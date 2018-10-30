Drive Chart
UTAH
ARIZST

No. 15 Utah aims to blocks out noise vs. Arizona State

  • STATS TSX
  • Oct 30, 2018

TEMPE, Ariz. -- No. 15 Utah has the clearest path to the Pac-12 South title, and it plans to approach the stretch with a clear head.

"We are blocking out that noise," Utah coach Kyle Whittingham said. "We just have to keep trying to hang onto this momentum and doing our thing."

The Utes (6-2, 4-2 Pac-12 South) will bring a four-game winning streak and a rolling offense into a Pac-12 game against Arizona State (4-4, 3-3) on Saturday afternoon.

Utah will win the division and make its first appearance in the Pac-12 title game by winning its final four games.

Arizona State is more than just a first impediment, however. Given the wacky state of affairs, the Sun Devils would need only a small bit of good fortune to win the division if they, too, win out.

In the Pac-12 South, every game is an elimination game.

Until the next one.

The Sun Devils are one of five division teams with three losses. While Utes hold the tiebreaker edge over USC, Arizona and UCLA, they also have a game remaining against Colorado. Arizona State beat USC last week.

"We have to win this one this week if we have any chance to try to do anything in this conference," Arizona State coach Herm Edwards said.

"It's an important game. A big game, and I like those because you find out about your team. The bigger the game ... it's good to your team in those situations, because eventually you always want to be in a big game. When you become a winning team, every game is a big game."

Utah enters on a four-game winning streak in which it has scored at least 40 points in each game, a first since its BCS-busting Fiesta Bowl season in 2004.

The Utes, who lost to Washington and Washington State to begin Pac-12 play before going on their run, have relied on juniors Moss and Huntley during the winning streak.

Moss had a season-high 211 yards in a 41-10 victory over UCLA last Friday, and he ranks second in the Pac-12 in rushing with 120.5 yards per game.

"He's like a sledgehammer between the tackles," Whittingham said.

Huntley has competed 143-of-219 passes for 1,700 yards and 11 touchdowns and also has rushed for 262 yards and four touchdowns. He has four interceptions. Britain Covey has 48 catches for 531 yards

"We're playing with more confidence offensively probably than we have in a lot of years," Whittingham said. "I think that's probably the key.

"Defense has been pretty consistent. Special teams has been pretty consistent. Now you have an offense that is feeling very good about themselves and making plays. I think that's the piece we've been waiting for."

The Utes have used their 4-2-5 defensive alignment to hold opponents to 81.1 yards per game rushing and 287 yards per in total offense, which lead the Pac-12 and rank third and seventh in the FBS, respectively. They are 14th in the FBS scoring defense, giving up 16.8 points a game.

Arizona State ran up 449 yards total offense in a 38-35 victory at USC last Saturday to stop a streak in which it had lost four of five games, all by seven points. The Sun Devils have lost to Colorado and have games remaining against UCLA, Oregon and Arizona.

Halfback Eno Benjamin rushed for 185 yards and a touchdown, his fifth 100-yard game of the season, and quarterback Manny Wilkins gave the Sun Devils a 10-point lead when he faked to Benjamin and ran 45 yards for a score with 1:23 remaining. Benjamin is averaging 117.3 yards per game.

"We didn't play a perfect game but we played a poised game," Wilkins said.

Wilkins has completed 160 of 253 passes for 1,965 yards and 12 touchdowns this season with two interceptions. Arizona State has only six turnovers this season, tied with Alabama for fourth in the FBS. A halfback has not lost a fumble on a running play in 27 games.

Wide receiver N'Keal Harry, a preseason All-American, caught four passes for 95 yards and a touchdown against USC and was named the Pac-12 special teams player of the week for a 92-yard punt return for a touchdown that put the Sun Devils ahead for good.

Harry fielded on the punt on the left side of the field and reversed his field, almost retreating into the end zone, before turning the corner and scoring down the right sideline.

Copyright 2018 by STATS. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS is strictly prohibited.

No Text
Scoring Summary
No Scoring Plays
1234T
15 Utah 6-2 -----
Arizona State 4-4 -----
O/U 56, ARIZST +7
Sun Devil Stadium Tempe, AZ
 0 AVG PASS YDS 0
0 AVG RUSH YDS 0
0 AVG TOTAL YDS 0
Utah
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
T. Huntley 1 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
65.3% 1700 11 4 143.4
T. Huntley 143/219 1700 11 4
B. Covey 18 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 71 2 0 518.8
B. Covey 3/3 71 2 0
J. Shelley 15 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.7% 40 0 0 178.7
J. Shelley 2/3 40 0 0
D. Simpkins 7 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
D. Simpkins 0/1 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
Z. Moss 2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
161 964 10
Z. Moss 161 964 10 86
T. Huntley 1 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
99 262 4
T. Huntley 99 262 4 28
A. Shyne 6 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
35 153 2
A. Shyne 35 153 2 22
T. Green 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
15 91 0
T. Green 15 91 0 12
B. Covey 18 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 81 0
B. Covey 9 81 0 38
J. Shelley 15 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 56 0
J. Shelley 7 56 0 40
M. Wishnowsky 33 P
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 39 0
M. Wishnowsky 2 39 0 28
J. Wood 32 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 5 0
J. Wood 1 5 0 5
M. Woodward 27 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
M. Woodward 1 3 0 3
D. Brumfield 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 0 0
D. Brumfield 4 0 0 4
Br. Kuithe 80 TE
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -2 0
Br. Kuithe 1 -2 0 0
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
B. Covey 18 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
48 531 1
B. Covey 48 531 1 48
J. Dixon 25 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 250 0
J. Dixon 10 250 0 49
S. Nacua 45 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
21 238 2
S. Nacua 21 238 2 57
D. Simpkins 7 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 214 2
D. Simpkins 15 214 2 68
Br. Kuithe 80 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 139 1
Br. Kuithe 11 139 1 30
S. Enis 21 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 85 1
S. Enis 6 85 1 29
S. Mariner 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 82 1
S. Mariner 7 82 1 24
T. Huntley 1 QB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 58 1
T. Huntley 1 58 1 58
Z. Moss 2 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 50 1
Z. Moss 8 50 1 15
C. Fotheringham 89 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 43 2
C. Fotheringham 7 43 2 13
B. Boyd 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 40 0
B. Boyd 2 40 0 25
J. Jackson 44 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 37 1
J. Jackson 5 37 1 11
J. Field 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 16 0
J. Field 2 16 0 11
C. Haller 46 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 12 0
C. Haller 2 12 0 8
T. Green 4 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 6 0
T. Green 1 6 0 6
D. Brumfield 22 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 5 0
D. Brumfield 1 5 0 5
A. Shyne 6 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 5 0
A. Shyne 1 5 0 2
Defense T-A SACK INT
C. Hansen 22 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0.0
C. Hansen 0-0 0.0 2
C. Barton 30 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
C. Barton 0-0 0.0 1
C. Ballard 15 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
C. Ballard 0-0 0.0 1
F. Bernard 36 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
F. Bernard 0-0 0.0 1
P. Tonga 49 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
P. Tonga 0-0 0.0 1
H. Pututau 41 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
H. Pututau 0-0 0.0 1
J. Johnson 1 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0.0
J. Johnson 0-0 0.0 2
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
M. Gay 97 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
12/15 31/31
M. Gay 12/15 0 31/31 67
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Arizona State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
M. Wilkins 5 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
63.2% 1965 12 2 142.6
M. Wilkins 160/253 1965 12 2
N. Harry 1 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 1 -200.0
N. Harry 0/1 0 0 1
D. Sterling-Cole 15 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
D. Sterling-Cole 0/2 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
E. Benjamin 3 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
166 938 9
E. Benjamin 166 938 9 49
M. Wilkins 5 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
61 287 4
M. Wilkins 61 287 4 45
T. Smith 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 56 0
T. Smith 11 56 0 19
D. Sterling-Cole 15 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 22 0
D. Sterling-Cole 2 22 0 22
N. Harry 1 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 11 1
N. Harry 6 11 1 6
A. Carter 29 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 7 0
A. Carter 2 7 0 8
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
N. Harry 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
46 667 6
N. Harry 46 667 6 58
F. Darby 84 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
19 381 1
F. Darby 19 381 1 72
E. Benjamin 3 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
28 199 2
E. Benjamin 28 199 2 29
B. Aiyuk 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 178 1
B. Aiyuk 11 178 1 51
R. Jenkins 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 79 0
R. Jenkins 6 79 0 37
R. Newsome 17 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 55 0
R. Newsome 4 55 0 22
T. Hudson 87 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 52 0
T. Hudson 10 52 0 16
T. Smith 25 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 22 0
T. Smith 4 22 0 7
N. Ralston 22 LB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 12 0
N. Ralston 2 12 0 6
T. Chatman 19 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 11 1
T. Chatman 1 11 1 11
C. Hodges 86 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 11 0
C. Hodges 1 11 0 11
C. French-Love 88 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 9 0
C. French-Love 1 9 0 9
Defense T-A SACK INT
D. Tautalatasi 30 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
D. Tautalatasi 0-0 0.0 1
C. Lucas 24 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
C. Lucas 0-0 0.0 1
S. Forman 97 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
S. Forman 0-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
B. Ruiz 1 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
9/11 29/29
B. Ruiz 9/11 0 29/29 56
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA FB Scores