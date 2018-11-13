Drive Chart
No. 9 West Virginia wary of Oklahoma State

  • Nov 13, 2018

STILLWATER, Okla. -- A second straight week in which Oklahoma State attempts to play the roll of Big 12 spoiler will involve a visit Saturday from No. 9 West Virginia to Boone Pickens Stadium.

The Cowboys, aware of their positioning as a 5-5 team, came within a two-point conversion of effectively removing Oklahoma from the College Football Playoff chase. That bid fell short in a 48-47 road defeat, but Oklahoma State will get to pose another threat to a Big 12 co-leader in spite of a 2-5 mark in the conference.

"I know what we expect to see from Oklahoma State. They are scary," said West Virginia coach Dana Holgorsen, a former assistant for Cowboys coach Mike Gundy.

"They can score points and look really good. I think some of it is the up and down in the Big 12 Conference. You have to be ready to play every week. We expect to get their best."

A victory would give West Virginia (8-1, 6-1 Big 12) a shot at its first Big 12 title in a Nov. 23 clash against No. 6 Oklahoma, which plays host to last-place Kansas on Saturday.

Heisman Trophy candidate Will Grier has maintained a torrid pace for the Mountaineers. The senior quarterback has thrown for 300 yards in all but one game, a 100-yard passing performance in West Virginia's only loss, at Iowa State.

Grier, who ranks fourth nationally with a 329-yard average, is even on an uptick, according to his coach.

"He is coming off his best performance yet. He played lights out and controlled the whole game," Holgorsen said of his QB's effort against TCU, a 47-10 home win that did not push the Mountaineers higher in the College Football Playoff standings.

"Gary Patterson does great job coaching (the TCU defense) and he puts guys in position to make plays. We got after them pretty good and scored 47. That doesn't happen to TCU very often. (Grier) was as accurate as he has been here. He had like five drops and only missed two passes."

Management of any game played at Pickens Stadium can be tricky because of how the teams are confined to little room along their sideline. The Cowboys, however, have tumbled in four of their last six conference home games, including losses this season to Texas Tech and Iowa State.

Offensive balance could be key for West Virginia considering Oklahoma State allowed 400-plus yards in the first half at Oklahoma before attempting a frantic comeback behind quarterback Taylor Cornelius, who passed for 501 yards, including 220 on 10 receptions by sophomore receive Tylan Wallace.

Wallace, a Biletnikoff Award candidate, will oppose another semifinalist for that honor, West Virginia senior David Sills.

Cornelius is a rare breed, a quarterback who remained in the same program before finally getting his shot as a fifth-year senior. By contrast, Grier is a Florida transfer.

"The guy is a competitor, he is tough. He takes a lot of hits, keeps fighting, never gives up and made a lot of plays," Gundy said. "(Cornelius) is a 'salt of the earth,' 'blue collar,' small West Texas kid. Probably raised a little differently than some kids nowadays. The values that have been instilled in him with his mom and dad were, 'You need to do what you are supposed to do and figure it out,' and that's what he did. It's worked out well for him."

West Virginia will attempt to blend a ground game that employs multiple backs. Grier will be working against a young Oklahoma State secondary, though the Cowboys rank third nationally in sacks (36), including nine by defensive end Jordan Brailford, the Big 12 leader.

Oklahoma State junior running back Justice Hill, the leading rusher in the Big 12 last season, is expected to return from a rib injury that limited him to five attempts against Oklahoma.

9 West Virginia 8-1 -----
Oklahoma State 5-5 -----
West Virginia
Offense
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
W. Grier 7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
69% 2961 31 8 180.7
W. Grier 207/300 2961 31 8
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
K. McKoy 6 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
91 500 4
K. McKoy 91 500 4 38
M. Pettaway 32 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
74 458 4
M. Pettaway 74 458 4 55
L. Brown 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
75 383 4
L. Brown 75 383 4 47
T. Bush 14 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 85 0
T. Bush 4 85 0 79
A. Sinkfield 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
17 64 1
A. Sinkfield 17 64 1 9
M. Simms 8 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 5 0
M. Simms 1 5 0 5
L. Dorr 34 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 2 0
L. Dorr 2 2 0 1
B. Watson 35 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
B. Watson 1 0 0 0
W. Grier 7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
34 -63 1
W. Grier 34 -63 1 15
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
D. Sills V 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
49 697 12
D. Sills V 49 697 12 65
M. Simms 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
37 635 2
M. Simms 37 635 2 82
G. Jennings Jr. 12 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
40 600 10
G. Jennings Jr. 40 600 10 53
T. Simmons 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
19 264 1
T. Simmons 19 264 1 59
T. Wesco 88 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
18 252 1
T. Wesco 18 252 1 32
T. Bush 14 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 166 1
T. Bush 11 166 1 62
K. McKoy 6 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 143 1
K. McKoy 11 143 1 37
J. Haskins 84 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 115 1
J. Haskins 13 115 1 15
D. Maiden 82 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 78 1
D. Maiden 5 78 1 40
A. Sinkfield 20 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 44 0
A. Sinkfield 4 44 0 31
M. Pettaway 32 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 27 1
M. Pettaway 5 27 1 15
L. Brown 4 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 15 1
L. Brown 1 15 1 15
Defense T-A SACK INT
D. Askew-Henry 6 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0.0
D. Askew-Henry 0-0 0.0 2
S. Campbell 34 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
S. Campbell 0-0 0.0 1
E. Rose 5 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
E. Rose 0-0 0.0 1
K. Washington 28 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0.0
K. Washington 0-0 0.0 2
H. Bailey 24 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
H. Bailey 0-0 0.0 1
T. Avery Jr. 3 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
T. Avery Jr. 0-0 0.0 1
K. Robinson Jr. 2 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0.0
K. Robinson Jr. 0-0 0.0 2
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
E. Staley 30 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
10/14 46/46
E. Staley 10/14 0 46/46 76
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Oklahoma State
Offense
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
T. Cornelius 14 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60.6% 3123 23 8 151.3
T. Cornelius 215/355 3123 23 8
K. Wudtee 11 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
40% 26 1 0 149.7
K. Wudtee 2/5 26 1 0
Ty. Wallace 2 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 24 0 0 301.6
Ty. Wallace 1/1 24 0 0
D. Stoner 17 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 3 0 0 125.2
D. Stoner 1/1 3 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Hill 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
158 930 9
J. Hill 158 930 9 92
C. Hubbard 30 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
67 419 5
C. Hubbard 67 419 5 27
T. Cornelius 14 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
88 227 7
T. Cornelius 88 227 7 48
J. King 27 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
43 153 0
J. King 43 153 0 21
L. Brown 7 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 129 1
L. Brown 11 129 1 77
K. Wudtee 11 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
12 81 0
K. Wudtee 12 81 0 30
R. Haymaker 33 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
15 37 0
R. Haymaker 15 37 0 10
L. Wolf 88 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 6 0
L. Wolf 1 6 0 6
Ty. Wallace 2 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 6 1
Ty. Wallace 1 6 1 6
J. McCleskey 1 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 5 1
J. McCleskey 1 5 1 5
T. Johnson 13 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 1 1
T. Johnson 1 1 1 1
Z. Sinor 29 P
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -7 0
Z. Sinor 1 -7 0 0
M. Hockett 59 P
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -9 0
M. Hockett 1 -9 0 0
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
Ty. Wallace 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
68 1282 9
Ty. Wallace 68 1282 9 56
T. Johnson 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
40 614 4
T. Johnson 40 614 4 64
D. Stoner 17 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
29 378 1
D. Stoner 29 378 1 32
L. Wolf 88 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
20 259 2
L. Wolf 20 259 2 42
C. Hubbard 30 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 168 1
C. Hubbard 14 168 1 54
J. McCleskey 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 155 2
J. McCleskey 15 155 2 29
J. Woods 89 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 120 2
J. Woods 7 120 2 32
J. King 27 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 92 2
J. King 6 92 2 25
J. Hill 5 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 68 0
J. Hill 13 68 0 22
T. Cornelius 14 QB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 27 0
T. Cornelius 2 27 0 24
B. Johnson 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 7 0
B. Johnson 2 7 0 6
L. Brown 7 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 5 0
L. Brown 1 5 0 5
S. Finefeuiaki 42 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 3 1
S. Finefeuiaki 1 3 1 3
Tr. Wallace 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 1 0
Tr. Wallace 1 1 0 1
Defense T-A SACK INT
R. Williams 8 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0.0
R. Williams 0-0 0.0 2
A. Green 4 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
A. Green 0-0 0.0 1
D. Harper 16 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
D. Harper 0-0 0.0 1
J. Bernard 24 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
J. Bernard 0-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
M. Ammendola 49 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
13/19 47/49
M. Ammendola 13/19 0 47/49 86
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
