28 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
52 432 3
J. Williams 4 28 0 16
E. Winston Jr. 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 17 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
37 480 6
E. Winston Jr. 2 17 0 15
T. Harris 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 15 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
20 228 1
T. Harris 2 15 0 13
C. Jackson Jr. 85 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 12 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 102 0
C. Jackson Jr. 1 12 0 12
K. Harrington 24 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 42 0
K. Harrington 1 4 0 4
J. Calvin 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
28 372 0
J. Calvin 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
P. Pelluer 47 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.5
P. Pelluer 2-1 0.5 0
N. Begg 89 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
N. Begg 1-0 0.0 0
J. Thompson 34 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
J. Thompson 1-0 0.0 0
W. Taylor III 27 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
W. Taylor III 1-0 0.0 0
H. Dale 26 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
H. Dale 1-1 0.0 0
M. Strong 4 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
M. Strong 1-0 0.0 0
D. Molton 3 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
D. Molton 1-0 0.0 0
J. Woods 13 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 1 0.0
J. Woods 0-1 0.0 0
N. Oguayo 30 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
N. Oguayo 0-1 0.5 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
B. Mazza 40 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 0/0
SEASON FG XP
8/11 41/41
B. Mazza 1/1 29 0/0 3
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:39 WASHST 35 3:18 9 35 FG Miss
3:55 CAL 34 0:51 3 -3 Punt
0:54 WASHST 39 0:08 2 13
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 CAL 35 4:13 10 53 FG
7:17 WASHST 30 2:37 7 36 Downs
2:22 WASHST 25 1:22 4 36 INT
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA FB Scores