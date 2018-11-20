Drive Chart
No. 13 W.Va. hosts No. 6 Oklahoma in Big 12 showdown

  • Nov 20, 2018

Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley knows West Virginia quarterback Will Grier well.

When Riley was the offensive coordinator at East Carolina, the Pirates were the first Division I program to offer Grier, who is from Charlotte, N.C., a scholarship.

West Virginia offensive coordinator Jake Spavital is plenty familiar with Sooners quarterback Kyler Murray.

Spavital was Texas A&M's offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach in 2015, when Murray signed with the Aggies and played there for one season under Spavital.

Friday night in Morgantown, W.Va., the quarterbacks face off when No. 6 Oklahoma visits No. 13 West Virginia with a berth in the Big 12 championship game on the line.

While the Sooners and Mountaineers are playing to continue their pursuit of the conference title, there's also plenty of personal accolades on the line. One of the two quarterbacks figure to be the league's offensive player of the year and the pair make up two of the three primary Heisman Trophy contenders at this point, alongside Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

"I think if you asked either Kyler Murray or Will Grier right now what they care more about, I promise you they just want to win," Riley said. "And that's why those guys are even being mentioned for an award like that. You don't get to that point thinking about it."

The game figures to provide an opportunity for both quarterbacks to put up big numbers. The Sooners have allowed 40 or more points in three consecutive games, yet won all three. They've scored 48 or more points in five consecutive games and eight times all season.

West Virginia's offense hasn't been quite as prolific, but it isn't far from it, having scored 41 or more in four consecutive games. The Mountaineers have also allowed 41 or more points in two of their last three.

"We've got another exciting one this weekend," West Virginia coach Dana Holgorsen said. "We're in a position where this game matters and we couldn't be more excited about it.

"If we can win, then we've accomplished our goal."

West Virginia is trying to win its first conference title since moving to the Big 12 in 2012. Oklahoma is trying for its fourth consecutive conference title.

Friday's winner will play Texas next week at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, if the Longhorns can get past Kansas on Friday. If not, Oklahoma and West Virginia could meet again a week later for the title.

Grier is the most experienced of the quarterbacks, having started last year for West Virginia.

But he did not play against the Sooners, having suffered a hand injury the week before against Texas.

"This will be his last regular-season game, and he's meant a lot obviously to myself and our program," Holgorsen said.

Grier has thrown for 3,325 yards and 33 touchdowns with eight interceptions and is a more traditional drop-back quarterback compared to Murray, who has thrown for 3,310 yards and 34 touchdowns with six interceptions but has also rushed for 739 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Both teams have campaigned for their quarterbacks for the Heisman, with West Virginia launching its campaign before the season and Oklahoma unveiling its push for Murray last week.

Each day as he walks to practice, Murray passes statues of five of the six previous Heisman Trophy winners who played at Oklahoma. Only Baker Mayfield -- who won last year -- has yet to have a statue erected.

"It would be nice to put (another) one up, for sure," Murray said.

But before either quarterback has a chance at a Heisman, they'll have to get through this game.

West Virginia has never beaten the Sooners in Morgantown (0-3), and are trying to keep alive its chances of winning a conference title for the first time since 2011 when they took the Big East crown.

But Holgorsen also doesn't want to make the moment bigger than it is.

"This ain't a do-or-die moment for the program," Holgorsen said.

1234T
6 Oklahoma 10-1 -----
9 West Virginia 8-2 -----
O/U 83.5, WVU +2.5
Milan Puskar Stadium Morgantown, WV
 0 AVG PASS YDS 0
0 AVG RUSH YDS 0
0 AVG TOTAL YDS 0
Oklahoma
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
Ky. Murray 1 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
70.3% 3310 34 6 205.8
Ky. Murray 196/279 3310 34 6
A. Kendall 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
70.6% 122 1 0 150.3
A. Kendall 12/17 122 1 0
T. Mordecai 15 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 37 0 0 127.7
T. Mordecai 2/4 37 0 0
N. Basquine 83 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
N. Basquine 0/1 0 0 0
C. Lamb 2 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
C. Lamb 0/1 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
T. Sermon 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
132 851 10
T. Sermon 132 851 10 60
K. Brooks 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
82 811 11
K. Brooks 82 811 11 86
Ky. Murray 1 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
104 739 10
Ky. Murray 104 739 10 75
T. Pledger 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
30 179 0
T. Pledger 30 179 0 21
M. Sutton 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
29 152 2
M. Sutton 29 152 2 22
A. Kendall 10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 21 0
A. Kendall 7 21 0 12
J. Hall 27 FB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 21 0
J. Hall 4 21 0 8
M. Brown 5 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 0 0
M. Brown 2 0 0 0
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
M. Brown 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
59 1021 8
M. Brown 59 1021 8 77
C. Lamb 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
46 829 9
C. Lamb 46 829 9 86
L. Morris 84 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
19 426 8
L. Morris 19 426 8 65
G. Calcaterra 80 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
20 318 3
G. Calcaterra 20 318 3 35
C. Meier 45 FB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 223 4
C. Meier 13 223 4 32
T. Sermon 4 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 178 0
T. Sermon 11 178 0 51
M. Tease 87 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 75 1
M. Tease 7 75 1 20
A. Miller 12 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 75 2
A. Miller 7 75 2 17
N. Basquine 83 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 55 0
N. Basquine 4 55 0 24
C. Rambo 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 45 0
C. Rambo 4 45 0 17
M. Jones 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 37 0
M. Jones 2 37 0 33
K. Brooks 26 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 36 0
K. Brooks 6 36 0 10
J. Hall 27 FB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 36 0
J. Hall 2 36 0 34
J. Robinson 89 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 28 0
J. Robinson 3 28 0 11
D. Stoops 25 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 16 0
D. Stoops 2 16 0 8
R. Turner 28 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 16 0
R. Turner 1 16 0 16
M. Sutton 21 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 14 0
M. Sutton 2 14 0 11
T. Pledger 22 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 12 0
T. Pledger 1 12 0 12
Defense T-A SACK INT
K. Mann 55 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
K. Mann 0-0 0.0 1
P. Motley 11 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 3 0.0
P. Motley 0-0 0.0 3
R. Barnes 20 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
R. Barnes 0-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
A. Seibert 43 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
11/13 71/72
A. Seibert 11/13 0 71/72 104
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
West Virginia
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
W. Grier 7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
67.2% 3325 33 8 174.2
W. Grier 234/348 3325 33 8
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
K. McKoy 6 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
112 648 6
K. McKoy 112 648 6 38
M. Pettaway 32 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
79 486 4
M. Pettaway 79 486 4 55
L. Brown 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
82 403 4
L. Brown 82 403 4 47
T. Bush 14 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 83 0
T. Bush 5 83 0 79
A. Sinkfield 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
17 64 1
A. Sinkfield 17 64 1 9
M. Simms 8 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 5 0
M. Simms 1 5 0 5
L. Dorr 34 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 2 0
L. Dorr 2 2 0 1
B. Watson 35 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
B. Watson 1 0 0 0
W. Grier 7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
43 -68 2
W. Grier 43 -68 2 15
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
D. Sills V 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
53 765 13
D. Sills V 53 765 13 65
G. Jennings Jr. 12 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
47 692 11
G. Jennings Jr. 47 692 11 53
M. Simms 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
44 682 2
M. Simms 44 682 2 82
T. Wesco 88 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
20 303 1
T. Wesco 20 303 1 43
T. Simmons 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
19 264 1
T. Simmons 19 264 1 59
K. McKoy 6 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 197 1
K. McKoy 14 197 1 41
T. Bush 14 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 175 1
T. Bush 13 175 1 62
J. Haskins 84 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 124 1
J. Haskins 14 124 1 15
D. Maiden 82 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 78 1
D. Maiden 5 78 1 40
M. Pettaway 32 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 61 1
M. Pettaway 6 61 1 34
A. Sinkfield 20 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 44 0
A. Sinkfield 4 44 0 31
L. Brown 4 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 15 1
L. Brown 1 15 1 15
Defense T-A SACK INT
D. Askew-Henry 6 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0.0
D. Askew-Henry 0-0 0.0 2
S. Campbell 34 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
S. Campbell 0-0 0.0 1
E. Rose 5 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
E. Rose 0-0 0.0 1
K. Washington 28 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 3 0.0
K. Washington 0-0 0.0 3
H. Bailey 24 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
H. Bailey 0-0 0.0 1
T. Avery Jr. 3 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0.0
T. Avery Jr. 0-0 0.0 2
K. Robinson Jr. 2 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0.0
K. Robinson Jr. 0-0 0.0 2
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
E. Staley 30 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
12/16 51/51
E. Staley 12/16 0 51/51 87
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
