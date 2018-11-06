Drive Chart
LSU
ARK

No. 7 Tigers take on Arkansas in battle of lowered expectations

  • STATS TSX
  • Nov 06, 2018

LSU knows it's not going to the SEC Championship Game.

Arkansas knows it's not going to a bowl game.

Both teams have had to lower their expectations as they prepare to meet Saturday night in Fayetteville, Ark. But they both have things to play for.

The No. 7 Tigers (7-2, 4-2) can still win 10 games and go to a major bowl game. The Razorbacks (2-7, 0-5) are just beginning a rebuilding process under first-year coach Chad Morris.

LSU had its SEC title hopes and most likely its CFP aspirations dashed in a 29-0 home loss to No. 1 Alabama last Saturday.

Morris watched the game while his team was in the midst of an open date.

"It was two extremely talented teams," Morris said told the Arkansas Democrat Gazette. "That was a slugfest. You saw what I saw, which was guys just laying everything they had out on the field. I know we'll get their absolute best. They'll get our best this week and that's what we ask for."

Both of coach Ed Orgeron's previous Tigers teams bounced back from tough, physical losses to Alabama to beat Arkansas a week later.

Those are two of the seven games Orgeron's teams have played after a loss and they won the other five also.

"This team's got to be mentally tough," Orgeron said. "We've got a lot to play for."

The Tigers can still finish higher than their current ranking and play in an attractive bowl game, perhaps even a New Year's Six game.

The Razorbacks, on the other hand, won't be going to a bowl game and Morris lamented the loss of the additional 15 practices and subsequent player development that come with a bowl bid.

"Those 15 extra practices are so much a part of developing your young guys," Morris said.

The coach said he might opt to look at some younger players, most notably freshman quarterback Connor Noland, in the remaining games.

"With Connor, (we'll) just kind of see how the game goes," offensive coordinator Joe Craddock told the Democrat Gazette. "We'd like to get him in there if we can, but also ... we're going to be very cognizant of his redshirt. I don't want to just burn it for one or two plays."

Defensive coordinator John Chavis said any increase in playing time for youngsters would take place only if it doesn't jeopardize Arkansas' chances of winning.

"We may lean that way, but we're going to do everything to win," Chavis said. "It's win first, build second. If it means playing two linebackers the entire game and that's the best way to win, then that's what we'll do. But certainly we've got to keep developing this football team here."

Orgeron has yet to play sophomore quarterback Myles Brennan, who was the presumed starter until Joe Burrow joined the program as a graduate transfer from Ohio State after spring practice.

"Myles Brennan is ready to go every game," Orgeron said. "There's three games to go, there's several players that can get more reps and still get red shirted, but I do want to put them in at the right time, I don't want to put them in at the wrong time and I want to make sure that he's ready to go in."

Orgeron said he's familiar with Morris' offensive success as head coach at SMU and before that as offensive coordinator at Clemson. He's especially aware that the Razorbacks scored 31 points against Alabama. It was a 65-31 loss, but nonetheless that's 31 more points than LSU scored against Alabama.

"I know what he can do, I know what he did at Clemson," Orgeron said. "He's an excellent game day caller. Their offense is becoming explosive. It's becoming Chad Morris' offense. He has a difficult scheme. He had an excellent game plan (against Alabama), so we do respect his offense."

Copyright 2018 by STATS. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS is strictly prohibited.

No Text
Scoring Summary
No Scoring Plays
1234T
3 LSU 7-2 -----
Arkansas 2-7 -----
O/U 47.5, ARK +13.5
Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium Fayetteville, AR
 0 AVG PASS YDS 0
0 AVG RUSH YDS 0
0 AVG TOTAL YDS 0
LSU
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Burrow 9 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
53.5% 1728 6 4 114.3
J. Burrow 138/258 1728 6 4
Z. Von Rosenberg 46 P
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
Z. Von Rosenberg 0/1 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
N. Brossette 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
158 702 10
N. Brossette 158 702 10 50
C. Edwards-Helaire 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
111 535 5
C. Edwards-Helaire 111 535 5 47
J. Burrow 9 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
79 243 4
J. Burrow 79 243 4 59
J. Jefferson 2 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 25 0
J. Jefferson 2 25 0 19
S. Sullivan 10 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 20 0
S. Sullivan 2 20 0 11
L. Fournette 27 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 13 0
L. Fournette 3 13 0 7
T. Carter 44 FB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 4 0
T. Carter 2 4 0 2
J. Kirklin 13 CB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
J. Kirklin 1 2 0 2
C. Curry 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 2 0
C. Curry 8 2 0 3
D. Dillon 19 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 1 0
D. Dillon 3 1 0 1
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
J. Jefferson 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
36 552 2
J. Jefferson 36 552 2 65
D. Anderson 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
17 215 0
D. Anderson 17 215 0 28
S. Sullivan 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 184 1
S. Sullivan 15 184 1 40
D. Dillon 19 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 149 1
D. Dillon 11 149 1 71
T. Marshall Jr. 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 136 0
T. Marshall Jr. 8 136 0 52
F. Moreau 18 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 126 0
F. Moreau 11 126 0 24
J. Chase 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 125 2
J. Chase 11 125 2 22
N. Brossette 4 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 69 0
N. Brossette 10 69 0 15
C. Edwards-Helaire 22 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 66 0
C. Edwards-Helaire 6 66 0 30
R. McMath 17 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 42 0
R. McMath 2 42 0 23
J. Giles 12 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 32 0
J. Giles 7 32 0 9
L. Fournette 27 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 17 0
L. Fournette 2 17 0 12
T. Carter 44 FB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 10 0
T. Carter 1 10 0 10
J. Kirklin 13 CB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 5 0
J. Kirklin 1 5 0 5
Defense T-A SACK INT
T. Harris Jr. 33 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
T. Harris Jr. 0-0 0.0 1
G. Williams 29 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0.0
G. Williams 0-0 0.0 2
E. Paris 21 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
E. Paris 0-0 0.0 1
J. Battle 26 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 3 0.0
J. Battle 0-0 0.0 3
M. Divinity Jr. 45 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
M. Divinity Jr. 0-0 0.0 1
G. Delpit 9 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 5 0.0
G. Delpit 0-0 0.0 5
Kr. Fulton 22 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
Kr. Fulton 0-0 0.0 1
J. Phillips 6 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
J. Phillips 0-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Arkansas
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
T. Storey 4 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
58.4% 1223 9 7 125.0
T. Storey 104/178 1223 9 7
C. Kelley 15 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
53% 455 5 5 120.8
C. Kelley 35/66 455 5 5
C. Noland 13 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60.9% 149 1 2 112.2
C. Noland 14/23 149 1 2
Jo. Jones 9 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 1 -66.7
Jo. Jones 0/3 0 0 1
J. Cornelius 1 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% -5 0 0 58.0
J. Cornelius 1/1 -5 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
R. Boyd 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
94 615 2
R. Boyd 94 615 2 69
D. Whaley 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
65 298 2
D. Whaley 65 298 2 18
C. Hayden 2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
55 252 1
C. Hayden 55 252 1 38
T. Storey 4 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
50 201 1
T. Storey 50 201 1 23
Ma. Williams 23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
20 115 2
Ma. Williams 20 115 2 68
C. Kelley 15 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
28 73 3
C. Kelley 28 73 3 20
T. Hammonds 6 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 28 0
T. Hammonds 10 28 0 10
Jo. Jones 9 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 15 0
Jo. Jones 1 15 0 15
C. Noland 13 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
12 10 0
C. Noland 12 10 0 13
Jo. Jones 10 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 9 0
Jo. Jones 1 9 0 9
D. Hyatt 11 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 -6 0
D. Hyatt 2 -6 0 0
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
L. Pettway 16 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
21 354 4
L. Pettway 21 354 4 48
C. O'Grady 85 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
21 284 4
C. O'Grady 21 284 4 39
Jo. Jones 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 191 1
Jo. Jones 14 191 1 57
M. Woods 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 177 1
M. Woods 14 177 1 29
R. Boyd 5 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
18 154 0
R. Boyd 18 154 0 38
D. Stewart 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 142 0
D. Stewart 12 142 0 37
A. Cantrell 44 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 119 1
A. Cantrell 8 119 1 42
T. Hammonds 6 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 84 1
T. Hammonds 4 84 1 64
C. Hayden 2 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 61 0
C. Hayden 11 61 0 20
C. Harrell 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 60 0
C. Harrell 4 60 0 36
J. Cornelius 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 53 0
J. Cornelius 5 53 0 14
J. Patton 18 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 45 0
J. Patton 5 45 0 19
T. Morris 19 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 30 1
T. Morris 4 30 1 11
G. Gunter 89 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 28 1
G. Gunter 3 28 1 11
D. Whaley 21 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 24 0
D. Whaley 5 24 0 7
D. Warren 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 14 1
D. Warren 3 14 1 17
J. Nance 7 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 -2 0
J. Nance 1 -2 0 0
T. Storey 4 QB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 -5 0
T. Storey 1 -5 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
D. Greenlaw 23 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0.0
D. Greenlaw 0-0 0.0 2
R. Pulley 11 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 3 0.0
R. Pulley 0-0 0.0 3
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Limpert 19 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
16/20 27/27
C. Limpert 16/20 0 27/27 75
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA FB Scores