No. 18 Mississippi State gears up for Egg Bowl vs. Ole Miss

  • Nov 20, 2018

No one has to tell Ole Miss head football coach Matt Luke what it means to win the Battle for the Golden Egg.

Luke's been a Rebel since birth, growing up in Gulfport, and he was an offensive lineman for Old Miss from 1995-1998.

"It's huge for the people of Mississippi. It always has been. It's a game that means so much (for) so many people," Luke said. "It's 365-day bragging rights. It's always been important in my family ever since I can remember. This is not my second egg bowl, it's my 42nd."

Even though he is in his first year at Mississippi State, head coach Joe Moorhead also understands what it means to win or lose a rivalry game.

"This game as all of the ingredients of what makes college football and a great rivalry special," Moorhead said. "Two great opponents, proximity, familiarity, tradition, history. Really, quite frankly and most importantly, a lot of players from the state who have played with or against each other. I think that's what makes this game unique and special."

So the stage is set for a Thanksgiving battle for the coveted egg in Oxford.

Ole Miss will host Mississippi State in the 115th meeting between the two schools dating back to 1901. The Rebels own a 64-44-6 advantage, though the series is tied 10-10 in the last 20 meetings.

Mississippi State erupted for 52 points against Arkansas on, marking its fourth game of 45 or more points of the year. The Bulldogs moved up three spots to No. 18 in the College Football Playoff rankings after their latest offensive outburst.

The Rebels (5-6, 1-6 Southeastern Conference) come into this year's Egg Bowl on a four-game losing streak and maybe a bit discouraged after a touchdown reversal and losing in overtime to Vanderbilt.

"Bouncing back from a tough loss Saturday, you really don't have a choice," Luke said. "You have a short week to prepare for Mississippi State, a huge rivalry game. It will be a huge game for these seniors, one last home game. Last game in Vaught-Hemingway and our last game together. It will be a huge night and big challenge on a short week against a very good football team."

When the Bulldogs (7-4, 3-4) are good, they've been very good. And when they've struggled, they ... have not been very good. Mississippi State has scored 45 points or more four times and for them to beat their archrival, Moorhead says they have to "have the ability to be explosive, convert on third downs and limit turnovers."

What has been stellar throughout has been the Bulldogs defense, which has allowed only 12.8 points per game, the second lowest amount in FBS.

The defense should be tested by Ole Miss quarterback Jordan Ta'amu, who ranks second in the FBS with 3,831 passing yards. A.J. Brown is his favorite target and ranks fifth in the nations with 81 receptions, 1,259 yards and six touchdowns.

DaMarkus Lodge enters the game with 62 receptions, 823 yards and six touchdowns.

Ta'amu is surrounded by players from Mississippi, 35 dot the Rebels roster. The importance of this game to his teammates is not something Ta'amu takes lightly.

"We don't have this kind of rivalry thing back home (in Hawaii)," Ta'amu told the Oxford Eagle. "I know it's huge for the other guys around here. I know it's huge for the coaches and fans".

"If it's huge to them it's huge to me. I'm going treat it like I was raised in Mississippi. I treat it like this is my home."

You could say the same for Georgia native and Ta'amu's Mississippi State counterpart Nick Fitzgerald.

Fitzgerald is the key for Mississippi State. The senior quarterback is the team's leading rusher with 1,088 yards and 10 touchdowns. As a passer he is completing nearly 52 percent of his passes for 1,504 yards and 14 touchdowns.

Ole Miss has one glaring weakness -- the Rebels have the worst run defense in the conference. The Bulldogs have the second-best rushing offense. Look for Moorhead and Fitzgerald to exploit that weakness.

"You can win games by running the ball well, but to win championships you have to be balanced," Moorhead said.

Balanced mentally is equally important.

"Sometimes this season we've gotten wrapped up playing with too much emotion," Fitzgerald said. "We have to play with emotion without being emotional."

Scoring Summary
1234T
21 Miss. State 7-4 -----
Ole Miss 5-6 -----
O/U 59, MISS +11
Vaught-Hemingway Stadium Oxford, MS
 0 AVG PASS YDS 0
0 AVG RUSH YDS 0
0 AVG TOTAL YDS 0
Miss. State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
N. Fitzgerald 7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
51.9% 1504 14 7 120.6
N. Fitzgerald 120/231 1504 14 7
K. Thompson 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
46.2% 458 6 1 190.4
K. Thompson 18/39 458 6 1
L. Burnett 17 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 25 0 0 310.0
L. Burnett 1/1 25 0 0
J. Mayden 14 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 9 0 0 87.8
J. Mayden 1/2 9 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
N. Fitzgerald 7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
183 901 10
N. Fitzgerald 183 901 10 76
K. Hill 8 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
88 583 3
K. Hill 88 583 3 52
Ae. Williams 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
68 438 2
Ae. Williams 68 438 2 29
K. Thompson 10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
21 216 4
K. Thompson 21 216 4 25
N. Gibson 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
23 177 1
N. Gibson 23 177 1 62
D. Lee 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
17 78 1
D. Lee 17 78 1 13
J. Mayden 14 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 32 0
J. Mayden 7 32 0 14
R. Rivers 33 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 31 0
R. Rivers 5 31 0 9
L. Burnett 17 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
L. Burnett 1 3 0 3
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
O. Mitchell 87 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
24 385 4
O. Mitchell 24 385 4 84
S. Guidry 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
17 364 3
S. Guidry 17 364 3 84
Ju. Johnson 81 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 233 1
Ju. Johnson 15 233 1 37
D. Thomas 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 217 1
D. Thomas 15 217 1 44
K. Hill 8 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
17 152 3
K. Hill 17 152 3 53
Au. Williams 85 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 137 3
Au. Williams 10 137 3 33
K. Mixon 23 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 118 2
K. Mixon 8 118 2 25
Ae. Williams 26 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 81 1
Ae. Williams 6 81 1 27
F. Green 82 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 73 0
F. Green 8 73 0 13
D. Jones 84 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 66 1
D. Jones 4 66 1 21
Je. Jackson 86 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 59 1
Je. Jackson 7 59 1 24
D. Jason 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 42 0
D. Jason 2 42 0 25
N. Gibson 21 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 36 0
N. Gibson 5 36 0 12
B. Cumbest 25 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 21 0
B. Cumbest 1 21 0 21
M. Dear 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 12 0
M. Dear 1 12 0 12
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Abram 38 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
J. Abram 0-0 0.0 1
C. Morgan 29 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0.0
C. Morgan 0-0 0.0 2
B. Cole 32 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
B. Cole 0-0 0.0 1
C. Dantzler 3 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0.0
C. Dantzler 0-0 0.0 2
S. Adegoke 19 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
S. Adegoke 0-0 0.0 1
E. Thompson 40 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0.0
E. Thompson 0-0 0.0 2
W. Gay Jr. 6 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
W. Gay Jr. 0-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Christmann 47 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
9/13 35/35
J. Christmann 9/13 0 35/35 62
J. Lawless 26 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
0/0 6/6
J. Lawless 0/0 0 6/6 6
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Ole Miss
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Ta'amu 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
64.3% 3831 19 7 156.7
J. Ta'amu 258/401 3831 19 7
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
S. Phillips 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
149 927 12
S. Phillips 149 927 12 65
J. Ta'amu 10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
112 366 6
J. Ta'amu 112 366 6 39
I. Woullard 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
73 365 4
I. Woullard 73 365 4 46
T. Knight 28 DB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
19 107 0
T. Knight 19 107 0 41
E. Swinney 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
14 45 0
E. Swinney 14 45 0 22
A. Linton 29 DB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 22 0
A. Linton 6 22 0 8
K. Wells 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 21 0
K. Wells 4 21 0 11
J. Pellerin 7 TE
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
J. Pellerin 1 3 0 3
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
A. Brown 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
81 1259 6
A. Brown 81 1259 6 84
D. Lodge 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
62 823 4
D. Lodge 62 823 4 51
D. Metcalf 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
26 569 5
D. Metcalf 26 569 5 75
B. Sanders 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
16 271 1
B. Sanders 16 271 1 55
D. Knox 9 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 256 0
D. Knox 12 256 0 48
O. Cooley 15 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 172 1
O. Cooley 8 172 1 66
S. Phillips 22 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 105 2
S. Phillips 10 105 2 38
I. Woullard 26 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 54 0
I. Woullard 7 54 0 11
F. Allen 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 44 0
F. Allen 4 44 0 14
A. Weber 85 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 35 0
A. Weber 3 35 0 31
M. Battle 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 18 0
M. Battle 2 18 0 12
E. Swinney 24 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 12 0
E. Swinney 3 12 0 8
Defense T-A SACK INT
K. Smith 20 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
K. Smith 0-0 0.0 1
K. Webster 5 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0.0
K. Webster 0-0 0.0 2
C. Moore 38 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
C. Moore 0-0 0.0 1
Z. Woods 36 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0.0
Z. Woods 0-0 0.0 2
V. Dasher 3 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
V. Dasher 0-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
L. Logan 92 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
21/26 45/46
L. Logan 21/26 0 45/46 108
P. Nasiatka 99 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
0/0 1/1
P. Nasiatka 0/0 0 1/1 1
I. Way 95 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
0/0 1/1
I. Way 0/0 0 1/1 1
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
NCAA FB Scores