Drive Chart
MD
MICH

No. 15 Michigan braces for stern test vs. Maryland

  • STATS TSX
  • Oct 02, 2018

For No. 15 Michigan, Saturday's game versus visiting Maryland represents one last upset hurdle to clear before the anticipated meat of its schedule finally arrives.

For the Terrapins, it's a chance to earn a signature win and make a statement that they will be a team for which to be reckoned.

It might not seem like it on paper, but there is a lot more intrigue than expected for both teams heading into Saturday's game at Michigan Stadium.

The Wolverines are coming off a closer-than-expected win at Northwestern last week, which saw them rally from a 17-point deficit to avoid what might have been a season-crushing loss.

But Michigan survived and earned a 20-17 win, and now the objective will be to not look past Maryland with its toughest tests looming after that.

"They outplayed us in the first quarter, and I felt like our team responded over the next three," Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh said of the win over Northwestern.

Following the contest against the Terrapins, Michigan (3-1) will host Wisconsin, play at Michigan State and host Penn State over its next three games. That stretch will largely decide if the Wolverines are a Big 10 title and playoff contender.

On his radio show on Monday, Harbaugh said defensive lineman Rashan Gary and running back Chris Evans are questionable with injuries.

Harbaugh said Maryland presents problems his team will have to overcome.

"A very highly ranked defense," Harbaugh said. "There's a lot of speed on defense. They are able to put points on the board offensively. They are a physical team and are active in the secondary. A lot of team speed in their secondary."

Maryland is off to a 3-1 start, which can be argued is a pleasant surprise with all the negative news surrounding the program at the start of the year.

Head coach D.J. Durkin is still on administrative leave as the university conducts its investigations into the death of lineman Jordan McNair and allegations of an abusive culture within the football program under Durkin's watch.

McNair, an offensive lineman, collapsed during a conditioning drill in May and later died.

Interim head coach Matt Canada has presided over a team that upset Texas to start the season, but suffered an embarrassing home loss to Temple on Sept. 15.

However, the Terrapins looked good in a 42-13 win over Minnesota on Sept. 22, and following a bye last week, they hope having two weeks to prepare for the Wolverines will aid their upset bid.

"We got off the mat," Canada said following the win over Minnesota. "We had a tough one (against Temple). Didn't play as well as we wanted to play. We came back and played extremely well. Obviously there are lot of things to clean up. There always are. Our players came back and played with great passion."

Maryland has two dangerous running backs who are both on pace to rush for 1,000 yards in Ty Johnson (300 yards, 40 carries) and Anthony McFarland (291 yards, 27 carries), but this will be by far the toughest defense the Terrapins have faced this season.

Led by Gary, linebacker Devin Bush and Big 10 co-defensive player of the week Chase Winovich, Michigan is ranked No. 1 in the country in total defense going into Saturday's game.

But other than the Temple game, Maryland has also played solid defense all season, and hopes to have success trying to coral Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson (68.5 completion percentage, 905 yards passing) and senior running back Karan Higdon (479 yards, five touchdowns on 76 carries).

This is the first Big 10 East division game for both squads. Michigan has won the last three meetings between the teams after Maryland beat Michigan in 2014..

Copyright 2018 by STATS. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS is strictly prohibited.

No Text
Scoring Summary
No Scoring Plays
1234T
Maryland 3-1 -----
15 Michigan 4-1 -----
O/U 47.5, MICH -17.5
Michigan Stadium Ann Arbor, MI
 0 AVG PASS YDS 0
0 AVG RUSH YDS 0
0 AVG TOTAL YDS 0
Maryland
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
K. Hill 11 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
55.3% 516 3 1 122.7
K. Hill 42/76 516 3 1
T. Pigrome 3 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 29 0 1 55.5
T. Pigrome 4/8 29 0 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
T. Johnson 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
40 300 2
T. Johnson 40 300 2 81
A. McFarland 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
27 291 2
A. McFarland 27 291 2 64
T. Fleet-Davis 8 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
30 148 3
T. Fleet-Davis 30 148 3 30
L. Harrison III 2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 84 1
L. Harrison III 10 84 1 38
T. Pigrome 3 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
14 50 0
T. Pigrome 14 50 0 19
J. Leake 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 42 1
J. Leake 3 42 1 36
T. Jacobs 12 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 29 0
T. Jacobs 8 29 0 13
C. Okonkwo 17 TE
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 18 1
C. Okonkwo 2 18 1 21
D. Turner 1 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 15 0
D. Turner 4 15 0 7
B. Cobbs 15 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
B. Cobbs 1 3 0 3
J. Funk 34 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 -2 0
J. Funk 2 -2 0 0
K. Hill 11 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
18 -4 0
K. Hill 18 -4 0 10
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
T. Jacobs 12 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 132 1
T. Jacobs 12 132 1 23
D. Turner 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 129 1
D. Turner 11 129 1 54
J. Davenport 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 81 1
J. Davenport 4 81 1 35
A. McFarland 5 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 56 0
A. McFarland 3 56 0 46
T. Johnson 24 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 20 0
T. Johnson 4 20 0 18
B. Cobbs 15 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 13 0
B. Cobbs 1 13 0 13
C. Okonkwo 17 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 6 0
C. Okonkwo 1 6 0 6
D. Demus 7 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 5 0
D. Demus 1 5 0 5
A. Edwards 82 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 4 0
A. Edwards 1 4 0 4
J. Funk 34 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 4 0
J. Funk 1 4 0 4
T. Fleet-Davis 8 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 2 0
T. Fleet-Davis 1 2 0 2
Defense T-A SACK INT
A. Brooks, Jr. 25 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
A. Brooks, Jr. 0-0 0.0 1
D. Savage, Jr. 4 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
D. Savage, Jr. 0-0 0.0 1
T. Watson 33 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0.0
T. Watson 0-0 0.0 2
R. Davis 2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
R. Davis 0-0 0.0 1
A. Eley 16 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
A. Eley 0-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Petrino 27 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
3/3 18/18
J. Petrino 3/3 0 18/18 27
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Michigan
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
S. Patterson 2 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
68.5% 905 7 2 154.2
S. Patterson 76/111 905 7 2
D. McCaffrey 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
53.3% 126 2 0 167.9
D. McCaffrey 8/15 126 2 0
B. Peters 18 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 1 -200.0
B. Peters 0/1 0 0 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
K. Higdon 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
76 479 5
K. Higdon 76 479 5 67
C. Evans 12 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
30 172 2
C. Evans 30 172 2 35
T. Wilson 13 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
24 156 1
T. Wilson 24 156 1 26
O. Samuels 23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 49 0
O. Samuels 9 49 0 18
D. McCaffrey 10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 41 0
D. McCaffrey 7 41 0 17
D. Peoples-Jones 9 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 32 0
D. Peoples-Jones 2 32 0 25
B. Mason 42 FB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 29 4
B. Mason 11 29 4 6
S. Patterson 2 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
21 21 0
S. Patterson 21 21 0 18
A. Thomas 1 DB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 11 0
A. Thomas 1 11 0 11
B. Edwards 32 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
B. Edwards 1 0 0 0
W. Hart 17 P
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -11 0
W. Hart 1 -11 0 0
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
N. Collins 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 214 1
N. Collins 13 214 1 52
Z. Gentry 83 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 194 1
Z. Gentry 13 194 1 32
D. Peoples-Jones 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
17 183 4
D. Peoples-Jones 17 183 4 41
O. Martin 80 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 72 0
O. Martin 6 72 0 21
G. Perry 88 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 65 0
G. Perry 10 65 0 16
S. McKeon 84 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 62 1
S. McKeon 6 62 1 17
N. Eubanks 82 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 55 0
N. Eubanks 3 55 0 24
C. Evans 12 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 44 0
C. Evans 5 44 0 24
J. McCurry 43 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 33 1
J. McCurry 2 33 1 18
T. Wilson 13 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 23 0
T. Wilson 3 23 0 11
K. Higdon 22 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 16 0
K. Higdon 2 16 0 9
J. Wangler 5 FB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 9 0
J. Wangler 1 9 0 9
A. Thomas 1 DB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 5 0
A. Thomas 1 5 0 5
O. Samuels 23 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 0 0
O. Samuels 1 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
B. Watson 28 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
B. Watson 0-0 0.0 1
N. Furbush 59 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
N. Furbush 0-0 0.0 1
J. Metellus 14 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0.0
J. Metellus 0-0 0.0 2
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
Q. Nordin 3 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
6/7 23/24
Q. Nordin 6/7 0 23/24 41
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA FB Scores