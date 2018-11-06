Drive Chart
RALEIGH, N.C. -- North Carolina State is back on track and the Wolfpack have a clear path toward a strong finish to the regular season in the ACC.

But Wake Forest is in danger of falling off to the side for good as it hits Tobacco Road in a must-win situation.

The teams meet Thursday night at Carter-Finley Stadium.

"We need to play the way we played (against Florida State)," said N.C. State coach Dave Doeren, whose team snapped a two-game skid with a 47-28 victory over the Seminoles last week. "We played fast, were aggressive, didn't beat ourselves."

Those are reasons the No. 14 Wolfpack (6-2, 3-2 ACC) are feeling good again.

N.C. State is out of contention for a spot in the ACC championship game, but could grab a share of first place in the ACC's Atlantic Division if it wins out and No. 2 Clemson stumbles a couple times and No. 17 Boston College upsets Clemson and then loses one of its final two games.

It shakes out well for the Wolfpack as it takes on the ACC teams with the three worst records to close the conference portion of its schedule.

Plus, speedy running back Ricky Person was back in action last week, scoring three touchdowns. He provides a nice complement to running back Reggie Gallaspy.

"Reggie is running over people and Ricky is putting his foot on the ground, cutting and bouncing," Doeren said. "That change of pace helps and it keeps those two guys fresh."

Wake Forest (4-5, 1-4) has lost three of its past four games. Then after Saturday's loss to Syracuse, it was revealed the next day that freshman quarterback Sam Hartman will miss the remainder of the regular season with a leg injury.

That means redshirt sophomore Jamie Newman could be in line for his first career start. It's possible that Kendall Hinton could be available as he's a former starting quarterback from past seasons, but he wasn't in uniform for the Syracuse game because of a hip flexor injury sustained in practice.

N.C. State will be paying attention to the Demon Deacons' quarterback situation.

"There will be some adjustment, obviously," Doeren said. "It will be a short week, so it will be hard for them to change too much. You can't re-invent the wheel."

So it's a difficult time for Wake Forest to deal with a quick turnaround.

"We have no depth," Wake Forest coach Dave Clawson said. "When the snap counts get into the 60s in the third quarter, it's patch work."

There will be no postseason for the Demon Deacons if they don't win two of their last three regular-season games.

"We've got three games and we have to get two of them for the seniors on the team," Wake Forest junior linebacker Justin Strnad said.

The desperation is sinking in for Wake Forest.

"It's three games left, it's how bad do you want it?" senior running back Matt Colburn said.

Wake Forest will have receiver/return specialist Greg Dortch available after he missed last year's game against the Wolfpack.

N.C. State could have defensive tackles Eurndraus Bryant and Shug Frazier back for the Wake Forest game after they sat out last week with undisclosed injuries.

Wake Forest pulled an upset of a nationally ranked N.C. State team last year. The Demon Deacons have at least one victory against a ranked team in each of the past two seasons, but this might be the final shot this year after going 0-3 -- all at home -- in such situations this year.

This is Wake Forest's third Thursday night game of the season, defeating Tulane in overtime and losing to Boston College in the others.

"We have no time (to sulk)," Strnad said. "Playing on (Thursday) is challenging. We play a (sport) that is physically and mentally taxing and we've got to get to work."

It's Senior Night for N.C. State, which has won the last five meetings in Raleigh against Wake Forest. This was the final home game on the original schedule. After a September cancellation against West Virginia, a home game was added for Dec. 1 against East Carolina.

Wake Forest
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
S. Hartman 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
55.3% 1984 16 8 125.2
S. Hartman 161/291 1984 16 8
J. Newman 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
46.7% 75 0 1 75.3
J. Newman 7/15 75 0 1
K. Hinton 2 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
25% 2 0 1 2.1
K. Hinton 2/8 2 0 1
M. Considine 18 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
M. Considine 0/2 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
M. Colburn II 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
134 670 5
M. Colburn II 134 670 5 74
C. Carney 36 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
117 601 6
C. Carney 117 601 6 42
S. Hartman 10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
107 275 2
S. Hartman 107 275 2 23
C. Beal-Smith 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
39 223 0
C. Beal-Smith 39 223 0 52
K. Hinton 2 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
18 138 1
K. Hinton 18 138 1 53
J. Newman 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
12 70 1
J. Newman 12 70 1 15
D. Delaney 29 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 35 0
D. Delaney 11 35 0 12
W. Drawdy 34 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 8 0
W. Drawdy 8 8 0 4
G. Dortch 3 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 5 0
G. Dortch 3 5 0 6
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
G. Dortch 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
69 846 6
G. Dortch 69 846 6 54
S. Surratt 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
25 369 2
S. Surratt 25 369 2 41
A. Bachman 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
19 235 3
A. Bachman 19 235 3 23
J. Freudenthal 86 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 160 3
J. Freudenthal 13 160 3 42
S. Washington 7 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 152 2
S. Washington 13 152 2 27
M. Colburn II 22 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 83 0
M. Colburn II 7 83 0 27
J. Roberson 82 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 59 0
J. Roberson 5 59 0 29
S. Claude 88 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 55 0
S. Claude 4 55 0 26
B. Chapman 23 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 48 0
B. Chapman 7 48 0 14
K. Hinton 2 QB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 23 0
K. Hinton 3 23 0 13
C. Carney 36 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 23 0
C. Carney 3 23 0 9
C. Beal-Smith 26 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 6 0
C. Beal-Smith 1 6 0 6
D. Delaney 29 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 2 0
D. Delaney 1 2 0 2
Defense T-A SACK INT
C. Wade Jr. 9 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
C. Wade Jr. 0-0 0.0 1
E. Bassey 21 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
E. Bassey 0-0 0.0 1
L. Masterson 12 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
L. Masterson 0-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
N. Sciba 96 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
11/14 35/35
N. Sciba 11/14 0 35/35 68
Z. Murphy 88 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
0/0 1/1
Z. Murphy 0/0 0 1/1 1
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
NC State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
R. Finley 15 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
67.8% 2490 16 6 153.4
R. Finley 198/292 2490 16 6
T. Thomas 87 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 56 0 0 570.4
T. Thomas 1/1 56 0 0
M. McKay 7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 37 0 0 410.8
M. McKay 1/1 37 0 0
J. Meyers 11 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
J. Meyers 0/1 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
R. Gallaspy 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
138 554 9
R. Gallaspy 138 554 9 22
R. Person 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
66 301 2
R. Person 66 301 2 38
B. Bodine 33 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
22 116 2
B. Bodine 22 116 2 39
T. Pennix 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
22 68 0
T. Pennix 22 68 0 8
R. Finley 15 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
21 33 0
R. Finley 21 33 0 9
S. Louis 1 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 24 0
S. Louis 3 24 0 12
T. Thomas 87 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 8 0
T. Thomas 1 8 0 8
N. Robinson 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 8 0
N. Robinson 3 8 0 4
D. Rhem 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 8 0
D. Rhem 3 8 0 4
W. Cornwell 14 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
W. Cornwell 1 3 0 3
J. Meyers 11 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
J. Meyers 1 3 0 3
M. McKay 7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 -2 1
M. McKay 2 -2 1 2
C. Riley 19 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 -11 0
C. Riley 3 -11 0 3
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
K. Harmon 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
50 831 5
K. Harmon 50 831 5 74
J. Meyers 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
52 541 2
J. Meyers 52 541 2 39
E. Emezie 86 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
28 361 3
E. Emezie 28 361 3 67
T. Thomas 87 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
23 266 2
T. Thomas 23 266 2 26
C. Riley 19 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 202 1
C. Riley 15 202 1 37
S. Louis 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 154 0
S. Louis 12 154 0 32
C. Angeline 6 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 130 1
C. Angeline 6 130 1 49
T. Pennix 26 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 74 1
T. Pennix 5 74 1 56
R. Gallaspy 25 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 13 0
R. Gallaspy 3 13 0 8
D. Parham 28 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 11 0
D. Parham 2 11 0 12
R. Person 20 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 5 1
R. Person 2 5 1 3
D. Rhem 5 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 1 0
D. Rhem 1 1 0 1
T. Baker-Williams 32 S
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 -6 0
T. Baker-Williams 1 -6 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
L. Murchison 92 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
L. Murchison 0-0 0.0 1
J. Morehead 31 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
J. Morehead 0-0 0.0 1
D. Wright 14 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
D. Wright 0-0 0.0 1
N. McCloud 4 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
N. McCloud 0-0 0.0 1
C. Ingram 15 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
C. Ingram 0-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Dunn 32 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
14/17 30/30
C. Dunn 14/17 0 30/30 72
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
