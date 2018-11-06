Drive Chart
OHIOST
MICHST

No. 18 Michigan State aims to knock off No. 10 Ohio State

  • Nov 06, 2018

Michigan State doesn't have a quarterback controversy entering its Big Ten East Division showdown with Ohio State on Saturday.

Coach Mark Dantonio squashed all that talk during his weekly press conference, declaring Brian Lewerke his No. 1 guy. Backup Rocky Lombardi led the team to victory over Purdue two weeks ago when Lewerke sat out with a shoulder injury, but Lewerke was back behind center in the team's 24-3 win at Maryland.

"Brian is our starting quarterback, I think you can go with that," Dantonio said. "That's the foundation that he's built here. I didn't see any velocity issues relative to his arm strength. If he was hurt, he would not be playing."

No. 18 Michigan State (6-3, 4-2 Big Ten) is two games behind Michigan in the division standings but could still wind up in the Rose Bowl if it wins out. First, it would have to knock off No. 10 Ohio State (8-1, 5-1), which hasn't lost at Spartan Stadium since 1999.

"This is a strange football season. A lot of people have lost. There's a lot of two-loss teams and quite a few three-loss teams right now," Dantonio said. "If you can't win the Big Ten Championship -- I guess mathematically, there's still opportunity there -- but I think the next thing is there, can you go to a Big Six Bowl? Can you be 9-3? Well, you've got to win this one if you're going to do that."

The Spartans have won three of the last seven meetings, including the 2013 Big Ten championship game. The Buckeyes crushed the Spartans 48-3 last season in Columbus after getting upset the previous two times Michigan State visited the state.

Ohio State has been dominant in East Lansing, collecting victories in its last six journeys to Spartan Stadium. The Buckeyes pulled out a 17-16 squeaker there in 2016.

The Buckeyes need to win out to remain in contention for a College Football Playoff berth. They won't have a chance if they continue to play like they have the past two weeks.

After getting stunned by unranked Purdue 49-20, they struggled past a rebuilding Nebraska program at home 36-31.

"They are still 8-1. Everybody is acting like, 'poor Ohio State.' They are still 8-1 and ranked in the Top 10," Dantonio said. "They are pretty good and they have got some playmakers up front."

The Buckeyes trailed at halftime and allowed 450 total yards to the Cornhuskers. Safety Isaiah Pryor and cornerback Jeffrey Okudah missed the game with undisclosed ailments.

"On defense, right now it's the confidence factor," coach Urban Meyer said. "You've got three starters out of the secondary again (last) Saturday. I think we're going to have them all healthy (this week). It's been like that. It's been a deck of cards shuffling in and out of the back end of our defense."

One of the positives from the game was the production of running backs J.K. Dobbins and Mike Weber. Dobbins rushed for 163 yards on 23 carries and three touchdowns. Weber gained 91 yards in nine carries.

Finding creases will be much more difficult against a Spartans rushing defense that ranks No. 1 in the nation. Michigan State is allowing just 71.7 rushing yards per game.

"That's what we're working on right now," Meyer said of trying to sustain the success his team had running the ball. "Obviously, you're facing the number one rush defense in the country coming up this next week. But our offensive line played very well and our backs, that was their best pad level game as far as dropping their pads and getting through those holes."

Dobbins, a sophomore, rushed for 124 yards and also caught a touchdown pass against the Spartans last season. Weber, a junior, erupted for 162 yards on just nine carries and two touchdowns in the same game.

The Spartans will also have their hands full with sophomore quarterback Dwayne Haskins, who has thrown 32 touchdown passes and surpassed 3,000 yards this season against Nebraska.

Scoring Summary
1234T
10 Ohio State 8-1 -----
Michigan State 6-3 -----
O/U 52, MICHST +3.5
Spartan Stadium East Lansing, MI
 0 AVG PASS YDS 0
0 AVG RUSH YDS 0
0 AVG TOTAL YDS 0
Ohio State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
D. Haskins 7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
69.7% 3053 32 6 170.6
D. Haskins 242/347 3053 32 6
T. Martell 18 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
82.1% 269 1 0 174.6
T. Martell 23/28 269 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Dobbins 2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
143 684 7
J. Dobbins 143 684 7 42
M. Weber 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
105 607 3
M. Weber 105 607 3 49
T. Martell 18 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
18 121 2
T. Martell 18 121 2 47
D. Haskins 7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
38 45 1
D. Haskins 38 45 1 17
B. Snead 6 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 37 1
B. Snead 11 37 1 5
D. McCall 30 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 26 0
D. McCall 4 26 0 15
P. Campbell 21 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 7 0
P. Campbell 6 7 0 18
K. Hill 14 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -3 0
K. Hill 1 -3 0 0
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
K. Hill 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
51 695 4
K. Hill 51 695 4 42
P. Campbell 21 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
56 631 8
P. Campbell 56 631 8 71
T. McLaurin 83 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
21 398 8
T. McLaurin 21 398 8 75
J. Dixon 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
26 380 5
J. Dixon 26 380 5 44
A. Mack 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
26 331 1
A. Mack 26 331 1 48
B. Victor 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 246 3
B. Victor 15 246 3 47
J. Dobbins 2 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
16 186 1
J. Dobbins 16 186 1 35
L. Farrell 89 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 126 1
L. Farrell 12 126 1 24
M. Weber 25 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 84 1
M. Weber 15 84 1 15
C. Saunders 80 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 73 0
C. Saunders 10 73 0 19
D. McCall 30 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 58 0
D. McCall 6 58 0 35
R. Berry 13 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 36 1
R. Berry 4 36 1 11
J. Harris 15 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 22 0
J. Harris 2 22 0 15
C. Olave 17 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 19 0
C. Olave 2 19 0 14
G. Prater 82 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 13 0
G. Prater 1 13 0 13
J. Ruckert 88 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 13 0
J. Ruckert 1 13 0 13
J. Gill 26 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 11 0
J. Gill 1 11 0 11
Defense T-A SACK INT
I. Pryor 12 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
I. Pryor 0-0 0.0 1
K. Sheffield 8 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0.0
K. Sheffield 0-0 0.0 2
D. Jones 86 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
D. Jones 0-0 0.0 1
M. Harrison 39 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
M. Harrison 0-0 0.0 1
S. Wade 24 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
S. Wade 0-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
B. Haubeil 95 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
5/6 9/9
B. Haubeil 5/6 0 9/9 24
S. Nuernberger 96 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
3/5 39/39
S. Nuernberger 3/5 0 39/39 48
J. Dobbins 2 RB
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
0/0 0/1
J. Dobbins 0/0 0 0/1 0
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Michigan State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
B. Lewerke 14 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
55.9% 1740 8 8 113.9
B. Lewerke 151/270 1740 8 8
R. Lombardi 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
54% 327 2 1 118.1
R. Lombardi 27/50 327 2 1
C. Heyward 11 RB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 36 0 0 402.4
C. Heyward 1/1 36 0 0
C. White 7 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 6 0 0 150.4
C. White 1/1 6 0 0
D. Stewart Jr. 25 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 4 1 0 463.6
D. Stewart Jr. 1/1 4 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
C. Heyward 11 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
70 358 5
C. Heyward 70 358 5 80
L. Jefferson 15 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
65 223 2
L. Jefferson 65 223 2 27
L. Scott 3 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
55 180 0
L. Scott 55 180 0 14
J. Nailor 8 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 125 1
J. Nailor 8 125 1 75
B. Lewerke 14 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
68 117 2
B. Lewerke 68 117 2 27
W. Bridges 27 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
16 53 0
W. Bridges 16 53 0 9
F. Davis III 18 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 50 1
F. Davis III 2 50 1 48
D. Stewart Jr. 25 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 22 0
D. Stewart Jr. 3 22 0 15
R. Lombardi 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
16 10 0
R. Lombardi 16 10 0 10
A. Welch 83 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 7 0
A. Welch 2 7 0 11
M. Coghlin 4 K
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 6 1
M. Coghlin 1 6 1 6
A. Thomas 39 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 6 0
A. Thomas 1 6 0 6
L. Nelson 13 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 2 0
L. Nelson 2 2 0 3
B. Sowards 16 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -1 0
B. Sowards 1 -1 0 0
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
F. Davis III 18 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
31 474 4
F. Davis III 31 474 4 37
C. White 7 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
22 320 2
C. White 22 320 2 40
D. Stewart Jr. 25 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
24 250 1
D. Stewart Jr. 24 250 1 27
C. Chambers 21 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 221 0
C. Chambers 15 221 0 36
B. Sowards 16 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
17 189 0
B. Sowards 17 189 0 23
C. Heyward 11 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
22 135 0
C. Heyward 22 135 0 22
J. Nailor 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 112 2
J. Nailor 7 112 2 48
M. Dotson 89 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 108 1
M. Dotson 10 108 1 21
L. Nelson 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 96 0
L. Nelson 9 96 0 21
L. Scott 3 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 95 0
L. Scott 7 95 0 32
Ma. Sokol 81 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 58 0
Ma. Sokol 5 58 0 25
L. Jefferson 15 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 22 0
L. Jefferson 6 22 0 8
C. Hayes 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 13 0
C. Hayes 1 13 0 13
J. Layne 2 CB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 11 0
J. Layne 1 11 0 11
B. Lewerke 14 QB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 10 1
B. Lewerke 2 10 1 6
L. Campbell 62 T
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 5 0
L. Campbell 1 5 0 5
A. Thomas 39 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 -6 0
A. Thomas 1 -6 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
A. Simmons 34 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
A. Simmons 0-0 0.0 1
T. Thompson 17 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
T. Thompson 0-0 0.0 1
J. Layne 2 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
J. Layne 0-0 0.0 1
D. Dowell 6 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0.0
D. Dowell 0-0 0.0 2
M. Morrissey 10 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0.0
M. Morrissey 0-0 0.0 2
K. Willis 27 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0.0
K. Willis 0-0 0.0 2
M. Panasiuk 72 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
M. Panasiuk 0-0 0.0 1
J. Bachie 35 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
J. Bachie 0-0 0.0 1
S. Brown 29 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
S. Brown 0-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
M. Coghlin 4 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
12/13 23/23
M. Coghlin 12/13 0 23/23 59
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
