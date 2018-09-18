Drive Chart
No. 20 Oregon to test mettle versus No. 7 Stanford

  • Sep 18, 2018

The Oregon Ducks are a team searching for an identity entering the fourth week of the college football season.

The Ducks are 3-0, ranked No. 20 in the nation, boast one of the country's best run defenses and have a sure-fire first-round draft pick at the quarterback position. But, a lot of those accolades come on the strength of Oregon's non-conference schedule, which is considered one of the weakest in college football.

Nobody knows how Oregon will react when faced with adversity. How will the Ducks react when they're punched first, or have to drive for a game-changing score late in the fourth quarter?

Come Saturday night, the Ducks may find out.

No. 7 Stanford (3-0) is one of the best teams in the nation and has been a thorn in the Ducks' side since its meteoric rise to stardom over the past decade. Not only will Oregon discover a lot about itself, the rest of the nation will as well since kickoff is at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

"I think you acknowledge it as one of the reasons you come to Oregon," Oregon head coach Mario Cristobal said. "To be on the biggest stage, on the national spotlight. Recognize the ultimate honor, but at the same it is still about playing the game. All the outside elements don't have anything to do with the result of the game or the results of our process."

There will be potential NFL talent aplenty on the field Saturday night, from Oregon's Justin Herbert and Jalen Jelks to Stanford's Bryce Love and Alijah Holder. Altogether, as many as eight of the top-100 prospects for the 2019 NFL Draft will be on the field this weekend.

"To me he's been the best corner in the Pac-12 for a long time and I hope people are starting to see that," Stanford senior cornerback Alameen Murphy said of Holder.

Love is Stanford's star, the runner-up to the Heisman Trophy last year. After sitting out last week's game against UC Davis with an undisclosed injury, Love is more than ready to take on a Ducks' defense among the best in the nation at stopping the run.

Oregon is ranked in the top-10 in rushing defense (ninth), rushing touchdowns (eighth) and yards per rush (fifth). Jelks and outside linebacker Justin Hollins might be the most dangerous outside duo in the Pac-12 while nose tackle Jordon Scott doesn't get enough credit for the job he does in the trenches.

Finally, NFL scouts will get to see if Herbert is worthy of all the hype he's been receiving. He possesses all of the physical traits he needs to be successful in the NFL but he's yet to get a signature win. He can kill two birds with one stone by beating Stanford, a top-10 team and one with multiple NFL prospects on the defensive side of the ball.

"It starts with their defensive front," Cristobal said. "They play what they play, and their scheme (is) sound, but they're also very disruptive. I think when they bring in their two outside linebackers and use them as edge rushers, they create a lot of problems."

Stanford isn't perfect, despite what its record says.

The Cardinal's 17-3 victory over USC two weeks ago appeared to be a marquee one but then the Trojans got dismantled by Texas. Most recently, the Cardinal beat FCS-team UC Davis 30-10, a closer score than expected.

"It wasn't perfect, but we played well. I told the team we're not going to act like we lost because we didn't win by as much as we wanted to," Stanford head coach David Shaw said after the UC Davis win. "We are still growing -- we have flashes of being really good and some flashes of not being really good."

This game has so many future implications in it despite being so early in the season. The winner will be the front-runner for the Pac-12 championship and announce its presence as a college football playoff contender. It's the national stage and regardless of what happens, clarity will be had once the clock strikes zero.

Stanford
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
K. Costello 3 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
61.4% 729 7 3 150.4
K. Costello 54/88 729 7 3
D. Mills 15 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
D. Mills 0/2 0 0 0
J. West 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
J. West 0/1 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
B. Love 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
40 165 1
B. Love 40 165 1 59
T. Speights 23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
13 94 0
T. Speights 13 94 0 38
C. Scarlett 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
21 58 1
C. Scarlett 21 58 1 10
D. Maddox 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 24 0
D. Maddox 8 24 0 7
D. Mills 15 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 5 0
D. Mills 1 5 0 5
J. Woods 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
J. Woods 1 3 0 3
K. Costello 3 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 -2 0
K. Costello 5 -2 0 12
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
J. Arcega-Whiteside 19 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 324 5
J. Arcega-Whiteside 13 324 5 80
K. Smith 82 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 163 0
K. Smith 12 163 0 26
T. Irwin 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 90 0
T. Irwin 13 90 0 16
O. St. Brown 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 53 0
O. St. Brown 2 53 0 53
B. Love 20 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 18 0
B. Love 3 18 0 11
T. Speights 23 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 11 0
T. Speights 2 11 0 14
S. Harrington 80 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 8 0
S. Harrington 1 8 0 8
C. Scarlett 22 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 6 0
C. Scarlett 1 6 0 6
C. Wedington 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 2 0
C. Wedington 1 2 0 2
M. Wilson 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 1 0
M. Wilson 1 1 0 1
Defense T-A SACK INT
A. Murphy 4 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
A. Murphy 0-0 0.0 1
M. Antoine 3 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0.0
M. Antoine 0-0 0.0 2
T. Booker 34 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
T. Booker 0-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Toner 26 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
4/5 8/8
J. Toner 4/5 0 8/8 20
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Oregon
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Herbert 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
56.8% 840 12 4 182.9
J. Herbert 46/81 840 12 4
B. Burmeister 11 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 27 0 0 78.4
B. Burmeister 4/8 27 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
C. Verdell 34 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
39 199 1
C. Verdell 39 199 1 29
T. Brooks-James 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
36 173 2
T. Brooks-James 36 173 2 20
Tr. Dye 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
19 122 1
Tr. Dye 19 122 1 49
D. Felix 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
14 47 0
D. Felix 14 47 0 13
J. Herbert 10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
16 41 1
J. Herbert 16 41 1 37
T. Griffin 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 31 0
T. Griffin 6 31 0 9
B. Burmeister 11 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 17 0
B. Burmeister 3 17 0 9
C. Habibi-Likio 33 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 12 4
C. Habibi-Likio 5 12 4 5
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
J. Johnson III 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 134 4
J. Johnson III 6 134 4 40
J. Redd 30 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 117 3
J. Redd 5 117 3 48
D. Mitchell 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 98 1
D. Mitchell 6 98 1 31
J. Breeland 27 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 97 1
J. Breeland 4 97 1 66
T. Griffin 5 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 89 1
T. Griffin 2 89 1 83
C. Verdell 34 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 85 0
C. Verdell 5 85 0 23
T. Brooks-James 20 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 73 0
T. Brooks-James 3 73 0 53
K. Dillon 85 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 47 1
K. Dillon 4 47 1 20
T. Hines 17 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 32 1
T. Hines 3 32 1 23
B. Schooler 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 30 0
B. Schooler 4 30 0 25
R. Bay 87 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 20 0
R. Bay 1 20 0 20
Tr. Dye 26 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 17 0
Tr. Dye 2 17 0 13
B. Addison 80 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 12 0
B. Addison 1 12 0 12
H. Kampmoyer 48 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 4 0
H. Kampmoyer 1 4 0 4
D. Felix 22 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 1 0
D. Felix 1 1 0 1
C. McCormick 84 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 -2 0
C. McCormick 1 -2 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
Tr. Dye 35 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
Tr. Dye 0-0 0.0 1
J. Hollins 11 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
J. Hollins 0-0 0.0 1
U. Amadi 7 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
U. Amadi 0-0 0.0 1
J. Holland 8 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
J. Holland 0-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
Z. Emerson 40 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
0/1 21/22
Z. Emerson 0/1 0 21/22 21
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
