Drive Chart
AUBURN
BAMA

Top-ranked Alabama ready for anyhing in Iron Bowl vs. Auburni

  • STATS TSX
  • Nov 21, 2018

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. -- Every year you hear the same thing about the Alabama-Auburn rivalry, on how to throw out the records and statistics because anything can happen.

Actually, anything often does happen in the game dubbed the Iron Bowl. From "The Kick" to the "Pick Six," there's a long history of not only the two sides not liking one another but playing atypical games.

The 83rd meeting on Saturday (CBS, 2:30 p.m. CT) figures to be another.

This will be the sixth time Alabama (11-0, 7-0 SEC) will face Auburn undefeated during the Nick Saban era, five of which it was ranked No. 1 (the other it was second). Yet twice the Tigers managed to win, in 2013 with the previously mentioned Kick Six and last season, 26-14.

"The players all know what happened last year," Saban said. "I think they don't feel great about it. They didn't feel good about last year. They've had to live with it for 365 days."

"I don't necessarily think that the revenge factor is the best form of motivation out there, but I think it certainly plays into a guy that's a good competitor who wants to come back and do well if he didn't perform well the last time, he played someone."

Alabama still went on to win the national championship, but there's a big difference on the other side. The 2017 Tigers were ranked sixth when they pulled off the upset at home and went on to play in the SEC Championship.

The 2018 season hasn't been on the same level.

Auburn (7-4, 3-4) went from being a popular preseason choice to contend for the SEC West title yet will head into Bryant-Denny Stadium tied for fourth with Mississippi State.

"You don't have to do a lot of motivating this week," said Auburn coach Gus Malzahn said, as the Tigers have no problem playing the role of spoiler.

However, statistically the teams are not close.

On offense, Alabama ranks in the top three in the conference in each of the four major categories (rushing, passing, total and scoring), while Auburn is between No. 8 and 11 in all of them.

It's similar on the defensive side.

The Crimson Tide is again in the top three across the board, while the Tigers are fourth in scoring defense, but seventh or eighth in the other categories.

Auburn linebacker Deshaun Davis said this might be the best Alabama team he's seen. Malzahn wouldn't go so far but called Alabama "impressive."

The two teams have played six common opponents, with Alabama 6-0 and Auburn 3-3. The Tigers beat Arkansas, Ole Miss and Texas A&M, but lost to LSU, Mississippi State and Tennessee.

Since the surprising loss to the Volunteers on Oct. 13 (a week before Alabama dominated in Knoxville, 58-21), Auburn is 3-1, but got run over by No. 5 Georgia, 27-10.

The Bulldogs ran for 303 yards, while the other Bulldogs from Mississippi State tallied 349 on the Tigers on Oct. 6.

Auburn's biggest strengths were supposed to be its defensive front seven and quarterback Jarrett Stidham. The Baylor transfer was 21-for-27 (75 percent) for 237 yards and ran in a touchdown during last year's win against Alabama, but his numbers have regressed this season.

In 2017, he completed 66.5 percent of his passes while averaging 225.8 yards per game and had a passer rating of 151.0. This year those same numbers are 61.6, 208.5 and 132.2, respectively.

"Jarrett Stidham is a really good quarterback," Alabama safety Deionte Thompson said. "He and I both played in the 4A division in Texas in high school and I remember him at Stephenville he was a really good quarterback, and in seven-on-seven and remember him at different camps. He's got an arm on him and he's pretty good. He runs their offense very well. Up-tempo, get the ball, nickel and dime down the field."

The real problem with the Auburn offense has been with the running game and the struggling offensive line. Four times this season the Tigers were held to under 100 rushing yards, including a season-low 19 yards on 21 carries against Texas A&M.

A lot of that would be forgotten, or at least forgiven by Auburn's fans if the Tigers could find a way to top their rivals again.

"It'd be huge," Malzahn said. "Anytime you play the Iron Bowl and you win, that's big on both sides. That'd be huge."

Copyright 2018 by STATS. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS is strictly prohibited.

No Text
Scoring Summary
No Scoring Plays
1234T
Auburn 7-4 -----
1 Alabama 11-0 -----
O/U 52.5, BAMA -24.5
Bryant-Denny Stadium Tuscaloosa, AL
 0 AVG PASS YDS 0
0 AVG RUSH YDS 0
0 AVG TOTAL YDS 0
Auburn
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Stidham 8 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
61.6% 2294 12 4 132.2
J. Stidham 196/318 2294 12 4
C. Sandberg 24 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 22 0 0 284.8
C. Sandberg 1/1 22 0 0
R. Davis 23 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 20 1 0 598.0
R. Davis 1/1 20 1 0
M. Willis 14 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60% 16 0 0 86.9
M. Willis 3/5 16 0 0
J. Whitlow 28 RB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 9 1 0 505.6
J. Whitlow 1/1 9 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Whitlow 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
124 716 4
J. Whitlow 124 716 4 54
K. Martin 9 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
90 388 1
K. Martin 90 388 1 20
S. Shivers 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
49 311 3
S. Shivers 49 311 3 30
A. Schwartz 5 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
20 179 3
A. Schwartz 20 179 3 23
M. Miller 32 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
17 64 3
M. Miller 17 64 3 17
A. Martin 3 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
13 57 0
A. Martin 13 57 0 8
C. Tolbert 37 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 42 0
C. Tolbert 9 42 0 17
C. Sandberg 24 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 35 0
C. Sandberg 3 35 0 15
M. Hill 19 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 22 0
M. Hill 1 22 0 22
M. Willis 14 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 18 1
M. Willis 6 18 1 16
R. Davis 23 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 12 0
R. Davis 3 12 0 10
H. Joiner 29 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 9 1
H. Joiner 3 9 1 5
J. Moss 35 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 5 0
J. Moss 1 5 0 5
J. Stidham 8 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
65 3 3
J. Stidham 65 3 3 18
C. Cox 27 FB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 3 2
C. Cox 3 3 2 1
D. Adams 16 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
D. Adams 1 1 0 1
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
R. Davis 23 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
60 508 0
R. Davis 60 508 0 47
S. Williams 18 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
24 479 5
S. Williams 24 479 5 62
D. Slayton 81 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
30 447 1
D. Slayton 30 447 1 53
A. Schwartz 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
16 297 2
A. Schwartz 16 297 2 76
M. Miller 32 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 121 0
M. Miller 12 121 0 30
S. Cannella 80 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 95 3
S. Cannella 11 95 3 22
C. Cox 27 FB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 93 1
C. Cox 11 93 1 19
J. Whitlow 28 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 80 1
J. Whitlow 12 80 1 27
K. Martin 9 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 64 0
K. Martin 10 64 0 17
J. Shenker 47 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 40 1
J. Shenker 3 40 1 26
A. Martin 3 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 36 0
A. Martin 2 36 0 33
C. Chambers 43 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 22 0
C. Chambers 1 22 0 22
T. Brown 86 OL
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 9 0
T. Brown 1 9 0 9
G. King 89 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 7 0
G. King 1 7 0 7
E. Stove 12 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 5 0
E. Stove 1 5 0 5
S. Shivers 25 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 -8 0
S. Shivers 2 -8 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
C. Tutt 6 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
C. Tutt 0-0 0.0 1
J. Davis 13 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
J. Davis 0-0 0.0 1
N. Igbinoghene 4 WR
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
N. Igbinoghene 0-0 0.0 1
J. Dinson 20 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0.0
J. Dinson 0-0 0.0 2
J. Dean 12 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0.0
J. Dean 0-0 0.0 2
D. Williams 49 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
D. Williams 0-0 0.0 1
J. Sherwood 9 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
J. Sherwood 0-0 0.0 1
D. Thomas 24 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0.0
D. Thomas 0-0 0.0 2
S. Monday 21 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
S. Monday 0-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
A. Carlson 26 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
15/25 32/32
A. Carlson 15/25 0 32/32 77
I. Shannon 43 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
0/1 5/5
I. Shannon 0/1 0 5/5 5
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Alabama
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
T. Tagovailoa 13 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
69.2% 2865 31 2 212.2
T. Tagovailoa 164/237 2865 31 2
J. Hurts 2 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
73.7% 620 6 2 192.8
J. Hurts 42/57 620 6 2
M. Jones 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
38.5% 123 1 0 143.3
M. Jones 5/13 123 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
D. Harris 34 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
108 678 7
D. Harris 108 678 7 73
N. Harris 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
91 639 4
N. Harris 91 639 4 32
J. Jacobs 8 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
81 384 9
J. Jacobs 81 384 9 18
B. Robinson Jr. 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
63 272 2
B. Robinson Jr. 63 272 2 20
T. Tagovailoa 13 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
41 185 4
T. Tagovailoa 41 185 4 44
J. Hurts 2 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
28 136 1
J. Hurts 28 136 1 27
J. Ford 27 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 37 0
J. Ford 7 37 0 15
R. Clark 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 33 0
R. Clark 10 33 0 7
M. Jones 10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 -6 0
M. Jones 2 -6 0 1
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
J. Jeudy 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
51 1002 10
J. Jeudy 51 1002 10 81
H. Ruggs III 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
34 613 8
H. Ruggs III 34 613 8 57
I. Smith Jr. 82 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
32 586 7
I. Smith Jr. 32 586 7 76
D. Smith 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
23 426 4
D. Smith 23 426 4 57
D. Harris 34 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
16 166 0
D. Harris 16 166 0 52
J. Jacobs 8 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 118 1
J. Jacobs 11 118 1 25
D. Kief 81 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 39 1
D. Kief 4 39 1 17
H. Hentges 84 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 33 2
H. Hentges 3 33 2 23
J. Hurts 2 QB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 7 0
J. Hurts 1 7 0 7
N. Harris 22 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 1 0
N. Harris 2 1 0 1
Defense T-A SACK INT
D. Thompson 14 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0.0
D. Thompson 0-0 0.0 2
S. Smith 4 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 3 0.0
S. Smith 0-0 0.0 3
X. McKinney 15 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0.0
X. McKinney 0-0 0.0 2
S. Carter 5 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0.0
S. Carter 0-0 0.0 2
M. Wilson 30 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0.0
M. Wilson 0-0 0.0 2
T. Diggs 7 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
T. Diggs 0-0 0.0 1
P. Surtain II 2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
P. Surtain II 0-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Bulovas 97 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
11/15 56/61
J. Bulovas 11/15 0 56/61 89
A. Jones 29 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
1/2 8/11
A. Jones 1/2 0 8/11 11
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA FB Scores