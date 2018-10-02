Drive Chart
A single play can turn an entire game, which Utah coach Kyle Whittingham knows well.

The Utes (2-2, 0-2 Pac-12) led most of the second half last week at Washington State, but an 89-yard touchdown catch in which Cougars receiver Easop Winston shook off several would-be Utah tacklers made the difference in a 28-24 loss to Washington State.

Utah now sits in a hole in Pac-12 play, ahead of facing Stanford, the team most responsible for beating the Utes with big plays a season ago.

Utah held running back and Heisman Trophy runnerup Bryce Love below his season average of 8.1 yards per carry in the 23-20 loss a year ago. But, as Love's 68-yard touchdown rush in the second half proved, sometimes it just takes one big play.

"There's nothing to be learned," Whittingham said of Love's game-breaking play a season ago. "That's just the type of back he is. He's able to go the distance on any given play."

No. 14-ranked Stanford (4-1, 2-0) returns to Stanford Stadium on Saturday coming off a 38-17 loss at No. 6 Notre Dame with the hope of having Love's explosive play-making back in the rotation. Love came out of the game last Saturday due to an ankle injury.

His status for the Cardinal's first home game in three weeks will be determined later in the week, though Stanford coach David Shaw seemed optimistic on Tuesday.

"He'll kind of be day-to-day, and we'll probably make a late-week decision," Shaw said. "The good thing is, it doesn't look severe -- not as severe as he went through last year, which is great."

Love missed a game in 2017 due to an ankle injury, making his 2,118 rushing yards more impressive. And, when in the lineup, Love battled through the effects of the injury - making his FBS record of breaking at least one run of 30 yards or more in every game that much more eye-popping.

The running back's game-changing ability becomes clear not just in his statistics, but the performance of the Stanford offense when defenses must account for Love. The fourth quarter of Saturday's loss at Notre Dame underscores Love's value.

Stanford trailed the Fighting Irish by a single possession when Love went to the locker room, but the Cardinal failed to gain a yard on its ensuing two possessions. One included an interception, as the Notre Dame defense adjusted to not having to face the threat of Love's potential on the ground.

"There's that combination of making sure he gets enough touches," Shaw said of Love. "Because if he does (get multiple opportunities), he can typically break one and also realize, if (opposing defenses) are making it difficult, there are other things we can do."

The Cardinal's big-play threat with Love on the field does not end with him. Stanford's been most effective offensively this season when quarterback K.J. Costello finds wide receiver J.J. Arcega-Whiteside on long-yardage passes in single coverage.

Stanford got one such play against Notre Dame to knot the score at 14 in the second quarter. In total, however, Arcega-Whiteside was limited to six yards per catch -- well below the 24 he averaged prior to the Week 5 contest.

Utah ranks third in the country in rushing defense, yielding just 83.8 yards per game on the ground. Whittingham said elements that made Notre Dame's defense effective can be implemented during game-week preparation. The Fighting Irish offered something of a blueprint to slow the Cardinal, but as Utah experienced last week at Washington State, knowing what will beat an opponent and executing it are separate challenges. The Cougars' air-raid offense produced 445 yards through the air with none on the ground.

"We knew they were going to come out with the heavy pass, and they got the better of us this time," defensive back Julian Blackmon said in the postgame press conference. "For us, it was just being in better position and understanding that they were running stuff that we saw on film."

Blackmon said the defense adjusted well in the third quarter and for much of the fourth after giving up 14 second-quarter points. The one big play in the fourth, however, made all the difference.

Utah
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
T. Huntley 1 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
59.7% 821 4 2 120.3
T. Huntley 77/129 821 4 2
J. Shelley 15 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 40 0 0 268.0
J. Shelley 2/2 40 0 0
D. Simpkins 7 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
D. Simpkins 0/1 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
Z. Moss 2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
75 389 4
Z. Moss 75 389 4 86
T. Huntley 1 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
54 120 2
T. Huntley 54 120 2 28
J. Shelley 15 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 49 0
J. Shelley 2 49 0 40
B. Covey 18 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 43 0
B. Covey 5 43 0 38
A. Shyne 6 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 33 0
A. Shyne 8 33 0 11
T. Green 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 19 0
T. Green 3 19 0 12
M. Wishnowsky 33 P
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 11 0
M. Wishnowsky 1 11 0 11
D. Brumfield 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 0 0
D. Brumfield 4 0 0 4
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
B. Covey 18 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
27 284 0
B. Covey 27 284 0 48
J. Dixon 25 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 128 0
J. Dixon 4 128 0 41
S. Mariner 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 82 1
S. Mariner 7 82 1 24
S. Nacua 45 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 76 0
S. Nacua 11 76 0 15
D. Simpkins 7 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 72 0
D. Simpkins 6 72 0 20
S. Enis 21 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 54 0
S. Enis 4 54 0 29
B. Boyd 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 40 0
B. Boyd 2 40 0 25
Br. Kuithe 80 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 38 1
Br. Kuithe 3 38 1 29
Z. Moss 2 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 30 1
Z. Moss 4 30 1 15
C. Fotheringham 89 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 18 1
C. Fotheringham 4 18 1 8
C. Haller 46 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 12 0
C. Haller 2 12 0 8
J. Jackson 44 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 11 0
J. Jackson 2 11 0 8
T. Green 4 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 6 0
T. Green 1 6 0 6
D. Brumfield 22 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 5 0
D. Brumfield 1 5 0 5
A. Shyne 6 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 5 0
A. Shyne 1 5 0 2
Defense T-A SACK INT
C. Hansen 22 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
C. Hansen 0-0 0.0 1
P. Tonga 49 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
P. Tonga 0-0 0.0 1
C. Ballard 15 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
C. Ballard 0-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
M. Gay 97 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
4/7 11/11
M. Gay 4/7 0 11/11 23
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Stanford
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
K. Costello 3 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
62.4% 1230 11 4 155.8
K. Costello 88/141 1230 11 4
D. Mills 15 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
D. Mills 0/2 0 0 0
J. West 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
J. West 0/1 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
B. Love 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
76 327 3
B. Love 76 327 3 59
T. Speights 23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
14 102 0
T. Speights 14 102 0 38
C. Scarlett 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
25 61 1
C. Scarlett 25 61 1 10
D. Maddox 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 24 0
D. Maddox 8 24 0 7
D. Mills 15 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 5 0
D. Mills 1 5 0 5
J. Woods 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
J. Woods 1 3 0 3
K. Costello 3 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
12 -49 0
K. Costello 12 -49 0 12
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
J. Arcega-Whiteside 19 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
22 438 8
J. Arcega-Whiteside 22 438 8 80
K. Smith 82 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
19 262 0
K. Smith 19 262 0 26
T. Irwin 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
20 184 0
T. Irwin 20 184 0 32
O. St. Brown 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 147 0
O. St. Brown 5 147 0 53
C. Parkinson 84 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 134 3
C. Parkinson 9 134 3 31
B. Love 20 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 34 0
B. Love 6 34 0 11
T. Speights 23 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 11 0
T. Speights 2 11 0 14
C. Scarlett 22 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 9 0
C. Scarlett 2 9 0 6
S. Harrington 80 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 8 0
S. Harrington 1 8 0 8
C. Wedington 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 2 0
C. Wedington 1 2 0 2
M. Wilson 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 1 0
M. Wilson 1 1 0 1
Defense T-A SACK INT
A. Murphy 4 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0.0
A. Murphy 0-0 0.0 2
M. Antoine 3 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0.0
M. Antoine 0-0 0.0 2
T. Booker 34 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
T. Booker 0-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Toner 26 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
6/7 15/15
J. Toner 6/7 0 15/15 33
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
