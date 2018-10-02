Drive Chart
TEXAS
OKLA

No. 19 Texas playing it cool in showdown with No. 7 Oklahoma

  • STATS TSX
  • Oct 02, 2018

AUSTIN -- If the past four games -- all wins that have elevated Texas to 19th in the nation in the latest Associated Press poll -- are any indication, things are rolling about as smoothly as possible on the 40 Acres.

That's been reflected in the mood of Longhorns coach Tom Herman and the energy and confidence from his team that four straight victories can produce.

Herman was pleased with the perception of "smoothness" that surrounds his program right now, even as the No. 19 Longhorns prepare for their biggest game of the season so far -- the annual Red River Rivalry against undefeated No. 7 Oklahoma on Saturday afternoon at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas.

"Our players trust us, and we trust them," Herman said. "Winning on Saturdays certainly helps. But at times even last year, that didn't. There's a belief and a commitment and a buy-in into the way we do things."

The Texas-Oklahoma series is being played for the 113th time on Saturday. The series, which began in 1900, has been played in Dallas since 1912 and at the State Fair since 1929. Only Texas A&M (118 times) has played the Longhorns on more occasions.

Since 1900, the only years Texas and Oklahoma have not played were 1918, '20, '21 and 1924-28. The first matchup between the two teams in 1900 ended with a 28-2 Longhorns victory. Texas is the only Big 12 Conference team that holds an all-time series lead against the Sooners (61-46-5).

The Texas-OU game predates Oklahoma's statehood and has helped decide conference and occasionally national championships in the past. This year's dustup looks to be particularly intense as both the Sooners and Longhorns carry national ranking into the contest for the first time in over a decade.

After all the "noise" created around the Texas program that produced three losing seasons under coach Charlie Strong and an unsatisfying 7-6 campaign in 2017 in Herman's first season, winning -- and the way Texas (4-1, 2-0 in Big 12 play) is doing it -- is eliminating some of that drama.

The Longhorns' latest win was on the road at Kansas State last Saturday, when they roared out to a big lead and held on for a 19-14 victory that snapped a 16-year losing streak in Manhattan.

Perhaps all the Longhorns' momentum will have an effect on Oklahoma on Saturday, but don't count on it. The hyper-talented Sooners (5-0, 2-0 in Big 12 play) are salivating at the chance to knock Texas off the rails and continue on their own road to a repeat spot in the College Football Playoff.

Oklahoma warmed up for Saturday's game in Big D with a 66-33 blowout over Baylor last week in which the Sooners offense rolled up 607 total yards on 54 plays, an average of 11.2 yards per snap.

The Sooners also set school records for yards per pass attempt (18.8), yards per completion (25.2) and pass efficiency rating (317.8) in the win over the Bears.

OU sports one of the nation's most exciting players in quarterback Kyler Murray, who has passed for an average of 294 yards per game with 17 touchdowns and just two interceptions. He's third in the country in touchdown passes.

Murray has added 55 rushing yards per game with four rushing touchdowns. He said Monday that he's not deaf to the Heisman hype that's surrounding him.

"Obviously I hear it," Murray said. "I've dreamed of it my whole life, winning the Heisman. But for me, it's just about winning games and doing what's right for the team. Individual goals will come along if you do what you do."

"I don't really need any talks on how to listen to it," Murray said of the hype. "I've been a highly touted dude coming into high school, coming out of high school. I've dealt with awards."

Oklahoma has won 27 of its last 28 games against Big 12 opponents (including its past 10) dating back to the 2015 season. Sixteen of those 27 victories have been by at least 15 points, and eight by at least 30 points.

Scoring Summary
No Scoring Plays
1234T
19 Texas 4-1 -----
7 Oklahoma 5-0 -----
O/U 61.5, OKLA -7.5
Cotton Bowl Dallas, TX
 0 AVG PASS YDS 0
0 AVG RUSH YDS 0
0 AVG TOTAL YDS 0
Texas
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
S. Ehlinger 11 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
64.7% 1185 9 2 139.7
S. Ehlinger 108/167 1185 9 2
T. Watson 5 RB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 21 0 0 276.4
T. Watson 1/1 21 0 0
J. Heard 13 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 11 0 0 192.4
J. Heard 1/1 11 0 0
L. Humphrey 84 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
L. Humphrey 0/1 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
T. Watson 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
70 280 1
T. Watson 70 280 1 16
K. Ingram 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
34 207 2
K. Ingram 34 207 2 29
S. Ehlinger 11 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
55 153 3
S. Ehlinger 55 153 3 15
D. Young 32 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
33 132 0
D. Young 33 132 0 30
L. Humphrey 84 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 20 0
L. Humphrey 3 20 0 11
K. Porter 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 2 1
K. Porter 1 2 1 2
D. Jamison 17 DB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 -6 0
D. Jamison 2 -6 0 0
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
L. Humphrey 84 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
26 402 3
L. Humphrey 26 402 3 47
C. Johnson 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
24 350 3
C. Johnson 24 350 3 45
De. Duvernay 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 139 1
De. Duvernay 14 139 1 39
A. Beck 47 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 92 0
A. Beck 10 92 0 15
J. Moore 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 53 1
J. Moore 7 53 1 27
K. Ingram 26 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 39 0
K. Ingram 10 39 0 8
S. Ehlinger 11 QB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 35 0
S. Ehlinger 3 35 0 21
B. Eagles 82 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 35 0
B. Eagles 1 35 0 35
T. Watson 5 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 30 1
T. Watson 6 30 1 11
J. Heard 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 28 0
J. Heard 2 28 0 17
C. Brewer 80 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 19 0
C. Brewer 2 19 0 13
K. Porter 21 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 10 0
K. Porter 3 10 0 7
D. Jamison 17 DB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 -15 0
D. Jamison 2 -15 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
B. Foster 25 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
B. Foster 0-0 0.0 1
K. Boyd 2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
K. Boyd 0-0 0.0 1
B. Jones 19 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
B. Jones 0-0 0.0 1
C. Sterns 7 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 3 0.0
C. Sterns 0-0 0.0 3
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Oklahoma
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
Ky. Murray 1 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
70.6% 1460 17 2 231.0
Ky. Murray 77/109 1460 17 2
A. Kendall 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.7% 88 1 0 155.8
A. Kendall 8/12 88 1 0
T. Mordecai 15 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 37 0 0 127.7
T. Mordecai 2/4 37 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
T. Sermon 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
55 294 2
T. Sermon 55 294 2 22
Ky. Murray 1 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
46 285 4
Ky. Murray 46 285 4 33
K. Brooks 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
12 158 3
K. Brooks 12 158 3 49
R. Anderson 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 119 3
R. Anderson 11 119 3 65
M. Sutton 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
18 92 2
M. Sutton 18 92 2 22
T. Pledger 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
17 88 0
T. Pledger 17 88 0 17
A. Kendall 10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 4 0
A. Kendall 4 4 0 12
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
M. Brown 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
24 544 5
M. Brown 24 544 5 75
C. Lamb 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
19 348 5
C. Lamb 19 348 5 86
L. Morris 84 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 172 3
L. Morris 6 172 3 65
G. Calcaterra 80 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 147 1
G. Calcaterra 9 147 1 33
A. Miller 12 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 75 2
A. Miller 6 75 2 17
T. Sermon 4 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 55 0
T. Sermon 3 55 0 51
M. Tease 87 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 46 1
M. Tease 4 46 1 20
C. Meier 45 FB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 43 1
C. Meier 2 43 1 32
M. Jones 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 37 0
M. Jones 2 37 0 33
J. Robinson 89 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 28 0
J. Robinson 3 28 0 11
K. Brooks 26 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 17 0
K. Brooks 2 17 0 10
D. Stoops 25 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 16 0
D. Stoops 2 16 0 8
M. Sutton 21 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 14 0
M. Sutton 2 14 0 11
T. Pledger 22 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 12 0
T. Pledger 1 12 0 12
N. Basquine 83 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 2 0
N. Basquine 1 2 0 2
Defense T-A SACK INT
K. Mann 55 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
K. Mann 0-0 0.0 1
P. Motley 11 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0.0
P. Motley 0-0 0.0 2
R. Barnes 20 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
R. Barnes 0-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
A. Seibert 43 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
4/6 32/32
A. Seibert 4/6 0 32/32 44
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
NCAA FB Scores