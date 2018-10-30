Drive Chart
No. 13 West Virginia looks forward to facing No. 17 Texas

  • Oct 30, 2018

West Virginia was flying high when Texas came to Morgantown last November for a Big 12 Conference showdown and were firing on all cylinders with quarterback Will Grier leading the way.

But Grier suffered a season-ending injury to his throwing hand during a first-quarter run and the Longhorns spoiled the Mountaineers' party, clinching their own bowl eligibility in the process on West Virginia's home field.

Fast forward to this season: West Virginia and Texas, 13th and 17th, respectively, in the first College Football Playoff rankings released Tuesday, are tied for the conference lead with No. 7 Oklahoma heading into the final month of the season.

And the Mountaineers are chomping at the bit to enact a bit of road revenge when the two sides square off Saturday afternoon as Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin in what amounts to a Big 12 Championship elimination game.

"This one is one we've been looking forward to for a while," West Virginia coach Dana Holgorsen said. "It didn't quite end the way we wanted it to last year, and we haven't forgotten about that."

Holgorsen said Monday that his team's blocking and tackling were far better last Thursday night in the Mountaineers' surprisingly easy 58-14 victory over Baylor, a team that took Texas down to the game's final play on Oct. 13 in Austin.

Offensively, West Virginia (6-1, 4-1 Big 12) had its highest total yardage output in a Big 12 game so far this year against Baylor and its second-best performance of the season.

Grier was his usual explosive self, averaging 13 yards per pass and nearly 21 yards on his 17 completions. The run game generated 172 yards for its third-highest total of the season.

WVU even got a couple of big plays from the run game, one coming on a 79-yarder by Tevin Bush and the other by Martell Petaway on a 33-yard touchdown burst late in the second quarter.

"A lot of guys in our locker room have been to Austin, been on that field," Holgorsen said. "I don't think we'll be surprised by any of the excitement that they have surrounding around their program at this point in time. It's the next one; you have to get ready to play every week."

Texas heads home after a 38-35 loss at Oklahoma State last Saturday that dropped it from sixth in the nation. The Longhorns (6-2, 4-1) allowed Oklahoma State four touchdowns and a field goal and 328 yards offense in the first two quarters in digging a huge hole from which it did not emerge.

Not even a gutsy second-half performance from quarterback Sam Ehlinger (283 yards, two touchdown passes, two rushing TDs), but a late charge could not save the Longhorns this time.

The setback in Stillwater snapped a six-game winning streak for Texas. The Cowboys have defeated the Longhorns four straight times and seven of the past nine meetings.

"That's a really upset and dejected locker room, but they are very, very together," Texas coach Tom Herman said after the loss. "I love the fact that one loss hurts that bad -- we had guys in tears -- and to think how far we've come where one loss matters that much, and it should, means we are heading in the right direction."

Herman said he expects his team to bounce back from the loss to Oklahoma State, saying the Longhorns can continue to define their season by the way they respond.

"We responded fantastically to the opening season loss (to Maryland)," Herman said. "I don't think anybody can dispute that. And so this is very similar. So now we're going to figure out, you know, what's really inside of our guys."

Saturday's game will be the eighth meeting between West Virginia and Texas, with the Mountaineers leading the series 4-3. The teams first met in 1956 and resumed the series in 2012 when West Virginia joined the Big 12.

Each school has won three games in the six meetings as Big 12 opponents. WVU has won three of the four previous meetings played in Austin, including a 24-20 win in 2016.

TEXAS
0 Pass
1 Rush
4 YDS
0:05 POS
+4 YD
2ND & 10 TEXAS 35
0:09
32-D.Young to TEX 39 for 4 yards (11-D.Long46-R.Donahue).
No Gain
1ST & 10 TEXAS 35
0:09
11-S.Ehlinger incomplete. Intended for 32-D.Young.
Kickoff
Kickoff
0:14
30-E.Staley kicks 57 yards from WVU 35 out of bounds at the TEX 8.
WVU
3 Pass
31 Rush
62 YDS
2:21 POS
Field Goal
4TH & 3 TEXAS 27
0:19
30-E.Staley 44 yards Field Goal is Good.
No Gain
3RD & 3 TEXAS 27
0:24
7-W.Grier incomplete. Intended for 12-G.Jennings.
No Gain
2ND & 3 TEXAS 27
0:31
7-W.Grier incomplete. Intended for 12-G.Jennings.
+7 YD
1ST & 10 TEXAS 34
0:49
7-W.Grier complete to 84-J.Haskins. 84-J.Haskins to TEX 27 for 7 yards (45-A.Wheeler).
+11 YD
3RD & 11 TEXAS 45
0:49
7-W.Grier complete to 84-J.Haskins. 84-J.Haskins to TEX 34 for 11 yards (33-G.Johnson).
Penalty
3RD & 6 TEXAS 40
1:12
Team penalty on WVU False start 5 yards enforced at TEX 40. No Play.
+3 YD
2ND & 9 TEXAS 43
1:21
7-W.Grier complete to 1-T.Simmons. 1-T.Simmons to TEX 40 for 3 yards (2-K.Boyd).
Scoring Summary
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 0:19
30-E.Staley 44 yards Field Goal is Good.
15
plays
62
yds
02:21
pos
27
28
Point After TD 2:40
17-C.Dicker extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
24
28
Touchdown 2:49
11-S.Ehlinger complete to 5-T.Watson. 5-T.Watson runs 32 yards for a touchdown.
11
plays
75
yds
04:47
pos
24
27
Point After TD 7:36
30-E.Staley extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
24
21
Touchdown 7:48
32-M.Pettaway runs 55 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
75
yds
2:11
pos
23
21
Point After TD 10:04
17-C.Dicker extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
17
21
Touchdown 10:10
5-T.Watson runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
13
plays
80
yds
04:39
pos
17
20
Point After TD 14:49
30-E.Staley extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
17
14
Touchdown 14:54
7-W.Grier complete to 13-D.Sills. 13-D.Sills runs 18 yards for a touchdown.
12
plays
105
yds
01:35
pos
16
14
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 1:50
17-C.Dicker extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
14
Touchdown 1:56
11-S.Ehlinger complete to 84-L.Humphrey. 84-L.Humphrey runs 21 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
90
yds
01:12
pos
10
13
Point After TD 3:08
30-E.Staley extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
7
Touchdown 3:08
7-W.Grier complete to 13-D.Sills. 13-D.Sills runs 60 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
85
yds
01:28
pos
9
7
Point After TD 4:36
17-C.Dicker extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
3
7
Touchdown 4:51
11-S.Ehlinger runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
8
plays
53
yds
02:40
pos
3
6
Field Goal 11:14
30-E.Staley 45 yards Field Goal is Good.
14
plays
62
yds
03:46
pos
3
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 15 15
Rushing 5 7
Passing 7 7
Penalty 3 1
3rd Down Conv 6-9 3-5
4th Down Conv 0-0 1-1
Total Net Yards 348 257
Total Plays 44 39
Avg Gain 7.9 6.6
Net Yards Rushing 142 77
Rush Attempts 15 19
Avg Rush Yards 9.5 4.1
Net Yards Passing 206 180
Comp. - Att. 17-29 13-20
Yards Per Pass 7.1 9.0
Sacked - Yards Lost 0-0 1-9
Penalties - Yards 12-95 6-54
Touchdowns 3 4
Rushing TDs 1 2
Passing TDs 2 2
Other 0 0
Turnovers 0 0
Fumbles - Lost 1-0 0-0
Int. Thrown 0 0
Punts - Avg 1-39.0 1-48.0
Return Yards 0 52
Punts - Returns 1-0 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 2-52
Int. - Returns 0-0 0-0
Kicking 5/5 4/4
Extra Points 3/3 4/4
Field Goals 2/2 0/0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
13 West Virginia 6-1 1017--27
17 Texas 6-2 1414--28
O/U 58, TEXAS +1
Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium Austin, TX
 206 PASS YDS 180
142 RUSH YDS 77
348 TOTAL YDS 257
West Virginia
Offense
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
W. Grier 7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
58.6% 206 2 0 141.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
69% 2478 27 7 183.2
W. Grier 17/29 206 2 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
M. Pettaway 32 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 73 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
56 351 2
M. Pettaway 3 73 1 55
K. McKoy 6 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 48 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
71 414 2
K. McKoy 7 48 0 15
L. Brown 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 19 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
61 331 4
L. Brown 3 19 0 17
W. Grier 7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
33 -65 1
W. Grier 2 2 0 1
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
D. Sills V 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 91 2
SEASON REC YDS TD
42 620 11
D. Sills V 5 91 2 60
K. McKoy 6 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 45 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 109 1
K. McKoy 2 45 0 37
J. Haskins 84 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 33 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 96 1
J. Haskins 4 33 0 11
M. Simms 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 21 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
32 532 2
M. Simms 3 21 0 11
T. Simmons 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
19 264 1
T. Simmons 2 8 0 5
T. Bush 14 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 123 1
T. Bush 1 8 0 8
M. Pettaway 32 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 12 1
M. Pettaway 0 0 0 0
G. Jennings Jr. 12 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
33 502 8
G. Jennings Jr. 0 0 0 0
D. Maiden 82 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 69 1
D. Maiden 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Norwood 4 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
J. Norwood 5-0 0.0 0
J. Stewart 9 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
J. Stewart 4-0 0.0 0
H. Bailey 24 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 1 0.0
H. Bailey 4-0 0.0 0
K. Robinson Jr. 2 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 2 0.0
K. Robinson Jr. 3-0 0.0 0
S. Campbell 34 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 1 0.0
S. Campbell 3-0 0.0 0
K. Bigelow Jr. 40 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
K. Bigelow Jr. 2-0 0.0 0
D. Long Jr. 11 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 1.0
D. Long Jr. 2-1 1.0 0
T. Avery Jr. 3 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 1 0.0
T. Avery Jr. 1-1 0.0 0
J. Robinson 12 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Robinson 1-0 0.0 0
R. Donahue 46 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
R. Donahue 1-1 0.0 0
E. Rose 5 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 1 0.0
E. Rose 0-1 0.0 0
D. Askew-Henry 6 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 2 0.0
D. Askew-Henry 0-2 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
E. Staley 30 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/2 3/3
SEASON FG XP
9/13 39/39
E. Staley 2/2 45 3/3 9
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
B. Kinney 15 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 39.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
22 41.8 0
B. Kinney 1 39.0 0 39
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Sills V 13 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
D. Sills V 1 0.0 0 0
Texas
Offense
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
S. Ehlinger 11 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
65% 189 2 0 177.4
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
63.6% 2006 15 2 143.1
S. Ehlinger 13/20 189 2 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
K. Ingram 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 27 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
86 482 2
K. Ingram 9 27 0 7
T. Watson 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 24 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
98 370 3
T. Watson 4 24 1 12
S. Ehlinger 11 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 22 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
91 299 9
S. Ehlinger 5 22 1 13
D. Young 32 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
36 138 0
D. Young 1 4 0 4
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
L. Humphrey 84 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 75 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
51 720 5
L. Humphrey 5 75 1 23
De. Duvernay 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 44 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
25 281 1
De. Duvernay 4 44 0 17
T. Watson 5 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 32 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 113 3
T. Watson 1 32 1 32
C. Johnson 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 32 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
48 660 5
C. Johnson 2 32 0 26
A. Beck 47 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
19 189 1
A. Beck 1 6 0 6
J. Heard 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 28 0
J. Heard 0 0 0 0
D. Young 32 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
D. Young 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
K. Boyd 2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 1 0.0
K. Boyd 5-0 0.0 0
A. Wheeler 45 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
A. Wheeler 3-0 0.0 0
C. Sterns 7 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 4 0.0
C. Sterns 3-0 0.0 0
P. Locke III 11 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
P. Locke III 2-0 0.0 0
A. Cook 4 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
A. Cook 2-0 0.0 0
J. Thompson 29 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
J. Thompson 2-1 0.0 0
C. Nelson 97 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
C. Nelson 2-0 0.0 0
B. Foster 25 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 0.0
B. Foster 2-0 0.0 0
B. Hager 44 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
B. Hager 1-0 0.0 0
G. Johnson 33 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
G. Johnson 1-0 0.0 0
J. Chisholm 91 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Chisholm 1-0 0.0 0
J. McCulloch 23 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
J. McCulloch 1-1 0.0 0
M. Roach 32 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Roach 1-0 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Dicker 17 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 4/4
SEASON FG XP
0/0 4/4
C. Dicker 0/0 0 4/4 4
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
R. Bujcevski 8 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 48.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
41 39.7 1
R. Bujcevski 1 48.0 1 48
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
L. Humphrey 84 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 26.0 29 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
4 25.8 29 0
L. Humphrey 2 26.0 29 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 TEXAS 35 3:46 14 42 FG
8:44 WVU 12 1:09 3 2 Punt
4:36 TEXAS 35 1:28 8 75 TD
1:50 TEXAS 35 1:35 12 75 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:04 TEXAS 35 2:16 9 75 TD
2:40 TEXAS 35 2:21 15 48 FG
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:08 WVU 35 2:18 8 10 Punt
7:31 TEXAS 47 2:40 8 53 TD
3:08 WVU 10 1:12 4 90 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:49 WVU 35 4:39 13 75 TD
7:36 WVU 35 4:47 11 75 TD
0:14 WVU 35 0:05 3 4 Halftime
